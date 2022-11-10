Ox Yoke Inn
4420 220th Trl
Amana, IA 52203
Meals Packs
4 Piece Fried Chicken A la Cart
Assorted Pieces of Fried Chicken
8 Piece Fried Chicken A la Cart
Assorted Pieces of Fried Chicken
12 Piece Fried Chicken A la Cart
Assorted Pieces of Fried Chicken
16 Piece Fried Chicken A la Cart
Assorted Pieces of Fried Chicken
20 Piece Fried Chicken A la Cart
Assorted Pieces of Fried Chicken
8 Piece Fried Chicken Meal
Incl Qt Potato, Cole Slaw, Veg and Pt Gravy
12 Piece Fried Chicken Meal
Incl Qt Potato, Cole Slaw, Veg and Pt Gravy
16 Piece Fried Chicken Meal
Incl Qt Potato, Cole Slaw, Veg and Pt Gravy
Ox Box Meal for Four
Qt Cole Slaw, Potatoes, Veg & Pt Gravy
Roast Beef for Four a la cart
2 lbs of Roast Beef in Gravy
Oven Baked Steak for Four a la cart
2.25 lbs of Oven Baked Steak
Jager Schnitzel for Four
Jager & Spaetzle
Sides to Go
Applesauce Pint
Applesauce Quart
Cole Slaw Pint
Cole Slaw Quart
Corn Pint
Corn Quart
Cottage Cheese Pint
Cottage Cheese Quart
Dinner Rolls (6) & Jam (4oz)
Fresh Fruit Pint
Fresh Fruit Quart
Gravy 1/2 Pint
Gravy Pint
Gravy Quart
Green Beans Pint
Green Beans Quart
Hot German Potato Salad Pint
Hot German Potato Salad Quart
Pickled Beets Pint
Pickled Beets Quart
Pickled Ham Pint
Pickled Ham Quart
Potatoes Pint
Potatoes Quart
Sauerkraut Pint
Sauerkraut Quart
Soup of the Day Pint
Call for Availability
Soup of the Day Quart
Call for Availability
Spaetzle Cheesy Noodles Pint
Spaetzle Cheesy Noodles Quart
Spaetzle Noodles Pint
Spaetzle Noodles Quart
Strawberry Jam Pint
Appetizer
Jager Poutine Fries
Fries, Curds, Mushrooms, Gravy, Sour Cream
Ox Chips Cone
House made Chips Single Serving
Ox Chips Basket
House Made Chips to Share
Onion Rings Cone
Beer Battered Onion Ring single serving. Served with Ranch.
Onion Rings Basket
Beer Battered Onion Rings served with Ranch
Pretzel Bites
Served with Cheese Sauce
Cheese Curds
Lightly Battered, served with Marinara
Fried Mushrooms
Portobello Mushrooms with Ranch
Kasespatzle
Spaetzle Mac & Cheese, Bacon, Breadcrumbs
Ox Chips w/ Cheese & Bacon
House Made Chips topped with Cheese Sauce & Bacon
Sweet Potato Fries Cone
Single Serving of Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet Potato Fries Basket
Sweet Potato Fries to Share
French Fries Cone
French Fries Single Serving
French Fries Basket
French Fries to Share
Soup & Salad
Haus Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Egg, Beets, Cucumber, Cheese
Haus Side Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Egg, Beets, Cucumber, Cheese
Cranberry & Pecan Salad
Mixed Greens, Feta, Pecan, Cranberry with Raspberry Vinaigrette
Chicken Almond Salad ONE Scoop
Mixed Greens topped with Chicken Almond Salad and Fresh Fruit
Chicken Almond Salad TWO Scoops
Mixed Greens, Chicken Almond Salad, Fruit
Cup of Soup
Soup of the Day
Bowl of Soup
Soup of the Day
Sandwich
Angus Burger
Half Pound Angus Burger
Bratwurst Sandwich
Brat, Kraut, German Mustard
Chicken Almond Salad Sandwich
Chicken Salad on a square Croissant Bun
Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich
Lightly Breaded Tenderized Chicken Breast
Dakota Delight
Chicken Breast topped with Swiss Cheese and Bacon on a Pretzel Bun - with side of ranch
Hot Roast Beef Sandwich
Open Faced Hot Roast Beef on White Bread
Jager Burger
Burger, Fried Mushrooms, Swiss, Mushroom Gravy
Pork Tenderloin
Breaded & Fried or Charbroiled
Classic Reuben
Corned Beef on Marble Rye, Swiss, Kraut
Reuben Burger
Burger, Corned Beef, Swiss, Kraut
Reinlander
Pork Schnitzel, Bacon, Kraut, Pretzel Bun
Plated
Oven Baked Steak Plate
Slow Cooked Tenderized Round Steak
Bratwurst & Knackwurst Plate
1 Brat, 1 Knack on a Bed of Kraut
Fried Chicken 2 Piece White Plate
Breaded & Deep Fried
Fried Chicken 3 Pc Dark Plate
Breaded & Deep Fried
Fried Chicken 4 Pc Plate
Breaded & Deep Fried
Fried Chicken 4 Pc Wht Plate
Breaded & Deep Fried
Fried Chicken 4 Breast Plate
Breaded & Deep Fried
Catfish Plate
Breaded & Deep Fried
Two Catfish Plate
Breaded & Deep Fried
Chicken Schnitzel Plate
Dredged in Cracker Meal and Sauteed
Ham Plate
Smoked, Grilled w/ Pineapple Sauce
Jager Schnitzel Plate
Pork Cutlet, Sauteed, Mushroom Gravy
Kasseler Rippchen Plate
Thick Cut Smoked Pork Chop
Roast Beef Plate
Slow Roasted in Gravy
Sauerbraten Plated
Marinated Roast Beef & Potato Dumpling
Shrimp 6 Piece Plate
Large, breaded & deep fried
Sirloin Plate
8 oz. Prime Center Cut
Walleye Plate
Seasoned in Lemon Pepper & Sauteed
Wiener Schnitzel Plate
Veal Cutlet, Cracker Meal Coating & Sauteed
Honey Apple Pork Loin Plate
Featured on Travel Channel's Pork Paradise
Chicken Tenders Basket
Chicken Breast Tenders, Fries & Slaw
Shrimp Basket
Fried Shrimp, Fries & Slaw
Vegetable Orzo
A mix of 9 grain orzo pasta with vegetables, garlic and herbs. Served with dinner roll with Ox Strawberry Jam and choice of sandwich side.
Sides
Sweet Corn
Applesauce
Side of Applesauce
Bread Basket & Jam
Cheesy Spaetzle Noodles
Our Version of Mac & Cheese
Cole Slaw 4 Bowl
Cole Slaw Single
Side of Cole Slaw
Cottage Cheese Bowl
With Chives
Cottage Cheese Single
With Chives
Dinner Roll & Strawberry Jam
Dinner Roll & Housemade Jam
Fresh Fruit Single
Fresh Seasonal Fruit
Fruit 4 Bowl
Gravy
Side of Brown Gravy
Hot German Potato Salad
Housemade, tangy with bacon & onion
Pickled Beets Bowl
Tiny Pickled Beets
Pickled Beets Single
Tiny Pickled Beets
Pickled Ham Bowl
Pickled Ham with Onions
Pickled Ham Single
Pickled Ham with Onions
Potato Dumplings
Two, housemade in onion sauce
Potatoes & Gravy
Single Serving of Potatoes & Gravy
Sauerkraut
Sauerkraut
Spaetzle Noodles
Part Noodle - Part Dumpling
Vegetable
Choice of Corn or Green Beans
Potato Pancakes
Dessert
Apple Strudel
Check for Availability
Banana Cream Pie Slice
Check for Availability
Chocolate Cream Pie Slice
Check for Availability
Coconut Cream Pie Slice
Check for Availability
Death by Chocolate
Frozen Dessert Chocolate Mousse, Kahlua, Heath Bars, Pecans, Brownie
German Chocolate Cake Slice
Check for Availability
Giant Cinnamon Roll
Check for Availability
Peanut Butter Chocolate Cream Pie Slice
Check for Availability
Rhubarb Streusel Pie Slice
Check for Availability
Strawberry Rhubarb
Children
THANKSGIVING
Thanksgiving Adult
Thanksgiving Child
Thanksgiving Infant
Turkey Dinner Adult
Turkey Dinner Child
Turkey Dinner Infant
Ham Family Style
Smoked, Grilled w/ Pineapple Sauce
Fried Chicken 2 Piece White Family Style
Breaded & Deep Fried
Fried Chicken 3 Piece Dark Family Style
Breaded & Deep Fried
Fried Chicken 4 Piece Family Style
Breaded & Deep Fried
Fried Chicken 4 Breast Family Style
Breaded & Deep Fried
Jager Schnitzel Family Style
Pork Cutlet, Sauteed, Mushroom Gravy
NA Beverage
Apple Juice
Apple Juice Large
Arnold Palmer
Ice Tea & Lemonade
Black Cherry Soda
Millstream Bottle Black Cherry Soda
Bottle Water
Chocolate Milk
Chocolate Milk - Large
Club Soda
Coffee Decaf
Coffee Regular
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Cranberry Juice Large
Cream Soda Bottle
Millstream Old-time Cream Soda
Diet Coke
Diet Rootbeer
Millstream Bottle Diet Rootbeer
French Vanilla Cappuccino
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea Tazo
Ice Cream Float
Iced Tea
Fresh Brewed Iced Tea
Milk
Milk Large
Min. Maid Lemonade
Mr. Pibb
Orange Juice
Orange Juice Large
Pineapple Juice
Pineapple Juice Large
Raspberry Ice Tea
Root Beer Bottle
Millstream Old-time Root Beer
Sprite
Tea Bag Add'l
Tomato Juice
Tomato Juice Large
Tonic Glass
Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri
Strawberries, Simple Syrup, Lime Juice
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
You Hungry? An Amana Colonies Tradition Since 1940.
