Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ox Yoke Inn

review star

No reviews yet

4420 220th Trl

Amana, IA 52203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Two Catfish Plate
12 Piece Fried Chicken A la Cart
Chocolate Cream Pie Slice

Meals Packs

4 Piece Fried Chicken A la Cart

4 Piece Fried Chicken A la Cart

$8.25

Assorted Pieces of Fried Chicken

8 Piece Fried Chicken A la Cart

8 Piece Fried Chicken A la Cart

$14.75

Assorted Pieces of Fried Chicken

12 Piece Fried Chicken A la Cart

12 Piece Fried Chicken A la Cart

$20.99

Assorted Pieces of Fried Chicken

16 Piece Fried Chicken A la Cart

16 Piece Fried Chicken A la Cart

$26.25

Assorted Pieces of Fried Chicken

20 Piece Fried Chicken A la Cart

20 Piece Fried Chicken A la Cart

$32.50

Assorted Pieces of Fried Chicken

8 Piece Fried Chicken Meal

8 Piece Fried Chicken Meal

$31.50

Incl Qt Potato, Cole Slaw, Veg and Pt Gravy

12 Piece Fried Chicken Meal

12 Piece Fried Chicken Meal

$37.75

Incl Qt Potato, Cole Slaw, Veg and Pt Gravy

16 Piece Fried Chicken Meal

16 Piece Fried Chicken Meal

$43.99

Incl Qt Potato, Cole Slaw, Veg and Pt Gravy

Ox Box Meal for Four

Ox Box Meal for Four

$45.00

Qt Cole Slaw, Potatoes, Veg & Pt Gravy

Roast Beef for Four a la cart

Roast Beef for Four a la cart

$41.00

2 lbs of Roast Beef in Gravy

Oven Baked Steak for Four a la cart

Oven Baked Steak for Four a la cart

$41.00

2.25 lbs of Oven Baked Steak

Jager Schnitzel for Four

Jager Schnitzel for Four

$33.50

Jager & Spaetzle

Sides to Go

Applesauce Pint

Applesauce Pint

$3.50

Applesauce Pint

Applesauce Quart

Applesauce Quart

$6.50

Applesauce Quart

Cole Slaw Pint

Cole Slaw Pint

$5.50

Cole Slaw Pint

Cole Slaw Quart

Cole Slaw Quart

$10.75

Cole Slaw Quart

Corn Pint

Corn Pint

$5.50

Corn Pint

Corn Quart

Corn Quart

$10.25

Corn Quart

Cottage Cheese Pint

Cottage Cheese Pint

$5.50

Cottage Cheese Pint

Cottage Cheese Quart

Cottage Cheese Quart

$10.75

Cottage Cheese Quart

Dinner Rolls (6) & Jam (4oz)

Dinner Rolls (6) & Jam (4oz)

$5.75

Dinner Rolls (6) & Jam 4 oz)

Fresh Fruit Pint

Fresh Fruit Pint

$10.50

Fresh Fruit Pint

Fresh Fruit Quart

Fresh Fruit Quart

$17.75

Fresh Fruit Quart

Gravy 1/2 Pint

Gravy 1/2 Pint

$2.25

Gravy 1/2 Pint

Gravy Pint

Gravy Pint

$4.50

Gravy Pint

Gravy Quart

Gravy Quart

$8.75

Gravy Quart

Green Beans Pint

Green Beans Pint

$5.50

Green Beans Pint

Green Beans Quart

Green Beans Quart

$10.75

Green Beans Quart

Hot German Potato Salad Pint

Hot German Potato Salad Pint

$5.25

Hot German Potato Salad Pint

Hot German Potato Salad Quart

Hot German Potato Salad Quart

$9.99

Hot German Potato Salad Quart

Pickled Beets Pint

Pickled Beets Pint

$7.75

Pickled Beets Pint

Pickled Beets Quart

Pickled Beets Quart

$14.00

Pickled Beets Quart

Pickled Ham Pint

Pickled Ham Pint

$9.50

Pickled Ham Pint

Pickled Ham Quart

Pickled Ham Quart

$16.99

Pickled Ham Quart

Potatoes Pint

Potatoes Pint

$3.99

Potatoes Pint

Potatoes Quart

Potatoes Quart

$7.75

Potatoes Quart

Sauerkraut Pint

Sauerkraut Pint

$3.25

Sauerkraut Pint

Sauerkraut Quart

Sauerkraut Quart

$6.25

Sauerkraut Quart

Soup of the Day Pint

Soup of the Day Pint

$8.99

Call for Availability

Soup of the Day Quart

Soup of the Day Quart

$15.99

Call for Availability

Spaetzle Cheesy Noodles Pint

Spaetzle Cheesy Noodles Pint

$9.99

Spaetzle Cheesy Noodles Pint

Spaetzle Cheesy Noodles Quart

Spaetzle Cheesy Noodles Quart

$18.50

Spaetzle Cheesy Noodles Quart

Spaetzle Noodles Pint

Spaetzle Noodles Pint

$5.50

Spaetzle Noodles Pint

Spaetzle Noodles Quart

Spaetzle Noodles Quart

$10.50

Spaetzle Noodles Quart

Strawberry Jam Pint

Strawberry Jam Pint

$6.99

Strawberry Jam Pint

Appetizer

Jager Poutine Fries

Jager Poutine Fries

$10.99

Fries, Curds, Mushrooms, Gravy, Sour Cream

Ox Chips Cone

Ox Chips Cone

$3.50

House made Chips Single Serving

Ox Chips Basket

Ox Chips Basket

$5.99

House Made Chips to Share

Onion Rings Cone

Onion Rings Cone

$6.50

Beer Battered Onion Ring single serving. Served with Ranch.

Onion Rings Basket

Onion Rings Basket

$9.75

Beer Battered Onion Rings served with Ranch

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$6.50

Served with Cheese Sauce

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$8.50

Lightly Battered, served with Marinara

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$9.99

Portobello Mushrooms with Ranch

Kasespatzle

Kasespatzle

$9.99

Spaetzle Mac & Cheese, Bacon, Breadcrumbs

Ox Chips w/ Cheese & Bacon

Ox Chips w/ Cheese & Bacon

$7.75

House Made Chips topped with Cheese Sauce & Bacon

Sweet Potato Fries Cone

Sweet Potato Fries Cone

$5.50

Single Serving of Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries Basket

Sweet Potato Fries Basket

$9.75

Sweet Potato Fries to Share

French Fries Cone

French Fries Cone

$3.50

French Fries Single Serving

French Fries Basket

French Fries Basket

$5.99

French Fries to Share

Soup & Salad

Haus Salad

$10.99

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Egg, Beets, Cucumber, Cheese

Haus Side Salad

$6.99

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Egg, Beets, Cucumber, Cheese

Cranberry & Pecan Salad

Cranberry & Pecan Salad

$12.99

Mixed Greens, Feta, Pecan, Cranberry with Raspberry Vinaigrette

Chicken Almond Salad ONE Scoop

$10.99

Mixed Greens topped with Chicken Almond Salad and Fresh Fruit

Chicken Almond Salad TWO Scoops

$12.99

Mixed Greens, Chicken Almond Salad, Fruit

Cup of Soup

Cup of Soup

$4.75

Soup of the Day

Bowl of Soup

Bowl of Soup

$6.25

Soup of the Day

Sandwich

Angus Burger

Angus Burger

$13.99

Half Pound Angus Burger

Bratwurst Sandwich

Bratwurst Sandwich

$9.50

Brat, Kraut, German Mustard

Chicken Almond Salad Sandwich

Chicken Almond Salad Sandwich

$12.50

Chicken Salad on a square Croissant Bun

Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich

Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich

$13.25

Lightly Breaded Tenderized Chicken Breast

Dakota Delight

Dakota Delight

$16.75

Chicken Breast topped with Swiss Cheese and Bacon on a Pretzel Bun - with side of ranch

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$16.99

Open Faced Hot Roast Beef on White Bread

Jager Burger

Jager Burger

$16.75

Burger, Fried Mushrooms, Swiss, Mushroom Gravy

Pork Tenderloin

Pork Tenderloin

$13.99

Breaded & Fried or Charbroiled

Classic Reuben

Classic Reuben

$12.75

Corned Beef on Marble Rye, Swiss, Kraut

Reuben Burger

Reuben Burger

$15.99

Burger, Corned Beef, Swiss, Kraut

Reinlander

Reinlander

$15.50

Pork Schnitzel, Bacon, Kraut, Pretzel Bun

Plated

Oven Baked Steak Plate

Oven Baked Steak Plate

$20.50

Slow Cooked Tenderized Round Steak

Bratwurst & Knackwurst Plate

Bratwurst & Knackwurst Plate

$16.25

1 Brat, 1 Knack on a Bed of Kraut

Fried Chicken 2 Piece White Plate

Fried Chicken 2 Piece White Plate

$16.25

Breaded & Deep Fried

Fried Chicken 3 Pc Dark Plate

Fried Chicken 3 Pc Dark Plate

$16.25

Breaded & Deep Fried

Fried Chicken 4 Pc Plate

Fried Chicken 4 Pc Plate

$18.99

Breaded & Deep Fried

Fried Chicken 4 Pc Wht Plate

Fried Chicken 4 Pc Wht Plate

$20.50Out of stock

Breaded & Deep Fried

Fried Chicken 4 Breast Plate

Fried Chicken 4 Breast Plate

$25.25Out of stock

Breaded & Deep Fried

Catfish Plate

Catfish Plate

$17.75

Breaded & Deep Fried

Two Catfish Plate

Two Catfish Plate

$23.99

Breaded & Deep Fried

Chicken Schnitzel Plate

Chicken Schnitzel Plate

$17.99

Dredged in Cracker Meal and Sauteed

Ham Plate

Ham Plate

$17.25

Smoked, Grilled w/ Pineapple Sauce

Jager Schnitzel Plate

Jager Schnitzel Plate

$20.25

Pork Cutlet, Sauteed, Mushroom Gravy

Kasseler Rippchen Plate

Kasseler Rippchen Plate

$19.25

Thick Cut Smoked Pork Chop

Roast Beef Plate

Roast Beef Plate

$20.50

Slow Roasted in Gravy

Sauerbraten Plated

Sauerbraten Plated

$19.99

Marinated Roast Beef & Potato Dumpling

Shrimp 6 Piece Plate

Shrimp 6 Piece Plate

$19.99

Large, breaded & deep fried

Sirloin Plate

Sirloin Plate

$27.99

8 oz. Prime Center Cut

Walleye Plate

Walleye Plate

$25.50

Seasoned in Lemon Pepper & Sauteed

Wiener Schnitzel Plate

Wiener Schnitzel Plate

$19.50

Veal Cutlet, Cracker Meal Coating & Sauteed

Honey Apple Pork Loin Plate

Honey Apple Pork Loin Plate

$17.25

Featured on Travel Channel's Pork Paradise

Chicken Tenders Basket

Chicken Tenders Basket

$14.25

Chicken Breast Tenders, Fries & Slaw

Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$15.25

Fried Shrimp, Fries & Slaw

Vegetable Orzo

$13.99

A mix of 9 grain orzo pasta with vegetables, garlic and herbs. Served with dinner roll with Ox Strawberry Jam and choice of sandwich side.

Sides

Sweet Corn

$1.50Out of stock
Applesauce

Applesauce

$1.75

Side of Applesauce

Bread Basket & Jam

Bread Basket & Jam

$6.75
Cheesy Spaetzle Noodles

Cheesy Spaetzle Noodles

$6.75

Our Version of Mac & Cheese

Cole Slaw 4 Bowl

Cole Slaw 4 Bowl

$5.99
Cole Slaw Single

Cole Slaw Single

$2.99

Side of Cole Slaw

Cottage Cheese Bowl

Cottage Cheese Bowl

$5.99

With Chives

Cottage Cheese Single

Cottage Cheese Single

$2.99

With Chives

Dinner Roll & Strawberry Jam

Dinner Roll & Strawberry Jam

$2.50

Dinner Roll & Housemade Jam

Fresh Fruit Single

Fresh Fruit Single

$4.50

Fresh Seasonal Fruit

Fruit 4 Bowl

Fruit 4 Bowl

$8.99
Gravy

Gravy

$1.25

Side of Brown Gravy

Hot German Potato Salad

Hot German Potato Salad

$4.75

Housemade, tangy with bacon & onion

Pickled Beets Bowl

Pickled Beets Bowl

$7.75

Tiny Pickled Beets

Pickled Beets Single

Pickled Beets Single

$4.99

Tiny Pickled Beets

Pickled Ham Bowl

Pickled Ham Bowl

$9.50

Pickled Ham with Onions

Pickled Ham Single

Pickled Ham Single

$6.75

Pickled Ham with Onions

Potato Dumplings

Potato Dumplings

$6.50

Two, housemade in onion sauce

Potatoes & Gravy

Potatoes & Gravy

$3.50

Single Serving of Potatoes & Gravy

Sauerkraut

Sauerkraut

$3.50

Sauerkraut

Spaetzle Noodles

Spaetzle Noodles

$4.75

Part Noodle - Part Dumpling

Vegetable

Vegetable

$1.75

Choice of Corn or Green Beans

Potato Pancakes

$5.99

Dessert

Apple Strudel

Apple Strudel

$5.50

Check for Availability

Banana Cream Pie Slice

Banana Cream Pie Slice

$4.75

Check for Availability

Chocolate Cream Pie Slice

Chocolate Cream Pie Slice

$4.75

Check for Availability

Coconut Cream Pie Slice

Coconut Cream Pie Slice

$4.75

Check for Availability

Death by Chocolate

Death by Chocolate

$6.99

Frozen Dessert Chocolate Mousse, Kahlua, Heath Bars, Pecans, Brownie

German Chocolate Cake Slice

German Chocolate Cake Slice

$5.99

Check for Availability

Giant Cinnamon Roll

Giant Cinnamon Roll

$5.99

Check for Availability

Peanut Butter Chocolate Cream Pie Slice

Peanut Butter Chocolate Cream Pie Slice

$4.75

Check for Availability

Rhubarb Streusel Pie Slice

Rhubarb Streusel Pie Slice

$4.99

Check for Availability

Strawberry Rhubarb

$5.50

Children

Burger - Childs

$6.25

ages 10 and under

Kid's Chicken Tenderloins

$7.25

ages 10 and under

Grilled Cheese

$5.25

ages 10 and under

Mac & Cheese Regular

$5.99

ages 10 and under

Mac & Cheese Small

$4.99

Drumstick Basket

$6.25

ages 10 and under

Extra Condiment

Ranch

$0.50

Side of Ranch

Salsa

$0.50

Side of Salsa

Sour Cream

$0.50

Strawberry Jam 2 oz

$0.89

Honey

$0.75

Lemon

$0.25

Hot Water

$1.00

THANKSGIVING

Thanksgiving Adult

$28.99

Thanksgiving Child

$14.99

Thanksgiving Infant

Turkey Dinner Adult

$26.99

Turkey Dinner Child

$15.50

Turkey Dinner Infant

$6.50
Ham Family Style

Ham Family Style

$23.25

Smoked, Grilled w/ Pineapple Sauce

Fried Chicken 2 Piece White Family Style

Fried Chicken 2 Piece White Family Style

$22.25

Breaded & Deep Fried

Fried Chicken 3 Piece Dark Family Style

Fried Chicken 3 Piece Dark Family Style

$22.25

Breaded & Deep Fried

Fried Chicken 4 Piece Family Style

Fried Chicken 4 Piece Family Style

$24.99

Breaded & Deep Fried

Fried Chicken 4 Breast Family Style

Fried Chicken 4 Breast Family Style

$30.50Out of stock

Breaded & Deep Fried

Jager Schnitzel Family Style

Jager Schnitzel Family Style

$26.50

Pork Cutlet, Sauteed, Mushroom Gravy

NA Beverage

Apple Juice

$3.25

Apple Juice Large

$4.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Ice Tea & Lemonade

Black Cherry Soda

$3.50

Millstream Bottle Black Cherry Soda

Bottle Water

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk - Large

$4.65

Club Soda

$2.99

Coffee Decaf

$2.25

Coffee Regular

$2.25

Coke

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Cranberry Juice Large

$4.25

Cream Soda Bottle

$3.50

Millstream Old-time Cream Soda

Diet Coke

$2.99

Diet Rootbeer

$3.50

Millstream Bottle Diet Rootbeer

French Vanilla Cappuccino

$3.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Hot Tea Tazo

$2.25

Ice Cream Float

$5.50

Iced Tea

$2.99

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

Milk

$2.99

Milk Large

$3.99

Min. Maid Lemonade

$2.99

Mr. Pibb

$2.99

Orange Juice

$3.25

Orange Juice Large

$4.25

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

Pineapple Juice Large

$4.25

Raspberry Ice Tea

$2.99

Root Beer Bottle

$3.50Out of stock

Millstream Old-time Root Beer

Sprite

$2.99

Tea Bag Add'l

$0.99

Tomato Juice

$3.25

Tomato Juice Large

$4.25

Tonic Glass

$2.99

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$4.50

Strawberries, Simple Syrup, Lime Juice

Child Beverage

Child Coke

$1.85

ages 10 and under

Child Diet Coke

$1.85

ages 10 and under

Child Milk Complimentary

Free with Children's Meal

Child Mr. Pibb

$1.85

ages 10 and under

Child Sprite

$1.85

ages 10 and under

Roy Rodgers

$3.50

Coke with Grenadine and a Cherry

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sprite with Grenadine and a Cherry

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

You Hungry? An Amana Colonies Tradition Since 1940.

Website

Location

4420 220th Trl, Amana, IA 52203

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cedar Ridge Vineyards - 1441 Marak Rd NW
orange star4.6 • 360
1441 Marak Rd NW Swisher, IA 52338
View restaurantnext
Sugarfire Smoke House Cedar Rapids
orange starNo Reviews
2350 Edgewood Rd. SW Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
View restaurantnext
Vivian’s Soul Food
orange starNo Reviews
2925 Williams Parkway Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
View restaurantnext
Textile Taphaus - 76 Main Ave
orange starNo Reviews
76 Main Ave Atkins, IA 52206
View restaurantnext
Sushiya - North Liberty
orange star4.6 • 324
745 Community Dr Ste A North Liberty, IA 52317
View restaurantnext
Tin Roost
orange star4.1 • 710
840 West Penn Street North Liberty, IA 52317
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Amana
North Liberty
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Coralville
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Cedar Rapids
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Iowa City
review star
Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)
Marion
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Waterloo
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Pella
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Davenport
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Bettendorf
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston