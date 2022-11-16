Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken

Ox - B's

1650 N. 21st St

Newark, OH 43055

Popular Items

6 Boneless
8 Boneless
Chicken & Waffle Fries

Wings

Boneless / Classic / Smoked (Bone In) / Tofu

6 Boneless

$6.75

8 Boneless

$8.75

12 Boneless

$12.50

24 Boneless

$24.50

36 Boneless

$36.50

50 Boneless

$48.50

6 Classic

$8.50

8 Classic

$10.50

12 Classic

$15.50

24 Classic

$30.50

36 Classic

$45.50

50 Classic

$60.50

6 Smoked

$8.50

8 Smoked

$10.50

12 Smoked

$15.50

24 Smoked

$30.50

36 Smoked

$45.50

50 Smoked

$60.50

6 Tofu

$6.75

8 Tofu

$8.75

12 Tofu

$12.50

24 Tofu

$24.50

36 Tofu

$36.50

50 Tofu

$48.50

Entree

Slop Dog (Limited Time Offer)

$3.75

Deep Fried Hot Dog with Yellow Mac, Baked Beans and OX-B's Slaw.

2 Slop Dogs (Limited Time Offer)

$7.25

Deep Fried Hot Dog with Yellow Mac, Baked Beans and OX-B's Slaw.

Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$7.75
Chicken & Waffle Fries

Chicken & Waffle Fries

$9.50

Waffle Fries drizzled with Cheddar Cheese Sauce. Boneless Wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Add any of our sides and they go right on top!

Slopwich

Slopwich

$9.50

Just as the name suggests-a sloppy sandwich! Waffle Fries, White Cheddar Mac, Boneless Chicken, Cheese Sauce, your choice of Wing Sauce topped with Coleslaw. On a 8" bun!! ITS SLOPPY!

Chili and Cheese Waffle Fries

Chili and Cheese Waffle Fries

$7.75

Waffle Fries with our Homemade Chili topped with Shredded Cheese and Green Onion. ADD any of our sides or chicken to make it your own!

Chiliwich

Chiliwich

$8.75

Waffle Fries, Yellow Mac and Chill topped with Shredded Cheese on an 8" Bun!

2 Chili Cheese Dogs

2 Chili Cheese Dogs

$6.25

Chili Cheese Dog

$3.25

Chicken Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Sides

Smothered Cornbread

Smothered Cornbread

$4.75

Cornbread smothered with our homemade chili topped with cheese and green onion

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$2.50
Pork Rinds

Pork Rinds

$1.75
White Cheddar Mac

White Cheddar Mac

$3.00
Yellow Mac

Yellow Mac

$3.00
OX-B Slaw

OX-B Slaw

$2.25
Sticky Baked Beans

Sticky Baked Beans

$2.50
Chili

Chili

$3.75

Our Homemade Chili w/beans, topped with Cheese and Green Onions. Make it spicy!

Cornbread

Cornbread

$0.50

Side Salad

$3.00Out of stock

Sauce/Dip Side

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Wing Sauce

$0.75

Cheese Sauce

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Ketchup

Drinks

Tea

$1.50

Fountain Drink

$1.50

Water

$1.50

Great Crates

24 Boneless Great Crate

24 Boneless Great Crate

$35.00
36 Boneless Great Crate

36 Boneless Great Crate

$49.00
50 Boneless Great Crate

50 Boneless Great Crate

$62.00

75 Boneless Great Crate

$95.00
24 Classic Great Crate

24 Classic Great Crate

$40.00
36 Classic Great Crate

36 Classic Great Crate

$54.00
50 Classic Great Crate

50 Classic Great Crate

$72.00

75 Classic Great Crate

$110.00
24 Smoked Great Crate

24 Smoked Great Crate

$40.00
36 Smoked Great Crate

36 Smoked Great Crate

$54.00
50 Smoked Great Crate

50 Smoked Great Crate

$72.00

75 Smoked Great Crate

$110.00
24 Tofu Great Crate

24 Tofu Great Crate

$35.00
36 Tofu Great Crate

36 Tofu Great Crate

$49.00
50 Tofu Great Crate

50 Tofu Great Crate

$62.00

75 Tofu Great Crate

$95.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Hours of Operation Tues-Sat 11:30a-9p Sunday 12p-7p Mon Closed

Website

Location

1650 N. 21st St, Newark, OH 43055

Directions

