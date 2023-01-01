Oxbow 1105 Pacific Ave

A map showing the location of Oxbow 1105 Pacific AveView gallery

N/A Drinks Menu

N/A BEV

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Flavored Lemonade

$5.00

Flavored Tea

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Italian Soda

$5.00

KD Juice

$2.00

KD LEMONADE

$3.00

KD Milk

$2.00

KD ROY

$3.00

KD Shirley Temple

$3.00

KD Soda

$2.00

Latte

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Mocha

$6.00

Refill

Rootbeer

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Sparkling water

$5.00

Sprite

$4.00

Tonic

$3.00

Extra espresso

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Roy Rogers

$5.00

Redbull

$6.00

Zero-Proof

Key Lime Parody

$8.00

Pina Mockolada

$8.00

Coconut, Pineapple juice, and a touch of cream

Pineapple Fauxjito

$8.00

Raspberry Fauxjito

$8.00

Raspberry, mint, lime & soda water

Strawberry Mocktail Mule

$8.00

Italian Energy

$8.00

Italian Soda

$8.00

Lemon Meringue Pie

$8.00

Lemonade, vanilla, coconut, cream

Liquor/Cocktails Menu

Bourbon Whsky

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Basil RYE

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

DBL ANGELS ENVY

$21.00

DBL BASIL HAYDEN

$23.00

DBL BASIL RYE

$23.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$15.00

DBL CROWN ROYAL

$17.00

DBL DICKLE

$12.00

DBL JAMESON

$14.00

DBL MAKERS

$15.00

DBL PENDLETON

$14.00

DBL RED BREAST

$21.00

DBL WELL WHISKEY

$12.00

DBL Whistle Pig 15

$87.00

DBL WOODFORD

$23.00

DBL Woodford Rye

$23.00

Jameson

$11.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Pendleton

$11.00

Red Breast 12

$16.00

Well Whiskey

$9.00

Whistle Pig 15

$58.00

Woodford

$15.00

Woodford Rye

$15.00

Angel Envy Rye

$16.00

DBL Angel Rye

$24.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

DBL Bulleit

$18.00

WHISTLE PIG PIGGYBACK

$15.00

DBL WHISTLE PIGPIGGYBACK

$23.00

BRANDY

Camus

$40.00

Courvoisier

$12.00

DBL CAMUS

$60.00

DBL Courvoisier

$18.00

DBL HENNESSY VS

$23.00

DBL HENNESSY VSOP

$21.00

DBL WELL BRANDY

$11.00

Hennessy VS

$11.00

Hennessy VSOP

$14.00

Well Brandy

$7.00

Cocktails A-I

Ameretto Nudge

$12.00

Appletini

$13.00

B-52

$13.00

B-52 Coffee

$13.00

Beautiful

$13.00

Bellini

$11.00

Black Opal

$12.00

Black Russian

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Blueberry Tea

$12.00

Champ CKTL

$10.00

Choc Cherry Martini

$13.00

Choc Martini

$13.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Coffee Nudge

$12.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Daquiri

$13.00

Dreamsicle Martini

$13.00

Duck Fart

$8.00

Electric Ice Tea

$13.00

Espress Mart

$15.00

French 75

$13.00

Fuzzy Naval

$8.00

Grape Nehi

$12.00

Hand SHKN Marg

$13.00

Hot Attitude

$8.00

Hot Butterd Rum

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Italian Coffee

$12.00

Cocktails J-P

Kamikazi

$11.00

Key Lime Martini

$11.00

La Paloma

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island ICETEA

$11.00

Mai Tai

$11.00

Makers Man

$13.00

Mandrin Martini

$15.00

Mexican Coffee

$9.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mocha tini

$15.00

Negroni

$14.00

Old Fashion

$10.00

Pearl Pomtini

$11.00

PinaColoda

$11.00

Pineapple Mojito

$13.00

Puyallup's Best Rum

$13.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Pomegranate Gimlet

$15.00
Pay Raise

$14.00

Peach Fuzz

$14.00

Cocktails Q-Z

Italian Margarita

$13.00

Tequila, fresh lime, triple sec, with amaretto float.

Rasp Lemon Drop

$11.00

Rob Roy

$15.00

Rusty Nail

$11.00

Salty Dog

$10.00

Sangria

$13.00

Scratch Marg

$13.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Sea Breeze

$9.00

Sex On the Beach

$9.00

Slippery Nipple

$8.00

Smith & Kerns

$10.00

Smith & Wesson

$11.00

Spicy Margarita

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Vesper Martini

$15.00

VRGN Marg

$8.00

VRGN Mary

$8.00

VRGN Mojito

$8.00

VRGN Pina Cola

$8.00

WA Apple

$11.00

White Russian

$11.00

Wild Rasp

$11.00

Liquor

Absinthe

$15.00

Amaro Mntngro

$13.00

Ameretto

$8.00

Aperol

$8.00

Baileys

$10.00

Banfi Grapa

$15.00

Campari

$9.00

DBL Absinth

$22.50

DBL Grand Mariner

$18.00

DBL Jäegermeister

$15.00

DBL Kahlua

$10.50

Drambuee

$10.00

Fernet

$8.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Gran marnier

$13.00

Jagermister

$10.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Kinky Pink

$10.00

Lemonchello

$9.00

Midori

$7.00

Sambuca

$9.00

Tuaca

$8.00

CHAMBORD

$8.00

Averna Amaro

$9.00

OUZO

$10.00

Martini Madness

Barracuda Grapefruit

$15.00

Broker's Gin Martini

$15.00

Comfortable Jalapeno

$16.00

Free Bird Gin

$15.00

Good Vibs Kahlua

$16.00

Here Sun Aperol

$16.00

Island Sun Rum

$15.00

Limelight Rum

$15.00

Mask Off Gin

$15.00

Raspberry Beret

$15.00

Sedated Vodka

$15.00

Strawberry Vodka

$16.00

Sunshine Rum

$16.00

Sweet Brandy

$15.00

Sweet Strawberries

$16.00

Tennessee Bourbon

$16.00

Tito's Vodka Martini

$15.00

Tutti Frutti Vodka

$16.00

RUM

Well Rum

$9.00

Malibu Coconut

$10.00

DBL WELL RUM

$14.00

DBL MALIBU COCONUT

$15.00

DBL MALIBU MANGO

$9.00

BACARDI SILVER

$10.00

DBL BACARDI SILVER

$15.00

Sailor Jerry

$12.00

DBL Sailor Jerry

$16.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

DBL CAPTAIN MORGAN

$15.00

SCOTCH

Ardbeg

$18.00

Balvenie

$40.00

Chivas

$11.00

DBL ARDBEG

$27.00

DBL BALVENIE

$60.00

DBL DALMORE

$29.00

DBL GINLIVET

$20.00

DBL GLEN GARIOCH

$21.00

DBL GLENMORANGIE

$20.00

DBL JOHNNIE WALKER HIGH RYE

$21.00

DBL LAGAVULIN 16 YR

$38.00

DBL LAPHROAIG 10 YR

$21.00

DBL LAPHROAIG 25 YR

$75.00

DBL MACALLAN

$30.00

DBL OBAN DISTILLERS EDITION

$45.00

DBL OVAN

$23.00

DBL SHACKLETON

$21.00

DBL SHIELDAIG

$20.00

DBL WELL SCOTCH

$9.00

DBLCHIVAS

$17.00

Glen Garioch

$14.00

Glenlivet

$13.00

Glenmorangie

$13.00

JOHNNIE WALKER HIGH RYE

$14.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$60.00

Lagavulin 16 YR

$25.00

Laphroaig 10 YR

$16.00

Laphroaig 25 YR

$50.00

Macallan

$20.00

Oban

$15.00

OBAN DISTILLERS EDITION

$30.00

Shackleton

$14.00

Shieldaig

$13.00

Well Scotch

$6.00

MACALLAN RARE CASK

$80.00

DBL MACALLAN RARE CASK

$140.00

MACALLAN 15

$18.00

DBL MACALLAN 15

$27.00

TEQUILA

1942 Don Julio

$40.00

Cazadores Rep

$15.00

DBL 1942

$60.00

DBL CAZADORES Rep

$22.00

DBL DON JILIO

$20.00

DBL WELL TEQ

$14.00

Well TEQ

$9.00

CAZADORES BLANCO

$12.00

DBL CAZADORES BLANCO

$18.00

Don Julio Premavera

$28.00

DBL Don Julio Premavera

$42.00

Los Vecinos Mescal

$12.00

Vodka

44 North Huck

$10.00

Absolute

$10.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Greygoose

$12.00

Kettle One

$11.00

Titos

$10.00

Vanilla VDKA

$7.00

Well Vodka

$8.00

DBL 44 NORTH

$15.00

DBL ABSOLUTE

$15.00

DBL BELVEDERE

$15.00

DBL GREYGOOSE

$18.00

DBL KETTLE ONE

$17.00

DBL TITOS

$15.00

DBL WELL VDKA

$12.00

STOLICHNAYA

$10.00

DBL STOLICHNAYA

$15.00

Gin

WELL GIN

$6.00

DOUBLE WELL GIN

$9.00

BOMBAY SAPHIRE

$12.00

DBL BOMBAY SAPHIRE

$18.00

EMPRESS

$14.00

DBL EMPRESS

$21.00

BOTANIST

$12.00

DBL BOTANIST

$18.00

RAINIER GIN

$9.00

DBL RAINIER GIN

$14.00

TANQUERAY

$10.00

TANQUERAY 10

$15.00

HENDRICKS

$12.00

DBL HENDRICKS

$18.00

AVIATION

$12.00

DBL AVIATION

$18.00

Wine Menu

Wines By the Glass

10 YR Port

$8.00

20 YR Port

$10.00

Corkage

$20.00

GL Anterra Pinot Grigio

$8.00

GL Double Canyon Cab

$16.00

GL Iris Pinot Noir

$13.00

GL Stoller Family Rose

$11.00

HH RED

$8.00

HH White

$8.00

GL Tranche Cab Sauv

$21.00

GL JCB Brut Rose

$15.00

GL CHAR DE FERE BLANC DE BLANC

$10.00

GL Stimson Estate Chardonnay

$9.00

GL Yealands Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

GL Stoller Rose

$11.00

GL Penfolds Konunga Hills Chardonnay

$12.00

GL Stimson Red Blend

$10.00

GL Raymond Merlot

$11.00

GL Feather Cabernet

$25.00

GL Moscado

$9.00

GL Segura Viudas

$9.00

GL Palencia Monarcha Red Blend

$10.00

GL FIDELITAS RED BLEND

$14.00

GL MENAGE A TROIS RED BLEND

$10.00

GL COLUMBIA CREST MERLOT

$13.00

COLUMBIA CREST MERLOT

$50.00

MENAGE A TROIS RED BLEND

$38.00

GL NOTEBOOK RED BLEND

$10.00

Angela Pinot Noir 18

$18.00

Blends

Corliss '15 Blend

$110.00

D2- Delille Cellars

$120.00

Fidelitas Red Blend

$60.00

Figgins Estate Red Blend

$131.00

Long Shadows Saggi

$150.00

Altos Malbec

$33.00

Palencia Monarcha

$38.00

L'Ecole #41 Syrah

Delille D2

$140.00

Saggi Sangiovese

$150.00

Leonetti Sangiovese

$221.00

Dusted Valley Syrah

$45.00

Stimson Red Blend

$38.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

Bookwalter Protagonist '18

$84.00

Browne Bitner Estate Cab

$61.00

Aromas of dark plum mixed with floral notes of violets lead to flavors of cherry, black coffee and arise. This is a full bodied Cabernet with big tannins that make your mouth water at every sip. The finish is lingering flavors of bittersweet chocolate, mocha and cassis.

Browne Heritage Cab

$58.00

Canvasback Cab

$83.00

Caymus Cab

$210.00

Caymus Special Select '11

$243.00

Charles Krug Cab

$79.00

Col Solare

$111.00

Corliss 'CAB

$132.00

Double Canyon Cab

$63.00

Drumheller Cab '16 (CA)

$43.00

Joseph Phelps

$116.00

Leonetti '14, '15, '17

$300.00

Long Shadows Feather

$98.00

Quilceda Creek Cabernet '18

$243.00

Silver Oak Alexander Valley '17

$120.00

Silverado Cabernet

$120.00

Canvasback Cabernet Sauvignon

$62.00

Revelry Cabernet Sauvignon

$46.00

Dunham Cab

$120.00

Captains White

Antinori Orvieto

$58.00

Banfi Le Rime Pinot Grigio

$38.00

Lecole semillon

$40.00

Rombauer Chardonnay '20

$80.00

Tranche Chard

$64.00

Villa Rosa Moscato

$38.00

Seven Daughters

$38.00

Bubbles

JCB Brut Rose

$52.00

Veuve clicquot

$99.00

Char de Fere Blanc de Blanc

$38.00

Moscado

$34.00

Segura Viudas Cava

$34.00

Italian Red

Anrinori Tignanello

$189.00

Banfi Col Di Sasso

$40.00

Gaja Sito Moresco '15

$97.00

La Spinetta Barbera '16

$67.00

Licatta Sparkling Red

$68.00

Pertinance Barbebra

$43.00

Poggio Brunello Di Montalcino

$176.00

Tenuta Arceno Strada Al Sasso

$70.00

Viberti Nebbiola

$62.00

Vietti Dolcetto D'alba

$54.00

Virbeti Barbera

$48.00

Reds / Pinot Noir

Cline Pinot Noir

$50.00

Cristom Pinot Noir

$78.00

Fidelitas Red Blend

$63.00

Iris Vineyards Pinot Noir

$50.00

Stoller Dundee Hills P Noir

$60.00

Erath Pinot Noir

$63.00

Toil Cellars Pinot Noir

$135.00

Domaine Faiveley

$125.00

Fidelitas 4040 RED BLEND

$54.00

Angela Pinot Noir '18

$70.00

Reds By the Bottle

Double Canyon cab

$63.00

Duckhorn Merlot

$64.00

Portillo Malbec

$38.00

Reverly Cabernet

$50.00

Iris Pinot Noir

$56.00

Fidelitas Red Blend

$63.00

Castel Giocondo Brunello

$100.00

The Prisoner

$61.00

Chester Kidder Red Blend

$149.00

Rose

Stoller Family Estate Rose

$42.00

Syrah / Merlot / Malbec / Cab Franc

Altos Malbec

$31.00

Corliss Syrah '13

$110.00

Duckhorn Merlot

$73.00

Lecole Syrah

$63.00

Leonetti sangiovese

$221.00

Long Shadows Pedestal Merlot

$103.00

Long Shadows Sequel Syrah '14

$100.00

Tranche Cab Franc

$58.00

Woodward Canyon Merlot

$120.00

Leonetti Merlot

$221.00

PEDESTAL MERLOT

$150.00

Whites By the Bottle

Anterra Pinot Grigio

$28.00

Noble Vines Sauvignon Blanc

$28.00

Rombauer Chardonnay

$80.00

Tranche Chardonnay

$65.00

Michael David Lodi Chardonnay

$62.00

Long Shadows Dance Chardonnay

$105.00

Michael David Lodi Chardonnay

$60.00

Chateau St Michelle Viognier

$48.00

Duck Pond Pinot Gris

$36.00

Poet's leap Riesling

$54.00

Stags Leap Sauv

$60.00

Zinfandel

Ravenswood "Old Vine" Zinfadel

$68.00

Rombauer Zinfandel '16

$82.00

Beer Menu

Draft Beer

Bodizafa IPA

$6.00

Coors Lt

$6.00

Johnny Utah Pale Ale

$6.00

MAC & jACK

$6.00

Bottle Beer

Blue Moon

$5.00

Dos Equas Lager

$5.00

Rotating Beer

$5.00

2 Towns Cosmic Cider

$5.00

Heinekin

$5.00

NON ALCOHOLOIC HEINEKIN

$5.00

10 Barrel

$5.00

Guiness Nitro

$5.00

Dessert

Desserts

Salted Caramel Sundae

$8.00

Goat Cheesecake

$10.00

Kids Icecream

$4.00

Kids Sundae

$5.00

Apple Crisp

$14.00Out of stock

Lemon Meringue Tart

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1105 Pacific Ave, Sumner, WA 98390

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

