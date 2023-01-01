Oxbow 1105 Pacific Ave
No reviews yet
1105 Pacific Ave
Sumner, WA 98390
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
N/A Drinks Menu
N/A BEV
Arnold Palmer
$4.00
Cappuccino
$5.00
Club Soda
$3.00
Coffee
$3.00
Coke
$4.00
Diet Coke
$4.00
Espresso
$4.00
Flavored Lemonade
$5.00
Flavored Tea
$5.00
Hot Tea
$3.00
Iced Tea
$4.00
Italian Soda
$5.00
KD Juice
$2.00
KD LEMONADE
$3.00
KD Milk
$2.00
KD ROY
$3.00
KD Shirley Temple
$3.00
KD Soda
$2.00
Latte
$5.00
Lemonade
$4.00
Mocha
$6.00
Refill
Rootbeer
$4.00
Shirley Temple
$5.00
Sparkling water
$5.00
Sprite
$4.00
Tonic
$3.00
Extra espresso
$4.00
Ginger Ale
$4.00
Ginger Beer
$5.00
Roy Rogers
$5.00
Redbull
$6.00
Zero-Proof
Liquor/Cocktails Menu
Bourbon Whsky
Basil Hayden
$15.00
Basil RYE
$15.00
Buffalo Trace
$10.00
Crown Royal
$11.00
DBL ANGELS ENVY
$21.00
DBL BASIL HAYDEN
$23.00
DBL BASIL RYE
$23.00
DBL Buffalo Trace
$15.00
DBL CROWN ROYAL
$17.00
DBL DICKLE
$12.00
DBL JAMESON
$14.00
DBL MAKERS
$15.00
DBL PENDLETON
$14.00
DBL RED BREAST
$21.00
DBL WELL WHISKEY
$12.00
DBL Whistle Pig 15
$87.00
DBL WOODFORD
$23.00
DBL Woodford Rye
$23.00
Jameson
$11.00
Makers Mark
$12.00
Pendleton
$11.00
Red Breast 12
$16.00
Well Whiskey
$9.00
Whistle Pig 15
$58.00
Woodford
$15.00
Woodford Rye
$15.00
Angel Envy Rye
$16.00
DBL Angel Rye
$24.00
Bulleit Bourbon
$12.00
DBL Bulleit
$18.00
WHISTLE PIG PIGGYBACK
$15.00
DBL WHISTLE PIGPIGGYBACK
$23.00
BRANDY
Cocktails A-I
Ameretto Nudge
$12.00
Appletini
$13.00
B-52
$13.00
B-52 Coffee
$13.00
Beautiful
$13.00
Bellini
$11.00
Black Opal
$12.00
Black Russian
$11.00
Bloody Mary
$12.00
Blueberry Tea
$12.00
Champ CKTL
$10.00
Choc Cherry Martini
$13.00
Choc Martini
$13.00
Chocolate Cake
$8.00
Coffee Nudge
$12.00
Cosmo
$12.00
Daquiri
$13.00
Dreamsicle Martini
$13.00
Duck Fart
$8.00
Electric Ice Tea
$13.00
Espress Mart
$15.00
French 75
$13.00
Fuzzy Naval
$8.00
Grape Nehi
$12.00
Hand SHKN Marg
$13.00
Hot Attitude
$8.00
Hot Butterd Rum
$12.00
Hot Toddy
$12.00
Irish Coffee
$12.00
Italian Coffee
$12.00
Cocktails J-P
Kamikazi
$11.00
Key Lime Martini
$11.00
La Paloma
$11.00
Lemon Drop
$10.00
Long Island ICETEA
$11.00
Mai Tai
$11.00
Makers Man
$13.00
Mandrin Martini
$15.00
Mexican Coffee
$9.00
Mimosa
$9.00
Mocha tini
$15.00
Negroni
$14.00
Old Fashion
$10.00
Pearl Pomtini
$11.00
PinaColoda
$11.00
Pineapple Mojito
$13.00
Puyallup's Best Rum
$13.00
Mojito
$12.00
Moscow Mule
$12.00
Pomegranate Gimlet
$15.00
Pay Raise
$14.00
Peach Fuzz
$14.00
Cocktails Q-Z
Italian Margarita
$13.00
Tequila, fresh lime, triple sec, with amaretto float.
Rasp Lemon Drop
$11.00
Rob Roy
$15.00
Rusty Nail
$11.00
Salty Dog
$10.00
Sangria
$13.00
Scratch Marg
$13.00
Screwdriver
$9.00
Sea Breeze
$9.00
Sex On the Beach
$9.00
Slippery Nipple
$8.00
Smith & Kerns
$10.00
Smith & Wesson
$11.00
Spicy Margarita
$14.00
Tequila Sunrise
$10.00
Tom Collins
$10.00
Vesper Martini
$15.00
VRGN Marg
$8.00
VRGN Mary
$8.00
VRGN Mojito
$8.00
VRGN Pina Cola
$8.00
WA Apple
$11.00
White Russian
$11.00
Wild Rasp
$11.00
Liquor
Absinthe
$15.00
Amaro Mntngro
$13.00
Ameretto
$8.00
Aperol
$8.00
Baileys
$10.00
Banfi Grapa
$15.00
Campari
$9.00
DBL Absinth
$22.50
DBL Grand Mariner
$18.00
DBL Jäegermeister
$15.00
DBL Kahlua
$10.50
Drambuee
$10.00
Fernet
$8.00
Frangelico
$9.00
Gran marnier
$13.00
Jagermister
$10.00
Kahlua
$7.00
Kinky Pink
$10.00
Lemonchello
$9.00
Midori
$7.00
Sambuca
$9.00
Tuaca
$8.00
CHAMBORD
$8.00
Averna Amaro
$9.00
OUZO
$10.00
Martini Madness
Barracuda Grapefruit
$15.00
Broker's Gin Martini
$15.00
Comfortable Jalapeno
$16.00
Free Bird Gin
$15.00
Good Vibs Kahlua
$16.00
Here Sun Aperol
$16.00
Island Sun Rum
$15.00
Limelight Rum
$15.00
Mask Off Gin
$15.00
Raspberry Beret
$15.00
Sedated Vodka
$15.00
Strawberry Vodka
$16.00
Sunshine Rum
$16.00
Sweet Brandy
$15.00
Sweet Strawberries
$16.00
Tennessee Bourbon
$16.00
Tito's Vodka Martini
$15.00
Tutti Frutti Vodka
$16.00
RUM
SCOTCH
Ardbeg
$18.00
Balvenie
$40.00
Chivas
$11.00
DBL ARDBEG
$27.00
DBL BALVENIE
$60.00
DBL DALMORE
$29.00
DBL GINLIVET
$20.00
DBL GLEN GARIOCH
$21.00
DBL GLENMORANGIE
$20.00
DBL JOHNNIE WALKER HIGH RYE
$21.00
DBL LAGAVULIN 16 YR
$38.00
DBL LAPHROAIG 10 YR
$21.00
DBL LAPHROAIG 25 YR
$75.00
DBL MACALLAN
$30.00
DBL OBAN DISTILLERS EDITION
$45.00
DBL OVAN
$23.00
DBL SHACKLETON
$21.00
DBL SHIELDAIG
$20.00
DBL WELL SCOTCH
$9.00
DBLCHIVAS
$17.00
Glen Garioch
$14.00
Glenlivet
$13.00
Glenmorangie
$13.00
JOHNNIE WALKER HIGH RYE
$14.00
Johnny Walker Blue
$60.00
Lagavulin 16 YR
$25.00
Laphroaig 10 YR
$16.00
Laphroaig 25 YR
$50.00
Macallan
$20.00
Oban
$15.00
OBAN DISTILLERS EDITION
$30.00
Shackleton
$14.00
Shieldaig
$13.00
Well Scotch
$6.00
MACALLAN RARE CASK
$80.00
DBL MACALLAN RARE CASK
$140.00
MACALLAN 15
$18.00
DBL MACALLAN 15
$27.00
TEQUILA
Vodka
Gin
Wine Menu
Wines By the Glass
10 YR Port
$8.00
20 YR Port
$10.00
Corkage
$20.00
GL Anterra Pinot Grigio
$8.00
GL Double Canyon Cab
$16.00
GL Iris Pinot Noir
$13.00
GL Stoller Family Rose
$11.00
HH RED
$8.00
HH White
$8.00
GL Tranche Cab Sauv
$21.00
GL JCB Brut Rose
$15.00
GL CHAR DE FERE BLANC DE BLANC
$10.00
GL Stimson Estate Chardonnay
$9.00
GL Yealands Sauvignon Blanc
$11.00
GL Stoller Rose
$11.00
GL Penfolds Konunga Hills Chardonnay
$12.00
GL Stimson Red Blend
$10.00
GL Raymond Merlot
$11.00
GL Feather Cabernet
$25.00
GL Moscado
$9.00
GL Segura Viudas
$9.00
GL Palencia Monarcha Red Blend
$10.00
GL FIDELITAS RED BLEND
$14.00
GL MENAGE A TROIS RED BLEND
$10.00
GL COLUMBIA CREST MERLOT
$13.00
COLUMBIA CREST MERLOT
$50.00
MENAGE A TROIS RED BLEND
$38.00
GL NOTEBOOK RED BLEND
$10.00
Angela Pinot Noir 18
$18.00
Blends
Corliss '15 Blend
$110.00
D2- Delille Cellars
$120.00
Fidelitas Red Blend
$60.00
Figgins Estate Red Blend
$131.00
Long Shadows Saggi
$150.00
Altos Malbec
$33.00
Palencia Monarcha
$38.00
L'Ecole #41 Syrah
Delille D2
$140.00
Saggi Sangiovese
$150.00
Leonetti Sangiovese
$221.00
Dusted Valley Syrah
$45.00
Stimson Red Blend
$38.00
Cabernet Sauvignon
Bookwalter Protagonist '18
$84.00
Browne Bitner Estate Cab
$61.00
Aromas of dark plum mixed with floral notes of violets lead to flavors of cherry, black coffee and arise. This is a full bodied Cabernet with big tannins that make your mouth water at every sip. The finish is lingering flavors of bittersweet chocolate, mocha and cassis.
Browne Heritage Cab
$58.00
Canvasback Cab
$83.00
Caymus Cab
$210.00
Caymus Special Select '11
$243.00
Charles Krug Cab
$79.00
Col Solare
$111.00
Corliss 'CAB
$132.00
Double Canyon Cab
$63.00
Drumheller Cab '16 (CA)
$43.00
Joseph Phelps
$116.00
Leonetti '14, '15, '17
$300.00
Long Shadows Feather
$98.00
Quilceda Creek Cabernet '18
$243.00
Silver Oak Alexander Valley '17
$120.00
Silverado Cabernet
$120.00
Canvasback Cabernet Sauvignon
$62.00
Revelry Cabernet Sauvignon
$46.00
Dunham Cab
$120.00
Captains White
Bubbles
Italian Red
Anrinori Tignanello
$189.00
Banfi Col Di Sasso
$40.00
Gaja Sito Moresco '15
$97.00
La Spinetta Barbera '16
$67.00
Licatta Sparkling Red
$68.00
Pertinance Barbebra
$43.00
Poggio Brunello Di Montalcino
$176.00
Tenuta Arceno Strada Al Sasso
$70.00
Viberti Nebbiola
$62.00
Vietti Dolcetto D'alba
$54.00
Virbeti Barbera
$48.00
Reds / Pinot Noir
Reds By the Bottle
Syrah / Merlot / Malbec / Cab Franc
Whites By the Bottle
Anterra Pinot Grigio
$28.00
Noble Vines Sauvignon Blanc
$28.00
Rombauer Chardonnay
$80.00
Tranche Chardonnay
$65.00
Michael David Lodi Chardonnay
$62.00
Long Shadows Dance Chardonnay
$105.00
Michael David Lodi Chardonnay
$60.00
Chateau St Michelle Viognier
$48.00
Duck Pond Pinot Gris
$36.00
Poet's leap Riesling
$54.00
Stags Leap Sauv
$60.00
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1105 Pacific Ave, Sumner, WA 98390
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Sumner
More near Sumner
Bonney Lake
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Puyallup
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Auburn
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Tacoma
Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)
Kent
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Maple Valley
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Renton
Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)
Vashon
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Gig Harbor
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.