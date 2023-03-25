Restaurant header imageView gallery

OX-B's Westerville

No reviews yet

2521 W Schrock Rd

Westerville, OH 43081

Appetizers

Cheesy Waffle Fries

$4.50

Our Seasoned Waffle Fries loaded with Cheese Sauce and Green Onion hit the spot!

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$7.00

Thin-Cut and dipped in a seasoned beer batter for a perfect blend of flavor and crunch! Outstanding!

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$7.50

Mozzarella Cheese coated in Seasoned Breadcrumbs then deep fried until Golden Brown!

Fried Dill Pickle Chips

$7.50

Crinkle cut dill pickle slices battered in Seasoned Panko Bread Crumbs then deep-fried to a golden brown. Served with our homemade ranch dressing! So Good!

Jalapeño Poppers (6)

$8.50

Vine-Ripened Jalapeños filled with a rich Cream Cheese, dipped in a Seasoned Breading then deep fried to a Golden Brown! Served with our House-Made Ranch Dressing! Really Good!!!

Signature Items

Chicken & Waffle Fries

$10.00

Waffle Fries drizzled with Cheddar Cheese Sauce then topped with our famous Boneless Wings tossed in your favorite sauce! Add any of our sides and they go right on top!

OX-B's Original Slopwich!

$10.00

Just as the name suggests, this is a sloppy sandwich! Waffle Fries, White Cheddar Mac, Boneless Chicken, Cheese Sauce, your choice of Wing Sauce topped with Coleslaw all on an 8" bun! ITS SLOPPY AND GOOD!!!

Chili Cheese Waffle Fries

$10.00

Our World Famous Waffle Fries topped with our Homemade Chili, Shredded Cheddar Cheese and Green Onion! Add any of our sides or chicken to make it your own!

Gary's Smothered Cornbread

$7.00+

Our Sweet & Salty Southern Cornbread smothered with our House-made Chili and topped with Shredded Cheddar Cheese and Green Onion!

2 Chili Cheese Dogs

$8.00

Two Deep Fried Hot Dogs Covered in our House-made Chili then smothered with shredded Cheddar Cheese and topped with Green Onions! Classic!

Chili Cheese Dog

$4.50

A Deep Fried Hot Dog Covered in our House-made Chili then smothered with Shredded Cheddar Cheese and topped with Green Onions! Classic!

Wraps

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Char-Grilled Chicken in a warm Tortilla with fresh chopped Greens, Diced Tomato, shredded Cheddar Cheese & choice of Wing Sauce! Delish!

Fried Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Fried Chicken Tenders in a warm Tortilla with fresh chopped Greens, Diced Tomato, shredded Cheddar Cheese & choice of Wing Sauce! Excellent!

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Tenders in a warm Tortilla with fresh chopped Greens, Tomato, shredded Cheddar Cheese & House-Made Ranch Dressing! Yes Please!

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.00

Char-Grilled Chicken in a warm Tortilla with crisp chopped Romaine Lettuce, shredded Parmesan Cheese, House-Made Croutons & Caesar Dressing! Fabulous!

Fried Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.00
Tofu Wrap

$9.00

Our Secret Deep Fried Tofu Recipe in a Warm Tortilla with fresh chopped Greens, Diced Tomato, Shredded Cheddar Cheese & Choice of Wing Sauce! Excellent!

SALADS!

Grilled Chicken House Salad

$12.50

Char-Grilled Chicken over Mixed Greens, Diced Tomato, Cucumber, Carrots, Shredded Parmesan Cheese & House Croutons. with your choice of Wing Flavor & Dressing! Really Good!

Fried Chicken House Salad

$12.50

Fried Chicken over Mixed Greens, Diced Tomato, Cucumber, Carrots, Shredded Parmesan Cheese & House Croutons. with your choice of Wing Flavor & Dressing! Outstanding!

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.50

Char-Grilled Chicken over Crisp Chopped Romaine Lettuce with Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Croutons and House Caesar Dressing! Excellent!

Tofu House Salad

$12.50

Our Secret Recipe Deep Fried Tofu over Mixed Greens, Diced Tomato, Cucumber, Carrots, Shredded Parmesan Cheese & House Croutons. with your choice of Wing Flavor & Dressing! Really Good!

House Salad (No Chicken)

$7.50

Mixed Greens, Diced Tomato, Cucumber, Carrots, Shredded Parmesan Cheese & House Croutons. with your choice of Wing Flavor & Dressing!! A perfect compliment!

Side Salad

$5.50

An American Lettuce Blend topped with Cheese. Dressing & Croutons on the Side!

Boneless Wings

6 Boneless

$8.50

8 Boneless

$11.00

12 Boneless

$14.50

24 Boneless

$28.00

36 Boneless

$36.50

50 Boneless

$48.00

Classic Wings

6 Classic

$9.50

8 Classic

$12.00

12 Classic

$17.50

24 Classic

$34.00

36 Classic

$49.50

50 Classic

$65.00

Smoked Wings

6 Smoked

$9.50

8 Smoked

$12.00

12 Smoked

$17.50

24 Smoked

$34.00

36 Smoked

$49.50

50 Smoked

$65.00

Tofu Wings

6 Tofu

$8.50

8 Tofu

$11.00

12 Tofu

$14.50

24 Tofu

$28.00

36 Tofu

$36.50

50 Tofu

$48.00

Sides

Fresh Fried Pork Rinds

$1.50
Waffle Fries

$3.50

Our Signature Waffle Fries Tossed in our House Seasoning! Amazing!!!

White Cheddar Mac

$4.00

Hot, Creamy, Amazing! The best you will ever have!

Yellow Mac

$3.50

Our Twist on Classic Yellow Mac! Delish!

OX-B Slaw

$2.50

Sweet & Creamy Coleslaw!

Sticky Baked Beans

$3.00

BBQ Baked Beans Made OX-B's Style!

Chili and Cornbread

$5.50

Our Homemade Chili w/ Beans, topped with Shredded Cheese and Green Onions. Make it Spicy!

Side Salad

$5.50

An American Lettuce Blend topped with Cheese. Dressing & Croutons on the Side!

Cornbread

$0.50

Homemade Sweet Cornbread! Better Than Grandmas!

Dipping Sauce

Ranch

$0.75

Classic, Creamy and House Made!

Spicy Ranch

$0.75
Blue Cheese

$0.75

Creamy Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce!

Wing Sauce

$0.75
Cheese Sauce

$0.75
Ketchup

Ketchup

Drinks

Tea

$2.50
Fountain Drink

$2.00

Free Refills!

Bottled Drinks

$2.50

Soda / Gatorade / Tea

Spring Water

$1.50

Energy Drinks

$3.50

Great Crates (Family Meals)

Feed the Crew or Family! A great portion of Wings and pick your own Sides. Comes with Cornbread!!!!!
24 Piece Great Crate

Includes 24 Wings, 4 Sides, and 4 Cornbread!

36 Piece Great Crate

Includes 36 Wings, 5 Sides, and 5 Cornbread!

50 Piece Great Crate

Includes 50 Wings, 6 Sides, and 6 Cornbread!

75 Piece Great Crate

Includes 75 Wings, 8 Sides, and 8 Cornbread!

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Fast Growing Chicken Wing Concept in OHIO! Our wings, salads and wraps will knock you on your feet!!! Unique Signature Items are a must try! Homemade sides and great service! #CHASETHECRATE

2521 W Schrock Rd, Westerville, OH 43081

