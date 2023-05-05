Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Sandwiches

Oxford Burger Company

review star

No reviews yet

920 Jackson Ave

East Oxford, MS 38655

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

OBC AMERICAN

$10.50

Cheeseburger topped with lettuce, tom, pickle, grilled onion and burger sauce.

OBC Bacon Cheeseburger

OBC Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.50

Bacon cheeseburger topped with lettuce, tom, pickle, grilled onion and burger sauce.

Colonel's Comeback Burger

$11.50

Burger with bacon, Pepper Jack cheese, house made "Come Back" sauce, lettuce, tom, pickle and grilled onions.


Burgers

OBC Burger

$10.00

Burger topped with lettuce, tom, pickle, grilled onion and burger sauce.

OBC AMERICAN

$10.50

Cheeseburger topped with lettuce, tom, pickle, grilled onion and burger sauce.

OBC Bacon Cheeseburger

OBC Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.50

Bacon cheeseburger topped with lettuce, tom, pickle, grilled onion and burger sauce.

BLACK BEAN VEGGIE

$10.00

Black Bean Veggie party, Pepper Jack Cheese topped with lettuce, tom, pickle, grilled onion and burger sauce.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled chicken with mayo, lettuce, tom and onion.

Colonel's Comeback Burger

$11.50

Burger with bacon, Pepper Jack cheese, house made "Come Back" sauce, lettuce, tom, pickle and grilled onions.

Big Cheddar

Big Cheddar

$11.50

Burger with bacon and piled high with shredded cheddar and topped with lettuce, tom, pickle, grilled onion and burger sauce.

Eggers Be Cheeser’s

$11.50

Burger with fried egg and American cheese.

Shroomy Swiss

$11.50

Burger with sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese, lettuce, tom, grilled onions and burger sauce.

Mac Attack

$11.50

Burger topped with creamy Mac & Cheese.

Peanut Better Burger

$11.50

Burger with bacon and a house made peanut butter / maple reduction.

Texas Hack "UT Oxford"

$12.00

Burger topped with fried onion, BBQ sauce, Cheddar, jalapeño, burger sauce, lettuce, tom and pickle

SWAG Burger

$11.50

Burger topped with fried cheese sticks, ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato and pickle

Derby Day

$11.50

Burger topped Pimento Cheese, lettuce, tom, pickle, grilled onions and burger sauce. Served with your choice of side.

BLT/Sliced

$8.50

Toasted white bread with mayo, lettuce, tom and bacon.

Bacon Jam

$11.50

Burger topped with a house made Bacon Jam, lettuce, tom, pickle, grilled onions and burger sauce.

Jalapeno Pepper Jack

$10.50

Burger, fresh sautéed jalapeños, Pepper Jack cheese, 1/4 pound patty with standard toppings of lettuce, tomato, pickle and burger Sauce. Served with your choice of side.

Franks Diner

$10.00

Other Stuff

Ranchero Sub

$10.50

Fried chicken tenders with cheesy ranch sauce, lettuce, tom on a sub roll.

Buffalo Ranchero Sub

$10.50

Fried Chicken, creamy ranch, lettuce, toms and Buffalo Sauce on a Sub roll.

Shrimp Po Boy Sub

$11.50

Fried Shrimp, mayo, lettuce, tom and Comeback Sauce on Sub roll.

Grilled Chicken Gyro

$10.00

Grilled Chicken, Tzatziki sauce, lett, tom and red onion on Gyro flat bread.

Spicy Chicken

$10.00

Crispy fried chicken breast with lettuce, tom, pickle and Spicy Ranch. Served with choice of side.

Chicken Philly

$10.50

Grilled chicken, peppers, onions, cheese, lettuce, tom, mayo on a sub roll.

Chicken Strip Basket

$9.00

3 fried chicken strips with choice of side and a sauce for dipping.

Breakfast in a Bun

Breakfast in a Bun

$8.50

Fried Egg, bacon and cheese on a toasted hamburger bun served with a side of tator tots.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in Oxford, MS just off the Square we serve the area's best burgers. Oxford Burger Co is a fast casual American restaurant focusing on creative burgers, gourmet fries, and cold beer. Simply put, we make great burgers. All of our burgers are 100% Black Angus USDA Choice Beef!!!. We combine over-the-top burgers and outstanding service. Our goal is to have every guest at OBC walk out the door and tell their friends about the amazing burger they had!

Website

Location

920 Jackson Ave, East Oxford, MS 38655

Directions

Gallery
Oxford Burger Company image
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Proud Larrys
orange starNo Reviews
211 S Lamar Blvd Oxford, MS 38655
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in East Oxford

Saint Leo Restaurant
orange star5.0 • 1,072
922 Jackson Ave E Oxford, MS 38655
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near East Oxford
Olive Branch
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Tupelo
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Southaven
review star
Avg 2.8 (9 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Cordova
review star
No reviews yet
Memphis
review star
Avg 4.3 (140 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
No reviews yet
Millington
review star
No reviews yet
Starkville
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston