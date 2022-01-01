Restaurant header imageView gallery

Oxford Saloon

913 1st Street

Snohomish, WA 98290

Appetizers*

App Mac & Cheese

$12.50

Prosciutto, shallots and garlic. All mixed into a creamy Parmesan sauce and topped with truffle oil.

Chicken Strips

$10.00

Served with fries and dipping sauce of choice.

Jalapeno Poppers

$12.00

Stuffed with Beecher's flagship cheese and topped with applewood smoked bacon bits.

Nachos

$11.00

Daily made corn tortilla chips, house-made cheese sauce, olives, tomato, and scallions. Add chicken or steak for an additional charge.

Onion Rings

$9.00

Oxford Fries

$8.00

House cut fries, or upgrade to sweet potato fries for an additional charge. Choice of BBQ or Cajun sauce.

Potato Skins

$10.00

Topped with melted cheese, applewood smoked bacon bits, and green onion.

Quesadilla

$11.00

Stuffed with cheddar Jack cheese, olives, tomato and scallions. Add chicken or steak for an additional charge.

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Burgers*

The Oxford

$16.25

Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar and mayo.

The Brothel

$16.50

Avocado, applewood smoked bacon, pepper Jack cheese, and Sriracha aioli.

The Saloon

$14.25

Straight up burger. Add cheese for an additional charge.

The Ghost

$16.50

Applewood smoked bacon, ghost pepper cheese, and poblano puree.

Bacon Bleu

$16.50

Bleu cheese dressing, bleu cheese crumbles and applewood smoked bacon.

Mushroom Swiss

$16.25

Mayo, sauteed portobello mushrooms and Swiss cheese.

Impossible Burger

$15.50

Impossible Burger with lettuce, tomato onion, pickle and mayo and a choice of cheese. Vegetarian.

Sandwiches*

Chicken Bacon Avocado

$16.00

Toasted sourdough bread, melted Swiss, Applewood smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.

French Dip

$16.00

Toasted French roll with melted garlic butter, thinly sliced steak, Swiss cheese and au jus.

BLT

$14.50

Toasted sourdough bread, lettuce, tomato, and applewood smoked bacon. Add avocado for an additional charge.

Cheese Steak

$16.00

Toasted roll with melted garlic butter, thin sliced steak, sauteed veggies and American cheese.

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Salads & Soups*

Caesar Salad

$8.00+

Chopped Romaine, Caesar dressing, croutons, lemon wedge, and a blend of Parmesan cheeses.

House Salad

$7.00+

Mixed baby greens, shredded cheddar Jack cheese, diced tomatoes, and croutons.

Cobb Salad

$16.50

Turkey, egg, diced tomatoes, olives, blue cheese crumbles, applewood smoked bacon bits, and avocado.

Southwest Salad

$14.50

Blackened chicken, black bean salsa, diced tomatoes, corn tortilla chips, avocado, salsa and ranch dressing.

Street Tacos*

Chicken Tacos

$15.00

Marinated cabbage, blackened chicken, black bean salsa, pickled red onions, and Cotija cheese.

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Marinated cabbage, white wine and butter-poached cod, mango salsa, pickled red onions, and Cotija cheese.

Entrees*

Prosciutto Mac and Cheese

$17.00

Prosciutto, shallots, garlic, creamy blended Parmesan cheese sauce, white truffle oil and garlic bread.

Fish and Chips

$14.00+

Beer battered cod deep-fried and golden brown. Served with fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.

Kids*

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.95

Kids Fish & Chips

$6.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.95

Kids Pancake Breakfast

$7.00

Kids Egg Breakfast

$7.00

Kids Breakfast Pops

$7.00

Sauces*

None

Ranch

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Balsamic Glaze

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Grey Poupon (Djon)

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Horseradish

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Serrano Aioli

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Sriracha Aioli

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

NA Beverages*

Apple Cider

$2.75

Apple Juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

$2.75

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Oj

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Rootbeer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

913 1st Street, Snohomish, WA 98290

Directions

Gallery
Oxford Saloon image
Oxford Saloon image
Oxford Saloon image

