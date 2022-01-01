Oxford Saloon
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
913 1st Street, Snohomish, WA 98290
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Blazing Onion Burger Co. - Snohomish Station
No Reviews
2811 Bickford Avenue Snohomish, WA 98290
View restaurant
More near Snohomish