Main picView gallery

Oxygen Bar & Lounge 194-01 Linden Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

194-01 Linden Boulevard

St. Albans, NY 11412

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Coconut Shrimp (6)

$11.00

Hand Battered & Tossed in Coconut Flakes

Fried Calamari

$11.00

Fried Shrimp (6)

$9.00

Oxygen's Tostones

$13.00

Oxygen's Wings (6)

$8.00

Crispy Battered Wings

Peppered Shrimp (8)

$11.00

Head On Shrimp, seasoned to perfection

Salmon Bites

$14.00

Saltfish Fritters

$10.00

Served with Marinara Sauce

Tacos (3)

$14.00

Fried Shrimp (6)

$9.00

Entrees

Curry Shrimp

$19.00

Rich, creamy blend of penne pasta and spicy jerk seasoning

Grilled Salmon

$25.00

Choice of plain, jerk, or sweet chilli

Snapper Steak

$26.00

Choice of brown stewed, steamed, run dung, escovitch

Oxtail

$26.00

Savory Oxtrail Cooked in island spices

Curry Goat

$23.00

Tender goat meat cooked in spicy island curry

Jerk Chicken

$18.00

choice of fried, curried, jerked

BBQ Chicken

$19.00

Choice of Curried, fried, sweet chilli

Red Snapper

$25.00

Butter Squash Shrimp

$21.00

Rasta Pasta

$13.00

Stir Fry Tofu

$21.00

Curry Chick Peas

$18.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$12.00

Ceasar Salad

$13.00

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Fried Bammy

$7.00

Fried Festival

$5.00

Garden Salad

$7.00

Fried Breadfruit

$7.00

Soups

Chicken

$6.00

Vegetable

$6.00

Fish

$6.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pepsi

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Seltzer Water

$4.00

Snapple Kiwi Strawberry

$3.00

Sprite

$4.00

Water

$3.00

750ML

Hennessy 750ML

$120.00

Ciroc Pineapple 750ML

$70.00

Santero Moscato

$80.00

1L

Grey Goose

$70.00

375ML

Hennessy 375ML

$70.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

194-01 Linden Boulevard, St. Albans, NY 11412

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Southern Girls
orange starNo Reviews
218 28 merrick Blvd Springfield Gard, NY 11413
View restaurantnext
A Live Kitchen - 227-16 Merrick Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
227-16 Merrick Blvd Laurelton, NY 11413
View restaurantnext
BBQ Village - 18112 Hillside Ave
orange star3.6 • 184
18112 Hillside Ave Jamaica, NY 11432
View restaurantnext
Halalbee's (Queens) - Flagship
orange starNo Reviews
182-26 Hillside Avenue Jamaica, NY 11432
View restaurantnext
Caribbean Soul
orange starNo Reviews
234-04 Merrick Blvd Rosedale, NY 11422
View restaurantnext
Holy Cow - Elmont
orange star4.6 • 430
240-09 Linden Blvd Elmont, NY 11003
View restaurantnext
Map
More near St. Albans
Jamaica
review star
Avg 4 (19 restaurants)
Springfield Gardens
review star
No reviews yet
Queens Village
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Elmont
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Floral Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Fresh Meadows
review star
No reviews yet
Franklin Square
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Little Neck
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Lynbrook
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston