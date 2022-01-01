- Home
- OY! Buford - 4108 Hamilton Mill Rd Suite 330
OY! Buford 4108 Hamilton Mill Rd Suite 330
No reviews yet
4108 Hamilton Mill Rd Suite 330
Buford, GA 30519
HOUSE SPECIALTIES
American Breakfast
Two eggs cooked to order, one 7” buttermilk pancake, bacon or sausage & home fries!
Southern B.F.*
Two Eggs, Choice of Bacon or Sausage, Grits and Buttermilk Biscuit!
Healthy Choice Plate
2 Egg Whites, Turkey Bacon or Turkey Sausage, Blueberries and Wheat Toast!
Steak and Eggs*
A 8oz Angus Steak with Two Eggs, and Home Fries
Avocado Toast* Slice
Thick-cut grain toast topped with fresh smashed avocado, EVOO, sea salt. Served with Sunny-side Up Egg*.
Biscuits and Gravy
Warm Buttermilk biscuit smothered in our homemade Southern Style Gravy served with Home fries
Chicken Tender Meal
Homemade chicken tenders served with French fries dusted with our OY seasoning!
Egg Souffle
Layers of Swiss and Cheddar Cheese with Eggs and Challah Bread baked into a Casserole
French Toast
Warm challah French toast smothered & covered casserole style with warm syrup and buttery caramel sauce
Grit Bowl Special
Our home made grits bowl with eggs, meat and cheese!
Home Fries
Country Fried Steak
BREAKFAST SANDWICHES
BACON SANDWICH*
Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich with your choice of crispy bacon, or turkey bacon, choice of cheese and eggs.
Fried Chicken Biscuit
Fried chicken on our buttermilk biscuit!
Grilled Chicken Biscuit
Grilled chicken on our buttermilk biscuits!
Sausage Sandwich*
Sausage Egg and Cheese Sandwich with your choice of cheese, sausage, and eggs.
OMELETTES
Bacon Cheeseburger Omelettes
Chicken Fajita
Chicken, green peppers, onion, cheddar and topped with salsa and sour cream
Cowboy
Bacon, Bell Peppers, Onions, Jalapeños, Cheddar Cheese, Topped with Salsa and Guacamole
Power Diet
Ham, bacon, certified Ground Angus beef, onions, mushrooms, cheddar cheese & smothered with queso.
Farmer
Spinach, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, and Cheddar Cheese
MYO
Philly
Angus Beef, Sauteed Onions and Bell Peppers, Topped with Queso
Stairmaster
Egg White with Mushrooms, Spinach, and Swiss Cheese
Western
Cajun Omelette
Andouille sausage, red peppers, onion, pepperjack and green onion
BURGERS
Banging Burger
Brioche Bun with Cheddar, Bacon, Fried Onions and a Fried Egg
Blue Burger
Hot and Spicy Burger
Pepper Jack Cheese, Habanero Sauce, Jalapenos, Bacon and Crispy Onion
Mushroom Burger
Juicy Quarter Pounder smother with Mushroom and Onion Saute, Covered with Swiss Cheese served on a Brioche Bun
Oy Vey!
Double Quarter Pounder, smothered with Cheddar cheese, Bacon, and Lettuce and Tomato
Oy! Burger
1/4 lb Angus meat, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion on a Brioche bun
The Zany Burger
Bacon, cheddar, fried onion, lettuce, bbq sauce served with queso fries
Create Your Own
Beyond Burger
Vegan Patty Served on a Gluten Free Bun
SANDWICH
BLT
Our generous BLT is made with Toasted Sourdough bread and spread with creamy mayonnaise. Crunch into stacks of crispy bacon, fresh salad leaves and juicy Roma tomatoes
Fried Buffalo Sandwich
Fried Buffalo chicken sandwich with bacon, cheddar and fried onions!
GrilledBuffalo Sandwich
Grilled Buffalo chicken sandwich with bacon, cheddar and fried onions!
California Club
Grilled Chicken Breast, Crushed Avocado, Tomato, Onion, Mayo on a Toasted Ciabatta
Reuben
Homemade corned beef, melted swiss, sauerkraut & thousand island on marbled rye
Turkey Club Sandwich
Roasted turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, avocado & tomato, on a sourdough bread with aioli
Grilled Cheese
MAC & CHEESE
FRENCH FRIES
Bleu Fries Meal
Bleu Cheese, Bacon
Bleu Fries Side
Bleu Cheese, Bacon
Buffalo Fries Meal
Buffalo wing Sauce, Bacon, Fried Onions & Bleu Cheese
Buffalo Fries Side
Buffalo wing Sauce, Bacon, Fried Onions & Bleu Cheese
Classic Fries Meal
Classic Fries Side
MYO Fries
Philly Fries Meal
Ground Beef, Onions & Queso
Philly Fries Side
Ground Beef, Onions & Queso
SALADS/SOUP
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Our Buffalo Chicken Diced over a bed of Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Shredded Cheddar Tossed in your Choice of either Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing
Caesar Salad
Cobb Salad
Romaine Heart topped with Tomato, crisp bacon, boiled, grilled chicken breast, hard-boiled egg, avocado with your choice of Italian, Ranch, Blue Cheese, Honey Mustard Dressing
Georgia Summer Salad
Crisp bed of Mixed Salad, Topped with Fresh Georgia Strawberries, and Georgia Pecan, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Cherry Tomatoes
Side Salad
Romaine with cheddar, tomato and onion.
Soup Of Day
Soup Of Day - cup
Soup of day cup
DESSERTS
Brownie
Brownie
Brownie w/Vanilla Ice Cream
Brownie w/Vanilla Ice Cream
Brownie w/Chocolate Ice Cream
Brownie w/Chocolate Ice Cream
MILKSHAKES
Scoop of Vanilla
Scoop of Vanilla
Scoop of Chocolate
Scoop of Chocolate
Tiramisu
Mini cannoli
Cannoli
Homemade Blueberry Jam
Homemade Strawberry Jam
Rainbow cookies
SIDES
Applesauce
Bacon
3 Slices
Eggs*
1 Egg
fruit
Gravy
Grilled Chicken
Grits
Ham
2 piece
Sausage Patties
2 Patties
Sautéed Veggies
Side of Fries
Soup of the day - Cup
Cup
toast
Tomato Slices (3)
Turkey Bacon
3 slices
Turkey Sausage
2 piece
ADD ONS
Mushrooms - ADD ON
Dressings
Salsa
Salsa
Guacamole
Guacamole
Queso
Queso
American
American
Cheddar
Cheddar
Pepper Jack
Pepper Jack
Swiss
Swiss
Bleu Cheese Crumbles
Bleu Cheese Crumbles
Caramel Sauce
Caramel Sauce
Strawberry Topping
Strawberry Topping
Blueberry Topping
Blueberry topping
Sour Cream
Sour Cream
Whip Cream
Whip cream
Extra Butter
Extra butter
Extra Syrup
Extra syrup
Grilled chicken
Jalapeño
Tomato
Lettuce
Onion
Garden for burger
Burger Patty
Pickles
Cream cheese icing
Oy seasoning 1oz
Lemon icing
APPETIZER
KIDS DRINKS
KIDS MENU
KIDDIE PANCAKES
Kids Classic Buttermilk
Classic Buttermilk
Kids Gluten Free Classic Buttermilk
Gluten Free Classic Buttermilk
Kids Bacon Pancake
Bacon
Kids Blueberry
Blueberry
Kids Chocolate Chunk
Chocolate Chunk
Kids CinnaYum
CinnaYum
Kids Strawberry
Strawberry
Kids Oreo
Oreo
Kids Red Velvet
Red Velvet
Kids POD
POD
Kids Lemon PC
KIDS EGGS & STUFF*
1 Egg With Bacon
1 Egg With Bacon
1 Egg With Sausage
1 Egg With Sausage
1 Egg with Ham
1 Egg with Ham
1 Egg with Turkey Sausage
1 Egg with Turkey Bacon
2 Egg With Bacon
2 Egg With Bacon
2 Eggs With Sausage
2 Eggs With Sausage
2 Eggs with Ham
2 Eggs with Ham
2 Eggs With Turkey Bacon
2 Eggs With Turkey Bacon
KIDS SIDE
Bacon 2 Slices
Bacon 2 Slices
Sausage 1 Patties
Sausage 1 Patties
Sausage 2 Patties
Sausage 2 Patties
Turkey Bacon 2 Slices
Turkey Bacon 2 Slices
Eggs 1
Eggs 1
Eggs 2
Eggs 2
Applesauce
Applesauce
Blueberries
Blueberries
Side of Homefries
Side of Fries
Side of Frenchfries
2 Turkey sausage
2 Turkey sausage
4 Turkey Sausage
4 Turkey Sausage
1 turkey sausage
Classic Pancakes
Cinna-Yum Pancakes
SINGLE 7" CINNA-YUM PC
Cinnamon flavored pancake with pecans, powdered sugar and cream cheese icing.
2 7" CINNA-YUM PC
Two Cinnamon flavored pancake with pecans, powdered sugar and cream cheese icing.
3 7" CINNA-YUM PC
Three Cinnamon flavored pancake with pecans, powdered sugar and cream cheese icing.
Giant CINNA-YUM PC
One giant Cinnamon flavored pancake with pecans, powdered sugar and cream cheese icing.
2 Giant CINNA-YUM PC
2 Giant Cinnamon flavored pancake with pecans, powdered sugar and cream cheese icing.
3 Giant CINNA-YUM PC
3 Giant Cinnamon flavored pancake with pecans, powdered sugar and cream cheese icing.
Oreo Pancakes
SINGLE 7" OREO
Oreo pancake topped with chocolate drizzle, cream cheese icing and Oreos
2 7" OREO
Two Oreo pancake topped with chocolate drizzle, cream cheese icing and Oreos
3 7" OREO
Three Oreo pancake topped with chocolate drizzle, cream cheese icing and Oreos
GIANT OREO
1 Giant Oreo pancake topped with chocolate drizzle, cream cheese icing and Oreos
2 GIANT OREO
2 Giant Oreo pancake topped with chocolate drizzle, cream cheese icing and Oreos
3 GIANT OREO
3 Giant Oreo pancake topped with chocolate drizzle, cream cheese icing and Oreos
Bacon Pancakes
Pancake of the WeeK
Red Velvet Pancakes
Single 7" Red Velvet
Red velvet flavored pancake topped with cream cheese icing
2 7" Red Velvet
Two 7" Red velvet flavored pancake topped with cream cheese icing
3 7" Red Velvet
Three 7" Red velvet flavored pancake topped with cream cheese icing
Giant Red Velvet
1 Giant Red velvet flavored pancake topped with cream cheese icing
2 Giant Red Velvet
2 Giant Red velvet flavored pancake topped with cream cheese icing
3 Giant Red Velvet
3 Giant Red velvet flavored pancake topped with cream cheese icing
Strawberry Pancakes
Triple Chocolate Pancakes
SINGLE 7" TRIPLE CHOCOLATE
Milk and white chocolate pancake topped with chocolate chips and chocolate drizzle
2 7" TRIPLE CHOCOLATE
2 Milk and white chocolate pancake topped with chocolate chips and chocolate drizzle
2 GIANT TRIPLE CHOCOLATE
2 Giant Milk and white chocolate pancake topped with chocolate chips and chocolate drizzle
GIANT TRIPLE CHOCOLATE
1 Giant Milk and white chocolate pancake topped with chocolate chips and chocolate drizzle
3 7" TRIPLE CHOCOLATE
Three Milk and white chocolate pancake topped with chocolate chips and chocolate drizzle
3 GIANT TRIPLE CHOCOLATE
3 Giant Milk and white chocolate pancake topped with chocolate chips and chocolate drizzle
Wild Blueberry Pancakes
SINGLE 7" WILD BLUEBERRY
Blueberry pancake topped with homemade blueberry compote
2 7" WILD BLUEBERRY
Two Blueberry pancakes topped with homemade blueberry compote
3 7" WILD BLUEBERRY
Three Blueberry pancake topped with homemade blueberry compote
GIANT WILD BLUEBERRY
1 Giant Blueberry pancake topped with homemade blueberry compote
2 GIANT WILD BLUEBERRY
2 Giant Blueberry pancakes topped with homemade blueberry compote
3 GIANT WILD BLUEBERRY
3 Giant Blueberry pancakes topped with homemade blueberry compote
Gluten free Classic Pancakes
GF Bacon Pancakes
GF Chocolate Pancakes
GF Wildberry Pancakes
SINGLE 7" WILDBERRY GLUTEN FREE PANCAKES
Gluten free blueberry pancake topped with homemade blueberry compote
2 7" WILDBERRYGLUTEN FREE PANCAKES
2 Gluten free blueberry pancakes topped with homemade blueberry compote
3 7" WILDBERY GLUTEN FREE PANCAKES
3 Gluten free blueberry pancake topped with homemade blueberry compote
Chocolate only pancake
Lemon Pancake
FOUNTAIN DRINKS
HOT DRINKS
JUICES
MILK
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
4108 Hamilton Mill Rd Suite 330, Buford, GA 30519