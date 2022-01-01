Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers
American

OY! Buford 4108 Hamilton Mill Rd Suite 330

No reviews yet

4108 Hamilton Mill Rd Suite 330

Buford, GA 30519

Popular Items

American Breakfast
BACON SANDWICH*
Southern B.F.*

HOUSE SPECIALTIES

American Breakfast

$11.99

Two eggs cooked to order, one 7” buttermilk pancake, bacon or sausage & home fries!

Southern B.F.*

$11.99

Two Eggs, Choice of Bacon or Sausage, Grits and Buttermilk Biscuit!

Healthy Choice Plate

$11.99

2 Egg Whites, Turkey Bacon or Turkey Sausage, Blueberries and Wheat Toast!

Steak and Eggs*

$14.49

A 8oz Angus Steak with Two Eggs, and Home Fries

Avocado Toast* Slice

$10.99+

Thick-cut grain toast topped with fresh smashed avocado, EVOO, sea salt. Served with Sunny-side Up Egg*.

Biscuits and Gravy

$7.49+

Warm Buttermilk biscuit smothered in our homemade Southern Style Gravy served with Home fries

Chicken Tender Meal

$11.99

Homemade chicken tenders served with French fries dusted with our OY seasoning!

Egg Souffle

$10.49+

Layers of Swiss and Cheddar Cheese with Eggs and Challah Bread baked into a Casserole

French Toast

$11.49+

Warm challah French toast smothered & covered casserole style with warm syrup and buttery caramel sauce

Grit Bowl Special

$7.49

Our home made grits bowl with eggs, meat and cheese!

Home Fries

$4.99

Country Fried Steak

$12.95

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

BACON SANDWICH*

$7.99

Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich with your choice of crispy bacon, or turkey bacon, choice of cheese and eggs.

Fried Chicken Biscuit

$8.49

Fried chicken on our buttermilk biscuit!

Grilled Chicken Biscuit

$8.49

Grilled chicken on our buttermilk biscuits!

Sausage Sandwich*

$7.99

Sausage Egg and Cheese Sandwich with your choice of cheese, sausage, and eggs.

OMELETTES

Bacon Cheeseburger Omelettes

$11.99+

Chicken Fajita

$13.99+

Chicken, green peppers, onion, cheddar and topped with salsa and sour cream

Cowboy

$11.49+

Bacon, Bell Peppers, Onions, Jalapeños, Cheddar Cheese, Topped with Salsa and Guacamole

Power Diet

$12.49+

Ham, bacon, certified Ground Angus beef, onions, mushrooms, cheddar cheese & smothered with queso.

Farmer

$11.49+

Spinach, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, and Cheddar Cheese

MYO

$9.49+

Philly

$11.49+

Angus Beef, Sauteed Onions and Bell Peppers, Topped with Queso

Stairmaster

$11.49+

Egg White with Mushrooms, Spinach, and Swiss Cheese

Western

$11.49+

Cajun Omelette

$11.49+

Andouille sausage, red peppers, onion, pepperjack and green onion

BURGERS

Banging Burger

$13.99

Brioche Bun with Cheddar, Bacon, Fried Onions and a Fried Egg

Blue Burger

$14.24

Hot and Spicy Burger

$13.99

Pepper Jack Cheese, Habanero Sauce, Jalapenos, Bacon and Crispy Onion

Mushroom Burger

$13.99

Juicy Quarter Pounder smother with Mushroom and Onion Saute, Covered with Swiss Cheese served on a Brioche Bun

Oy Vey!

$13.99

Double Quarter Pounder, smothered with Cheddar cheese, Bacon, and Lettuce and Tomato

Oy! Burger

$10.49

1/4 lb Angus meat, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion on a Brioche bun

The Zany Burger

$14.49

Bacon, cheddar, fried onion, lettuce, bbq sauce served with queso fries

Create Your Own

$10.49+

Beyond Burger

$13.99

Vegan Patty Served on a Gluten Free Bun

SANDWICH

BLT

$10.99

Our generous BLT is made with Toasted Sourdough bread and spread with creamy mayonnaise. Crunch into stacks of crispy bacon, fresh salad leaves and juicy Roma tomatoes

Fried Buffalo Sandwich

$12.99

Fried Buffalo chicken sandwich with bacon, cheddar and fried onions!

GrilledBuffalo Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled Buffalo chicken sandwich with bacon, cheddar and fried onions!

California Club

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Crushed Avocado, Tomato, Onion, Mayo on a Toasted Ciabatta

Reuben

$12.99

Homemade corned beef, melted swiss, sauerkraut & thousand island on marbled rye

Turkey Club Sandwich

$11.99

Roasted turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, avocado & tomato, on a sourdough bread with aioli

Grilled Cheese

$7.24

MAC & CHEESE

Bacon Mac and Cheese

$7.99+

Our house Mac and Cheese loaded with Bacon

Burger Mac and Cheese

$7.99+

Ground Beef saute with onions, with our Mac and Cheese.

Mac & Cheese

$6.99+

Warm Sharp Cheddar Cheese melted with Cavatappi pasta.

FRENCH FRIES

Bleu Fries Meal

$10.99

Bleu Cheese, Bacon

Bleu Fries Side

$7.25

Bleu Cheese, Bacon

Buffalo Fries Meal

$10.99

Buffalo wing Sauce, Bacon, Fried Onions & Bleu Cheese

Buffalo Fries Side

$7.25

Buffalo wing Sauce, Bacon, Fried Onions & Bleu Cheese

Classic Fries Meal

$8.99

Classic Fries Side

$4.25

MYO Fries

$8.99

MYO Fries

Philly Fries Meal

$10.99

Ground Beef, Onions & Queso

Philly Fries Side

$7.25

Ground Beef, Onions & Queso

SALADS/SOUP

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.49

Our Buffalo Chicken Diced over a bed of Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Shredded Cheddar Tossed in your Choice of either Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Cobb Salad

$12.49

Romaine Heart topped with Tomato, crisp bacon, boiled, grilled chicken breast, hard-boiled egg, avocado with your choice of Italian, Ranch, Blue Cheese, Honey Mustard Dressing

Georgia Summer Salad

$10.99

Crisp bed of Mixed Salad, Topped with Fresh Georgia Strawberries, and Georgia Pecan, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Cherry Tomatoes

Side Salad

$5.99

Romaine with cheddar, tomato and onion.

Soup Of Day

$8.25

Soup Of Day - cup

$5.49

Soup of day cup

DESSERTS

Brownie

$5.99

Brownie

Brownie w/Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.49

Brownie w/Vanilla Ice Cream

Brownie w/Chocolate Ice Cream

$6.49

Brownie w/Chocolate Ice Cream

MILKSHAKES

$6.99

Scoop of Vanilla

$2.99

Scoop of Vanilla

Scoop of Chocolate

$2.99

Scoop of Chocolate

Tiramisu

$4.25

Mini cannoli

$2.00

Cannoli

$3.25

Homemade Blueberry Jam

$5.99

Homemade Strawberry Jam

$5.99

Rainbow cookies

$9.00Out of stock

SIDES

Applesauce

$2.99

Bacon

$3.99+

3 Slices

Eggs*

$3.49+

1 Egg

fruit

$3.99+

Gravy

$1.99+

Grilled Chicken

$4.99

Grits

$3.49+

Ham

$3.99+

2 piece

Sausage Patties

$4.99+

2 Patties

Sautéed Veggies

$4.24

Side of Fries

$4.99+

Soup of the day - Cup

$5.49

toast

$1.25+

Challah Toast

Tomato Slices (3)

$1.50

Turkey Bacon

$5.49+

3 slices

Turkey Sausage

$5.49+

2 piece

ADD ONS

Mushrooms - ADD ON

$1.25

Dressings

$1.25

Salsa

$1.25

Salsa

Guacamole

$1.25

Guacamole

Queso

$1.25

Queso

American

$1.25

American

Cheddar

$1.25

Cheddar

Pepper Jack

$1.25

Pepper Jack

Swiss

$1.25

Swiss

Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$1.25

Bleu Cheese Crumbles

Caramel Sauce

$1.25

Caramel Sauce

Strawberry Topping

$1.25

Strawberry Topping

Blueberry Topping

$1.25

Blueberry topping

Sour Cream

$1.25

Sour Cream

Whip Cream

$1.00

Whip cream

Extra Butter

$0.75

Extra butter

Extra Syrup

$0.50

Extra syrup

Grilled chicken

$4.99

Jalapeño

$1.25

Tomato

$1.25

Lettuce

$1.25

Onion

$1.25

Garden for burger

$1.25

Burger Patty

$5.99

Pickles

$1.00

Cream cheese icing

$1.25

Oy seasoning 1oz

$1.25

Lemon icing

$1.25

MERCHANDISE

OY SEASONING

$2.99

Cocoa bomb mugs

$9.59Out of stock

APPETIZER

Four warm buttermilk biscuits with your choice of homemade blueberry or strawberry compote

Biscuit basket with homemade jam

$6.99

KIDS DRINKS

Kids Fountain Drink

$2.00

Fountain Drink

Horizon 1%

$1.99

Horizon 1%

Horizon Choc Milk

$1.99

Horizon Choc Milk

Apple Juice

$2.00

Apple Juice

KIDS MENU

Kid Hamburger

$6.99

Kiddie Burger

Kid Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.97

Kids Mac and Cheese

$4.99

Kids Omelette*

$5.50

Kids grilled cheese

$4.99

KIDDIE PANCAKES

Kids Classic Buttermilk

$3.99+

Classic Buttermilk

Kids Gluten Free Classic Buttermilk

$5.99+

Gluten Free Classic Buttermilk

Kids Bacon Pancake

$4.99+

Bacon

Kids Blueberry

$4.99+

Blueberry

Kids Chocolate Chunk

$4.99+

Chocolate Chunk

Kids CinnaYum

$4.99+

CinnaYum

Kids Strawberry

$4.99+

Strawberry

Kids Oreo

$4.99+

Oreo

Kids Red Velvet

$4.99+

Red Velvet

Kids POD

$4.99+

POD

Kids Lemon PC

$4.99+

KIDS EGGS & STUFF*

1 Egg With Bacon

$4.49

1 Egg With Bacon

1 Egg With Sausage

$4.49

1 Egg With Sausage

1 Egg with Ham

$4.49

1 Egg with Ham

1 Egg with Turkey Sausage

$5.49

1 Egg with Turkey Bacon

2 Egg With Bacon

$5.49

2 Egg With Bacon

2 Eggs With Sausage

$6.99

2 Eggs With Sausage

2 Eggs with Ham

$5.49

2 Eggs with Ham

2 Eggs With Turkey Bacon

$6.49

2 Eggs With Turkey Bacon

KIDS SIDE

Bacon 2 Slices

$1.50

Bacon 2 Slices

Sausage 1 Patties

$1.99

Sausage 1 Patties

Sausage 2 Patties

$4.49

Sausage 2 Patties

Turkey Bacon 2 Slices

$3.99

Turkey Bacon 2 Slices

Eggs 1

$2.99

Eggs 1

Eggs 2

$3.99

Eggs 2

Applesauce

$2.49

Applesauce

Blueberries

$3.49

Blueberries

Side of Homefries

$4.49

Side of Fries

Side of Frenchfries

$4.49

2 Turkey sausage

$4.99

2 Turkey sausage

4 Turkey Sausage

$6.49

4 Turkey Sausage

1 turkey sausage

$1.99

Classic Pancakes

Buttermilk pancake

SINGLE 7" CLASSIC PANCAKE

$6.99

1-7"Classic

2 7" CLASSIC PANCAKE

$7.75

2-7"Classic

3 7" CLASSIC PANCAKE

$12.99

3-7" Classic

Giant CLASSIC PANCAKE

$9.49

1 Giant

2 Giant CLASSIC PANCAKE

$12.49

2 Giant

3 Giant CLASSIC PANCAKE

$15.49

3 Giant

Cinna-Yum Pancakes

Cinnamon flavored pancake with pecans, powdered sugar and cream cheese icing.

SINGLE 7" CINNA-YUM PC

$8.99

Cinnamon flavored pancake with pecans, powdered sugar and cream cheese icing.

2 7" CINNA-YUM PC

$11.49

Two Cinnamon flavored pancake with pecans, powdered sugar and cream cheese icing.

3 7" CINNA-YUM PC

$13.99

Three Cinnamon flavored pancake with pecans, powdered sugar and cream cheese icing.

Giant CINNA-YUM PC

$11.49

One giant Cinnamon flavored pancake with pecans, powdered sugar and cream cheese icing.

2 Giant CINNA-YUM PC

$14.74

2 Giant Cinnamon flavored pancake with pecans, powdered sugar and cream cheese icing.

3 Giant CINNA-YUM PC

$17.99

3 Giant Cinnamon flavored pancake with pecans, powdered sugar and cream cheese icing.

Oreo Pancakes

An Oreo pancake topped with chocolate drizzle, cream cheese icing and Oreos

SINGLE 7" OREO

$8.49

Oreo pancake topped with chocolate drizzle, cream cheese icing and Oreos

2 7" OREO

$9.99

Two Oreo pancake topped with chocolate drizzle, cream cheese icing and Oreos

3 7" OREO

$12.99

Three Oreo pancake topped with chocolate drizzle, cream cheese icing and Oreos

GIANT OREO

$11.49

1 Giant Oreo pancake topped with chocolate drizzle, cream cheese icing and Oreos

2 GIANT OREO

$13.99

2 Giant Oreo pancake topped with chocolate drizzle, cream cheese icing and Oreos

3 GIANT OREO

$16.49

3 Giant Oreo pancake topped with chocolate drizzle, cream cheese icing and Oreos

Bacon Pancakes

SINGLE 7" BACON PANCAKES

$8.99

1-7"Bacon

2 7" BACON PANCAKES

$9.99

2-7"Bacon

3 7" BACON PANCAKES

$12.99

3-7"Bacon

Giant BACON PANCAKES

$11.49

1 Giant

2 Giant BACON PANCAKES

$14.54

2 Giant

3 Giant BACON PANCAKES

$16.49

3 Giant

Pancake of the WeeK

SINGLE 7" PANCAKE OF THE WEEK

$8.49

1 7"

2 7" PANCAKE OF THE WEEK

$9.99

2 7"

3 7" PANCAKE OF THE WEEK

$12.99

3 7"

GIANT PANCAKE OF THE WEEK

$10.99

1 Giant

2 GIANT PANCAKE OF THE WEEK

$13.99

2 Giant

3 GIANT PANCAKE OF THE WEEK

$15.99

3 Giant

Red Velvet Pancakes

Single 7" Red Velvet

$8.99

Red velvet flavored pancake topped with cream cheese icing

2 7" Red Velvet

$9.99

Two 7" Red velvet flavored pancake topped with cream cheese icing

3 7" Red Velvet

$12.99

Three 7" Red velvet flavored pancake topped with cream cheese icing

Giant Red Velvet

$11.49

1 Giant Red velvet flavored pancake topped with cream cheese icing

2 Giant Red Velvet

$14.24

2 Giant Red velvet flavored pancake topped with cream cheese icing

3 Giant Red Velvet

$16.49

3 Giant Red velvet flavored pancake topped with cream cheese icing

Strawberry Pancakes

SINGLE STRAWBERRY

$8.99

Strawberry pancake topped with homemade strawberry compote

2 CAKES STRAWBERRY

$11.99

2 Strawberry pancake topped with homemade strawberry compote

GIANT STRAWBERRY

$13.74

Giant Strawberry pancake topped with homemade strawberry compote

Triple Chocolate Pancakes

SINGLE 7" TRIPLE CHOCOLATE

$8.49

Milk and white chocolate pancake topped with chocolate chips and chocolate drizzle

2 7" TRIPLE CHOCOLATE

$9.99

2 Milk and white chocolate pancake topped with chocolate chips and chocolate drizzle

2 GIANT TRIPLE CHOCOLATE

$13.99

2 Giant Milk and white chocolate pancake topped with chocolate chips and chocolate drizzle

GIANT TRIPLE CHOCOLATE

$11.49

1 Giant Milk and white chocolate pancake topped with chocolate chips and chocolate drizzle

3 7" TRIPLE CHOCOLATE

$12.99

Three Milk and white chocolate pancake topped with chocolate chips and chocolate drizzle

3 GIANT TRIPLE CHOCOLATE

$16.49

3 Giant Milk and white chocolate pancake topped with chocolate chips and chocolate drizzle

Wild Blueberry Pancakes

SINGLE 7" WILD BLUEBERRY

$8.99

Blueberry pancake topped with homemade blueberry compote

2 7" WILD BLUEBERRY

$9.99

Two Blueberry pancakes topped with homemade blueberry compote

3 7" WILD BLUEBERRY

$12.99

Three Blueberry pancake topped with homemade blueberry compote

GIANT WILD BLUEBERRY

$10.99

1 Giant Blueberry pancake topped with homemade blueberry compote

2 GIANT WILD BLUEBERRY

$13.49

2 Giant Blueberry pancakes topped with homemade blueberry compote

3 GIANT WILD BLUEBERRY

$15.99

3 Giant Blueberry pancakes topped with homemade blueberry compote

Gluten free Classic Pancakes

SINGLE 7" CLASSIC GLUTEN FREE PANCAKES

$8.99

1-7" Classic GF

2 7" CLASSIC GLUTEN FREE PANCAKES

$10.99

2-7" Classic GF

3 7" CLASSIC GLUTEN FREE PANCAKES

$12.99

3-7" Classic GF

GF Bacon Pancakes

SINGLE 7" BACON GLUTEN FREE PANCAKES

$9.99

1-7" Bacon GF

2 7" BACON GLUTEN FREE PANCAKES

$12.49

2-7" Bacon GF

3 7" BACON GLUTEN FREE PANCAKES

$14.24

3-7" Bacon GF

GF Chocolate Pancakes

SINGLE 7" CHOCOLATE GLUTEN FREE PANCAKES

$9.99

1-7" Chocolate GF

2 7" CHOCOLATE GLUTEN FREE PANCAKES

$11.49

2-7" Chocolate GF

3 7" CHOCOLATE GLUTEN FREE PANCAKES

$13.99

3-7" Chocolate GF

GF Wildberry Pancakes

SINGLE 7" WILDBERRY GLUTEN FREE PANCAKES

$9.49

Gluten free blueberry pancake topped with homemade blueberry compote

2 7" WILDBERRYGLUTEN FREE PANCAKES

$11.49

2 Gluten free blueberry pancakes topped with homemade blueberry compote

3 7" WILDBERY GLUTEN FREE PANCAKES

$13.99

3 Gluten free blueberry pancake topped with homemade blueberry compote

Choose 3 Pancakes

Choose 3 7" Pancakes

$12.99

3 7in pancakes

Choose 3 14" Pancakes

$15.99

3 14in pancakes

Chocolate only pancake

Single 7” chocolate

$8.49

2 7” chocolate

$9.99

3 7” chocolate

$11.49

Giant chocolate

$11.49

2 giant chocolate

$14.24

3 giant chocolate

$16.49

Lemon Pancake

Single 7” Lemon pancake

$8.99

2 7” Lemon Pancake

$11.49

3 7” Lemon Pancake

$13.99

Giant Lemon Pancake

$11.49

2 Giant Lemon Pancake

$14.74

3 Giant Lemon Pancake

$17.99

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

Coke

$2.79

Coke

Diet Coke

$2.79

Diet Coke

Mr. Pibb

$2.79

Mr. Pibb

Lemonade

$2.79

Lemonade

Sprite

$2.79

Sprite

Water

HOT DRINKS

Regular Coffee

$2.75

Decaf Coffee

$2.75

Cold Brew

$3.25

Ice Special Coffee

$4.50

Espresso

$4.50

Latte

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Hot Tea

$2.79

Hot Cocoa

$2.79

Hot Cocoa Bomb

$5.99Out of stock

JUICES

Natalies Oj

$3.99

Natalies Oj

Grapefruit Juice

$2.89

Grapefruit Juice

Cranberry Juice

$2.89

Cranberry Juice

Apple Juice

$2.89

Apple Juice

KIDS DRINKS

Kids Fountain drink

$2.00

Horizon 1%

$1.99

Horizon Choc Milk

$1.99

Juice

$2.00

MILK

Horizon 1%

$1.99

Horizon 1%

Horizon Choc Milk

$1.99

Horizon Choc Milk

Milk

$3.49

Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Chocolate Milk

Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.79

Unsweetened Tea

$2.79

Arnold Palmer

$2.79

MILKSHAKES

Chocolate milkshake

$6.99

Vanilla milkshake

$6.99

Oreo milkshake

$6.99
OY! Buford image
OY! Buford image
OY! Buford image

