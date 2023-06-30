  • Home
Oya Rice Bowl Building D 1300 E Anderson Ln

No reviews yet

Building D

1300 E Anderson Ln

Austin, TX 78752

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Appetizers

Edamame

$5.00

Truffle Spicy Edamame

$6.00

Oya Rolls (2 pcs)

$4.00

Gyoza

$7.00

Miso Soup

$3.25

Rice Bowls

Oyako

$14.95

Orange Chicken

$14.95

Kung Pao Chicken

$14.95

Thai Curry Chicken

$14.95

Japanese Tomato & Beef Stew

$15.95

Mongolian Beef

$15.95

Korean Pork BBQ

$14.95

Salmon Teriyaki Glazed

$16.95

Spicy Beef and Peppers

$15.95

Sweet & Spicy Chicken

$14.95

Spicy Pork and Peppers

$14.95

Chicken Katsu

$16.95

Curry Chicken Katsu

$18.95

Pork Tonkatsu

$16.95

Curry pork Tonkatsu

$18.95

Gyudon

$15.95

Fried Rice

Oya Golden Fried Rice

$12.00

Oya Kids Fried Rice

$6.00

Deserts

Banana Roll

$5.00

Oya Signature Cheesecake

$7.00

Salads

Asian Chopped Chicken Salad

$12.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Family owned and operated eatery with great flavors and options.

Location

Building D, 1300 E Anderson Ln, Austin, TX 78752

Directions

