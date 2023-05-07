Main picView gallery

Oyhut Bay Grill

No reviews yet

404 Salmonberry Ln SW

Ocean Shores, WA 98569

Bar

Ciderboys Seasonal

$7.00

Elemental Seasonal

$7.00

Maeloc Blackberry

$7.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Kaliber N/A

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

O'Doul's N/A

$6.00

Tap 1

$8.00

Tap 2

$8.00

Tap 3

$8.00

Tap 4

$8.00

Tap 5

$8.00

Tap 6

$11.00

Alaskan Amber

$7.00

Athletic N/A

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Space Dust

$7.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Widmer Hefeweizen

$7.00

A Gin Rickey

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Apple Flower Fizz

$13.00

Autumn Margarita

$16.00

Aviation

$14.00

B-52

$9.00+

Blood and Sand

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$15.00

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Dark and Stormy

$13.00

Elderflower Gimlet

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Felicity

$15.00

French 75

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Higgs Beach

$15.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$13.00

Jalisco Rain

$15.00

Kamikaze

$13.00

La Floret

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Lily

$16.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$15.00

Mai Tai

$15.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Margarita

$12.00+

Martini

$13.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mojito

$13.00

Mule

$12.00

Negroni

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Oyhut Bay Breeze

$11.00

Paloma

$12.00

Peachy Keen

$15.00

Red Rum Sour

$15.00

Red Snapper

$15.00

Rusty Nail

$12.00

Sangria

$15.00

Seabreeze

$13.00

Sidecar

$13.00

Sparkling Mango Daiquiri

$15.00

Spicy Paloma

$13.00

The Fidel

$15.00

The Queen

$16.00

Walnut & Rye Old Fashioned

$16.00

White Sangria

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00+

Knob Creek

$15.00+

Maker's Mark

$13.00+

Michter's Small Batch

$15.00+

Woodford Reserve

$15.00+

Camus

$9.00+

Camus Port Cask

$16.00+

Well (E & J)

$7.00+

Aviation

$11.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00+

Empress

$11.00+

Hendricks

$12.00+

Tanqueray

$9.00+

Well (Beefeater)

$9.00+

Whitley Neill

$9.00+

Absinthe

$10.00+

Amaretto

$9.00+

Aperol

$9.00+

Baileys

$10.00+

Benedictine

$11.00+

Blue Curacao

$7.00+

Bourbon Cream

$8.00+

Buttershots

$7.00+

Campari

$10.00+

Chamboard

$10.00+

Chartreuse, Green

$10.00+

Cointreau

$11.00+

Combier

$11.00+

Combier peche de vigne

$9.00+

Creme De Banana

$11.00+

Creme De Cocoa Dark

$7.00+

Creme De Cocoa White

$7.00+

Creme De Menth

$7.00+

Creme De Noyaux

$11.00+

Creme de Violete

$10.00+

Drambuie

$10.00+

Dry Vermouth

$7.00+

Fernet Quaglia

$11.00+

Frangelico

$11.00+

Grand Marnier

$11.00+

Jagermeister

$9.00+

Kahlua

$9.00+

Luxardo

$12.00+

Midori

$9.00+

New Deal Ginger Liquere

$9.00+

Sour Apple Pucker

$7.00+

St Elder

$7.00+

Sweet Vermouth

$7.00+

Watermelon Pucker

$7.00+

Yukon Jack

$8.00+

DBL Amaretto

$16.00

DBL Aperol

$16.00

DBL Campari

$18.00

DBL Chartreuse, Green

$18.00

DBL Cointreau

$20.00

DBL Drambuie

$18.00

DBL Frangelico

$20.00

DBL Absinthe

$18.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$20.00

DBL Baileys

$18.00

DBL Jagermeister

$16.00

DBL Kahlua

$16.00

DBL Blue Curacao

$12.00

DBL Bourbon Cream

$14.00

DBL Buttershots

$12.00

DBL New Deal Ginger Liquere

$16.00

DBL Chamboard

$18.00

DBL Combier peche de vigne

$16.00

DBL Combier

$20.00

DBL Creme De Banana

$20.00

DBL Creme De Cocoa White

$12.00

DBL Creme De Cocoa Dark

$12.00

DBL Creme De Menth

$12.00

DBL Creme De Noyaux

$20.00

DBL Benedictine

$20.00

DBL Fernet Quaglia

$20.00

DBL Luxardo

$22.00

DBL Midori

$16.00

DBL Sour Apple Pucker

$12.00

DBL St Elder

$12.00

DBL Creme de Violete

$18.00

DBL Watermelon Pucker

$12.00

DBL Dry Vermouth

$12.00

DBL Sweet Vermouth

$12.00

Wahaka Espadin

$14.00+

Bounty Gold

$10.00+

Bounty Spiced

$10.00+

Bumbu

$13.00+

Captain Morgan

$8.00+

Malibu Coconut

$9.00+

Plantation Dark

$10.00+

Well (Bicardi)

$7.00+

1800 Anejo

$14.00+

Don Julio 1942

$36.00+

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00+

Hornitos Plata

$11.00+

Hornitos Reposado

$9.00+

Patron Silver

$11.00+

Well (Agavales)

$7.00+

Absolut

$10.00+

Grey Goose

$11.00+

HDC Blood Orange

$7.00+

HDC Hibiscus

$7.00+

HDC Huckleberry

$7.00+

HDC Lavender

$7.00+

HDC Raspberry

$7.00+

Ketal One

$10.00+

Stolichnaya

$10.00+

Well (Titos)

$9.00+

Aberlour 12 Year

$16.00+

Blantons

$24.00+

Bulleit Rye

$10.00+

Chivas 12 Year

$11.00+

Crown Royal

$12.00+

Glenlivet 14 Year

$15.00+

Glenlivet 15 Year

$16.00+

Glenmorangie 14 Year Port Cask

$19.00+

J & B

$10.00+

Jack Daniel’s

$8.00+

James E. Pepper 1776 Rye

$14.00+

Jameson

$9.00+

Jameson Black Barrel

$15.00+

Jim Beam

$7.00+

Johnny Walker Black 12 Year

$12.00+

McKenna Single Barrel

$11.00+

Michter's All American

$15.00+

Michter's Single Barrel Rye

$15.00+

Michter's Sour Mash

$15.00+

Oban 14 Year

$26.00+

Pendleton

$12.00+

Redwood Empire Rye

$14.00+

Suntory

$14.00+

Suntory Toki

$14.00+

Well (High Commissioner)

$8.00+

Well (Seagrams 7)

$7.00+

Whistlepig Rye

$19.00+

Acqua Panna

$6.00

Apple Juice

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mocktail - Bloody Mary

$6.00

Mocktail - Margarita

$6.00

Mocktail - Mojito

$6.00

N/A Ginger Beer

$4.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Soda

$3.50

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic Water

Topo Chico

$3.50

Water

Altocedro Ano Cero Malbec

$46.00

Angelini Prosecco Split

$9.00

Bocelli Sangiovese

$40.00

Brave Cellars Pinot Noir

$49.00

Coelho Pino Noir

$11.00+

Contino Gran Reserva

$108.00

Debts & Lessons Reisling

$14.00+

Dells Venezie Pinot Grigio

$11.00+

Freixenet Cava Brut

$10.00+

In Sheep’s Clothing

$10.00+

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$9.00+

Lydian GSM

$15.00+

Lydian Syrah

$52.00

Mr. Pink Rose

$12.00+

Nicholas Potel Beaujolais

$42.00

Orin Swift Cellars Machete Red Wine

$122.00

Portlandia Sparkling Rose

$12.00+

Purple Star Syrah

$11.00+

Ramey Chardonnay

$65.00

Rizzi Dolcetto d'Abla

$16.00+

Salvestrin Cabernet Sauvigon

$110.00

Sun Garden Reisling

$25.00

Three of Cups Sauvignon Blanc

$16.00+

Todd Hollow Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00+

Two Mountain Merlot

$11.00+

Two Mountain Red Blend

$11.00+

Villa Sparina Barbera

$38.00

Whoa Nelly Pinot Noir

$44.00

Gard Vintners

$57.00

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Appetizers

Burnt Brisket Ends

$20.00

Calamari

$22.00

GF...Hand cut calamari rings and steaks lightly dredged in rice flour with fresh sliced jalapeno, scallions and garlic cloves, flash fried and served with a sweet or spicy thai chili sauce

Chowder

$7.00+

Coconut Prawns

$20.00

7 coconut prawns served with our spicy thai chili sauce

Gorgonzola Truffle Fries

$16.00

GF upon request...House fries topped with roasted garlic, truffle oil and gorgonzola crumbles

Pork Belly Bites

$16.00

GF...Crispy pork belly tossed in house made sesame soy ginger sauce, served on a bed of fresh baby arugula

Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus

$17.00

Sautéed Prawns App

$25.00

Soft Pretzel with Cheese Sauce

$17.00Out of stock

Giant soft pretzel served with house made cheese sauce

Soup du Jour

$5.00+

Tuna Poke

$20.00Out of stock

GF...Hand cut yellow fin ahi tossed in a house made shoyu sauce served on fresh micro greens with a side of honey wasabi and tropical pico de gallo

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$14.00

Premium Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds, fried and served with your choice of dipping sauce

Salads

Arugula and Pomegranate

$18.00

GF...Fresh baby arugula, gala apples, candied pecans and goat cheese served with our fig and balsamic dressing

BBQ Brisket Salad

$20.00

Candied Pecan Cranberry Salad

$18.00

GF...Honey bacon, candied pecans and sweet dried cranberries served over our hydroponic fresh greens topped with bleu cheese crumble and served with a house made cranberry bleu cheese balsamic dressing

Kale Caesar

$16.00

GF upon request...Tender baby kale, grated and shaved parmesan cheese tossed in our house made caesar dressing and topped with house made croutons

Lobster Louie

$30.00

Dinner Salad

$6.00

Mixed Greens, black olives, tomato, red onion and mozz cheese

Small Kale Caesar

$7.00

Lunch

BBQ Tri-Tip

$20.00

BBQ tri-tip sandwich topped with cheddar cheese, BBQ aioli, mango gochujang sauce served on a barn mi bun…GF upon request

California Chicken

$18.00

Grilled Chicken, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and avocado topped with mayo and served on a glossy bun…GF upon request

Halibut Fish and Chips

$33.00Out of stock

2- 3 ounce fresh halibut filets hand breaded in Panko served with house made tartar and cocktail sauce

Italian

$18.00

Ham, Capicola, provolone, pickled onion, pepperoncini, lettuce, tomato, and Italian aioli served on a barn mi bun

Prime Rib Melt

$20.00Out of stock

7 ounces of slow roasted prime rib shaved thin and topped with your choice of swiss or pepper-jack cheese served on a garlic butter french baguette with a side of creamy horseradish and house made au jus served with your choice of side.

Turkey and Fig Croissant

$18.00

Croissant with turkey, fig jam, goat cheese and arugula

Spring Chicken

$18.00

Breaded and fried dill chicken breast topped with house made pesto aioli, lettuce, tomato and pickled cucumber

Turkey Melt

$18.00

GF upon request...Grilled turkey topped with tomato, crispy honey bacon ,pepper-jack cheese and pesto aioli, served on toasted sourdough with your choice of side

Burgers

Beyond Burger

$19.00

GF upon request...Vegan beyond meat patty served on a glossy bun with hydroponic bibb lettuce, tomato, red onion and stone-ground mustard aioli. choice of cheese and side

Black Bean Burger

$19.00

Vegan black bean patty served on a glossy bun with hydroponic bibb lettuce, tomato, red onion and stone-ground mustard aioli. choice of cheese and side

Oyhut Bay Burger

$19.00

GF upon request...1/3 lb. premium American Wagyu beef patty served on a glossy bun topped with hydrponic bibb lettuce, tomato, red onion and stone-ground mustard aioli with your choice of cheese and side

Peanut Butter Bacon Cheese Burger

$21.00

GF upon request...1/3 lb. premium American Wagyu beef patty topped with crispy honey bacon, cheddar cheese and our house made peanut sauce served with your choice of side

Pizzas

Big Cheese Pizza

$14.00

GF upon request...House made marinara topped with mozzarella, pepper-jack and shaved parmesan

Hawaiian Pizza

$19.00

GF upon request...House made marinara, canadian bacon, pineapple tidbits, and mozzarella

Lobster and Bacon

$38.00

GF upon request...Olive oil, fig jam, roasted garlic, gala apples, sliced prosciutto, mozzarella and goat cheese topped with a balsamic reduction and fresh baby arugula

Margherita Pizza

$19.00

GF upon request...Olive oil, roasted garlic, sliced roma tomatos, mozzarella, fresh basil and drizzled with a balsamic reduction

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

GF upon request...House made marinara topped with mozzarella and pepperoni

Dinner

Blackened Ahi

$33.00

GF upon request...Hand cut yellow fin ahi steak grilled with blackened seasoning served with rice pilaf, sautéed baby arugula, honey wasabi and tropical pico de gallo

Caprese Pasta

$28.00

Grape tomatoes, roasted garlic, diced yellow onion, fresh mozzarella and basil served with garlic butter angel hair pasta and topped with Parmesan

Cioppino

$65.00

2 scallops, 2 prawns, shrimp, calamari, Manila clam and halibut in a white wine and tomato based broth topped with lobster

Filet Mignon

$48.00

8 oz. hand cut tenderloin cooked to perfection and served with seasonal veggies and garlic butter mashed potatoes.

Mac and Cheese

$23.00Out of stock

Blend of smoked gouda, pepper-jack and cheddar-jack.

Pan Seared Halibut

$45.00

Halibut steak seared in olive oil with salt and pepper topped with a house made yogurt dill and caper sauce served with garlic butter pasta and asparagus

Pan Seared Scallops

$46.00

GF upon request...(5) U10 pan seared scallops served with rice pilaf, seasonal veggies and a side of house made citrus beurre blanc

Ribeye Steak

$43.00

14 oz. choice angus hand cut ribeye steak cooked to perfection served with seasonal veggies and garlic butter mashed potatoes.

Sautéed Prawns

$37.00

5 jumbo prawns served with sautéed mushroom and onion served with rice pilaf and asparagus

Orange Chicken

$27.00

House made orange chicken served with house made fried rice.

Prime Rib Dinner

$38.00Out of stock

Slow roasted prime rib served med-rare with garlic mashed potato, asparagus, au jus and creamy horseradish.

Pork Chop

$30.00

Charbroiled Pork Chop topped with garlic mushroom gravy and served with garlic mashed potato and asparagus

Cinco de Mayo - Birria Queso Tacos

$15.00Out of stock

Cinco de Mayo - Margarita

$9.00+

Dessert

Berry Cheesecake

$13.00

New York Style cheesecake topped with fresh berries

Chocolate Lovers Spoon Cake

$10.00

Triple Chocolate

Lemon Italian Cream Cake

$10.00

Raspberry Drizzle

New York Style Cheesecake

$10.00

Delicious and topped with raspberry sauce

Turtle Cheesecake

$14.00

New York Style cheesecake topped with caramel and candied pecans

Apple Pie Martini

$15.00

Vanilla Vodka, apple liqueur, cinnamon syrup, lemon juice, served up

Bourbon Cream B-52

$16.00

Bourbon cream, Kahlua and Grand Marnier over ice

Mint Chocolate Martini

$13.00

Vanilla vodka, mint liqueur and heavy cream, served up

Pink Squirrel

$16.00

Crème de Noyaux, chocolate liqueur and heavy cream, served up

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

$9.00

Cake Plate Fee

$20.00

Happy Hour

HH Big Cheese

$14.00

Made on thin crust with house marinara, mozzarella, pepperjack and parmesan cheese. Gluten free upon request.

HH Calamari

$18.00

Hand cut calamari rings and tentacles, lightly dredged in rice flour, fried with sliced jalapenos, roasted garlic cloves and green onion, served with a sweet thai chili sauce. GF

HH Coconut Prawns

$20.00

Seven (7) coconut prawns served with our spicy Thai chili sauce.

HH Onion Rings

$8.00

Served with your choice of sauce.

HH Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

Made on thin crust with house marinara, mozzarella and pepperoni. Gluten free crust upon request.

HH Pickle Fries

$8.00

Served with your choice of sauce.

HH Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus

$17.00

HH Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Thick cut sweet potato fries served with your choice of sauce.

HH Wings

$10.00

One pound of wings served plain or with your choice of buffalo or sesame soy ginger sauce. Gluten free.

HH Wings - Boneless

$10.00

One pound of wings served plain or with your choice of buffalo or sesame soy ginger sauce. Gluten free.

HH Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$12.00

White cheddar curds, friend and served with house made marinara. Try them with honey too!

Domestic Bottle

$4.00

Draft Beer

$6.00

House Pour with Fresh Squeezed Juice

$7.50

House Pour with Soda

$5.00

House Red or White Glass Pour

$6.00

Micro Bottle Alaskan Amber

$4.00

Breakfast

Basic Breakfast

$15.00

GF...(2) eggs, roasted red potatoes and your choice of (2) sausage or crispy honey bacon

Biscuits and Gravy

$19.00

House made sausage gravy over buttermilk biscuits served with two eggs

Chicken and Waffles

$24.00

Savory Buttermilk waffles infused with bacon, green onion and cheddar jack cheese with a buttermilk chicken thigh and two eggs 2 eggs

Chicken Fried Steak

$22.00

Classic chicken fried steak topped with our house made sausage country gravy served with roasted red potatoes and 2 eggs

Eggs Benedict

$18.00

GF...Poached eggs and canadian bacon served on toasted english muffin covered in a house made hollandaise sauce served with roasted red potatoes

French Toast

$19.00

GF upon request...French toast made with texas toast served with your choice of (2) sausage or (2) crispy honey bacon

Mango Pancakes

$19.00

(3) Fluffy buttermilk mango pancakes served with your choice of (2) sausage or (2) crispy honey bacon

Prime Rib Hash

$24.00

GF...Slow roasted prime rib, onions, mushroom and peppers served over house made Yukon gold hashbrowns and (2) eggs

Cinnamon Roll

$10.00

Giant fluffy cinnamon roll topped with house made cream cheese frosting

Side Bacon

$6.00

(4) pieces of crispy honey bacon

Side Roasted Red Potatoes

$6.00

GF...Roasted red potatoes

Side Sausage

$6.00

(3) pieces of sausage

Kids Menu

Kids Butter Noodles

$8.00

Angel Hair pasta tossed in butter

Kids Cheese Pizza

$14.00

GF upon request...House made marinara topped with mozzarella...Add Pepperoni $2

Kids Chicken Bites

$12.00

GF...Popcorn chicken bites served with a choice of side

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

GF upon request...Choice of bread with cheddar cheese and choice of side

Kids Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

GF...Hydroponic greens topped with grilled chicken breast, black olives and mozzarella

Kids Mini Corndogs

$10.00

Mini corndogs served with your choice of side

Sides

Bread Loaf

$2.00

Toasted baguette with whipped butter

Side Gluten Free Bread

$4.00

Side of Cajun Fries

$5.00

Side of Cajun Tots

$5.00

Side of Fries

$5.00

Side of Pasta

$5.00

Side of Potatoes

$5.00

Side of Rice

$5.00

Side of Seasonal Vegetables

$5.00

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Side of Tots

$5.00

Chicken Ala Carte

$10.00

Salmon Ala Carte

$14.00

Merchandise

Pint Glass

$10.00

Rocks Glass

$10.00

Stemless Wine Glass

$10.00

Stemmed Wine Glass

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Casual American restaurant with delicious food and an elevated dining experience.

