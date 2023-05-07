- Home
- /
- Ocean Shores
- /
- Oyhut Bay Grill -
Oyhut Bay Grill
No reviews yet
404 Salmonberry Ln SW
Ocean Shores, WA 98569
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Bar
Ciderboys Seasonal
Elemental Seasonal
Maeloc Blackberry
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors Light
Kaliber N/A
Michelob Ultra
O'Doul's N/A
Tap 1
Tap 2
Tap 3
Tap 4
Tap 5
Tap 6
Alaskan Amber
Athletic N/A
Blue Moon
Corona
Space Dust
Stella Artois
Widmer Hefeweizen
A Gin Rickey
Aperol Spritz
Apple Flower Fizz
Autumn Margarita
Aviation
B-52
Blood and Sand
Bloody Mary
Chocolate Cake
Cosmopolitan
Dark and Stormy
Elderflower Gimlet
Espresso Martini
Felicity
French 75
Gimlet
Higgs Beach
Hot Toddy
Irish Coffee
Jalisco Rain
Kamikaze
La Floret
Lemon Drop
Lily
Long Island Ice Tea
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mojito
Mule
Negroni
Old Fashioned
Oyhut Bay Breeze
Paloma
Peachy Keen
Red Rum Sour
Red Snapper
Rusty Nail
Sangria
Seabreeze
Sidecar
Sparkling Mango Daiquiri
Spicy Paloma
The Fidel
The Queen
Walnut & Rye Old Fashioned
White Sangria
Buffalo Trace
Knob Creek
Maker's Mark
Michter's Small Batch
Woodford Reserve
Camus
Camus Port Cask
Well (E & J)
Aviation
Bombay Sapphire
Empress
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Well (Beefeater)
Whitley Neill
Absinthe
Amaretto
Aperol
Baileys
Benedictine
Blue Curacao
Bourbon Cream
Buttershots
Campari
Chamboard
Chartreuse, Green
Cointreau
Combier
Combier peche de vigne
Creme De Banana
Creme De Cocoa Dark
Creme De Cocoa White
Creme De Menth
Creme De Noyaux
Creme de Violete
Drambuie
Dry Vermouth
Fernet Quaglia
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Luxardo
Midori
New Deal Ginger Liquere
Sour Apple Pucker
St Elder
Sweet Vermouth
Watermelon Pucker
Yukon Jack
DBL Amaretto
DBL Aperol
DBL Campari
DBL Chartreuse, Green
DBL Cointreau
DBL Drambuie
DBL Frangelico
DBL Absinthe
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Baileys
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Kahlua
DBL Blue Curacao
DBL Bourbon Cream
DBL Buttershots
DBL New Deal Ginger Liquere
DBL Chamboard
DBL Combier peche de vigne
DBL Combier
DBL Creme De Banana
DBL Creme De Cocoa White
DBL Creme De Cocoa Dark
DBL Creme De Menth
DBL Creme De Noyaux
DBL Benedictine
DBL Fernet Quaglia
DBL Luxardo
DBL Midori
DBL Sour Apple Pucker
DBL St Elder
DBL Creme de Violete
DBL Watermelon Pucker
DBL Dry Vermouth
DBL Sweet Vermouth
Wahaka Espadin
Bounty Gold
Bounty Spiced
Bumbu
Captain Morgan
Malibu Coconut
Plantation Dark
Well (Bicardi)
1800 Anejo
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Hornitos Plata
Hornitos Reposado
Patron Silver
Well (Agavales)
Absolut
Grey Goose
HDC Blood Orange
HDC Hibiscus
HDC Huckleberry
HDC Lavender
HDC Raspberry
Ketal One
Stolichnaya
Well (Titos)
Aberlour 12 Year
Blantons
Bulleit Rye
Chivas 12 Year
Crown Royal
Glenlivet 14 Year
Glenlivet 15 Year
Glenmorangie 14 Year Port Cask
J & B
Jack Daniel’s
James E. Pepper 1776 Rye
Jameson
Jameson Black Barrel
Jim Beam
Johnny Walker Black 12 Year
McKenna Single Barrel
Michter's All American
Michter's Single Barrel Rye
Michter's Sour Mash
Oban 14 Year
Pendleton
Redwood Empire Rye
Suntory
Suntory Toki
Well (High Commissioner)
Well (Seagrams 7)
Whistlepig Rye
Acqua Panna
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Ginger Ale
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Mocktail - Bloody Mary
Mocktail - Margarita
Mocktail - Mojito
N/A Ginger Beer
Orange Juice
Soda
Sprite
Tonic Water
Topo Chico
Water
Altocedro Ano Cero Malbec
Angelini Prosecco Split
Bocelli Sangiovese
Brave Cellars Pinot Noir
Coelho Pino Noir
Contino Gran Reserva
Debts & Lessons Reisling
Dells Venezie Pinot Grigio
Freixenet Cava Brut
In Sheep’s Clothing
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay
Lydian GSM
Lydian Syrah
Mr. Pink Rose
Nicholas Potel Beaujolais
Orin Swift Cellars Machete Red Wine
Portlandia Sparkling Rose
Purple Star Syrah
Ramey Chardonnay
Rizzi Dolcetto d'Abla
Salvestrin Cabernet Sauvigon
Sun Garden Reisling
Three of Cups Sauvignon Blanc
Todd Hollow Cabernet Sauvignon
Two Mountain Merlot
Two Mountain Red Blend
Villa Sparina Barbera
Whoa Nelly Pinot Noir
Gard Vintners
Corkage Fee
Appetizers
Burnt Brisket Ends
Calamari
GF...Hand cut calamari rings and steaks lightly dredged in rice flour with fresh sliced jalapeno, scallions and garlic cloves, flash fried and served with a sweet or spicy thai chili sauce
Chowder
Coconut Prawns
7 coconut prawns served with our spicy thai chili sauce
Gorgonzola Truffle Fries
GF upon request...House fries topped with roasted garlic, truffle oil and gorgonzola crumbles
Pork Belly Bites
GF...Crispy pork belly tossed in house made sesame soy ginger sauce, served on a bed of fresh baby arugula
Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus
Sautéed Prawns App
Soft Pretzel with Cheese Sauce
Giant soft pretzel served with house made cheese sauce
Soup du Jour
Tuna Poke
GF...Hand cut yellow fin ahi tossed in a house made shoyu sauce served on fresh micro greens with a side of honey wasabi and tropical pico de gallo
Wisconsin Cheese Curds
Premium Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds, fried and served with your choice of dipping sauce
Salads
Arugula and Pomegranate
GF...Fresh baby arugula, gala apples, candied pecans and goat cheese served with our fig and balsamic dressing
BBQ Brisket Salad
Candied Pecan Cranberry Salad
GF...Honey bacon, candied pecans and sweet dried cranberries served over our hydroponic fresh greens topped with bleu cheese crumble and served with a house made cranberry bleu cheese balsamic dressing
Kale Caesar
GF upon request...Tender baby kale, grated and shaved parmesan cheese tossed in our house made caesar dressing and topped with house made croutons
Lobster Louie
Dinner Salad
Mixed Greens, black olives, tomato, red onion and mozz cheese
Small Kale Caesar
Lunch
BBQ Tri-Tip
BBQ tri-tip sandwich topped with cheddar cheese, BBQ aioli, mango gochujang sauce served on a barn mi bun…GF upon request
California Chicken
Grilled Chicken, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and avocado topped with mayo and served on a glossy bun…GF upon request
Halibut Fish and Chips
2- 3 ounce fresh halibut filets hand breaded in Panko served with house made tartar and cocktail sauce
Italian
Ham, Capicola, provolone, pickled onion, pepperoncini, lettuce, tomato, and Italian aioli served on a barn mi bun
Prime Rib Melt
7 ounces of slow roasted prime rib shaved thin and topped with your choice of swiss or pepper-jack cheese served on a garlic butter french baguette with a side of creamy horseradish and house made au jus served with your choice of side.
Turkey and Fig Croissant
Croissant with turkey, fig jam, goat cheese and arugula
Spring Chicken
Breaded and fried dill chicken breast topped with house made pesto aioli, lettuce, tomato and pickled cucumber
Turkey Melt
GF upon request...Grilled turkey topped with tomato, crispy honey bacon ,pepper-jack cheese and pesto aioli, served on toasted sourdough with your choice of side
Burgers
Beyond Burger
GF upon request...Vegan beyond meat patty served on a glossy bun with hydroponic bibb lettuce, tomato, red onion and stone-ground mustard aioli. choice of cheese and side
Black Bean Burger
Vegan black bean patty served on a glossy bun with hydroponic bibb lettuce, tomato, red onion and stone-ground mustard aioli. choice of cheese and side
Oyhut Bay Burger
GF upon request...1/3 lb. premium American Wagyu beef patty served on a glossy bun topped with hydrponic bibb lettuce, tomato, red onion and stone-ground mustard aioli with your choice of cheese and side
Peanut Butter Bacon Cheese Burger
GF upon request...1/3 lb. premium American Wagyu beef patty topped with crispy honey bacon, cheddar cheese and our house made peanut sauce served with your choice of side
Pizzas
Big Cheese Pizza
GF upon request...House made marinara topped with mozzarella, pepper-jack and shaved parmesan
Hawaiian Pizza
GF upon request...House made marinara, canadian bacon, pineapple tidbits, and mozzarella
Lobster and Bacon
GF upon request...Olive oil, fig jam, roasted garlic, gala apples, sliced prosciutto, mozzarella and goat cheese topped with a balsamic reduction and fresh baby arugula
Margherita Pizza
GF upon request...Olive oil, roasted garlic, sliced roma tomatos, mozzarella, fresh basil and drizzled with a balsamic reduction
Pepperoni Pizza
GF upon request...House made marinara topped with mozzarella and pepperoni
Dinner
Blackened Ahi
GF upon request...Hand cut yellow fin ahi steak grilled with blackened seasoning served with rice pilaf, sautéed baby arugula, honey wasabi and tropical pico de gallo
Caprese Pasta
Grape tomatoes, roasted garlic, diced yellow onion, fresh mozzarella and basil served with garlic butter angel hair pasta and topped with Parmesan
Cioppino
2 scallops, 2 prawns, shrimp, calamari, Manila clam and halibut in a white wine and tomato based broth topped with lobster
Filet Mignon
8 oz. hand cut tenderloin cooked to perfection and served with seasonal veggies and garlic butter mashed potatoes.
Mac and Cheese
Blend of smoked gouda, pepper-jack and cheddar-jack.
Pan Seared Halibut
Halibut steak seared in olive oil with salt and pepper topped with a house made yogurt dill and caper sauce served with garlic butter pasta and asparagus
Pan Seared Scallops
GF upon request...(5) U10 pan seared scallops served with rice pilaf, seasonal veggies and a side of house made citrus beurre blanc
Ribeye Steak
14 oz. choice angus hand cut ribeye steak cooked to perfection served with seasonal veggies and garlic butter mashed potatoes.
Sautéed Prawns
5 jumbo prawns served with sautéed mushroom and onion served with rice pilaf and asparagus
Orange Chicken
House made orange chicken served with house made fried rice.
Prime Rib Dinner
Slow roasted prime rib served med-rare with garlic mashed potato, asparagus, au jus and creamy horseradish.
Pork Chop
Charbroiled Pork Chop topped with garlic mushroom gravy and served with garlic mashed potato and asparagus
Cinco de Mayo - Birria Queso Tacos
Cinco de Mayo - Margarita
Dessert
Berry Cheesecake
New York Style cheesecake topped with fresh berries
Chocolate Lovers Spoon Cake
Triple Chocolate
Lemon Italian Cream Cake
Raspberry Drizzle
New York Style Cheesecake
Delicious and topped with raspberry sauce
Turtle Cheesecake
New York Style cheesecake topped with caramel and candied pecans
Apple Pie Martini
Vanilla Vodka, apple liqueur, cinnamon syrup, lemon juice, served up
Bourbon Cream B-52
Bourbon cream, Kahlua and Grand Marnier over ice
Mint Chocolate Martini
Vanilla vodka, mint liqueur and heavy cream, served up
Pink Squirrel
Crème de Noyaux, chocolate liqueur and heavy cream, served up
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake
Cake Plate Fee
Happy Hour
HH Big Cheese
Made on thin crust with house marinara, mozzarella, pepperjack and parmesan cheese. Gluten free upon request.
HH Calamari
Hand cut calamari rings and tentacles, lightly dredged in rice flour, fried with sliced jalapenos, roasted garlic cloves and green onion, served with a sweet thai chili sauce. GF
HH Coconut Prawns
Seven (7) coconut prawns served with our spicy Thai chili sauce.
HH Onion Rings
Served with your choice of sauce.
HH Pepperoni Pizza
Made on thin crust with house marinara, mozzarella and pepperoni. Gluten free crust upon request.
HH Pickle Fries
Served with your choice of sauce.
HH Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus
HH Sweet Potato Fries
Thick cut sweet potato fries served with your choice of sauce.
HH Wings
One pound of wings served plain or with your choice of buffalo or sesame soy ginger sauce. Gluten free.
HH Wings - Boneless
One pound of wings served plain or with your choice of buffalo or sesame soy ginger sauce. Gluten free.
HH Wisconsin Cheese Curds
White cheddar curds, friend and served with house made marinara. Try them with honey too!
Domestic Bottle
Draft Beer
House Pour with Fresh Squeezed Juice
House Pour with Soda
House Red or White Glass Pour
Micro Bottle Alaskan Amber
Breakfast
Basic Breakfast
GF...(2) eggs, roasted red potatoes and your choice of (2) sausage or crispy honey bacon
Biscuits and Gravy
House made sausage gravy over buttermilk biscuits served with two eggs
Chicken and Waffles
Savory Buttermilk waffles infused with bacon, green onion and cheddar jack cheese with a buttermilk chicken thigh and two eggs 2 eggs
Chicken Fried Steak
Classic chicken fried steak topped with our house made sausage country gravy served with roasted red potatoes and 2 eggs
Eggs Benedict
GF...Poached eggs and canadian bacon served on toasted english muffin covered in a house made hollandaise sauce served with roasted red potatoes
French Toast
GF upon request...French toast made with texas toast served with your choice of (2) sausage or (2) crispy honey bacon
Mango Pancakes
(3) Fluffy buttermilk mango pancakes served with your choice of (2) sausage or (2) crispy honey bacon
Prime Rib Hash
GF...Slow roasted prime rib, onions, mushroom and peppers served over house made Yukon gold hashbrowns and (2) eggs
Cinnamon Roll
Giant fluffy cinnamon roll topped with house made cream cheese frosting
Side Bacon
(4) pieces of crispy honey bacon
Side Roasted Red Potatoes
GF...Roasted red potatoes
Side Sausage
(3) pieces of sausage
Kids Menu
Kids Butter Noodles
Angel Hair pasta tossed in butter
Kids Cheese Pizza
GF upon request...House made marinara topped with mozzarella...Add Pepperoni $2
Kids Chicken Bites
GF...Popcorn chicken bites served with a choice of side
Kids Grilled Cheese
GF upon request...Choice of bread with cheddar cheese and choice of side
Kids Grilled Chicken Salad
GF...Hydroponic greens topped with grilled chicken breast, black olives and mozzarella
Kids Mini Corndogs
Mini corndogs served with your choice of side
Sides
Bread Loaf
Toasted baguette with whipped butter
Bread Loaf NC
Side Gluten Free Bread
Side of Cajun Fries
Side of Cajun Tots
Side of Fries
Side of Pasta
Side of Potatoes
Side of Rice
Side of Seasonal Vegetables
Side of Sweet Potato Fries
Side of Tots
Chicken Ala Carte
Salmon Ala Carte
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Casual American restaurant with delicious food and an elevated dining experience.
404 Salmonberry Ln SW, Ocean Shores, WA 98569