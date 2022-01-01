COPPS ISLAND OYSTER SHACK BROWNS MARINA, STRATFORD
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info
NEW ENGLAND SEA SIDE SHACK ON WHEELS
Location
638 Selby's Pond Road, Stratford, CT 06615
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
PizzaCo - 1625 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT
4.6 • 976
1625 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT Stratford, CT 06615
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Stratford
PizzaCo - 1625 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT
4.6 • 976
1625 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT Stratford, CT 06615
View restaurant
More near Stratford