  • Home
  • /
  • Stratford
  • /
  • COPPS ISLAND OYSTER SHACK - BROWNS MARINA, STRATFORD
Restaurant header imageView gallery

COPPS ISLAND OYSTER SHACK BROWNS MARINA, STRATFORD

review star

No reviews yet

638 Selby's Pond Road

Stratford, CT 06615

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

SALAD

THE SALAD

THE SALAD

$10.00

RAW BAR

6 RAW OYSTERS

6 RAW OYSTERS

$15.00
12 RAW OYSTERS

12 RAW OYSTERS

$29.00
24 RAW OYSTERS

24 RAW OYSTERS

$58.00
6 RAW CLAMS

6 RAW CLAMS

$13.00
12 RAW CLAMS

12 RAW CLAMS

$25.00
24 RAW CLAMS

24 RAW CLAMS

$49.00
6 SHRIMP

6 SHRIMP

$18.00
12 SHRIMP

12 SHRIMP

$35.00
24 SHRIMP

24 SHRIMP

$69.00

SHELLFISH

6 COPPS ROCKS

6 COPPS ROCKS

$19.00
12 COPPS ROCKS

12 COPPS ROCKS

$38.00Out of stock
24 COPPS ROCKS

24 COPPS ROCKS

$74.00Out of stock
6 COPPS CASINO

6 COPPS CASINO

$19.00
12 COPPS CASINO

12 COPPS CASINO

$38.00Out of stock
24 COPPS CASINO

24 COPPS CASINO

$74.00Out of stock
6 BBQ CLAMS

6 BBQ CLAMS

$14.00
12 BBQ CLAMS

12 BBQ CLAMS

$28.00
24 BBQ CLAMS

24 BBQ CLAMS

$56.00

FRIED

DZ FRIED OYSTERS

DZ FRIED OYSTERS

$19.00
DZ FRIED CLAMS

DZ FRIED CLAMS

$16.00
1/2 DZ FRIED OYSTERS

1/2 DZ FRIED OYSTERS

$9.00
1/2 DZ FRIED CLAMS

1/2 DZ FRIED CLAMS

$8.00

SCALLOPS

$24.00Out of stock

BURGER

FLAT BURGER

FLAT BURGER

$8.00
DOUBLE BURGER

DOUBLE BURGER

$14.00

BUNS

OYSTER BUN

OYSTER BUN

$15.00
CLAM BUN

CLAM BUN

$15.00
HOT DOG

HOT DOG

$7.00
CHICKEN SANDWICH

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.00

LOBSTER

WHOLE LOBSTER

WHOLE LOBSTER

$25.00Out of stock
HOT LOBSTER ROLL

HOT LOBSTER ROLL

$26.00

XL HOT LOBSTER ROLL

$49.00Out of stock
COLD LOBSTER ROLL

COLD LOBSTER ROLL

$26.00

XL COLD LOBSTER ROLL

$49.00Out of stock

KIDS

TENDERS & FRIES

TENDERS & FRIES

$8.00
GRILLED CHEESE

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

SIDES

FRIES

FRIES

$4.00
ONION RINGS

ONION RINGS

$4.00
BUTTERY CORN

BUTTERY CORN

$4.00Out of stock

CHIPS

$3.00

CAVIAR

$65.00Out of stock

DESSERT

ICE CREAM SANDWICH

$4.00

DRINKS

ICED TEA

$3.00

WATER

$1.75

COKE

$2.00Out of stock

DIET COKE

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

EXTRA SAUCES

SIDE COCKTAIL

$1.00

SIDE TARTARE

$1.00

SIDE TRUFFLE

$2.00

SIDE YUZU MAYO

$1.00

SIDE SRIRACHA MAYO

$1.00

SIDE HORSERADISH MAYO

$1.00

COPPS ISLAND

OYSTERS BY THE PC

$0.65

OYSTERS 50 COUNT

$32.50

TOP & LITTLES BY THE PC

$0.40

TOP & LITTLES 50 COUNT

$20.00

COPPS ROCKS/CASINO FRZ

$15.00

LIVE LOBSTER

$17.00Out of stock

ROCKS & CASINO FROZEN

$16.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

NEW ENGLAND SEA SIDE SHACK ON WHEELS

Website

Location

638 Selby's Pond Road, Stratford, CT 06615

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

PizzaCo - ​​​​​​​1625 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT
orange star4.6 • 976
​​​​​​​1625 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT Stratford, CT 06615
View restaurantnext
Windmill Tavern
orange star4.4 • 1,211
400 Hollister St Stratford, CT 06615
View restaurantnext
Mangoz Bar & Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
2162 Barnum Ave Stratford, CT 06615
View restaurantnext
Cricket Car Hop
orange star4.5 • 329
900 Access Rd Stratford, CT 06615
View restaurantnext
NIkki's Beach House
orange starNo Reviews
1 Dorne Drive Stratford, CT 06615
View restaurantnext
Frankie's Diner
orange star4.3 • 4,338
1660 Barnum Ave Bridgeport, CT 06610
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Stratford

Wing It On! - Stratford, CT
orange star4.4 • 1,454
1641 Barnum rd Stratford, CT 06614
View restaurantnext
Windmill Tavern
orange star4.4 • 1,211
400 Hollister St Stratford, CT 06615
View restaurantnext
PizzaCo - ​​​​​​​1625 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT
orange star4.6 • 976
​​​​​​​1625 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT Stratford, CT 06615
View restaurantnext
Papas Place
orange star4.3 • 600
1886 Main St Stratford, CT 06615
View restaurantnext
Two Roads Brewing Company
orange star4.0 • 349
1700 Stratford Ave Stratford, CT 06615
View restaurantnext
Cricket Car Hop
orange star4.5 • 329
900 Access Rd Stratford, CT 06615
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Stratford
Bridgeport
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Shelton
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Orange
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
West Haven
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Ansonia
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Westport
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston