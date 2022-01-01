Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Sushi & Japanese
Bars & Lounges

Water Street Oyster Bar

1,885 Reviews

$$

309 North Water Street, Suite A

Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Caldo Xochitl
BBQ Salmon Salad
Fried Shrimp Platter

Plates To Share

Oysters Rockefeller

Oysters Rockefeller

$23.00

Topped w/ sauteed greens and bubbly parmesan cheese

Creole Hushpuppies

$6.00
Wood Grilled Oysters

Wood Grilled Oysters

$20.00

Filled w/ smoky paprika butter cooked over a mesquite fire

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.00

Served warm in a creamy cheese sauce

Shrimp Picayune App.

Shrimp Picayune App.

$17.00

Gulf shrimp swimming in our famous sweet & spicy butter sauce

Blue Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

Blue Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

$18.00

Large stuffed mushrooms w/ blue crab cake, simmered in our famous picayune sauce

Crab Cakes App. (3)

$26.00

3 homemade crab cakes, fried crispy w/ homemade remoulade

Pecan Crusted Oysters

Pecan Crusted Oysters

$13.00

Panko battered, served w/ creole tartar

Varietal Wood Grilled Oysters

$15.00

Soups & Salads

Seafood Gumbo

Seafood Gumbo

$9.00

shrimp, oysters, okra w/ holy trinity and dark roux

Caldo Xochitl

Caldo Xochitl

$8.00

chicken breast, lime, avocado in homemade broth

BBQ Salmon Salad

BBQ Salmon Salad

$15.00

bourbon-bbq glaze, corn, black beans, tortilla strips

Gulf Shrimp Salad

Gulf Shrimp Salad

$17.00

gulf shrimp in a homemade horseradish sauce

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

mesquite grilled chicken, chopped romaine, homemade caesar

Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad

Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad

$17.00

mesquite grilled shrimp, chopped romaine, homemade caesar

Deluxe Water St. Chicken Wedge

Deluxe Water St. Chicken Wedge

$15.00

mesquite grilled chicken, tomatoes, bacon, bleu cheese dressing

Deluxe Water St. Shrimp Wedge

$18.00

mesquite grilled shrimp, tomatoes, bacon, bleu cheese dressing

Mains/ Signature

Crawfish Stuffed Chicken

Crawfish Stuffed Chicken

$24.00

chicken breast, crawfish, peppers, andouille cream sauce and rice

Blackened Chicken Fettuccine

Blackened Chicken Fettuccine

$17.00

creole spices, garlic cream

Mesquite Grilled Sampler

$32.00

5oz catch of the day and shrimp harpoons w/ a crab cake

Seafood Pasta Jambalaya

$24.00

Chicken Rockefeller

$19.00
Bacon Wrapped Stuffed Shrimp

Bacon Wrapped Stuffed Shrimp

$22.00

gulf shrimp, creamy jalapeno stuffing, hot honey drizzle w/ rice

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$15.00

mesquite grilled, Water Street seasonings

Shrimp & Oyster Embrochette

$26.00

Classics

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00

smash-burger style w/ american cheese on a brioche bun w/ mayo and mustard

Coconut Shrimp

$21.00

Crab Cake Burger

$22.00

Fried Gulf Sampler

$26.00

5oz local black drum, 2 panko crusted shrimp, 2 cornmeal dusted oysters

Fried Oyster Platter

Fried Oyster Platter

$17.00

1/2 a pound of fried oysters, comes w/ fries

Fried Shrimp Platter

Fried Shrimp Platter

$17.00

1/2 a pound of gulf shrimp, breaded, comes w/ fries

Fried Shroy Platter

$17.00

fried shrimp and oysters coated in cornmeal, comes w/ fries

Gulf Shrimp Roll

$18.00

Water St Po' Boy (Shroy)

$18.00

fried shrimp and fried oysters Po'boy, comes w/ fries

Water St. Po' Boy (Oyster)

Water St. Po' Boy (Oyster)

$18.00

1/2 pound fried oysters, creole tartar, remoulade, shredded lettuce, tomato slices, served w/ seasoned Fries.

Water St. Po' Boy (Shrimp)

Water St. Po' Boy (Shrimp)

$18.00

Fried Shrimp, creole tartar, remoulade, shredded lettuce, tomato slices, pickles, served w/ seasonal fries

Kids

Cowabunga Burger

$7.25

burger w/ or without cheese

Chicasaurus Tex

$6.00

the tastiest chicken dinos you'll ever eat!

Shrimp Boat

$6.00

several junior sized shrimp swimming to your plate

The Land Lover

$7.00

grilled chicken breast

Hot Doggers

$6.00

tubular tasting mini corn dogs

Sides

Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese

Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese

$6.00
Loaded Baked Potato

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00
Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$6.00

Caesar Side Salad

$6.00
Hush Puppies (6)

Hush Puppies (6)

$6.00
Spring Side Salad

Spring Side Salad

$6.00
Water St. Rice

Water St. Rice

$6.00
Wedge Side Salad

Wedge Side Salad

$6.00

White Rice

$6.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$8.00Out of stock

Brownie Ala Mode

$8.00

Slice Chocolate Cheesecake (Seasonal)

$8.00

Slice Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Slice Pumpkin Cheesecake (Seasonal)

$8.00

Snacks/ Starters

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$6.00

fresh cucumbers w/ a savory red pepper ginger sauce

Edamame

Edamame

$6.00

steamed soy beans, w/ sea salt

Miso Soup

$5.00

the perfect blend of red and white miso, bonito dashi, tofu, wakame, and green onions

Pork Dumplings

$7.00
Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

blanched seaweed in a light, sesame dressing

Squid Salad

Squid Salad

$9.00

squid marinated in our house made spicy teriyaki w/ seaweed salad

Tempura Veggies

$8.00

carrots, red onion, mushrooms, and zucchini tempura fried w/ jalapeno ponzu

Chef's Specialty Rolls

Black Eel Roll

$20.00

blackened tuna, yellow bell pepper, cucumber, topped w/ eel, avocado, eel, sauce & spicy mayo

Black Pearl Roll

$20.00

Black Tuna Roll

$15.00

blackened tuna, yellow bell pepper. avocado, cucumber poblano cream sauce and pico de gallo

Dragon Roll

$16.00

cali roll w/ cream cheese, eel & avocado topped w/ sweet eel sauce

Mojito Roll

$9.00

cucumber, cream cheese, mint and mango, topped w/ perfectly toasted coconut and lime

Mustang Island Roll

$16.00

Ocean Roll

$22.00

hamachi, cucumber, spicy tobiko, topped w/ salmon, tuna & avocado

Padre Island Roll

$13.00

shrimp, mango, cucumber, roasted bell pepper w/ toasted coconut & cilantro

Rainbow Roll

$16.00

california roll topped w/ tuna, hamachi & avocado

Red Dragon Roll

$17.00

spicy tuna mix, cucumber & jalapeno, topped w/ yellowfin tuna & avocado

Spicy Hamachi Roll

$14.00
Spicy Salmon Roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$11.00

salmon & cucumber w/ shichimi togarashi, topped w/ spicy mayo & sriracha

Super California Roll

$25.00

california roll topped w/ tuna, escolar, salmon & hamachi

Super Dave Roll

$21.00

Super Salmon Roll

$15.00

philadelphia roll topped w/ salmon & avocado

Texas Tuna Roll

$11.00

avocado, cucumber, yellow bell pepper & jalapeno, topped w/ spicy tuna mix, spicy mayo

Tiger Roll

$17.00

california roll topped w/ blackened tuna, avocado, ponzu, spicy mayo, eel sauce & tobiko

Volcano Roll

$18.00

faux crab w/ sriracha, cucumber & avocado, covered w/ salmon, spicy mayo & tobiko, then seared

Waterstreet Roll

Waterstreet Roll

$17.00

shrimp, roasted red pepper & cucumber, topped w/ blackened tuna & avocado, finished w/ our roasted poblano cream sauce & jalapeno ponzu

Classic Rolls

Avocado Roll

$7.00

avocado, cream cheese & cucumber

California Roll

$9.00

cucumber, avocado, california mix

Caterpillar Roll

$15.00

Philadelphia Roll

$11.00

mesquite smoked salmon, avocado, & cream cheese

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.00

waterstreet spicy tuna mix & cucumber w/ spicy mayo

Tuna Roll

$11.00

yellow fin tuna & toasted sesame seeds futo maki style

Veggie Roll

$7.00

cucumber, avocado, carrot, yellow bell pepper, green leaf lettuce, & cream cheese

Poke Bowls

Happy Hippie

Happy Hippie

$9.00

kale, green onion, cucumber, avocado, red onion, carrots, walnuts, sesame seeds, and sesame ginger vinaigrette

Lulu

Lulu

$18.00

yellowfin, green onion, avocado, white onion, sesame seeds, and Caleb's signature poke sauce

Shoyu Salmon

Shoyu Salmon

$18.00

atlantic salmon, green onion, cucumber, avocado, red onion, sesame seeds, cilantro, and Danyela's signature poke sauce

Surf Candy

Surf Candy

$17.00

yellowfin, green onions, pickled ginger, pineapple, sesame seeds, toasted coconut, and Danyela's signature poke sauce

Tuna Caliente

Tuna Caliente

$19.00

yellowfin, green onion, carrots, avocado, white onion, cucumber, pickled ginger, jalapeno, sesame seeds, and spicy poke sauce

Tempura Rolls

3rd Coast Roll

$10.00

pacific white shrimp, cucumber, avocado & crunchies

Aloha Roll

Aloha Roll

$12.00

tuna, cream cheese & pineapple w/ sweet chilli sauce

Black Pearl

Black Pearl

$20.00

avocado, cucumber, carrots, blackened tuna, futo maki style, each piece topped w/ a fried oyster, spicy mayo & green onion

Cheesesteak

$11.00

tempura fried, philadelphia roll w/ jalapeno ponzu sauce

Jalapeno Popper

$11.00

tuna, jalapeno & cream cheese

Lucky Roll

$13.00

shrimp. salmon, avocado, cilantro, & jalapenos, spicy mayo & eel sauce

Spider Roll

$14.00

soft shell crab, carrot, green leaf, cucumber, avocado & eel sauce

Tempura Shrimp Roll

$8.00

pacific white shrimp, cucumber, avocado & crunchies

Tidal Wave

$15.00

shrimp, salmon, escolar, cream cheese, & mango topped w/ avocado, spicy mayo & crunchies

Sushi Party Platters

Fuego Platter

Fuego Platter

$61.00

Spicy Tuna Roll, Spicy Salmon Roll, Red Dragon Roll, Volcano Roll

Veg Out Platter

$46.00

2-Vegetable Roll, 2-Avocado Roll, 2-Mojito Roll

Tempura Party Platter

Tempura Party Platter

$51.00

Tempura Shrimp Roll, Spider Roll, Jalapeno Popper Roll, 3rd Coast Roll

Waterstreet Party Platter

Waterstreet Party Platter

$76.00

2 Tuna Nigiri, 2 Salmon Nigiri, 1 Waterstreet Roll, 1 Tidal Wave Roll, 1 Black Pearl Roll

California Cool Party Platter

$46.00

California Roll

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

309 North Water Street, Suite A, Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Directions

