Oyster Bay Steak & Seafood

DINING ROOM MENU

Shells

Clams Casino

$15.50

Top neck clams with bacon pepper stuffing & lemon

Oysters Rockefeller

$17.75

5 baked oysters, spinach, bernase

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.75

5 jumbo shrimp, Oyster Bay cocktail sauce

Soups & Salads

Spinach & Brie Salad

$14.75

Spinach, fresh strawberries, almond crusted brie croquettes, strawberry balsamic vinaigrette

Garden Salad

$9.25

spring mix, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, focaccia croutons, Oyster Bay vinaigrette

Seashore Caesar

$11.50

romaine lettuce, celery, radish, fried shallots, family recipe Caesar dressing

Crab Soup

$10.25

New Jersey tomato broth, seasonal hearty vegetables

Starters

Fried Tomatoes

$16.75

chilled crab salad, fried tomatoes, spicy remoulade

Crab & Shrimp Crostini

$16.00

Toasted French baguette, parmesan gratinee topped with crab & shrimp imperial

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$14.50

Tempura dusted & fried served with pepperoncini aioli

Bang Bang Shrimp

$15.25

fried and tossed in a mildly spiced sauce

Roasted Long Hots

$13.00

Stuffed with Italian sweet sausage & fontina cheese served with garlic bread

Steaks

Hanger Steak - 8oz

$31.25

All steaks served with daily vegetable, mashed potatoes, and our signature Oyster Bay Steak Sauce

Center Cut Filet Mignon - 8oz

$45.25

All steaks served with daily vegetable, mashed potatoes, and our signature Oyster Bay Steak Sauce

NY Strip - 12oz

$41.50Out of stock

All steaks served with daily vegetable, mashed potatoes, and our signature Oyster Bay Steak Sauce

Land

Roasted Airline Chicken Breast

$26.50

Oyster mushroom risotto, spring peas, baby carrots & forestiere sauce

Brasied Short Ribs

$33.75

Natural pan gravy and roasted cipollini onions served over mashed potatoes

Crispy Duck Breast

$30.75

Vermont maple glazed served with mashed sweet potatoes & grilled asparagus

Grilled Pork Chop

$33.75

12 oz. Rib Chop, mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus with Makers Mark Demi

Sea

Andouille Crusted Grouper

$33.75

10 oz. grouper filet, smoked andouille crust, over rice pilaf with a lemon chive beurre blanc

Linguini alla Casino

$24.50

Little Neck clams, casino cream sauce, tomato confit

Oyster Bay Jambalaya

$31.75

Local scallops, rock shrimp, andouille sausage simmered in a New Orleans Gumbo served over rice pilaf

Roasted Atlantic Salmon

$34.00

Mediterranean herb crust, parmesan risotto and sauce Choron

Single Tail Entree

$30.00

Twin Tails Entree

$49.00

Dessert

Bananas Foster Cheesecake

$9.00

Whipped cream cheese cake, graham cracker crust, topped with bananas foster caramel sauce

Mousse

$9.00

Seasonal homemade mousse

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Sides

Side Asparagus

$5.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Flatbread

$3.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Garlic Bread

$5.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side Mushroom and Onion

$6.00

Side Pasta

$5.00

Side Potato Salad

$3.00

Side Rice

$5.00

Side Risotto

$6.00

Side Seasonal Vegetable

$5.00

Side Sweet Potato Mash

$5.00

BAR ROOM MENU

Bar Starters

Antipasti Buratta

$13.25

Grilled & marinated vegetables, basil pesto and sweet balsamic glaze served with grilled flatbread

Blackened Shrimp Gratin

$14.75

Caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, herb cream cheese and scallions served with grilled flatbread

BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos

$15.25

Black Garlic BBQ, monterey Jack, pico de gallo, crema

Short Rib Side-winder Poutine

$17.75

Fresh cheddar curds & scallions topped with Demi Glace braised Short Rib

Sandwiches

Ahi Tuna Sandwich

$17.50

Seared yellowfin tuna, sweet soy glaze, tomato and wasabi slaw

Crab Cake Sandwich

$17.00

Oyster Bay classic crab cake, house slaw & tartar sauce on a toasted brioche

Fried Grouper Reuben

$15.75

Braised house sauerkraut, monterey jack, lower island tartar

Lafayette Street Burger

$15.50

Double smash patty, monterey jack, bacon bourbon onions, OBCM steak sauce

Open Faced Meatloaf

$15.00

Oven toasted ciabatta, sour cream & chive mashed potatoes & onion gravy

Filet Tip Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Oyster Bay is centrally located in Cape May and is famous for its local fare. We offer a memorable experience with friendly service and daily specials prepared fresh by our experienced chefs.

Website

Location

615 Lafayette Street, Cape May, NJ 08204

Directions

