Oysterville Sea Farms/Willapa Wild LLC 34300 1st St

Apparel

Tee Shirts

Navy Live Love Oyster

$18.00

Hoodies

Blue Mermaid S-XL

$48.00

Blue Mermaid 2XL

$50.00

Purple Mermaid S-XL

$45.00

Blue and White Oysterville S-2XL

$50.00

More

Grey Vest S-XL

$60.00

Scoop Neck Ladies Sweater

$40.00Out of stock

Bakery

Savory

Bagel

$3.50Out of stock

Baked Fresh Daily. Flavor Changes from Week to Week.

Baguette

$5.00Out of stock

Full Size Fresh Baked French Baguette

Bread Bowl

$12.00

Fresh Baked Frech Bread Bowl Filled to the Brim with Our Signature Clam Chowder

Cream Cheese

$1.00

Philidelphia Cream Cheese Pouch Perfect for Our Fresh Baked Bagels

Mini Baguette

$3.00

Just Like the Big Ones, Only Half the Size. Perfect with a Cup of Chowder or to Soak Up All that Delicious Butter from the Steamed Clams.

Quiche

$3.50

Savory Option Minus the Seafood. Baked Fresh and Loaded with Local Ingredients. Flavor Changes Weekly.

Sweet

Scone

$3.50Out of stock

Made with Sweet Berries and Baked Daily with Love!

Cinnamon Roll

$6.50

Brioche Cinnamon Rolls Baked Fresh Saturday and Sunday Only! Topped with Homemade Cream Cheese Icing

Coffee Cake

$5.00

Best in Town Coffee Cake with Crumb Topping

Beverages

Beer

Leadbetter Red

$4.50

Seasonal IPA

$7.50

Suicide Squeeze

$6.50

The Meadow

$4.50

Zoigl - Weiss

$4.50Out of stock

Cider

Finn River Apple

$18.75

Finn River Black Currant

$17.50Out of stock

Finn River Pear

$17.50Out of stock

Tieton Apple

$4.50

Tieton Peach

$4.50

Tieton Strawberry

$4.50

Non-Alcoholic

Apple Juice

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Brooklyn Ginger Ale - Blood Orange

$3.00

Brooklyn Ginger Ale - Extra Spicy

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Granny Squibs - Cranberry

$5.00

Granny Squibs - Lemon

$5.00

Granny Squibs - Mojito

$5.00

Mex Coke

$3.50

Pepsi

$2.00

Red Bull - Peach

$4.50

Red Bull - Regular

$4.50

Red Bull - Sugar Free

$4.50

Slate Espresso Choc Milk

$4.50

Yuzu Peach

$4.50Out of stock

Seltzer

Suzie's Lemon Drop

$5.00

Suzie's Margarita

$5.00

Suzie's Pina Colada

$5.00

Wine

Dear Mom Red

$7.00

Dear Mom Rose

$7.00

Dear Mom Sparkling

$7.50

Mermosa

$9.40Out of stock

Take Me Home Pinot Gris

$7.00Out of stock

You And I Are Meant For Each Other Pinot Gris

$7.00

Pike Road Sparkling

$30.00

Pike Road Chardonnay

$30.00

Pike Road Pinot Noir

$30.00

Cuvee

$35.00

Lobo Dry Reisling

$33.25

Drouhin Pinot Noir

$73.50

Ddo Arthur Chardonay

$68.25

Cloudline Rose

$32.00

Vintage Brutt

$37.50

Pike Road Pinot Noir

$9.50

Pike Road Chardonay

$9.50

Pike Road Sparkling

$9.50

Cuvee

$11.25

Lobo Dry Reisling

$9.75

Drouhin Pinot Noir

$25.00

Ddo Arthur Chardonay

$25.00

Cloudline Rose

$9.75

Vintage Brutt

$11.25

Books

Local Books

Images of Oysterville

$21.99

North Beach Peninsula's IR&N

$21.99

The Long Beach Peninsula

$21.99

Washington's Cranberry Coast

$23.99

Cook Books

Pacific Northwest Cuisine

$19.99

P&J Oyster Cookbook

$35.00

Kids Books

Little Lucy's Big Race

$10.00

Coloring Book with Crayons

$13.99

Scratch and Scribble - Large

$13.25

Scratch and Scribble - Mini

$7.50

Coloring and Activity Kits

$11.25

Pocket Doodle Pad

$3.00

Sticker Magic

$10.65

Outrageous Ocean Giftables Pack

$26.50

Canned Seafood

Sardines

Sardines - Assorted Flavors

$7.25

Seafood

Cole's Chopped Clams

$7.65

Cole's Snow Crab

$18.98

Matiz Cockles

$14.75

Matiz Mussels

$13.00

Matiz Octopus

$17.50

Merino's King Salmon

$20.00

Merino's Razor Clams

$16.25

Tuna

Cole's Tuna Fillets

$13.70

Merinos Tuna Various Flavors

$10.00

Cooking Supplies

Aneto Broths

Valencian Paella Base

$22.00

Seafood Paella Base

$22.00

Fish Broth

$13.00

Sauces

Paladini Louis Dressing

$5.00

Paladini Hot & Spicy Cocktail Sauce

$5.00

Paladini Cioppino

$7.25

Maggie Gin Chili & Garlic Sauce

$7.25Out of stock

Assorted Sauce Mixes

$4.75

Truff Packets

$0.50

Truff Hot/Hotter Sauce

$25.00

Truff Pasta Sauce

$17.50

Truff White Truffle Hot Sauce

$25.00Out of stock

Truff Mayo/Spicy Mayo

$16.90

Lemon Drizzle

$19.70

Orange Habanero Drizzle

$19.70

Rockfish Oyster Drizzle

$19.70

Scorpion on the Beach Drizzle

$19.70

Tabasco - Classic

$1.00

Tabasco - Chipotle

$1.00

Tabasco - Jalapeño

$1.00

Oils

Truff Oil

$33.75

Marchesi Garlic Infused Spray EVOO

$11.99

Marchesi Lemon Infused Spray EVOO

$11.99

Marchesi White Truffle Infused EVOO

$19.99

Seasonings

Jacobsen Flake Sea Salt

$18.38

Jacobsen Disco Di Sale

$15.75

Jacobsen Various Tin Salts

$5.26

Old Bay Seasoning

$5.00

Matiz Saffron

$21.75

Pasta

Matiz Pallela Rice - 2.2 pounds

$11.00

Scratch Pasta - Gluten Free

$12.40

Scratch Pasta - Pappardelle

$10.65

Scratch Pasta - Lemon Basil

$11.25

Scratch Pasta - Spicy Garlic

$11.25

Scratch Pasta - Spinach

$11.25

Decor and More

Pets

Fetch! Dog Treats

$2.00

Blue Pet Harness - Medium

$34.00

Home

Shell Plaque

$10.00

Bubba Gump Candle

$16.50

Oyster Wreath Coaster Set

$12.00

The Original Soap Lift - Various Styles

$5.70

Accessories

Molly & Izzy Bracelets

$5.00

NCAA Oregon Ducks FanBand

$10.00

Deli

Cold

Bay Shrimp - Large

$6.50

Local Caught Pink Bay Shrimp. Great for Shrimp Cocktails!

Bay Shrimp - Small

$3.50

Local Caught Pink Bay Shrimp. Great for Shrimp Cocktails!

Caviar

$19.99

Fresh Local Salmon Roe

Cocktail Sauce

$2.00

House Made Using Our Willabay Spanish Seasoning. A Little Sweet, A Little Spicy this Sauce is the Perfect Pairing for Fresh Seafood!

Oysters on the Half Shell - 1

$2.50

Oysterville Selects Oysters Opened per Order and Served with House Made Cocktail Sauce and Lemon Slices

Oysters on the Half Shell - 12

$30.00

Oysterville Selects Oysters Opened per Order and Served with House Made Cocktail Sauce and Lemon Slices

Oysters on the Half Shell - 6

$15.00

Oysterville Selects Oysters Opened per Order and Served with House Made Cocktail Sauce and Lemon Slices

Pickled Herring

$5.00

Local Herring Pickled in White Wine and Slivered Onions

Roasted Garlic Butter

$3.50

Made in House with Local King Salmon. Great with Fresh Baked Bread from Old Village Bakery or Served On a Selection of Artisan Crackers!

Squid Salad

$8.00

Delicious Squid Mixed with Cabbage, Seaweed, and a Sweet Seasame Dressing

Lemon

$1.00

Smoked Salmon Spread

$5.00

Cream Cheese

$1.00

Hot

Steamed Oyster

$3.00

Fresh Oysterville Oyster Steamed to Perfection and Topped with Our Home Made Roasted Garlic Butter

Steamed Clams with Garlic Butter

$7.00

Fresh Manilla Clams Topped with Melted House Made Roasted Garlic Butter

BBQ Oyster

$3.00

Available Memorial Day - Labor Day Only! Our Fresh Oysterville Oysters Grilled to Order on the Patio and Paired with Choice of Toppings

Clam Chowder

$7.00

Fresh Made Daily! Available After 10:30 AM Full of the Ingriedients You Love. Our Clam Chowder is Gluten Free, No Flour or Thickener Added

Fresh Seafood

Oysters in Shell

Dozen - Xtra Small

$18.00

Dozen - Small

$14.00

Dozen - Medium

$14.00

Dozen - Large

$14.00

Butter Clams

1 - Pound

$7.00

3 - Pounds

$21.00

5 - Pounds

$35.00

Pre-Shucked Jars

1/2 Pint - Xtra Small

$9.00Out of stock

Pint - Xtra Small

$18.00Out of stock

Quart - Xtra Small

$36.00

Pint - Small

$16.00

Quart - Small

$32.00Out of stock

Quart - Medium

$28.00

Smoked Seafood

Ekone Smoked Oysters - Original

$10.00

Ekone Smoked Oysters - Lemon Pepper

$10.00

Ekone Smoked Oysters - Habanero

$10.00

Ekone Smoked Scallops

$15.00

Wild Bay Smoked Black Cod - 1/4 Pound

$19.00

Wild Bay Smoked Black Cod - 1/2 Pound

$38.00

Wild Bay Traditional Smoked Salmon - 1/4 Pound

$13.50

Wild Bay Traditional Smoked Salmon - 1/2 Pound

$22.50

Wild Bay Garlic Smoked Salmon - 1/4 Pound

$13.50

Wild Bay Garlic Smoked Salmon - 1/2 Pound

$22.50

Local Souvenirs

Beach House Artisan Teas

Multiple Flavors

$14.00

Harmony Brand Soap

Mutiple Scents

$6.50

Wood Magnets

Multiple Designs

$4.95

Design By Kim

Local Photography Blank Greeting Cards

$6.10

Local Photography Post Cards

$2.00

Coral Bling

Local Framed Art

$29.99

OSF Swag

Hats

Blue Beanie

$25.00

Black Beanie

$25.00

Baseball Cap

$10.00

Drink Wear

Water Bottle

$12.00

Wine Bottle Cooler

$68.00

Beer Mug

$10.95

Kitchen Accessories

Apron

$18.00

Tote Bag

$12.00

Dish Towels

$13.98

Oyster Knife

$9.99

Stationeries

Oysterville Postcards - Single

$1.50

Oysterville Postcards - 5 Pack

$5.00

Oysterville Bookmark

$3.00

Oysterville Notebook

$10.00

Serving Supplies

Pans & Platters

Oyster Cork Mat

$7.20

Oyster Cork Mat Set

$28.80

Small Oyster Tray - Various Colors

$3.60

Large Oyster Tray - Various Colors

$6.10

Bamboo 3 Compartment Prep Board

$30.00

Paella Pan

$24.00

Tools

Crab Knife

$10.00

Crab Mallet - Metal

$10.00

Crab Mallet - Wood

$5.00

Glass Crab Shaker

$10.00

Lily Spice Grinder - Red or White

$17.00

Oyster Pate Knife

$13.00

Seacuterie Tools

$19.75

Drink Wear

goSili - 16 oz To Go Cup

$15.99

goSili - Sippy Cup

$9.99

goSili - Silicone Lids

$8.99

goSili - Reusable Straws

$6.49

Snacks

Candy

Chocolate Beach Pebbles

$4.00

Chocolate Sea Shells

$4.00

Holm Toffee - Bourbon Brown Sugar

$10.00Out of stock

Holm Toffee - Original

$10.00Out of stock

Jacobsen Caramels

$17.08

Jacobsen Chocolate Caramels

$17.08

Jacobsen Hazelnut Caramels

$10.50

Jacobsen Honey Sticks

$7.87

Salt Water Taffy

$6.00Out of stock

Spokandy Hanging Chocolates

$3.90

Spokandy Huckleberry Bark

$6.00

Spokandy Huckleberry Gummy Bears

$8.00Out of stock

Spokandy Huckleberry Taffy

$10.00

Spokandy Mini Big Foot Paws

$5.20

Crackers

Ritz

$1.00

Paul & Pipa - Various Flavors

$5.50

Moonshot - Various Flavors

$8.50Out of stock

Chips

Wine Chips - Various Flavors

$14.00

Nantucket Crisps - Various Flavors

$3.75

The Good Crisps - 1.6 oz Mini

$3.00

Nuts

Roasted & Salted Hazelnuts - 1.6 oz pouch

$3.60
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday9:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sustainable, environmentally conscious oyster farm and restaurant in historic Oysterville, WA on the Willapa Bay.

Location

34300 1st St, Oysterville, WA 98641

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

