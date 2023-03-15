- Home
Oysterville Sea Farms/Willapa Wild LLC 34300 1st St
No reviews yet
34300 1st St
Oysterville, WA 98641
Bakery
Savory
Bagel
Baked Fresh Daily. Flavor Changes from Week to Week.
Baguette
Full Size Fresh Baked French Baguette
Bread Bowl
Fresh Baked Frech Bread Bowl Filled to the Brim with Our Signature Clam Chowder
Cream Cheese
Philidelphia Cream Cheese Pouch Perfect for Our Fresh Baked Bagels
Mini Baguette
Just Like the Big Ones, Only Half the Size. Perfect with a Cup of Chowder or to Soak Up All that Delicious Butter from the Steamed Clams.
Quiche
Savory Option Minus the Seafood. Baked Fresh and Loaded with Local Ingredients. Flavor Changes Weekly.
Sweet
Beverages
Beer
Cider
Non-Alcoholic
Apple Juice
Bottled Water
Brooklyn Ginger Ale - Blood Orange
Brooklyn Ginger Ale - Extra Spicy
Coffee
Diet Dr. Pepper
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Granny Squibs - Cranberry
Granny Squibs - Lemon
Granny Squibs - Mojito
Mex Coke
Pepsi
Red Bull - Peach
Red Bull - Regular
Red Bull - Sugar Free
Slate Espresso Choc Milk
Yuzu Peach
Wine
Dear Mom Red
Dear Mom Rose
Dear Mom Sparkling
Mermosa
Take Me Home Pinot Gris
You And I Are Meant For Each Other Pinot Gris
Pike Road Sparkling
Pike Road Chardonnay
Pike Road Pinot Noir
Cuvee
Lobo Dry Reisling
Drouhin Pinot Noir
Ddo Arthur Chardonay
Cloudline Rose
Vintage Brutt
Books
Local Books
Kids Books
Cooking Supplies
Sauces
Paladini Louis Dressing
Paladini Hot & Spicy Cocktail Sauce
Paladini Cioppino
Maggie Gin Chili & Garlic Sauce
Assorted Sauce Mixes
Truff Packets
Truff Hot/Hotter Sauce
Truff Pasta Sauce
Truff White Truffle Hot Sauce
Truff Mayo/Spicy Mayo
Lemon Drizzle
Orange Habanero Drizzle
Rockfish Oyster Drizzle
Scorpion on the Beach Drizzle
Tabasco - Classic
Tabasco - Chipotle
Tabasco - Jalapeño
Oils
Seasonings
Pasta
Deli
Cold
Bay Shrimp - Large
Local Caught Pink Bay Shrimp. Great for Shrimp Cocktails!
Bay Shrimp - Small
Local Caught Pink Bay Shrimp. Great for Shrimp Cocktails!
Caviar
Fresh Local Salmon Roe
Cocktail Sauce
House Made Using Our Willabay Spanish Seasoning. A Little Sweet, A Little Spicy this Sauce is the Perfect Pairing for Fresh Seafood!
Oysters on the Half Shell - 1
Oysterville Selects Oysters Opened per Order and Served with House Made Cocktail Sauce and Lemon Slices
Oysters on the Half Shell - 12
Oysterville Selects Oysters Opened per Order and Served with House Made Cocktail Sauce and Lemon Slices
Oysters on the Half Shell - 6
Oysterville Selects Oysters Opened per Order and Served with House Made Cocktail Sauce and Lemon Slices
Pickled Herring
Local Herring Pickled in White Wine and Slivered Onions
Roasted Garlic Butter
Made in House with Local King Salmon. Great with Fresh Baked Bread from Old Village Bakery or Served On a Selection of Artisan Crackers!
Squid Salad
Delicious Squid Mixed with Cabbage, Seaweed, and a Sweet Seasame Dressing
Lemon
Smoked Salmon Spread
Cream Cheese
Hot
Steamed Oyster
Fresh Oysterville Oyster Steamed to Perfection and Topped with Our Home Made Roasted Garlic Butter
Steamed Clams with Garlic Butter
Fresh Manilla Clams Topped with Melted House Made Roasted Garlic Butter
BBQ Oyster
Available Memorial Day - Labor Day Only! Our Fresh Oysterville Oysters Grilled to Order on the Patio and Paired with Choice of Toppings
Clam Chowder
Fresh Made Daily! Available After 10:30 AM Full of the Ingriedients You Love. Our Clam Chowder is Gluten Free, No Flour or Thickener Added
Fresh Seafood
Butter Clams
Pre-Shucked Jars
Smoked Seafood
Ekone Smoked Oysters - Original
Ekone Smoked Oysters - Lemon Pepper
Ekone Smoked Oysters - Habanero
Ekone Smoked Scallops
Wild Bay Smoked Black Cod - 1/4 Pound
Wild Bay Smoked Black Cod - 1/2 Pound
Wild Bay Traditional Smoked Salmon - 1/4 Pound
Wild Bay Traditional Smoked Salmon - 1/2 Pound
Wild Bay Garlic Smoked Salmon - 1/4 Pound
Wild Bay Garlic Smoked Salmon - 1/2 Pound
Local Souvenirs
Beach House Artisan Teas
Harmony Brand Soap
Wood Magnets
Coral Bling
OSF Swag
Kitchen Accessories
Stationeries
Serving Supplies
Pans & Platters
Tools
Drink Wear
Snacks
Candy
Chocolate Beach Pebbles
Chocolate Sea Shells
Holm Toffee - Bourbon Brown Sugar
Holm Toffee - Original
Jacobsen Caramels
Jacobsen Chocolate Caramels
Jacobsen Hazelnut Caramels
Jacobsen Honey Sticks
Salt Water Taffy
Spokandy Hanging Chocolates
Spokandy Huckleberry Bark
Spokandy Huckleberry Gummy Bears
Spokandy Huckleberry Taffy
Spokandy Mini Big Foot Paws
Chips
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|9:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 5:00 pm
Sustainable, environmentally conscious oyster farm and restaurant in historic Oysterville, WA on the Willapa Bay.
34300 1st St, Oysterville, WA 98641