Ozakaya

review star

No reviews yet

635 Vanderbilt Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11238

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Miso Soup
Vanderbilt Roll
Aka Roll

Signature Roll

Green Garden Roll

Green Garden Roll

$13.00

Asparagus, japanese cucumber, shiso leave topped with avocado and wasabi mayo

Sakura Roll

Sakura Roll

$15.00

Marinated tofu with miso, Avocado, cucumber and tempura flake.

Ocean's Lover Roll

Ocean's Lover Roll

$17.00

Bluefin tuna, salmon, yellow tail, avocado and Japanese cucumber

Vanderbilt Roll

Vanderbilt Roll

$17.00

Spicy Salmon, avocado, cucumber, topped with masago and wasabi mayo

Aka Roll

Aka Roll

$19.00

Spicy Bluefin tuna, avocado, scallion top with Bluefin tuna, Japanese crispy rice, homemade spicy sauce

Hanabi Roll

Hanabi Roll

$19.00

Yellow tail, Japanese cucumber, scallion topped with seared salmon, ikura and spicy mayo.

Ozakaya Roll

Ozakaya Roll

$19.00

Eel and mango topped with Bluefin tuna, salmon, avocado, eel sauce and spicy mayo. (Spicy)

Anaconda Roll

Anaconda Roll

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, topped with eel, eel sauce and sensho

Sashimi

Bluefin tuna sashimi

Bluefin tuna sashimi

$19.00

5pcs of Bluefin tuna sashimi

Chutoro sashimi

Chutoro sashimi

$25.00

5pcs of medium fatty Bluefin tuna sashimi.

Salmon sashimi

Salmon sashimi

$16.00

5pcs of salmon sashimi

Yellowtail sashimi

Yellowtail sashimi

$17.00

5pcs of yellowtail sashimi.

Ikura sashimi

Ikura sashimi

$12.00

Marinated Salmon Roe.

Uni sashimi

Uni sashimi

$18.00

Sea urchin

Hirame sashimi

Hirame sashimi

$18.00

5pcs of Hirame(fluke) sashimi

Madai sashimi

Madai sashimi

$18.00

5pcs of Madai(Sea bream) sashimi

Sashimi Donburi

Chirashi

Chirashi

$37.00

Chef's selection of sashimi (15pcs) over rice.

Negichutoro Don

Negichutoro Don

$27.00

Medium fatty bluefin tuna with scallion over rice.

Sake Don

Sake Don

$27.00

Salmon sashimi (8pcs) and ikura over rice.

Tekka Don

Tekka Don

$27.00

Bluefin tuna sashimi (8pcs) over rice.

Hamachi Don

Hamachi Don

$27.00

Yellowtail sashimi (8pcs) over rice.

App

Sashimi Plate

Sashimi Plate

$32.00

Raw sliced of Salmon(3pcs), Bluefin tuna(3pcs), Yellowtail(3pcs), White fish(3pcs) and Ikura (Salmon Roe) Add Uni for an additional charge.

Takowasa

Takowasa

$8.00

Raw marinated squid with shredded daikon.

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$16.00

Sliced charred bluefin tuna, shredded daikon, scallion with ponzu sauce and sesame oil.

Yellowtail Carpaccio

Yellowtail Carpaccio

$16.00

Raw sliced yellowtail, mix green, serrano pepper, masago with ponzu and wasabi mayo.

Edamame

Edamame

$7.00

Grilled soybeans pod, truffle oil, and truffle salt.

Shishito Pepper

Shishito Pepper

$8.00

Fried and seasoned with smoked sea salt and bonito flake.

Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$8.00

Fried tofu with dashi broth, scallion, shishito pepper, bonito flake.

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$8.00

Squid ball with sweet brown sauce, mayonnaise, bonito flake.

Gyoza

Gyoza

$9.00

Pan fried homemade pork dumplings and ponzu dipping sauce.

Karaage

Karaage

$10.00

Deep fried marinated chicken, potato salad, wasabi mayo dipping sauce.

Geso Karaage

Geso Karaage

$12.00

Deep fried squid legs, spicy mentai mayo dipping, nori powder.

Tempura Set

Tempura Set

$16.00

Deep fried shrimps, kabocha pumpkin, eggplant, sweet potato, shishito pepper and dashi dipping.

Kaki-Fried (Fried Oyster)

Kaki-Fried (Fried Oyster)

$12.00

Deep fried breaded oyster with homemade tartare sauce

Special

Chicken Nanban

Chicken Nanban

$19.00

Fried marinated chicken, tartare sauce (Contains egg, mayo and milk) served with white rice.

Hamachi Kama

$18.00

Grilled yellowtail collar, ponzu, grated daikon, lemon.

Miso Black Cod

Miso Black Cod

$16.00

Grilled miso marinated black cod, hajikami.

Cold Tofu

Cold Tofu

$13.00

With raw spicy tuna, nori, scallion, sesame oil, sesame seed, ponzu sauce

Salmon Avocado Cup

Salmon Avocado Cup

$15.00

Diced salmon, yuzu wasabi dressing, sesame oil, avocado topped with micro green

Kaishin Don

Kaishin Don

$30.00

Uni and Ikura over rice with nori

Large Hamachi Kama

Large Hamachi Kama

$22.00Out of stock

Grilled yellowtail collar, ponzu, grated daikon, lemon.

Soup&Salad

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$6.00

Red and white miso, carrot, daikon, wakame, tofu and scallion.

Bari Salad

Bari Salad

$6.00

Shredded cabbage, iceberg lettuce with creamy roasted sesame dressing.

House Green Salad

House Green Salad

$7.00

Arugula & mixed green vegetables, radish, cucumber, and yuzu wasabi dressing.

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$9.00

Mixed akanori, wakame, ogonori, with creamy roasted sesame dressing.

Sashimi Salad

Sashimi Salad

$25.00

9 Slices of sashimi (3 salmon, 3 Bluefin tuna, 3 yellow tail) arugula & mixed green vegetable, cucumber, and cherry tomatoes with yuzu wasabi dressing.

Toro Aburi Salad

Toro Aburi Salad

$25.00

9 slices of Fatty bluefin tuna, spring mixed, scallion, micro green with ponzu sauce and grapeseed oil.

Curry

Vegetables Curry (Tempura)

Vegetables Curry (Tempura)

$16.00

Vegetables tempura with Homemade curry. Served with white rice, fried onion, scallion and Beni Shoga.

Chicken Curry

Chicken Curry

$17.00

Fried Chicken with Homemade curry, served with white rice, fried onion, scallion and Beni Shoga.

Tonkatsu Curry

Tonkatsu Curry

$19.00

Breaded fried pork with Homemade curry, served with white rice, fried onion, scallion and Beni Shoga.

Shrimp Curry (Tempura)

Shrimp Curry (Tempura)

$20.00

Shrimp Tempura with Homemade curry, served with white rice, fried onion, scallion and Beni Shoga.

Donburi

Yasai itame Don (Vegetable)

Yasai itame Don (Vegetable)

$14.00

Sautéed cabbage, carrot, scallion, bean sprouts, onion, sesame seed and miso sauce.

Oyako Don

Oyako Don

$15.00

Cubed marinated chicken, onion, egg, scallion and soy sauce broth.

Katsudon

Katsudon

$17.00

Deep fried sliced breaded pork, egg, scallion with soy sauce broth.

Tonkatsu Don

Tonkatsu Don

$17.00

Deep-fried sliced breaded pork, homemade brown sauce, ginger, shredded cabbage and sesame seed.

Ten Don

Ten Don

$18.00

Deep fried shrimp, kabocha pumpkin, eggplant, sweet potato, shishito pepper and dashi dipping sauce.

Yakiniku Don

Yakiniku Don

$20.00

Ribeye (thinly sliced beef), onion, scallion, onsen egg, sesame seed, homemade BBQ sauce.

Unagi Don (Whole eel)

Unagi Don (Whole eel)

$35.00

Grilled whole eel, eel sauce and Pickle.

Teriyaki

Teriyaki Tofu

Teriyaki Tofu

$15.00

Fried tofu with Sauteed cabbage, onion, shitake mushroom, asparagus, beansprout, scallion, carrot, sesame seed served with white rice.

Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

$17.00

Grilled chicken with Sauteed cabbage, onion, shitake mushroom, asparagus, beansprout, scallion, carrot, sesame seed served with white rice.

Teriyaki Salmon

Teriyaki Salmon

$22.00

Grilled Salmon with Sauteed cabbage, onion, shitake mushroom, asparagus, beansprout, scallion, carrot, sesame seed served with white rice.

Noodle

Tonkotsu Shoyu Ramen

Tonkotsu Shoyu Ramen

$16.00

Chashu, onsen egg, menma, beansprout, scallion, nori, and pork broth (soy sauce).

Tan Tan Ramen

Tan Tan Ramen

$16.00

Spicy ground pork, menma, scallion, cabbage, beansprout, nori

Mentai Pasta

Mentai Pasta

$15.00

Pasta with creamy mentai (Pollock roe) sauce, crispy bacon, nori.

Yakisoba

Yakisoba

$15.00

Japanese noodle with sliced pork, cabbage, carrot, onion and beni shoga.

Fried Rice&Rice

Chashu Fried Rice

Chashu Fried Rice

$15.00

Marinated Braised Pork Belly, egg, carrot, onion, ginger and scallion.

Mentai Fried Rice

Mentai Fried Rice

$15.00

Mentai(Pollock roe) Bacon, egg, onion, and scallion.

White Rice

White Rice

$3.00
Sushi Rice

Sushi Rice

$4.00

Side Orders

Ramen Noodle

$6.00

Steam ramen noodle

Potato Salad

$6.00

Mentai Mayo

$3.00

Spicy Mayo

$2.00

Wasabi Mayo

$2.00

Mayo

$1.00

Eel Sauce

$2.00

Ponzu Sauce

$2.00

Nori (4pcs)

$1.00

Extra Curry

$8.00

Extra curry 7oz

Onsen Egg

$2.00

Dessert

Matcha Ice Cream

$8.00

Yuzu Cheese Cake

$9.00

Dessert fee per person

$2.00

RED BEAN

$3.00

Soft Drink

Selzer

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Calpico soda

$4.00

Yuzu Lemonade

$8.00

Mineral Water

$5.00

Sparkling water

$7.00

Orange juice

$4.00

Cranberry juice

$4.00

Beer

Sapporo Light

Sapporo Light

$8.00
Tokyo Blonde

Tokyo Blonde

$12.00

Golden ale with a surprisingly rich aroma derived from only the best seasonal hops.

Tokyo IPA

Tokyo IPA

$12.00

Belgian IPA style beer with a gorgeous aroma from American hops and Belgian yeast.

Wine

BTL Montepulciano (Red)

$75.00

BTL Rioja (Red)

$58.00

BTL Sancerre (White)

$54.00

BTL Pinot Grigio (White)

$46.00

Cocktails

Ume Royale

$14.00

Yuzu Drop

$12.00

Sake Tini

$14.00

White Lily

$13.00

Walk In The Garden

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Matcha Charaku

$15.00

Ozakaya Mule

$15.00

Sake

Onikoroshi Sake Bottle

$100.00Out of stock

Kubota Senju Sake Bottle

$65.00

Kikusui Sake Bottle

$70.00

Suigei Sake Bottle

$65.00

Nigori Sake Bottle

$14.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:40 pm, 4:50 pm - 11:30 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:40 pm, 4:50 pm - 11:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:40 pm, 4:50 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:40 pm, 4:50 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:40 pm, 4:50 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:40 pm, 4:50 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:40 pm, 4:50 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

"The finest flavor you can get"

Website

Location

635 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

