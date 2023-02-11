Ozakaya
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 4:40 pm, 4:50 pm - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 4:40 pm, 4:50 pm - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 4:40 pm, 4:50 pm - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 4:40 pm, 4:50 pm - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 4:40 pm, 4:50 pm - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 4:40 pm, 4:50 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 4:40 pm, 4:50 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info
"The finest flavor you can get"
Location
635 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ample Hills Creamery - Prospect Heights
4.6 • 2,228
623 Vanderbilt Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11238
View restaurant
Amorina Cucina Rustica - 624 Vanderbilt Ave
No Reviews
624 Vanderbilt Ave Brooklyn, NY 11238
View restaurant