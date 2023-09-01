Ozark Mountain Biscuit & Bar
No reviews yet
1204 Hinkson Ave
Columbia, MO 65201
FOOD
APPS
Shrimp dusted in Cajun spiced cornmeal and fried crispy, served with remoulade sauce
Melted creamy white cheddar with a crispy cornbread crumb top
Spiced with pickled peppers and served with remoulade sauce
Farm fresh, lightly breaded and served with remoulade sauce
Red bird farms drummies tossed in our BBQ arkansauce, lemon mustard sauce, or buffalo river hot sauce
Seasoned crispy potato wedges with a side of roasted tomato aioli
Great-grandmother's childhood favorite, filled with melted butter, molasses, and a crispy sugar top
Melty brie with warm pepper jelly and crispy biscuit crackers
Pickled vegetables, house cheese and crispy biscuit crackers
A plate of buttery biscuits topped with our apple butter, strawberry preserves, and blackberry jam
Home fries smothered in mushroom gravy and covered with melted cheddar cheese
SOUP SALAD
Organic romaine lettuce, combread crumble, buttermilk caesar dressing and parmesan cheese
Arugula with fresh berries, toasted pecans, fresh goat cheese and lemon mustard dressing
Organic field greens, crispy onions, pickled okra, baby red onions and sliced radish with a creole molasses vinaigrette
Mixed greens, local tomatoes, carrots, shaved red onion with housemade croutons, and our buttermilk ranch dressing
SANDWICHES
1/3 lb. Maries river Wagyu beef or black bean veggie patty served with cheddar, zucchini pickles, roasted tomato mayo, and fried onions
Thick-sliced patchwork farms ham with white cheddar and our own pepper jelly
Fried chicken breast finished in chili pepper oil with zucchini pickles
Succulent pulled pork or vegetarian tempeh piled up and topped with kale slaw and our tangy BBQ arkansauce
Open-faced biscuit piled with pulled pork, greens, sausage gravy and topped with a fried egg, crispy onions and BBQ arkansauce
Buttermilk-marinated fried chicken breast with zucchini pickles and roasted tomato mayo
Cornmeal dusted and fried Mississippi catfish filet served on a bed of kale slaw with pickled red onion and remoulade sauce
An old school original...crispy buttermilk fried chicken breast with an over easy egg, simmered collard greens and sausage gravy
BRUNCH
Scratch-made with patchwork farms sausage gravy or vegetarian local oyster mushroom gravy served anytime
Farm-fresh fried egg with melted white cheddar or pimento cheese
Hand-sliced tender 'n tasty sirloin breaded and fried with home-style potatoes, two-eggs and mushroom gravy
Baked fresh in-house daily, limited quantities available
Two eggs your way with home-fried taters or cheesy grits, buttered biscuit or toast, patchwork family farms sausage, ham, or bacon
Farm fresh eggs, sautéed seasonal market vegetables, and choice of smoked cheddar or pimento cheese, grits, or home fries, served with a buttered biscuit
Short stack of buttermilk pancakes made with our great-grandfather's recipe, served with real maple syrup and whipped butter
PLATES
Buttermilk-marinated and fried boneless chicken breast with local green beans, mashed potatoes, savory mushroom gravy, and a biscuit
Mississippi catfish filets dusted in cornmeal or spices and fried until crispy. Served with kale slaw, home fries and remoulade sauce
Pork shoulder braised in the southern style, served with cheese grits, cornbread, collard greens and a side of arkansauce
Six peel 'n eat colossal gulf shrimp with a creole tomato sauce on a bed of cheesy grits
Slowly braised boneless beef ribs with bourbon peach glaze, seared in cast iron served with cheese grits
Fried white corn cake with sautéed seasonal veggies and our tangy BBQ arkansauce
Hand-sliced, breaded local sirloin with mashed potatoes covered in mushroom gravy with green beans
Patchwork farms andouille sausages seared and served with buttered cabbage and mashed potatoes
SIDES
DESSERTS
EXTRAS
BAR
Liquor
Beer
2nd shift brewing, St. Louis, Mo 5.2%
Crooked stave, fort Collins, co 5.4%
Wiseacre brewing, Memphis, tn 4.5%
Logboat brewing, Como 5%
Anheuser-busch, St. Louis, Mo
Heavy riff brewery, St. Louis, Mo 6.5%
Glutenberg craft brewery, Canada 4.5%
Piney river brewing co, bucyrus, Mo 4.5%
Big muddy brewing co, murphysboro, Il 6%
Third wheel brewing, St. Peters, Mo 6%
Logboat brewing, Como 5.2%
Broadway brewery, Como 5.8%
Pipeworks brewing, Chicago, Il 6%
Maplewood brewing, St, Louis, Mo 6.3%
Logboat brewing co, Como 7.2%
Athletic brewing co, Ct [NA]
Belgium 6.2%
Prairie artisan ales, Oklahoma city, ok 5.2%
Crooked Stave brewing, St. Louis, Mo 4%
Left hand brewing, Longmont, co 6%
Wiseacre brewing, Memphis, tn 5%
Logboat brewing, Como 6.6%
Waves cider co, Como 6%
Waves cider co, Como 6%
Stem ciders, Denver, co 5.2%
Mighty kind, 20mg CBD, St. Louis, Mo [na]
4 hands brewing co, St. Louis, Mo 4%
Draft Beer
Wine
Bariano, Italy, NV (188ml)
Cloudline, Oregon, 21
Frisk, Australia '20
Dashwood, new Zealand '21
Benvolio, Italy, '21
Chalk hill, Sonoma coast '21
Marquis de caceres, Spain '21
Canoe ridge, Washington '18
Santa Barbara ca '19
Italy '21
Argentina '21
Cherries and rainbows, France '20
