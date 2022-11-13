Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ozarks Amphitheater 2368 old route 5

No reviews yet

2368 old route 5

Camdenton, MO 65020

Food

Bratwurst

$8.00

Chili Dog

$8.00

Chips & Queso

$6.00

Frito Pie

$8.00

Hot Dog

$6.00

Merch

$6.00

Pizza

$5.00

Popcorn

$6.00

Pretzel

$5.00

Pretzel w/Cheese

$6.00

Pringles

$5.00

Pulled Pork Nachos

$12.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.00

Bottle Service

Red Bull Vodka VIP Kit

$100.00

Absolut Vokda Kit

$80.00

Cruzan Light Rum Kit

$80.00

Makers Mark kit

$80.00

Cocktails

Rain or Shine

$11.00

Ozark Distillery Blackberry Moonshine and lemonade

Lime Margarita

$11.00

Huckleberry Vodka Lemonade

$11.00

Blue Ice Huckleberry Vodka and lemonade

Red Bull Tropical Tequilla

$15.00

Red Bull Yellow Edition (Tropical), Hornitos Tequilla, Orange Juice and fresh lime

Red Bull Vodka

$15.00

Red Bull Energy or Sugar Free and Blue Ice Vodka

Spirits

$11.00

Cruzan Light Rum, Jim Beam Bourbon, Hornitos Tequilla, Gin or Blue Ice Vodka

Beer

Bud light 16 oz

$9.00

Bud Light 24 oz

$13.00

Michelob Ultra

$9.00

Budweiser

$9.00

Coors Light

$9.00

Miller Lite

$9.00

Busch Light

$8.00

White Claw

$8.00

Stella Artois

$9.00

Hefe Wheat

$10.00

Divided Sky

$10.00

Hazy IPA

$10.00

Voodoo Ranger

$10.00

Backyard

$10.00

Bobber

$10.00

Small Town Hustle

$10.00

Wine

Chardonnay

$8.00

woodbridge

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Woodbridge

Cabernet

$8.00

Woodbridge

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Bottled Water

$3.00

Smart Water

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

Red Bull Watermelon

$5.00

Red Bull Tropical

$5.00

Bottled Soda

$4.00

Fountain Soda 32oz

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Great Food for Great Entertainment!

2368 old route 5, Camdenton, MO 65020

Directions

