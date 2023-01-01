  • Home
  • /
  • Branson
  • /
  • Ozarks Brasserie Restaurant and Bar - 1201 Branson Landing Boulevard
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ozarks Brasserie Restaurant and Bar 1201 Branson Landing Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

1201 Branson Landing Boulevard

Branson, MO 65616

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Dinner

Shells and Legs

Market Seafood Platter

Poached shrimp, 1/2 dozen oysters, mussels, mignonette, cocktail sauce, horseradish, lemon

Half Dozen Cocktail Oysters

$22.00

Cocktail sauce, horseradish and mignonette

Steamed Black Mussels

$18.00

White wine, garlic and tomato concassé, served with toasted baguette and saffron aioli

Calamari Fritti

$17.00

Crispy fried calamari, spicy romesco sauce, lemon

Classic Shrimp Cocktail

$21.00

Fresh lemon and cocktail sauce

Escargot De Bourgogne

$19.00

Baked snails in herb garlic butter

Hors D'oeuvres

Bruschetta Al Pomodoro

$16.00

Olive oil and roasted garlic, tomato, fresh basil, aged balsamic, grilled baguette

Beef Carpaccio

$19.00

Shaved beef tenderloin, cornichons, toasted pine nuts, baby arugula, olive oil, cracked pepper, aged balsamic

Warm Duck Confit with Frisée Salad

$18.00

Warm new potatoes, house vinaigrette

Smoked Trout Beignets

$17.00

Trout fritters, tomato confit and mustard aioli

Soups and Salads

Country Side Potato Leek Soup

$12.00

Crispy pancetta

La Classique - French Onion Soup

$16.00

Rich beef broth and braised sweet onion with crusty baguette and melted gruyere cheese

Tomato Burrata Salad

$18.00

Fresh mozzarella, heirloom tomato, wild arugula, aged balsamic, toasted pine nuts, sea salt, olive oil

Baby Bibb Salad

$15.00

Chopped egg, avocado, tomato and house dressing

Classic Caesar Salad

$16.00

Crisp romaine, herb croutons, crispy pancetta, caesar dressing

Pastas

Seafood Pasta

$52.00

Sauteed Shrimp and Scallops with Organic Arugula, Artichokes, and sundried tomato sauce

Les Plats Principeaux

Steak Frites

$59.00

Grilled flat iron steak, duck fat fries, maître d'Hôtel butter

Braised Short Rib Bourguignon

$49.00

Whipped potatoes, pearl onions, glazed baby carrots

Porcini Mushroom Crusted Filet of Beef

$58.00

Mushroom herb risotto, white balsamic roasted asparagus, cabernet jus

Lobster Thermidor

$75.00

Gruyere crusted half lobster in the half shell, garlic chive, potato purée, haricot verts

Pan Seared Chilean Sea Bass

$62.00

Mushroom herb risotto, asparagus, lemon beurre Blanc and romesco sauce

Chicken Marsala

$38.00

Braised chicken cutlets in a creamy white wine marsala, mushroom sauce, linguine pasta

Rosemary Grilled Bone in Pork Chop

$48.00

Herb pomme purée, glazed baby carrots, crown apple jus

Wild Mushroom and Artichoke Crepes

$16.00

Bed of sauteed spinach, button mushrooms and herb velouté

Seafood Pasta

$52.00

Sides

Crispy Duck Fat Fries

$10.00

Mushroom and Herb Risotto

$10.00

Sauteed Mushroom Medley and Tarragon

$10.00

Butter Poached Jumbo Asparagus

$10.00

Grilled Cauliflower Steak Provençale

$10.00

Fireside menu

Smoked Trout Beignets

$17.00

Trout fritters, tomato confit and mustard aioli

Classic Caesar Salad

$16.00

Crisp romaine, herb croutons, crispy pancetta, caesar dressing

Steamed Black Mussels

$18.00

White wine, garlic and tomato concassé, toasted baguette and saffron aioli

Steak Frites

$59.00

Grilled flat iron steak, duck fat fries, maître d'Hôtel butter

Black Angus Bleu Burger

$21.00

Applewood smoked bacon jam, swiss and bleu cheese, LTO, fresh cut fries

Bison Burger

$24.00

Ground sirloin, aged cheddar, romesco aioli, shredded iceberg, fresh cut fries

Croque Monsieur (The Ultimate Ham and Cheese!)

$18.00

Crusty sourdough, smoked ham, gruyere cheese, grilled and topped with creamy bechamel sauce, fresh cut fries

Wine

Wine by the Glass White

Ca Furlan Prosecco

$9.00

Mer Soleil Silver Chard

$12.00

Ferrari Carano Chard

$14.00

Kim Crawford Sauv. Blanc

$12.00

Santa Margarita Pinot Grigio

$13.00

Justin Rose

$14.00

Wine By the Bottle White/Sparkling/Rose

Luna Nuda Pinot Grigio

$29.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$60.00

Walnut Block Sauv. Blanc

$35.00

Cakebread Sauv. Blanc

$69.00

Massican Sauv. Blanc

$79.00

Dakota Shy Sauv. Blanc

$111.00

Doau Chard

$45.00

Robert Mondavi Chard

$68.00

Far Niente

$75.00

Santa Margherita Rose

$36.00

Justin Rose

$48.00

Schloss Saarstein Reisling

$69.00

Schloss Vollrads

$78.00

Torrasella Prosecco Rose

$28.00

Cantina Ostro Prosecco Brutt

$39.00

Ca' Furlan Moscato

$48.00

Piper Heidsieck Champagne

$115.00

Moncuit Blanc De Blanc

$139.00

Wine by the Bottle Reds

Ayers Perspective Willamette PN

$53.00

Belle Glos Las Alturas PN

$65.00

The Hilt PN

$88.00

Foxen PN

$92.00

Chapellet PN

$125.00

Decoy Merlot

$57.00

Whitchall Lane Merlot

$66.00

Duckhorn Merlot

$130.00

Avennia Lydian Cab

$45.00

Dry Creek Cab

$66.00

1881 Cab

$85.00

Guarachi Cab

$98.00

Rudd CrossroadsCab

$135.00

Daou Reserve Cab

$138.00

Jordan Cab

$143.00

Far Mountain Cab

$165.00

Caymus Cab

$188.00

Hall Cab

$190.00

Paradigm Cab

$192.00

Chappellet Cab

$210.00

Silver Oak Cab

$290.00

Interesting Reds and Blends

Frescobaldi Remole

$36.00

Chappellet Mountain Cuvee

$85.00

Prisoner Saldo Zinfandel

$58.00

Dolcetto D'Alba

$92.00

Disciples

$98.00

Montepeloso A Quo

$105.00

Tenuta San Guido

$129.00

Masi Costasera

$130.00

Justin Justification

$148.00

Sassicaia

$465.00

Opus One

$760.00

Sangiovese

Villa Puccini

$35.00

Barone Ricasoli

$50.00

Carpineto

$66.00

Crognola

$82.00

Guidalberto

$138.00

Frescobaldi Brunello

$140.00

Le Ragnaie Brunello

$216.00

Ill Poggione Brunello

$210.00

Fuligni Brunello

$237.00

Nebbiolo

Andrea Oberto

$105.00

Grimaldi

$86.00

Beer

Bottle

Mich Ultra

$6.50

Miller Lite

$6.50

Bud Lite

$6.50

Bud

$6.50

Coors Lite

$6.50

Corona

$7.00

Yuengling Lagar

$6.50

Heineken N/A

$6.00

Stella

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

IL Repute / Can

$8.00

Draft

Stella

Public IPA

Nitro Stout

Peroni

N/A Beverages

Coffee/tea/soda

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Club Soda

$1.50

Flavored tea

$5.00

Flavored Lemonade

$5.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

CHEF-OWNED AND INSPIRED. SEASONAL AND LOCAL.

Location

1201 Branson Landing Boulevard, Branson, MO 65616

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

SLICE
orange starNo Reviews
482 Branson Landing BLVD Branson, MO 65616
View restaurantnext
Summit - 204 N. Commercial St. Suite 100
orange starNo Reviews
204 N. Commercial St. Suite 100 Branson, MO 65616
View restaurantnext
Raylene’s Magnolia Ice
orange starNo Reviews
109 Branson Landing Blvd. Branson, MO 65616
View restaurantnext
Guy Fieri's Branson Kitchen + Bar
orange starNo Reviews
100 Branson Landing Blvd Ste 1111 Branson, MO 65616
View restaurantnext
Tequila's 2 - Branson
orange star4.2 • 679
4845 Gretna Rd Branson, MO 65616
View restaurantnext
Vaskens Deli
orange star4.6 • 1,133
3200 Gretna Rd Ste 100 Branson, MO 65616
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Branson

Vaskens Deli
orange star4.6 • 1,133
3200 Gretna Rd Ste 100 Branson, MO 65616
View restaurantnext
Tequila's 2 - Branson
orange star4.2 • 679
4845 Gretna Rd Branson, MO 65616
View restaurantnext
Clockers Cafe - Branson, MO
orange star4.7 • 444
103 S Commercial Street Branson, MO 65616
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Branson
Nixa
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)
Rogers
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Bentonville
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)
Joplin
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
Russellville
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Saint Robert
review star
Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston