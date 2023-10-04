Restaurant info

Ozumo San Francisco was the first U.S. Restaurant designed by Japan’s renowned Super Potato Design, lending true authenticity to its aesthetic approach. It was one of the first large-scale, high-end Japanese dining experiences offering sushi & sashimi, a robata grill, and the largest premium imported sake list in the U.S. Ozumo has been awarded “Top 100 Restaurants” by the San Francisco Chronicle, and continues to rank as a top restaurant in the city’s fine-dining market.

