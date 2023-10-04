IZAKAYA

Starters

Miso Soup

$7.00

aka & saikyo miso, wakame, tofu, scallion

Garlic Edamame

$8.00

glazed with tamari and garlic

Reg Edamame

$8.00

steamed with okinawa sea salt

Sunomono

$12.00

japanese seaweed, cucumber salad

Midori Salad

$12.00

mixed seasonal green salad, sesame dressing

Usugiri Sake

$28.00

seared thin sliced salmon sashimi, uni, truffle ponzu

Vegetables

Sayamame

$16.00

blistered green beans, nori pesto, crispy leeks

Kinoko

$16.00

roasted king trumpet mushrooms, garlic soy, chives

Asparagasu

$14.00

grilled asparagus, sea salt

Shishito

$16.00

grilled shishito peppers, ponzu, katsuobushi

Nasu

$14.00

grilled eggplant, sansho tare, wadaman togarashi, chives

Shiitake

$14.00

grilled shiitake, yaki tare, ginger

Small Plates

Dohyo

$24.00

spicy tuna tartare, avocado, ponzu, taro chips

Agedashi Tofu

$16.00
Hitokuchi

$21.00

crispy rice, salmon tartare, avocado, yuzu tare

Tempura

$21.00

crispy shrimp, kabocha squash, shiitake, eggplant, broccoli, onion,

Hanabi

$26.00

hamachi sashimi, avocado, daikon, leek, chili ponzu

Gyoza

$16.00

tiger shrimp & pork dumplings, shrimp gyoza sauce

Niku Maki

$18.00

australian ribeye roll, spinach, eggplant, suki yaki sauce

Teba Saki

$16.00

fried organic chicken wings, nagoya style glaze

Wagyu TaruTaru

$25.00

beef tartare, allium aioli, taro chips

Karaage

$18.00

japanese style fried chicken, red yuzu aioli

Negima

$10.00

chicken thigh robata grilled skewers | two per order

Tsukune

$12.00

chicken meatball robata grilled skewers | two per order

Niku Dango

$12.00

beef meatball robata grilled skewers | two per order

SUSHI

Nigiri (2 Pc)

Saketoro

$16.00

scottish salmon belly

Kinmedai

$15.00

golden eye snapper

Kanpachi

$12.00

amberjack

Tai

$14.00

sea bream

Hirame

$14.00

Halibut

Sake

$12.00

scottish salmon

Local Uni

$24.00

sea urchin

Botan Ebi

$21.00

sweet tiger shrimp

Hotate

$12.00

hokkaido scallop

Unagi

$11.00

freshwater eel

Ikura

$10.00

salmon roe

Tamago

$8.00

japanese omelette

Shiro Maguro

$10.00

albacore tuna

Otoro

$24.00

premium bluefin tuna belly

Chutoro

$21.00

medium bluefin tuna belly

Hon Maguro

$16.00

bluefin tuna

Buritoro

$14.00Out of stock

yellowtail belly

Hamachi

$12.00

Yellowtail

Maguro

$14.00

bigeye tuna

Hokkaido Uni

$38.00

Kama Toro

$30.00

Sashimi (2 Pc)

Saketoro

$16.00

scottish salmon belly

Kinmedai

$15.00

golden eye snapper

Kanpachi

$12.00

amberjack

Tai

$14.00

sea bream

Hirame

$14.00

halibut

Sake

$12.00

scottish salmon

Local Uni

$24.00

sea urchin

Botan Ebi

$21.00

sweet tiger shrimp

Hotate

$12.00

hokkaido scallop

Unagi

$11.00

freshwater eel

Ikura

$10.00

salmon roe

Tamago

$8.00

japanese omelette

Shiro Maguro

$10.00

albacore tuna

Otoro

$24.00

premium bluefin tuna belly

Chutoro

$21.00

medium bluefin tuna belly

Hon Maguro

$16.00

bluefin tuna

Buritoro

$13.00Out of stock

yellowtail belly

Hamachi

$12.00

Yellowtail

Maguro

$14.00

bigeye tuna

Kama Toro

$26.00

Hokkaido Uni

$38.00

Makimono | Rolls

Aburi

$23.00

spicy tuna, salmon, cucumber, shiso, wasabi tobiko, spicy aioli

Aka Dragon

$21.00

shrimp tempura, asparagus, spicy tuna, serrano, ao nori tenkasu, unagi sauce

Avocado Roll

$10.00

avocado

California

$16.00

snow crab, avocado

Dragon Crunch

$24.00

shrimp tempura, asparagus, spicy tuna, serrano, ao nori tenkasu, unagi sauce

Ebi Tempura Roll

$12.00

shrimp tempura

Futomaki

$22.00

salmon, hamachi, tuna, tamago, tiger shrimp, avocado

Honcho

$24.00

shrimp tempura, snow crab, spicy tuna roll, salmon sashimi, avocado, spicy aioli, unagi sauce

Kappa

$8.00

cucumber

Midori

$14.00

avocado, tomato, carrot, cucumber, kaiware, sesame dressing

Negitoro

$18.00

chopped bluefin tuna, takuan, shiso, scallion

Oshinko Roll

$8.00

pickled daikon radish

Ozumo

$24.00

shrimp tempura, cucumber, crab, spicy tuna, unagi, eel sauce, tobiko

Salmon Avocado Roll

$14.00

scottish salmon, avocado

Shacho

$24.00

shrimp tempura, carrot, cucumber, kaiware, chopped otoro, tobiko

Spicy Tuna

$14.00

spicy bigeye tuna

Taishou

$21.00

crispy, spicy hamachi, green onion, tobiko, eel sauce, spicy aioli

Tekka

$16.00

bigeye tuna

Umeshiso

$8.00

ume paste, shiso leaf, cucumber

Moriawase | Chef's Selection

Maegashira

$90.00

shiro maguro, sake, hamachi, unagi, kanpachi, hotate, hirame, ikura

Ozeki

$130.00

saketoro, tai, buritoro, kinmedai, botan ebi ,kanpachi, hon maguro, california uni

Yokozuna

$150.00

yokozuna saketoro, otoro, tai, hirame, hotate, buritoro, kinmedai, uni, hon maguro, kanpachi

Yasai Nigiri

$35.00
Juryo

$55.00

juryo hamachi, sake, hotate, hirame, shiro maguro

Sushi Sides

Side of Sushi Rice

$3.00

Side of Ginger

$1.00

Side of Wasabi

$1.00

Side of Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Side of Unagi Sauce

$1.00

Extra House Soy Sauce

$1.00

Beverages

Wine

Margerum Sauvignon Blanc

$54.00

Domaine Wachau Gruner Veltliner

$48.00

Schloss Golbelsberg Rose

$56.00

Domaine Ott "By Ott" Rose

$64.00

Buehler Cabernet

$80.00

Dumol Wester Reach Pinot Noir

$165.00

Sake

Ozumo "Big O" Ginjo

$135.00

Dewazakura "Green Ridge" Junmai Ginjo

$110.00

Kameizumi Namazake "Eternal Springs" Junmai Ginjo

$70.00

Nishida Denshu " Flying Squire" Junmai

$110.00

Dewazakura Oka 'Cherry Bouquet" Ginjo

$90.00

Water

Panna

$8.00

Pellegrino

$8.00