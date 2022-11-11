Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ozzys Tavern 111 Plum Street

No reviews yet

111 Plum Street

Doniphan, NE 68832

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger Deluxe
Chicken Strips
Crispy Chicken Strip Salad

Draft Beer

Bud Light

$2.00+

Busch Light

$2.00+

Busch Lite Pitcher Special

$5.25

Michelob Ultra

$2.50+

Miller Light

$2.00+

Summer Shandy

$1.50+

Tomato or Bloody Mary

$0.50

Modelo

$5.00

Kona

$4.00

Bottled Beer

Angry Orchard Apple

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Breckenridge Vanilla Porter

$4.00

Bucket of Beer

$15.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Bud Light Orange

$3.00

Bud Select 55

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Busch Light

$3.00

Coors Banquet

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona Extra

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.00

Guinness

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Michelob Ultra Prickly Pear

$4.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Natty Light

$3.00

Sam Adams

$4.00

Snow Beast

$4.00

Tomato or Bloody Mary

$0.50

Voodoo Ranger

$4.00

Twisted Tea

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

Canned Beer

Sol Chelada

$5.00

Bud Lite

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Busch Lite

$2.00

Coors Lite

$3.00

Fairy Nectar

$6.00

Glacial Till

$5.00

High Noon

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Michelob Ultra Prickly Pear

$4.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Natty Light

$2.00

Natty Pineapple

$3.00

Old Milwaukee

$2.00

PBR

$2.00

PBR Hard Coffee

$4.00

PBR Hard Tea

$4.00

Tomato or Bloody Mary Mix

$0.50

Kinkaider Son of a Beast

$5.00

Nutrl

$6.00

Fresca

$6.00

White Claw

$5.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Colorado Bulldog

$5.00

Fuzzy Navel

$4.00

Jungle Juice

$5.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Margarita

$4.50

Moscow Mule

$6.00

Screwdriver

$4.00

Tequila Sunrise

$4.00

Tom Collins

$4.00

Western Sky Mule with Mug

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$3.00

SheepDog

$5.00

Vodka

Absolut

$5.00+

Grey Goose

$5.00+

Kinky

$4.00+

Pink Whitney

$4.00+

Smithworks

$4.00+

Svedka Cherry

$4.00+

Titos

$4.00+

Well Vodka

$3.00+

Western Son Vodka

$4.00

Gin

Well Gin

$3.00+

Sloe Gin

$3.00+

Bombay Saphire

$4.00+

Hendricks

$5.00+

Tanqueray

$5.00+

Rum

Well Rum

$3.00+

Bacardi

$4.00+

Parrot Bay

$4.00+

Captain Morgan

$4.00+

Malibu

$4.00+

Tequila

Well Tequila

$3.00+

Patron Silver

$5.00+

Milagro

$4.00+

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$3.00+

Jack Daniels

$4.00+

Jack Daniels Honey

$4.00+

Jack Daniels Fire

$4.00+

Jack Daniels Apple

$4.00+

Jack Daniels Rye

$4.00+

Jim Beam

$4.00+

Jim Beam Maple

$4.00+

Pendleton

$5.00+

Makers Mark

$5.00+

Windsor

$4.00+

Woodford Reserve

$5.00+

Southern Comfort

$4.00+

Canadian Club

$4.00+

Seagram's 7

$4.00+

Tullamore Dew

$4.00+

R & R

$3.00+

R & R Apple

$3.00+

R & R Peach

$3.00+

Brickway

$4.00+

Yukon Jack

$5.00+

Seagram's VO

$4.00+

Screwball

$3.00+

Crown Royal

$5.00+

Crown Apple

$5.00+

Crown Peach

$5.00+

Crown Salted Caramel

$5.00+

Crown Vanilla

$5.00+

Scotch/ Bourbon

Well Scotch

$3.00+

Chivas Regal

$5.00+

Dewars

$5.00+

Jameson

$5.00+

Cluny

$3.00+

J & B

$4.00+

Buchanans

$5.00+

Johnnie Walker Red

$5.00+

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$4.00+

Rumchatta

$4.00+

Kahlua

$4.00+

Bailey's

$4.00+

Jagermeister

$4.00+

Fireball

$4.00+

McGuillicuddys Peach

$4.00+

McGuillicuddys Apple Pie

$4.00+

McGuillicuddy's Vanilla

$4.00+

McGuillicuddys Butter

$4.00+

McGuillicuddys Grape

$4.00+

McGuillicuddys Menthol

$4.00+

McGuillicuddys Cherry

$4.00+

Vegas Bomb

$5.00

Cherry Bomb

$5.00

Jager Bomb

$5.00

Wines

Merlot

$3.50+

Pinot Grigio

$3.50+

Chardonnay

$3.50

Moscato

$3.50

White Zin

$3.50

Mimosa

$4.00

Pepperwood Grove Chardonnay

$4.00

Pepperwood Grove Pinot Noir

$4.00

Stonewood White Zin

$4.00

Stonewood Moscato

$4.00

NA Beverages

Canned Coke

$1.00

Canned Diet Coke

$1.00

Canned Pepsi

$1.00

Canned Diet Pepsi

$1.00

Canned 7Up

$1.00

Canned Diet 7Up

$1.00

Canned Squirt

$1.00

Canned Diet Squirt

$1.00

Canned Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Canned Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Canned Mountain Dew

$1.00

Canned Diet Mountain Dew

$1.00

Canned Root Beer

$1.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$1.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Kids Cup

$1.00

Busch Lite N/A

$3.00

6 Pack of Pop

$4.00

Juice

$2.00

Carryout Beer

Bud/Bud Light 6 pack

$8.00

Bud/Bud Light 12 pack

$14.50

Bud/Bud Light 24 pack

$28.00

Busch Lite 6 pack

$8.00

Busch Lite 12 pack

$11.50

Busch Lite 30 pack

$29.00

Coors/Miller Lite 6 pack

$9.00

Coors/Miller Lite 12 pack

$14.00

Coors/Miller Lite 24 pack

$28.00

Ultra 6 pack

$10.00

Ultra 12 pack

$18.00

PBR/Old Milwaukee 6 pack

$7.25

PBR/Old Mil 12 pack

$11.00

Natty Lite 6 pack

$7.25

Natty Lite 12 pack

$11.00

Miller High Life 6 pack

$9.00

Miller High Life 12 pack

$14.50

Ultra 24 pack

$28.00

Seltzer Beer

Seltzer Beer

$4.00

Cinco De Mayo Margarita

Margarita

$3.50

Appetizers

Cauliflower

$8.00

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Cheese Sticks

$8.00

Chips and Queso

$4.00

French Fries

$3.00

Fried Pub Pickles

$8.00

Jack Bites

$9.00

Mushrooms

$8.00

Nachos

$10.00

Onion rings

$7.00

Sampler

$17.00

Southwest Egg Rolls

$10.50

Texas Toothpicks

$8.00

Baskets

Bull Fries

$12.00

Chicken Strips

$10.00

Gizzards

$9.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$8.00

Popcorn Shrimp

$12.00

Burgers

5-Alarm Burger

$12.00

Bacon Cheese Deluxe

$11.00

Cardinal Burger

$12.00

Cheeseburger Deluxe

$10.00

Doniphan Dip

$12.00

Double Cheeseburger Deluxe

$14.00

Hamburger

$9.00

Ozzy Burger

$12.00

Patty Melt

$10.00

Pizzaburger

$9.00

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$11.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grill Cheese

$5.00

Kids 1 Chicken Strip

$5.00

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kid's Burger

$5.00

Salads & Soup

Bleu Chicken Salad

$10.00

Chef's Salad

$10.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Crispy Chicken Strip Salad

$10.00

House Salad

$4.00

Ozzy's Shrimp Salad

$11.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Soup

$3.50+

Taco Salad

$10.00

Macaroni Salad

$3.00

Steaks

10oz Sirlion

$19.99

12oz New York Strip

$24.99

12oz Ribeye

$24.99

6oz Sirloin

$17.00

Breaded Butterfly Shrimp

$14.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.00

Wings

6 Boneless Wings

$7.99

12 Boneless Wings

$12.99

6 Bone-In Wing

$7.99

12 Bone-In Wing

$12.99

Wraps

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.00

Garlic Shrimp Wrap

$11.00

Chicken Supreme Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Cardinal Club

$11.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.00

Smoked Turkey Melt

$10.00

Reuben

$10.00

Mac Daddy Grilled Cheese

$10.00

BLT

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.00

Italian Samwich

$12.00

Specials

Bucket of Bottled Beer

$17.00

Bucket of Domestic Beers

$17.00

Bucket of Glacier Till

$22.00

Bucket of Selzers

$22.00

Bucket of Natterdays

$16.00

Bucket of Busch Lite Cans

$11.00

Specials

Large Prime Rib

$29.99

Prime Rib

$24.99

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$17.95

Prime Rib Sandwich

$10.95

6oz Sirloin and 3 Butterfly Shrimp

$19.95

10 oz Jack Daniels

$17.95

4oz Beef Tenderloin and 3 Butterfly Shrimp

$22.99

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$8.95

Creamy Chicken Artichoke Casserole w/Fruit

$9.95

Turkey Bacon Melt w/cup of Soup

$9.95

Italian Samwich

$11.95

Runza Sandwich

$9.95

Brisket Samwich

$9.95

Chicken & Noodles over Mash

$9.95

Chili Cheese Dog

$8.95

6oz Sirloin and Grilled Sweet Chili Shrimp

$19.99

Pulled Pork Nachos

$11.00

Platters

Pepper Bacon Platter

$8.95

Farm Platter

$8.95

Chicken Fried Steak Platter

$10.95

Omelets

Denver

$8.00

Ham and Cheese

$8.00

Veggie

$7.00

Ozzie

$8.00

Number 1

2 Eggs, HB Breakfast Meat

$8.95

Number 2

Chicken Fried Steak, HB Toast

$9.95

Number 3

Biscuits and Gravy, served with 2 eggs

$8.25

Number 4

2 Eggs, 2 Pancakes, and 2 Breakfast Meats

$8.95

Number 5

2 pieces of French Toast,

$5.75

2 pieces of French Toast with 2 pieces of Breakfast Meat

$8.50

Ala Carte Menu

Bacon, Sausage, or Ham

$2.75

Extra Egg

$0.75

2 pieces of Wheat Toast

$2.00

Hash Browns

$2.50

3 small pancakes

$2.75

Number 6

6 oz Sirloin, 2 eggs, HB,

$14.00

USA GOLD RED

USA GOLD RED

$6.50

USA GOLD BLUE

USA GOLD BLUE

$6.50

MARLBORO LIGHT 100's

MARLBORO 100's

$7.50

MARLBORO LIGHT'S

MARLBORO SHORTS

$7.50

Chips

BBQ

$1.00

Sour Cream and Onion

$1.00

Plain

$1.00

Doritos

$1.00

Dessert

Dessert

$3.50

Dessert

$4.50

Cheese cake with Cherry

$4.50

Cheese cake with Strawberry

$4.50

Chocolate Cake

$4.50

Chocolate Cheesecake

$4.50

Cherry Pie

$3.00

Peach Pie

$3.00

Peanuts

Peanuts

$1.00

Cashews

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

111 Plum Street, Doniphan, NE 68832

Directions

Gallery
Ozzys Tavern image
Ozzys Tavern image

Map
