Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizers

Yellow Jacket Shrimp

$14.99

Crab stuffed Gulf shrimp wrapped with bacon. Served with apple pepper jelly

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Housemade pickles lightly battered and flash fried. Served with creole remoulade

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$10.99

Creamy spinach, artichoke hearts, pepper jack cheese. Served with warm tortilla chips.

Cochon Queso

$12.99

Smoked gouda queso filled with braised pork, roasted corn, black beans, tomatoes, jalapenos, cilantro. Served with warm tortilla chips.

Ultimate Cheese Fries

$10.99

Piled high with cheddar & pepperjack cheese, bacon, jalapenos. Served with ranch dressing

Boudin Dip

$9.99

"Best Stop" Boudin dip with house made buttered crackers

Zydeco Shrimp

$13.99

Flash fried Gulf shrimp tossed in a creamy, sweet & sour zydeco sauce

Shrimp Corndogs

$12.99

Jumbo Gulf shrimp battered in cornmeal with spicy mustard for dipping

Chicken Wings

$14.99

Tossed in signature apple-pepper jelly glaze or house made buffalo sauce.

Soups and Side Salads

Cup Shrimp and Crab Gumbo

$7.99

Bowl Shrimp and Crab Gumbo

$11.99

Cup Smoked Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$6.99

Bowl Smoked Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$9.99

Cup Tomato Basil Soup

$6.99

Bowl Tomato Basil Soup

$9.99

Sm Sensation Salad

$6.99

Romaine, tomatoes, kalamata olives, classic sensation dressing and romano cheese

Sm Caesar Salad

$6.99

Chopped Romaine lettuce tossed in our signature Caesar dressing and topped with fresh baked croutons

Sm Spinach Salad

$6.99

Fresh spinach, bacon, feta, boiled egg, tomatoes and croutons tossed with pepper jelly vinaigrette

House Salad

$6.99

Farm greens, radish, tomatoes, shaved carrots, toasted sunflower seed with house vinaigrette

Soup and Salad Combo

$10.99

Your choice of one of our housemade soups and choice of caesar, spinach, sensation or house salad

Entree Salads

Sclafani Salad

$16.99

Boiled Gulf shrimp, romaine, olives, boiled eggs, onions, romano cheese and tangy remoulade dressing.

Fried Crawfish Salad

$14.99

Fried La crawfish, farm greens, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon, roasted corn macque choux and house made ranch

Plantation Estates Salad

$15.99

Crispy fried chicken or pulled roasted chicken, avocado, mushrooms, cheddar & Jack cheeses, crispy bacon, hard boiled eggs, houe made croutns with our signature honey dijon

Buffalo Chicken Wedge

$14.99

Buffalo chicken, mini iceberg, house made blue cheese

Lg Sensation

$8.99

Lg Caesar

$8.99

Lg Spinach

$8.99

Lg House

$8.99

Mains

New Orleans BBQ Shrimp Pasta

$18.99

Jumbo Gulf shrimp, spicy sauce with butter, black pepper, Worcestershire, Abita Amber & rosemary tossed with ettucine

Crawfish Etouffee

$16.99

Louisiana crawfish tails in a traditional cajun stew with steamed rice

Catfish Plaquemine

$20.99

Mississippi Catfish, lightly breaded and fried. served over steamed rice and topped with Crawfish Etoufee

Seafood Pasta

$22.99

Shrimp and crawfish in our tasso cream tossed with fettucine

Chick & Red Beans

$14.99

New Orleans inspired Red Beans and Rice served over steamed rice, and topped with fried chicken

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$18.99

Alfredo sauce tossed with fettucine, topped with green onions

Chicken Fried Chicken

$16.99

Buttermilk fried chicken tenders, tasso rosemary wihte gravy with smashed potatoes

Chicken & Waffles

$15.99

Buttermilk fried chicken tenders, Southern Sweet Cream waffles, maple syrup, balsamic marinated strawberries and cane syrup butter

Creole Roast Chicken

$17.99

Brined, creole seasoned and roasted fresh throughout the day with smothered green beans, crawfish spoon bread and carmelized garlic chicken jus

Full Mayhaw Baby Back Ribs

$29.99

Baby backs with Chef Peter's BBQ rub, Mayhaw BBQ Sauce, slow cooked to perfection. With french fries

1/2 Mayhaw Baby Back Ribs

$19.99

Half Rack

14 oz Ribeye

$34.99

Served with stuffed potato

Gulf Fish Almondine

$24.99

Pan sauteed gulf fish topped with roasted almonds and lemon butter. Served with fresh green beans

Gulf Fish Belle River

$28.99

Pan sauteed gulf fish topped with La crawfish tails and lemon butter served over crawfish spoonbread

Louisiana Seafood

Shrimp Platter

$17.99

Gulf shrimp, crawfish hushpuppies and fries

Catfish Platter

$17.99

Farm raised, grain fed catfish, crawfish hushpuppies and fries

Stuffed Shrimp Platter

$21.99

Crab stuffed shrimp, crawfish hushpuppies and fries

The Sportsman

$19.99

Choice of two of the following: shrimp, catfish, stuffed shrimp with crawfish hushpuppies and fries

Louisiana Seafood Feast

$29.99

Shrimp, catfish, stuffed shrimp, seafood gumbo, crawfish hushpuppies and fries

1/2 Shrimp 1/2 Catfish

$22.00

Poboys

Fried Shrimp Poboy

$12.99

Fried Catfish Poboy

$12.99

Roast Beef Poboy

$13.99

1/2 Poboy & Cup of Soup

$14.99

Handhelds

Double Prime 96 Steakhouse Bacon Burger

$15.99

Proprietary blend of brisket, short rib and ground chuck. Topped with fried onion rings, sharp cheddar, bacon and Mayhaw BBQ sauce. Served with fries

Classic Cheese Burger

$13.99

Proprietary blend of brisket, short rib and ground chuck, cheddar cheese, mayo, pickle, lettuce and tomato

Big Pig

$13.99

Adobo pepper braised pork shoulder with caramelized onions, white cheddar, tomatoes and cilantro jalapeno aioli.

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$12.99

Gouda, cheddar, fontina, bacon onion jam with tomato, and pickle

Down South Chicken

$13.99

Crispy, fried chicken topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, avocado, ranch, lettuce, tomato, house-made pickles. Served with Creole seasoned fries.

Sides

French Fries

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Cheese Stuffed Tater Tots

$4.99

Smashed Red Potatoes

$3.99

Stuffed Potato

$4.99

Fresh Green Beans

$3.99

Crawfish Spoon Bread

$5.99

Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Brussel Sprouts

$3.99

Side Cup of Fruit

$3.99

Side of Bacon

$3.99

Side Eggs

$4.99

Side Biscuit

$2.99

Side Grits

$3.99

Side Sausage

$2.99

Side Cubed Potatoes

$3.99

Side Tasso Gravy

$2.99

Side Hushpuppies

$4.99

Side Pulled Chicken

$6.00

Side Crawfish Tails

$8.00

Side Fried Shrimp

$9.00

Side Blackened Shrimp

$9.00

Side White Rice

$4.99

Desserts

White Chocolate Brownie

$7.99

Fabulously fluffy, a brownie lover's dream. White chocolate brownie with chocolate chips, topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate and caramel sauces.

Creole Cream Cheesecake

$7.99

Silky creole cream cheese, graham cracker crust, sweet whipped creole topping, served with fresh strawberries.

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$7.99

Leidenheimer French bread, decadent white chocolate vanilla custard, served warm with rich bourbon cream sauce.

Granny's Cookie Skillet

$7.99

Warm & gooey chocky chip cookies, served in a skillet with vanilla ice cream, and milk chocolate syrup.

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Red Velvet Bday

$1.00

Chocolate Bday Cake

$1.00

Kids

Kids Fried Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Served with French Fries

Lil' Cheese

$6.99

Served with French Fries

Kids Fried Catfish

$7.99

Served with French Fries

Kids Plain Cheeseburger

$6.99

Served with French Fries

Kids Fried Shrimp

$7.99

Served with French Fries

Alfredo Pasta

$6.99

Brunch

Chicken and Waffles

$15.99

Buttermilk fried chicken tenders, southern sweet cream waffle, maple syrup, balsamic-marinated strawberries with cane syrup butter.

Shrimp and Grits

$17.99

New Orleans style BBQ shrimp, tasso, and cheddar corn grits

Honey's Biscuits and Gravy

$14.99

Breakfast sausage, white tasso gravy, sunny-side up eggs

Belgian Waffle

$9.99

Southern sweet cream waffle, maple syrup, balsamic-marinated strawberries with cane butter syrup

Alligator Grillades and Grits

$15.99

Louisiana gator, Creole gravy, and cheddar corn grits

Sausage and Peppers Frittata

$14.99

Italian sausage, lightly whipped eggs, diced bell pepper and red onion, cheddar cheese, baked until fluffy and golden brown. Served with crispy cubed potatoes.

Pulled Pork Benedict

$14.99

Smoky adobo braised pork over home-made biscuits topped with perfectly poached eggs and hollandaise.

Retail Items

Mango Vinaigrette Dressing

$7.99

Sensation Salad Dressing

$7.99

Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

$7.99

Mayhaw BBQ Sauce

$13.99

Caesar Dressing

$7.99

Sclafani Remoulade Dressing

$7.99

Ranch Dressing

$7.99

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Water

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$7.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Club Soda

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.25

Tonic

$3.25

Apple Juice (kids)

$2.00

Milk (kids)

$2.00

Chocolate Milk (kids)

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00
