P.F.G. Pizza Food Truck P.F.G. Pizza White truck

No reviews yet

2675 PA-309

Orefield, PA 18069

Appetizers

Pita

$7.00

Pita with garlic dipping cup.

Pizza

Plain Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Margherita Pizza

$17.00

Red Sauce, Parmesan, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil

Pickle

$17.00

Short rib

$20.00

Kilebasa

$20.00

Cubano

$20.00

The billy

$20.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
The best Pizza around, mobile wood fired artisan pizza!! Fermented dough, hand made sauce, and the best ingredients possible!! We cannot wait to see you at the truck!

2675 PA-309, Orefield, PA 18069

