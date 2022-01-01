P&G Pamela's Diner imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

P&G Pamela's Diner Oakland

review star

No reviews yet

3703 Forbes Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Eggs and Omelets

2 Eggs*

$7.75

2 Eggs* with meat

$9.75

2 Eggs Only

$3.50

1 Egg w/o meat

$6.75

1 Egg w/ meat

$8.75

THREE Eggs w/o meat

$9.50

THREE Eggs w/ meat

$11.50

Beef & Swiss Oml

$10.50

Sp & Feta Oml

$10.50

Sp oml no cheese

$9.00

Western Oml

$10.25

Ham & Cheese Oml

$10.25

Bacon & Cheese Oml

$10.25

Saus & Cheese Oml

$10.25

Veggie Oml

$10.00

Broccoli & Ched Oml

$10.00

Mush & Cheese Oml

$10.00

Trip Ch Oml

$10.00

Cheese Oml

$9.00

Gail's Eggs*

$8.75

Tex-Mex Oml

$11.00

Plain Oml

$8.00

Extra Egg

$1.75

Extra Egg a la carte

$1.75

Chorizo & Ch Oml

$10.50

Turk saus & CH oml

$10.25

Thommlet

$11.00

EGG WHITES W/ CHEESE

$4.75

Carb Corner

Hotcakes (Tall)

$8.00

Short Stack

$6.75

Single HC

$4.00

French Toast

$8.00

French Toast (short stack)

$6.75

Single FT

$4.00

Belgian Waffle

$8.00

Chip Whip Rolled

$9.00

Chip Whip on top

$9.00

Ban Whip Rolled

$9.00

Nuts Whip Rolled

$9.00

Straw Whip Rolled

$9.00

Breakfast Specialties

Breakfast Special

$11.00

Hash (beef) and 2 Eggs

$11.00

Riz Hash and 2 Eggs

$11.00

Cal French Toast

$9.00

Cal French Toast (Short Stack)

$7.00

Cal French Toast (Single)

$4.25

French Toast (Cali Batter)

$9.00

Croft (Tall)

$10.00

Croft (Short Stack)

$8.50

(SINGLE) CROFT

$4.50

French Tst Cali (Short Stack)

$7.00

Specialty Hotcakes

Ban Nut Hotcakes

$10.00

Chip Ban Hotcakes

$10.00

Strawberry Hotcakes

$10.00

Peanut banana

$10.00

BLUE Hotcakes

$10.00

Straw Chip Whip Rolled

$10.00

Single Ban Nut

$6.50

Single Chip Ban

$6.50

Single Straw

$6.50

Single Chip whip rolled

$6.50

Single Peanut Banana

$6.50

Single Blue

$6.50

Apple Nut

$10.00

Single Apple Nut

$6.50

Chip Whip Rolled

$9.00

Ban Whip Rolled

$9.00

Nuts Whip Rolled

$9.00

Straw Whip Rolled

$9.00

Single Chip Straw Whip

$6.50

Straw Ban Whip Roll

$10.00

Chip Roll No Whip (SS)

$8.75

Single Peanut Butter Whip Rolled

$6.50

Single Peanut Butter And Choc Chip Whip Roll

$7.50

Peanut Butter Whip Rolled

$9.00

Extras

Bacon (3 pieces)

$4.00

Ham

$4.00

Sausage Links

$4.00

Turk Saus

$4.00

Chorizo Patties

$4.50

Homefries

$4.00

Corned Beef Hash

$7.50

Riz hash

$7.50

White Toast

$1.50

Wheat Toast

$1.50

Rye

$1.50

Raisin Toast

$1.50

Bagel

$1.75

Croissant

$1.75

English Muffin

$1.75

Fruit Bowl

$5.00

Side of Strawberries

$4.00

Side of Bananas

$2.00

Side of Blueberries

$4.00

Side Caramel

$0.75

Red, white, blue

$6.50

Side C/C

$0.50

Side T slices

$1.00

Side Sour

$1.00

Side Salsa

$1.00

Side Guac

$1.00

Side Feta

$1.50

Side Bbq Sauce

$0.75

Sweet Fries

$4.00

****PARTY****

(Take Out Hold)

(Take Out Now)

Grilled Broc And Mush Only

$4.00

Grilled Broc

$2.00

1 Slice Tst

$0.75

DON'T MAKE!

Grilled Vegs

$5.00

Grill Mush

$2.00

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Egg & Cheese SANDWICH

$4.50

Ham E CH SANDWICH

$6.50

Bac E Ch SANDWICH

$6.50

Saus E Ch SANDWICH

$6.50

Z E CH SANDWICH

$6.50

RIZ E CH SANDWICH

$7.00

Regular ol' Sandwiches

Turkey Club

$11.00

Fish Sand

$10.50

Gr Chix Sand

$9.00

Turkey Sand

$9.00

BLT

$9.00

Two-Toned GC

$8.25

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Hamburger

$9.00

Big "P"

$9.75

Mush Sw Burger

$10.25

Fish On A Dish

$9.00

Luncheonette Specialties

Diner Burger

$11.00

Tex Mex Burger

$11.00

Buffalo Wrap

$10.00

Greek Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Greens

PGH Chix Sal

$13.00

Buff Chix Salad

$9.75

Greek Salad

$9.00

Toss Salad

$8.00

Chicken

Chicken Tenders (3)

$5.25

Chicken Tenders (3) and Side

$8.75

Chicken Tender Sandwich and Side

$8.75

Single Piece Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Add Chicken to Omelet or Salad

$4.00

Sides

Lyonnaise Potatoes

$4.00

Sweet Fries

$4.00

Jalapeño Onion Straws

$4.00

French Fries

$3.50

Side Salad

$5.00

Onion Rings

$3.50

Side Guacamole

$1.00

Side Salsa

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Ranch (small)

Piece Gr Chix

$4.00

Fish On A Dish

$8.00

Side BBQ

$0.75

Mac N Cheese

$2.25

3 Chix Tenders

$5.25

Side Buff Sauce

$0.75

Side Ranch

WELL DONE

Coffee/Misc

Coffee (Bottomless)

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

2% Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$2.50

Soda

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Sobe Lifewater

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.50

Juice

Apple Juice (small)

$2.00

Apple Juice (large)

$3.50

Orange Juice (small)

$2.00

Orange Juice (large)

$3.50

Cranberry Juice (small)

$2.00

Cranberry Juice (large)

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice (small)

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice (large)

$3.50

Tomato Juice (small)

$2.00

Tomato Juice (large)

$3.50

takeout items

Salt

Pepper

Ketchup

Hot sauce

Mustard

Ranch

Syrup

Sugar free syrup

Jelly

Plastic

2 Pepsi

Gift cards

$5

$5.00

$10

$10.00

$15

$15.00

$20

$20.00

$25

$25.00

$30

$30.00

$35

$35.00

$40

$40.00

$45

$45.00

$50

$50.00

$100

$100.00

Merch

Tshirt

$15.00

Cof Mug Used

$5.00

New Cof Mug

$10.00

Long Sleeve T

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3703 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Directions

Gallery
P&G Pamela's Diner image

Similar restaurants in your area

Gussy’s Bagels & Deli
orange starNo Reviews
3606 5th avenue Oakland, PA 15213
View restaurantnext
Cafe Raymond
orange star4.6 • 1,693
2009 Penn Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Lola's Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
3337 Penn Ave Pgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
Azorean Cafe
orange star4.6 • 425
4715 Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15224
View restaurantnext
Square Cafe Catering
orange starNo Reviews
134 South Highland Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15206
View restaurantnext
Square Cafe
orange star4.8 • 726
134 South Highland Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15206
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Pittsburgh

Roots Natural Kitchen - 3610 Forbes Ave
orange star4.8 • 3,407
3610 Forbes Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurantnext
FUKU TEA - Forbes Ave (Near U Pitt)
orange star4.5 • 597
3800 Forbes Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurantnext
Thirsty Scholar Bar & Grille
orange star4.2 • 214
3610 5th Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurantnext
Sushi ATARASHI - U. of Pittsburgh
orange star4.0 • 197
120 Oakland Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurantnext
EGE Mediterranean - Oakland
orange star4.9 • 119
190 North Craig St. Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pittsburgh
North Side
review star
No reviews yet
Lawrenceville
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Shadyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Mt. Washington
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Squirrel Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
South Side
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Strip District
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Bloomfield
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston