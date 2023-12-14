P. J. Clarke's at the Curtis - Philadelphia Curtis
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
601 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Don Barriga (Washington Square) - 703 Chestnut Street
No Reviews
703 Chestnut Street Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurant
Independence Beer Garden and Restaurant
No Reviews
100 S Independence Mall West Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Philadelphia
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurant