P.J. Clarke's DC
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Serving Ladies & Gentlemen Since 1884!
Location
1600 K St NW, Washington, DC 20006
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Grazie Mille - 1100 15th Street Northwest (IN THE ALLEY OFF 15th STREET)
No Reviews
1100 15th Street Northwest Washington, DC 20005
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Washington
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurant