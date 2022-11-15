Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Gastropubs
Burgers

P.J. Marley's

476 Reviews

$$

119 Public Sq

Medina, OH 44256

Order Again

Popular Items

Longmire Burger
Cajun Chicken Wrap
Mac Daddy Grilled Cheese

Starters

Turkey Fritters 5 pc

Turkey Fritters 5 pc

$7.99

We take our Turkey Burger mix, add stuffing, dried cranberries, bread them and deep fry served with cranberry aioli -Yum!!

Fried Pickle Chips

$8.79

We make our own pickles in house starting with fresh cucumbers thinly sliced, brined for three weeks, floured and deep fried . Served with a side of homemade pickle dip.

Jalapeno Bottle Caps

$8.79

Spice it up with pickled jalapenos, floured and deep fried, served with a side of ranch.

Onion Rings

$4.00+

Fresh Cut Jumbo Onion rings dipped in our own PBR Beer Batter, Basket or Side

Debby's Chicken Nuggets

$8.79

A party favorite, six homemade chicken nuggets seasoned and breaded. Served with your choice of wing sauce or dressing.

Blue Corn Chips w/Salsa & Sour Cream

$5.69

Blue-corn chips, deep fried & lightly seasoned, served with salsa & sour cream

Loaded Blue Nachos

$7.29

House made blue-corn chips smothered with Cheese Sauce, Jalapenos and side of salsa & sour cream

Chicken Sliders

$8.49

We combined our Debby’s Chicken Nuggets, House Cole Slaw, Diced Red Onions and Honey Mustard or Hot Asian on slider buns! Served 3 to an order.

Cajun Cheese Fries

$7.99

Beet Sliders

$8.99

Sliders are not just for Carnivores- This twist features marinated grilled BEETS served up on a toasted slider bun with shaved red onion and green goddess dressing – Seriously- it can’t be “beet”. Served three to an order

Stadium Nacho

$7.99

Wings

$10.00+

Burgers

FRESH, LOCAL BEEF, HAND-PATTIED WITH OUR OWN BLEND OF SEASONINGS All Burgers served with House Cut Fries and Dill Pickle. Substitute Applesauce OR Oranges for French Fries at no charge Substitute Cole Slaw, Onion Rings, Side Salad, Mac & Cheese, Soup or Chili for additional charge.

Monster Burger

$13.49

Apple & Blue

$13.79

A Cajun blackened burger, topped with crumbled blue cheese, sliced apples, shaved red onion and balsamic reduction.

Big Foot

Big Foot

$14.99

When out looking for the American Champion of Hide-and-Go seek, try carrying along this burger – Valley City’s own version of Sasquatch, “Fifi”, loves it we hear! Bacon, Smoked Cheddar with house made pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, spicy ketchup topped with a fried egg!

Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$9.79

Four ounces of fresh country sausage, egg, cheese, bacon and maple syrup on a toasted brioche bun. Served all day!

Buckeye Buck

$13.49

House made Bourbon sauce and Bacon top this hearty burger along with White Cheddar and fresh red onion.

Chief

$12.99

Better have Fire Chief Crumley standing by if you brave this spicy burger – Pepper Jack Cheese topped with our house made chili and a deep fried Jalapeño.

Cloverleaf Colt

Cloverleaf Colt

$12.99

This juicy burger is a southern twist for our friends in the southern part of the county! We start with American Cheese and top it with our Award-Winning Chili and our House Made Cole Slaw!

Highland Hornet

$13.49

This stinger of a burger packs a bite! Smoked gouda, bacon, hot sauce infused grilled onions, house pickles and hornet sauce.

Italian Stallion

$12.99

Our juicy burger covered with melted swiss, grilled onions, pastrami, Cleveland Stadium Mustard, ketchup and house made pickles. “Yo, Adrian”, this burger is a knockout!

Longmire Burger

Longmire Burger

$13.99

Named after the toughest literary sheriff of our time. This burger features bacon, smoked cheddar, onion ring and BBQ sauce – Boy Howdy!

Mallet Creek Original

$11.79

As American as it gets – The Original Hamburger was first served in 1891 (depending on who you believe) the same year our building was built. We honor that tradition with this burger – topped with Lettuce, tomato, onion and our house made pickles.

Medina Bee

$12.79

Sweet but watch out for the stinger! With grilled pineapple, Honey Aioli & Shasha Sauce, lettuce & tomato.

Patty’s Favorite

$12.49

Stay out of her way when this is served up on the menu! Mushrooms, grilled onions and swiss cheese.

President Carter

$11.99

A tribute to the world’s most famous peanut farmer comes with House Pickles and American cheese over crunchy peanut butter.

Ron Swanson

Ron Swanson

$18.91

A tribute to one of the greatest modern television characters, this burger definitely belongs on the Swanson Pyramid of Greatness! Starting with a solid foundation of House Made Bacon Aioli on the bottom bun, then a 1/2 pound P.J. Marley Burger, 2 slices of American cheese (Because Ron Loves America!). We add on our Locally Sourced Sausage Patty, another slice of American Cheese, and 8 slices of Ron’s favorite food, Bacon! We then gently place an over easy, Fried Egg onto the Bacon and lightly drizzle Maple Syrup on the top bun.

Safe Cracker

Safe Cracker

$14.99

Steady hands and a craving for adventure describe those who try this out: topped with Mac-N-Cheese, Bacon, Donkey Sauce (roasted garlic aioli).

Triple B

$13.99

1/3-pound burger topped with smoked cheddar cheese, 2 bacon strips, 2oz roast beef, caramelized onions, and white BBQ sauce.

Monster Mash Burger

$13.49

Pepper Jack Cheese, Grilled Banana Peppers tossed in Sweet and Spicy Dry Rub,Pastrami and topped with a Black Pepper Aioli! Served witha side of fries!

Turkey Burger

$9.99

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

Country Grilled Cheese

$8.79

Made on Thick Seeded Rye with Swiss, American, Feta, diced red onion, tomatoes, bacon and of course Donkey Sauce.

Donkey Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Swiss, American, Feta and Donkey Sauce (roasted garlic aioli).

Mac Daddy Grilled Cheese

$13.49

Swiss, American, Feta, Mac-N-Cheese and bacon. That’s right –Mac-n-Cheese on your Grilled Cheese!

It's Gonna Be Good

$12.79

We take the Donkey Grilled Cheese, put it on toasted Rye, add Grilled Onions and a 1/3# Burger! It is Good!

Grill Cheese Adult

$6.99

American Cheese only

Wicked Apple Grilled Cheese

$10.49

Our twist on your classic grilled cheese! Our House Shasha Sauce, White Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Red Onion, Jalapeños, and Fresh Apples, all between two slices of Rye Bread! Recommended with a cup of Tomato Soup

Sandwiches/Wraps

BLT

$9.79

Traditional American favorite with Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato mayo on the side.

BBQ Hawaiian Chicken Wrap

$9.79

Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, pineapple, red onion and lettuce all rolled up in a grilled flour tortilla.

BBQ Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.79

Fresh 6 oz chicken breast lightly marinated in house, charbroiled, dressed up with bold and tangy BBQ sauce, with lettuce, tomato and red onion.

Cajun Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Grilled chicken, Cajun seasoning, lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheese, ranch dressing and french fries all rolled up in a grilled flour tortilla.

Chicken Philly Wrap

$9.79

Grilled chicken, grilled peppers & onions, mushrooms, Swiss cheese and donkey sauce.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.29

Fresh 6 oz chicken breast lightly marinated in house, charbroiled, with lettuce, tomato and red onion.

Chicken Marleitos

$8.79

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and your favorite sauce, w/side blue nachos, salsa & sour cream

Veggie Marleitos

$7.49

Dark red kidney beans, grilled peppers & onions, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & your favorite sauce w/side of blue nachos, salsa & sour cream

Fish Sandwich

$11.49

Batter-dipped Cold Water Cod – Topped with shredded lettuce and tartar sauce on the side.

Grilled Portabella Sandwich

$9.00

Marinated in balsamic vinegar & herbs, topped with roasted red peppers, grilled onions, fresh spinach, Feta and drizzled with balsamic reduction. Try it in a wrap!

Reuben Sandwich

$12.99

Tender, locally sourced corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing on toasted rye.

Medina Reuben

$13.99

Traditional Reuben with a kick from our house made Cole Slaw and some Sriracha!

Veggie Wrap

$8.49

Kidney beans, pineapple, mushrooms & onions, sauteed in our tangy BBQ Sauce, finished with fresh red onion, lettuce and tomatoes.

Tangy Citrus Fish Tacos

$13.49Out of stock

3 soft tacos filled with beer battered pollock, lemon aioli slaw, pepper jack cheese & fried pickled jalapenos.

House Made Fries

Marley Fries

$7.99

Smothered in cheese sauce, diced bacon & green onions.

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.79

House Made Locally sourced corned beef, kraut, tChili and aged shredded cheddar cheese.

Reuben Fries

$11.79

Locally sourced corned beef, kraut, thousand island dressing & caraway seeds–Yum!

Fries

$3.99+

Basket or Side of our fresh cut fries!

Cajun Cheese Fries

$7.99

Dusted with Cajun Seasoning, topped with Aged Shredded Cheddar.

Pastrami Fries

$10.29

Mac Bowls

Cajun Mac Bowl

$12.99

Cajun seasoned chicken, bacon & ranch

Buffalo Mac Bowl

$12.99

House Hot Sauce, chicken & ranch

Chili Mac Bowl

$12.99

House Chili & Mac-n-Cheese

Veggie Mac Bowl

$12.99

Grape Tomatoes, Spinach & Feta

Mac Bowl Only

$7.99

Full bowl of Mac-n-Cheese

Mac Cup Only

$4.79

Cup of Mac-n-cheese

Salads

PJ's Taco Salad

$8.99

Served up in a taco shell we have our house made chili over a bed of iceberg lettuce with shredded cheddar and diced red onion. Served with Sour Cream and Salsa.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.79

Sliced Grilled Chicken on a bed of artisan lettuce with tomato, cucumber, onion and choice of dressing.

BBQ Chicken Beet Salad

BBQ Chicken Beet Salad

$12.97

Grilled Chicken &amp; Diced Beets Sauted in BBQ Sauce topped with, Bacon, Red Onion &amp; Feta all on top of artisan lettuce with tomato, cucumber, onion. Add Shredded Cheddar Cheese for $0.75

Garden Salad

$6.49

Artisan lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, choice of dressing.

Side Salad

$4.29

Artisan lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, choice of dressing.

Add Grill Chix Breast

$3.49

Add Porto Mushroom

$3.49

Add Beets

$3.49

Add Fetta

$0.75

Add Shred Cheddar

$0.75

Add BC Crumble

$0.75

Add 2 Bacon

$1.75

Extra Dressing Side

Soups

Chili

$4.79+

Made with our fresh ground beef! Fire Roasted Tomatoes and Great Lakes Dortmunder.

PJ's Tomato Soup

$4.00+

Made with San Marzano Tomatoes, slightly spicy with a hint of cream.

Cup Soup Of Day

$4.00

Bowl Soup Of Day

$7.00

Sides

Fries

$3.99+

Basket or Side of our fresh cut fries!

Side Applesuce

$1.50+

Side Celery

$1.00

Side Celery & Carrots

$1.75

Side Cole Slaw

$2.49

Side Guac

$2.50Out of stock

Side House Pickles

$1.75

Side Oranges

$1.50+

Mandarin oranges in juice

Side Salad

$4.29

Artisan lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, choice of dressing.

Mac Cup Only

$4.79

Cup of Mac-n-cheese

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side Bourbon Sauce

$0.75

Side Cheese Sauce

$1.75

Side Donkey

$0.99

Side Gar Parm

$0.50

Side Goddess

$0.75

Side Honey

$0.75

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Hornet

$0.50

Side Horseradish

$0.50

Side Hot BBQ

$0.50

Side Hot Sauce

$0.50

Side Ketchup

Side Mayo

Side Mild

$0.50

Side Mustard

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Sha Sha

$0.75

Side Siracha

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Spicey Ketchup

$0.75

Side Stadium Mustard

$0.50

Side 1000 Isl

$0.50

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$4.99

Our same fresh, seasoned burger kid sized, with choice of side.

Kids Cheese Burger

$4.99

Our same fresh, seasoned burger kid sized, with american cheese, choice of side.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

American Cheese on whole grain wheat, with choice of side

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$4.99

Our homemade chicken nuggets with choice of side

Kids MacNCheese

$4.99

A cup of our rich and creamy mac-n-cheese with choice of side.

Desserts

Choc Cake

$5.99

Developed during the depression, with no eggs or dairy, make this cake sooo chocolaty &amp; dense! Topped with Peanut Butter Bourbon Sauce &amp; Whipped Cream.

Bread Pudding

$6.29

Warm, moist &amp; buttery bread pudding. Warmed on our grill &amp; served with house bourbon sauce and whipped cream. Add Ice Cream for just $0.99

Kids Scoop Ice Cream

$2.99

Chocolate MilkShake

$6.99

Vanilla Milkshake

$5.99

Bread Pudding Milkshake

$6.99

Root Beer Float

$5.99

Boston Cooler

$5.79

Orangecicle Shake

$5.79

Buckeye Milkshake

$6.99

Chocolate Milkshake with Crunchy Peanut Butter

Black Cherry Float

$5.99

Breakfast

Breakfast Platter

$8.99

Home Fries topped with housemade sausage gravy, shredded cheddar and 2 eggs any style

Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$9.79

Four ounces of fresh country sausage, egg, cheese, bacon and maple syrup on a toasted brioche bun. Served all day!

GI Breakfast

$8.49

Cut outs in the toast hold these over easy eggs served with 2 toast round, bacon or sausage and Home Fries

Sausage Gravy & Biscuits

$5.00+

P.J.s own sausage gravy, over our housemade buttery biscuits.

Marley Breakfast

$8.49

P.J. Breakfast

$6.49

Two eggs, home fries and choice of toast or biscuit.

Carnivore Delight

$9.49

Crumbled sausage, bacon, diced ham, shredded cheddar

Chili Omelet

$8.99

P.J.'s Chili and shredded sheddar served with a side of salsa & sour cream

The Cowboy

$8.49

Sautéed peppers & onions, diced ham & shredded cheddar cheese.

The Fill Up

$8.49

Sautéed peppers, onions & crumbled sausage topped with housemade sausage gravy and shredded cheddar cheese.

P.J. Veggie

$7.49

Tomatoes, spinach, onions & white cheddar cheese.

Mushroom Omelet

$6.99

Sautéed mushrooms & onions, swiss cheese

Build Your Own Omelet

$5.99

Pancakes TALL

$5.00

Pancakes SHORT

$4.00

French Toast TALL

$6.00

French Toast SHORT

$5.00

Kids Breakfast

$4.50

Kids Pancakes

$4.00

Biscuit

$2.00

Egg

$1.50

Single Pancake

$2.00

Sausage Patty

$2.50

Bacon 2 Strips

$1.75

Cup of Sausage Gravy

$3.00

Side Home Fries

$2.25

Toast

$2.00

Beverage (Copy)

Water

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

BLACK CHERRY

$2.50

Choc Milk

$2.50

Coffee

$2.25

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Cream Soda

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Gregs Pop

$1.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Oj

$2.50

Orange Pop

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

ToGo Coffee

$2.00

ToGO Hot Choc

$2.00

Vernors Ginger Ale

$2.50

Vernors Refill

Bl Cherry Refill

Cream Soda Refill

Draft Beer

Ace Pumpkin Draft

$5.99

Blue Heron Matrimony

$5.99

Blue Moon

$5.99

Fat Head SNOB

$5.99

Fat Heads Spooky Tooth

$5.99

FLIGHT

$7.99

Floyds Zombie Dust

$5.99

Great Lakes Christmas Ale

$5.99

GROWLER

$20.00+

Masthead Hautned Hayride

$5.99

Masthead Surprise Transfer

$5.99

Millersburg Pumpkin

$5.99

North High- Cuc Crop

$5.99

Old Rasputin Stout

$5.99Out of stock

Buckeye Lager

$5.99

Domestic Beer

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Mich Ultra

$3.00

Miller High Life

$2.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Rolling Rock

$3.00

Yuengling Lager-Bottle

$3.00

Craft Beer

Ace Joker Apple

$4.99

Ace Perry Cider

$4.99

Ace Pumpkin Bottle

$4.99

Magners Cider

$4.00Out of stock

Alaskan Amber

$4.00

Bells Two Hearted Ale

$4.99

Brew Kettle White Raja

$4.99

Dogfish 60

$4.99

FatHeads Bumble Berry

$4.99

FatHeads Head Hunter

$4.99

Fat Tire Amber

$3.99

Great Lakes Edmond Fitz-porter

$5.99

Dragon's Milk

$7.99

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$4.99

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$4.99

Heart State - Cheer

$2.00

Olly Olly Gluten Free

$4.99

Lagunitas Lil' Sumpin Sumpin IPA

$4.99

Southern Tier Nice Slice Watermelon Ale

$2.00

Outerbelt Cloverleaf Irish Stout

$4.99

StarTrek Imperial Poter

$5.99

McKenzies Pineapple Cider

$4.99

McKenzies Black Cherry Cider

$4.99

Urban Artifact Squeezebox

$3.99

Hoopy Dudes Tickle Pickle

$5.00

Hoppy Dudes Tickle Spicy

$5.00

Brew Kettle - Major Lager

$4.00

Shine Oktoberfest

$4.99

Imports

Amstel Light

$4.99

Corona Extra

$4.99

Corona Premier

$5.99

Guinness Can

$4.00Out of stock

Heineken

$4.99

Killians Irish Red

$4.99

Modelo

$4.99

Moosehead

$4.99

Stella

$4.99

Warsteiner

$4.99

Magners Cider BOTTLE

$4.00Out of stock

Okocim

$4.99

Wine

House Red-Dark Horse Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.99+

Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.99+

Menage a Trois

$5.99+

Robert Mondavi Pinot Noir

$5.99+

Robert Mondavi Merlot

$5.99

House White-Salmon Creek Chardonnay

$5.99+

Canyon Road - Moscato

$5.99+

Canyon Road - Pinot Grigio

$5.99+

Lenard Kreusch - Reisling

$5.99+

William Hill Chardonnay

$6.99+

Andre Spumate

$4.99+

Red Sangeria

$7.99Out of stock

White Sangeria

$7.99Out of stock

Breitenbach-Cherry

$26.00

Breitenbach-Pear

$26.00

Breitenbach-Chardonnay

$26.00

Breitenbach-Blackberry

$26.00

Breitenbach-Road House Red

$26.00

Breitenbach-Apricot

$26.00

Breitenbach-Frost Fire

$26.00

Seltzer

High Noon Black Cherry Vodka & Soda

$5.99

High Noon Peach Vodka & Soda

$5.99

High Noon Lime Vodka & Soda

$4.99Out of stock

Mom Water Karen -Lemon Blueberry

$6.99

Mom Water Julie - Passion Fruit

$6.99

Mom Water Sandy- Coconut Mango

$6.99

Mom Water Linda- Blueberry Peach

$6.99

Truly Wildberry

$4.99

Truely Pineapple

$4.99

Non-Alcoholic

N/A Mule

$4.99

N/A Sex On The Beach

$2.99

N/A Mojito

$4.99

N/A Brew Dog Elvis Juice

$4.99

N/A Margarita

$4.99

Fall 2022 Cocktails

Pumpkin Spice Lattini

$11.99

Spiked PSL

$8.99

Caramel Apple Martini

$11.99

Harvest Sangria

$11.99

Billy Butcher Martini

$10.99

House Cocktails

Buckeye Mule

$9.99

Dark & Stormy

$8.99

Gin Rickey

$10.99

Mary Pickford

$7.99

Medina Bee Margarita

$8.99

PJs Manhattan

$11.99

Spiced Cherry Fizz

$8.99

The Stinger

$8.99

Tom Collins

$8.99

Standard Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$3.00

Cosmopolitan

$2.00

Green Tea Shot

$5.99

Irish Coffee

$7.99

Kentucky Mule

$3.00

Long Beach

$6.99

Long Island-Top Shelf

$9.99

Long Island-Well

$7.99

Manhattan

$2.50

Margarita

$3.00

Medina Lemonade

$8.99

Mimosa

$6.99

Mojito

$2.50

Mule

$3.00

Old Fashioned

$2.00

Sex On Beach

$6.99

Tequila Smash

$8.99

Whiskey Peach Tea

$7.99

White Russian

$7.99

White Tea Shot

$5.99

Irish Carbomb

$10.00

Buttery Nipple

$5.99

Little Beer

$5.99

Martinis

Martini - Gin

$3.00

Martini -Vodka

$3.00

Martini -Lemondrop

$8.99

Martini -Chocolate

$7.99

Test Vodka

3 Olive Grape SGL

$4.99

Absolut Citron SGL

$5.99

Absolut SGL

$5.99

Buckeye Vodka SGL

$5.99

Grey Goose SGL

$6.99

Heart Of Glass Strawberry Vodka SGL

$4.99

Ketel One SGL

$5.99Out of stock

Korski SGL

$3.99

OYO Vodka SGL

$4.99Out of stock

Pinnacle Whipped SGL

$4.99

Smirnoff Carmel SGL

$4.99

Smirnoff Cherry SGL

$4.99

Smirnoff Grapefruit SGL

$4.99

Smirnoff Vanilla SGL

$4.99Out of stock

Sobieski SGL

$3.99

Titos SGL

$5.99

Van Gough- Double Espresso SGL

$3.99

Voudoux SGL

$5.99

West Branch Chocolate SGL

$4.99

3 Olive Grape DBL

$7.49

Absolut Citron DBL

$8.99

Absolut DBL

$8.99

Buckeye Vodka DBL

$8.99

Grey Goose DBL

$9.99

Heart Of Glass Strawberry Vodka DBL

$7.49

Ketel One DBL

$7.99Out of stock

Korski DBL

$5.99

OYO Vodka DBL

$7.49Out of stock

Pinnacle Whipped DBL

$7.49

Smirnoff Carmel DBL

$7.49

Smirnoff Cherry DBL

$7.49

Smirnoff Grapefruit DBL

$7.49

Smirnoff Vanilla DBL

$7.49Out of stock

Sobieski DBL

$6.99

Titos DBL

$8.99

Van Gough- Double Espresso DBL

$7.49

Voudoux DBL

$8.99

West Branch Chocolate DBL

$7.49

Test Whiskey

Black Velvet SGL

$3.99

Bushmills Black SGL

$5.99

Bushmills Irish SGL

$5.99

Bushmills Red SGL

$5.99

Crown Apple SGL

$5.99

Crown Caramel SGL

$5.99

Crown Peach SGL

$5.99

Crown Royal SGL

$5.99

Crown Texas Mesq SGL

$5.99

Crown Vanilla SGL

$5.99

Fireball SGL

$4.99

Freedom Whiskey SGL

$9.29

Green Spot-Irish SGL

$12.00

Jack Daniels SGL

$5.99

Jack Daniels Fire SGL

$5.99

Jack Daniels Honey SGL

$5.99

Jameson SGL

$5.99

Sazerac Rye SGL

$6.99

Seagrams 7 SGL

$4.99

Seagrams VO SGL

$4.99

Skrewball PB SGL

$5.99

Slane SGL

$5.99

Southern Comfort SGL

$4.99

Tullamore Dew SGL

$5.99

Well Whiskey (Kentuckey Gentelman)

$2.99+

Black Velvet DBL

$5.99

Bushmills Black DBL

$9.99

Bushmills Irish DBL

$9.99

Bushmills Red DBL

$9.99

Crown Apple DBL

$9.99

Crown Caramel DBL

$9.99

Crown Peach DBL

$9.99

Crown Royal DBL

$9.99

Crown Texas Mesq DBL

$9.99

Crown Vanilla DBL

$9.99

Fireball DBL

$7.99

Freedom Whiskey DBL

$14.49

Green Spot-Irish DBL

$18.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$9.99

Jack Daniels Fire DBL

$9.99

Jack Daniels Honey DBL

$9.99

Jameson DBL

$9.99

Sazerac Rye DBL

$10.49

Seagrams 7 DBL

$7.49

Seagrams VO DBL

$7.49

Skrewball PB DBL

$9.99

Slane DBL

$9.99

Southern Comfort DBL

$7.49

Tullamore Dew DBL

$9.99

Test Gin

Paramount-House SGL

$3.99

Beefeater SGL

$4.99

Bombay Sapphire SGL

$4.99

Tanqueray SGL

$4.99

Boodles SGL

$4.99

7 Brothers 7 Botanicals SGL

$5.99

STATEHOUSE SGL

$5.99

Paramount-House DBL

$5.99

Beefeater DBL

$7.49

Bombay Sapphire DBL

$7.49

Tanqueray DBL

$7.49

Boodles DBL

$7.49

7 Brothers 7 Botanicals DBL

$8.99

STATEHOUSE DBL

$8.99

Test Rum

Appleton Estate-Jamaica SGL

$5.99

Bacardi Gold SGL

$4.99

Bacardi Limon SGL

$4.99

Bacardi Superior SGL

$5.99

Castilla Rum SGL

$3.99

Malibu SGL

$4.99

Myers Dark SGL

$4.99

Castiel Rum SGL

$2.99

Sailor Jerry SGL

$4.99

Paramount 151 SGL

$5.99

7 Bros Spiced SGL

$5.99

Appleton Estate-Jamaica DBL

$8.99

Bacardi Gold DBL

$7.49

Bacardi Limon DBL

$7.49

Bacardi Superior DBL

$8.99

Castilla Rum DBL

$5.99

Malibu DBL

$7.49

Myers Dark DBL

$6.99

Castiel Rum DBL

$4.49

Sailor Jerry DBL

$7.49

Paramount 151 DBL

$8.99

7 Bros Spiced DBL

$8.99

Test Tequila

1800 Resposado SGL

$6.99

Jose Cuervo SGL

$5.00

La Prima-House SGL

$3.99

Patron Silver SGL

$8.99

Riazul Plata SGL

$10.99

Clase Azul SGL

$18.00

1800 Resposado DBL

$9.99

Jose Cuervo DBL

$7.50

La Prima-House DBL

$5.99

Patron Silver DBL

$13.49

Riazul Plata DBL

$16.49

Clase Azul DBL

$27.00

Test Bourbon

8 Buck SGL

$5.99Out of stock

Angels Envy SGL

$12.00

Angles Envy Rye SGL

$16.99Out of stock

Blantons SGL

$14.00Out of stock

Bookers SGL

$16.00Out of stock

Bourbon Supreme-House SGL

$3.99

Buffalo Trace SGL

$7.00Out of stock

Bulleit Bourbon SGL

$6.99

Bulleit Rye SGL

$6.99

Cleveland Christmas SGL

$7.99Out of stock

Henery McKenna 10 Year SGL

$12.99

Historic B Bird SGL

$12.00Out of stock

Jim Beam Peach SGL

$4.99

Jim Beam SGL

$4.99

Jim Beam-Red Stag SGL

$4.99

Maker's Mark SGL

$7.00

New Riff Single Barrel SGL

$11.00

Sazerac Rye SGL

$6.99

Tom's Foolery SGL

$9.00Out of stock

Weller Special Reserve SGL

$9.99

Wellers Antique

$9.99

Wild Turkey SGL

$4.99

8 Buck DBL

$8.99Out of stock

Angels Envy DBL

$18.00

Angles Envy Rye DBL

$25.49Out of stock

Blantons DBL

$21.00Out of stock

Bookers DBL

$24.00

Bourbon Supreme-House DBL

$5.99

Buffalo Trace DBL

$10.50Out of stock

Bulleit Bourbon DBL

$10.49

Bulleit Rye DBL

$10.49

Cleveland Christmas DBL

$11.99Out of stock

Henery McKenna 10 Year DBL

$19.49

Historic B Bird DBL

$18.00Out of stock

Jim Beam DBL

$7.49

Jim Beam Peach DBL

$7.49

Jim Beam-Red Stag DBL

$7.49

Maker's Mark DBL

$10.50

New Riff Single Barrel DBL

$17.00

Sazerac Rye DBL

$10.49

Tom's Foolery DBL

$13.50Out of stock

Weller Special Reserve DBL

$14.98

Wellers Antique DBL

$14.98

Wild Turkey DBL

$7.49

Test Scotch

Dewar's White Label SGL

$5.99

Glenlivet 12 SGL

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Red SGL

$4.99

Johnnie Walker Black SGL

$6.99Out of stock

Lagavulin 16 yr

$21.00

Dewar's White Label DBL

$8.99

Glenlivet 12 DBL

$13.50

Johnnie Walker Red DBL

$7.49

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

$10.49

Test Liquer

Amaretto (well) SGL

$3.99

Baileys SGL

$4.99

Butterscotch Schnapps SGL

$2.99

Chambord SGL

$6.99

DeKeper Sour Apple SGL

$2.99

DeKeper Watermelon SGL

$2.99

Disaronno Amaretto SGL

$4.99

Drambuie SGL

$5.99

Frangelico SGL

$2.99

Godiva Chocolate SGL

$3.99

Grand Marnier SGL

$4.99

Jagermeister SGL

$5.99

Kahlua SGL

$3.99

Licor 43 SGL

$5.99

Peach Schnapps SGL

$2.99

Pepermint Schnaps SGL

$2.99

Rum Chata SGL

$4.99

Hennessey

$5.99+

T-shirts

St Pat Shirt 2022

$15.00

St Pat 21

$15.00

St Pat Curve

$15.00

Pub Crawl Shirt

$10.00

Longmier Shirt

$12.00

SafeCracker Shirt

$12.00

Prohibition Pub Crawl Shirt

$15.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

119 Public Sq, Medina, OH 44256

Directions

