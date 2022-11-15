P.J. Marley's

Ron Swanson

$18.91

A tribute to one of the greatest modern television characters, this burger definitely belongs on the Swanson Pyramid of Greatness! Starting with a solid foundation of House Made Bacon Aioli on the bottom bun, then a 1/2 pound P.J. Marley Burger, 2 slices of American cheese (Because Ron Loves America!). We add on our Locally Sourced Sausage Patty, another slice of American Cheese, and 8 slices of Ron’s favorite food, Bacon! We then gently place an over easy, Fried Egg onto the Bacon and lightly drizzle Maple Syrup on the top bun.