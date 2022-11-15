P.J. Marley's
476 Reviews
$$
119 Public Sq
Medina, OH 44256
Starters
Turkey Fritters 5 pc
We take our Turkey Burger mix, add stuffing, dried cranberries, bread them and deep fry served with cranberry aioli -Yum!!
Fried Pickle Chips
We make our own pickles in house starting with fresh cucumbers thinly sliced, brined for three weeks, floured and deep fried . Served with a side of homemade pickle dip.
Jalapeno Bottle Caps
Spice it up with pickled jalapenos, floured and deep fried, served with a side of ranch.
Onion Rings
Fresh Cut Jumbo Onion rings dipped in our own PBR Beer Batter, Basket or Side
Debby's Chicken Nuggets
A party favorite, six homemade chicken nuggets seasoned and breaded. Served with your choice of wing sauce or dressing.
Blue Corn Chips w/Salsa & Sour Cream
Blue-corn chips, deep fried & lightly seasoned, served with salsa & sour cream
Loaded Blue Nachos
House made blue-corn chips smothered with Cheese Sauce, Jalapenos and side of salsa & sour cream
Chicken Sliders
We combined our Debby’s Chicken Nuggets, House Cole Slaw, Diced Red Onions and Honey Mustard or Hot Asian on slider buns! Served 3 to an order.
Cajun Cheese Fries
Beet Sliders
Sliders are not just for Carnivores- This twist features marinated grilled BEETS served up on a toasted slider bun with shaved red onion and green goddess dressing – Seriously- it can’t be “beet”. Served three to an order
Stadium Nacho
Wings
Burgers
Monster Burger
Apple & Blue
A Cajun blackened burger, topped with crumbled blue cheese, sliced apples, shaved red onion and balsamic reduction.
Big Foot
When out looking for the American Champion of Hide-and-Go seek, try carrying along this burger – Valley City’s own version of Sasquatch, “Fifi”, loves it we hear! Bacon, Smoked Cheddar with house made pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, spicy ketchup topped with a fried egg!
Breakfast Burger
Four ounces of fresh country sausage, egg, cheese, bacon and maple syrup on a toasted brioche bun. Served all day!
Buckeye Buck
House made Bourbon sauce and Bacon top this hearty burger along with White Cheddar and fresh red onion.
Chief
Better have Fire Chief Crumley standing by if you brave this spicy burger – Pepper Jack Cheese topped with our house made chili and a deep fried Jalapeño.
Cloverleaf Colt
This juicy burger is a southern twist for our friends in the southern part of the county! We start with American Cheese and top it with our Award-Winning Chili and our House Made Cole Slaw!
Highland Hornet
This stinger of a burger packs a bite! Smoked gouda, bacon, hot sauce infused grilled onions, house pickles and hornet sauce.
Italian Stallion
Our juicy burger covered with melted swiss, grilled onions, pastrami, Cleveland Stadium Mustard, ketchup and house made pickles. “Yo, Adrian”, this burger is a knockout!
Longmire Burger
Named after the toughest literary sheriff of our time. This burger features bacon, smoked cheddar, onion ring and BBQ sauce – Boy Howdy!
Mallet Creek Original
As American as it gets – The Original Hamburger was first served in 1891 (depending on who you believe) the same year our building was built. We honor that tradition with this burger – topped with Lettuce, tomato, onion and our house made pickles.
Medina Bee
Sweet but watch out for the stinger! With grilled pineapple, Honey Aioli & Shasha Sauce, lettuce & tomato.
Patty’s Favorite
Stay out of her way when this is served up on the menu! Mushrooms, grilled onions and swiss cheese.
President Carter
A tribute to the world’s most famous peanut farmer comes with House Pickles and American cheese over crunchy peanut butter.
Ron Swanson
A tribute to one of the greatest modern television characters, this burger definitely belongs on the Swanson Pyramid of Greatness! Starting with a solid foundation of House Made Bacon Aioli on the bottom bun, then a 1/2 pound P.J. Marley Burger, 2 slices of American cheese (Because Ron Loves America!). We add on our Locally Sourced Sausage Patty, another slice of American Cheese, and 8 slices of Ron’s favorite food, Bacon! We then gently place an over easy, Fried Egg onto the Bacon and lightly drizzle Maple Syrup on the top bun.
Safe Cracker
Steady hands and a craving for adventure describe those who try this out: topped with Mac-N-Cheese, Bacon, Donkey Sauce (roasted garlic aioli).
Triple B
1/3-pound burger topped with smoked cheddar cheese, 2 bacon strips, 2oz roast beef, caramelized onions, and white BBQ sauce.
Monster Mash Burger
Pepper Jack Cheese, Grilled Banana Peppers tossed in Sweet and Spicy Dry Rub,Pastrami and topped with a Black Pepper Aioli! Served witha side of fries!
Turkey Burger
Gourmet Grilled Cheese
Country Grilled Cheese
Made on Thick Seeded Rye with Swiss, American, Feta, diced red onion, tomatoes, bacon and of course Donkey Sauce.
Donkey Grilled Cheese
Swiss, American, Feta and Donkey Sauce (roasted garlic aioli).
Mac Daddy Grilled Cheese
Swiss, American, Feta, Mac-N-Cheese and bacon. That’s right –Mac-n-Cheese on your Grilled Cheese!
It's Gonna Be Good
We take the Donkey Grilled Cheese, put it on toasted Rye, add Grilled Onions and a 1/3# Burger! It is Good!
Grill Cheese Adult
American Cheese only
Wicked Apple Grilled Cheese
Our twist on your classic grilled cheese! Our House Shasha Sauce, White Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Red Onion, Jalapeños, and Fresh Apples, all between two slices of Rye Bread! Recommended with a cup of Tomato Soup
Sandwiches/Wraps
BLT
Traditional American favorite with Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato mayo on the side.
BBQ Hawaiian Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, pineapple, red onion and lettuce all rolled up in a grilled flour tortilla.
BBQ Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Fresh 6 oz chicken breast lightly marinated in house, charbroiled, dressed up with bold and tangy BBQ sauce, with lettuce, tomato and red onion.
Cajun Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, Cajun seasoning, lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheese, ranch dressing and french fries all rolled up in a grilled flour tortilla.
Chicken Philly Wrap
Grilled chicken, grilled peppers & onions, mushrooms, Swiss cheese and donkey sauce.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Fresh 6 oz chicken breast lightly marinated in house, charbroiled, with lettuce, tomato and red onion.
Chicken Marleitos
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and your favorite sauce, w/side blue nachos, salsa & sour cream
Veggie Marleitos
Dark red kidney beans, grilled peppers & onions, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & your favorite sauce w/side of blue nachos, salsa & sour cream
Fish Sandwich
Batter-dipped Cold Water Cod – Topped with shredded lettuce and tartar sauce on the side.
Grilled Portabella Sandwich
Marinated in balsamic vinegar & herbs, topped with roasted red peppers, grilled onions, fresh spinach, Feta and drizzled with balsamic reduction. Try it in a wrap!
Reuben Sandwich
Tender, locally sourced corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing on toasted rye.
Medina Reuben
Traditional Reuben with a kick from our house made Cole Slaw and some Sriracha!
Veggie Wrap
Kidney beans, pineapple, mushrooms & onions, sauteed in our tangy BBQ Sauce, finished with fresh red onion, lettuce and tomatoes.
Tangy Citrus Fish Tacos
3 soft tacos filled with beer battered pollock, lemon aioli slaw, pepper jack cheese & fried pickled jalapenos.
House Made Fries
Marley Fries
Smothered in cheese sauce, diced bacon & green onions.
Chili Cheese Fries
House Made Locally sourced corned beef, kraut, tChili and aged shredded cheddar cheese.
Reuben Fries
Locally sourced corned beef, kraut, thousand island dressing & caraway seeds–Yum!
Fries
Basket or Side of our fresh cut fries!
Cajun Cheese Fries
Dusted with Cajun Seasoning, topped with Aged Shredded Cheddar.
Pastrami Fries
Mac Bowls
Salads
PJ's Taco Salad
Served up in a taco shell we have our house made chili over a bed of iceberg lettuce with shredded cheddar and diced red onion. Served with Sour Cream and Salsa.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Sliced Grilled Chicken on a bed of artisan lettuce with tomato, cucumber, onion and choice of dressing.
BBQ Chicken Beet Salad
Grilled Chicken & Diced Beets Sauted in BBQ Sauce topped with, Bacon, Red Onion & Feta all on top of artisan lettuce with tomato, cucumber, onion. Add Shredded Cheddar Cheese for $0.75
Garden Salad
Artisan lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, choice of dressing.
Side Salad
Artisan lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, choice of dressing.
Add Grill Chix Breast
Add Porto Mushroom
Add Beets
Add Fetta
Add Shred Cheddar
Add BC Crumble
Add 2 Bacon
Extra Dressing Side
Soups
Sides
Fries
Basket or Side of our fresh cut fries!
Side Applesuce
Side Celery
Side Celery & Carrots
Side Cole Slaw
Side Guac
Side House Pickles
Side Oranges
Mandarin oranges in juice
Side Salad
Artisan lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, choice of dressing.
Mac Cup Only
Cup of Mac-n-cheese
Side BBQ
Side Bleu Cheese
Side Bourbon Sauce
Side Cheese Sauce
Side Donkey
Side Gar Parm
Side Goddess
Side Honey
Side Honey Mustard
Side Hornet
Side Horseradish
Side Hot BBQ
Side Hot Sauce
Side Ketchup
Side Mayo
Side Mild
Side Mustard
Side Ranch
Side Salsa
Side Sha Sha
Side Siracha
Side Sour Cream
Side Spicey Ketchup
Side Stadium Mustard
Side 1000 Isl
Kids Menu
Kids Burger
Our same fresh, seasoned burger kid sized, with choice of side.
Kids Cheese Burger
Our same fresh, seasoned burger kid sized, with american cheese, choice of side.
Kids Grilled Cheese
American Cheese on whole grain wheat, with choice of side
Kids Chicken Nuggets
Our homemade chicken nuggets with choice of side
Kids MacNCheese
A cup of our rich and creamy mac-n-cheese with choice of side.
Desserts
Choc Cake
Developed during the depression, with no eggs or dairy, make this cake sooo chocolaty & dense! Topped with Peanut Butter Bourbon Sauce & Whipped Cream.
Bread Pudding
Warm, moist & buttery bread pudding. Warmed on our grill & served with house bourbon sauce and whipped cream. Add Ice Cream for just $0.99
Kids Scoop Ice Cream
Chocolate MilkShake
Vanilla Milkshake
Bread Pudding Milkshake
Root Beer Float
Boston Cooler
Orangecicle Shake
Buckeye Milkshake
Chocolate Milkshake with Crunchy Peanut Butter
Black Cherry Float
Breakfast
Breakfast Platter
Home Fries topped with housemade sausage gravy, shredded cheddar and 2 eggs any style
Breakfast Burger
Four ounces of fresh country sausage, egg, cheese, bacon and maple syrup on a toasted brioche bun. Served all day!
GI Breakfast
Cut outs in the toast hold these over easy eggs served with 2 toast round, bacon or sausage and Home Fries
Sausage Gravy & Biscuits
P.J.s own sausage gravy, over our housemade buttery biscuits.
Marley Breakfast
P.J. Breakfast
Two eggs, home fries and choice of toast or biscuit.
Carnivore Delight
Crumbled sausage, bacon, diced ham, shredded cheddar
Chili Omelet
P.J.'s Chili and shredded sheddar served with a side of salsa & sour cream
The Cowboy
Sautéed peppers & onions, diced ham & shredded cheddar cheese.
The Fill Up
Sautéed peppers, onions & crumbled sausage topped with housemade sausage gravy and shredded cheddar cheese.
P.J. Veggie
Tomatoes, spinach, onions & white cheddar cheese.
Mushroom Omelet
Sautéed mushrooms & onions, swiss cheese
Build Your Own Omelet
Pancakes TALL
Pancakes SHORT
French Toast TALL
French Toast SHORT
Kids Breakfast
Kids Pancakes
Biscuit
Egg
Single Pancake
Sausage Patty
Bacon 2 Strips
Cup of Sausage Gravy
Side Home Fries
Toast
Beverage (Copy)
Water
Arnold Palmer
BLACK CHERRY
Choc Milk
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Cream Soda
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Gregs Pop
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Milk
Mountain Dew
Oj
Orange Pop
Root Beer
Shirley Temple
Sprite
ToGo Coffee
ToGO Hot Choc
Vernors Ginger Ale
Vernors Refill
Bl Cherry Refill
Cream Soda Refill
Draft Beer
Ace Pumpkin Draft
Blue Heron Matrimony
Blue Moon
Fat Head SNOB
Fat Heads Spooky Tooth
FLIGHT
Floyds Zombie Dust
Great Lakes Christmas Ale
GROWLER
Masthead Hautned Hayride
Masthead Surprise Transfer
Millersburg Pumpkin
North High- Cuc Crop
Old Rasputin Stout
Buckeye Lager
Domestic Beer
Craft Beer
Ace Joker Apple
Ace Perry Cider
Ace Pumpkin Bottle
Magners Cider
Alaskan Amber
Bells Two Hearted Ale
Brew Kettle White Raja
Dogfish 60
FatHeads Bumble Berry
FatHeads Head Hunter
Fat Tire Amber
Great Lakes Edmond Fitz-porter
Dragon's Milk
Sam Adams Boston Lager
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
Heart State - Cheer
Olly Olly Gluten Free
Lagunitas Lil' Sumpin Sumpin IPA
Southern Tier Nice Slice Watermelon Ale
Outerbelt Cloverleaf Irish Stout
StarTrek Imperial Poter
McKenzies Pineapple Cider
McKenzies Black Cherry Cider
Urban Artifact Squeezebox
Hoopy Dudes Tickle Pickle
Hoppy Dudes Tickle Spicy
Brew Kettle - Major Lager
Shine Oktoberfest
Imports
Wine
House Red-Dark Horse Cabernet Sauvignon
Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon
Menage a Trois
Robert Mondavi Pinot Noir
Robert Mondavi Merlot
House White-Salmon Creek Chardonnay
Canyon Road - Moscato
Canyon Road - Pinot Grigio
Lenard Kreusch - Reisling
William Hill Chardonnay
Andre Spumate
Red Sangeria
White Sangeria
Breitenbach-Cherry
Breitenbach-Pear
Breitenbach-Chardonnay
Breitenbach-Blackberry
Breitenbach-Road House Red
Breitenbach-Apricot
Breitenbach-Frost Fire
Seltzer
High Noon Black Cherry Vodka & Soda
High Noon Peach Vodka & Soda
High Noon Lime Vodka & Soda
Mom Water Karen -Lemon Blueberry
Mom Water Julie - Passion Fruit
Mom Water Sandy- Coconut Mango
Mom Water Linda- Blueberry Peach
Truly Wildberry
Truely Pineapple
Non-Alcoholic
Fall 2022 Cocktails
House Cocktails
Standard Cocktails
Bloody Mary
Cosmopolitan
Green Tea Shot
Irish Coffee
Kentucky Mule
Long Beach
Long Island-Top Shelf
Long Island-Well
Manhattan
Margarita
Medina Lemonade
Mimosa
Mojito
Mule
Old Fashioned
Sex On Beach
Tequila Smash
Whiskey Peach Tea
White Russian
White Tea Shot
Irish Carbomb
Buttery Nipple
Little Beer
3 Olive Grape SGL
Absolut Citron SGL
Absolut SGL
Buckeye Vodka SGL
Grey Goose SGL
Heart Of Glass Strawberry Vodka SGL
Ketel One SGL
Korski SGL
OYO Vodka SGL
Pinnacle Whipped SGL
Smirnoff Carmel SGL
Smirnoff Cherry SGL
Smirnoff Grapefruit SGL
Smirnoff Vanilla SGL
Sobieski SGL
Titos SGL
Van Gough- Double Espresso SGL
Voudoux SGL
West Branch Chocolate SGL
3 Olive Grape DBL
Absolut Citron DBL
Absolut DBL
Buckeye Vodka DBL
Grey Goose DBL
Heart Of Glass Strawberry Vodka DBL
Ketel One DBL
Korski DBL
OYO Vodka DBL
Pinnacle Whipped DBL
Smirnoff Carmel DBL
Smirnoff Cherry DBL
Smirnoff Grapefruit DBL
Smirnoff Vanilla DBL
Sobieski DBL
Titos DBL
Van Gough- Double Espresso DBL
Voudoux DBL
West Branch Chocolate DBL
Black Velvet SGL
Bushmills Black SGL
Bushmills Irish SGL
Bushmills Red SGL
Crown Apple SGL
Crown Caramel SGL
Crown Peach SGL
Crown Royal SGL
Crown Texas Mesq SGL
Crown Vanilla SGL
Fireball SGL
Freedom Whiskey SGL
Green Spot-Irish SGL
Jack Daniels SGL
Jack Daniels Fire SGL
Jack Daniels Honey SGL
Jameson SGL
Sazerac Rye SGL
Seagrams 7 SGL
Seagrams VO SGL
Skrewball PB SGL
Slane SGL
Southern Comfort SGL
Tullamore Dew SGL
Well Whiskey (Kentuckey Gentelman)
Black Velvet DBL
Bushmills Black DBL
Bushmills Irish DBL
Bushmills Red DBL
Crown Apple DBL
Crown Caramel DBL
Crown Peach DBL
Crown Royal DBL
Crown Texas Mesq DBL
Crown Vanilla DBL
Fireball DBL
Freedom Whiskey DBL
Green Spot-Irish DBL
Jack Daniels DBL
Jack Daniels Fire DBL
Jack Daniels Honey DBL
Jameson DBL
Sazerac Rye DBL
Seagrams 7 DBL
Seagrams VO DBL
Skrewball PB DBL
Slane DBL
Southern Comfort DBL
Tullamore Dew DBL
Paramount-House SGL
Beefeater SGL
Bombay Sapphire SGL
Tanqueray SGL
Boodles SGL
7 Brothers 7 Botanicals SGL
STATEHOUSE SGL
Paramount-House DBL
Beefeater DBL
Bombay Sapphire DBL
Tanqueray DBL
Boodles DBL
7 Brothers 7 Botanicals DBL
STATEHOUSE DBL
Appleton Estate-Jamaica SGL
Bacardi Gold SGL
Bacardi Limon SGL
Bacardi Superior SGL
Castilla Rum SGL
Malibu SGL
Myers Dark SGL
Castiel Rum SGL
Sailor Jerry SGL
Paramount 151 SGL
7 Bros Spiced SGL
Appleton Estate-Jamaica DBL
Bacardi Gold DBL
Bacardi Limon DBL
Bacardi Superior DBL
Castilla Rum DBL
Malibu DBL
Myers Dark DBL
Castiel Rum DBL
Sailor Jerry DBL
Paramount 151 DBL
7 Bros Spiced DBL
8 Buck SGL
Angels Envy SGL
Angles Envy Rye SGL
Blantons SGL
Bookers SGL
Bourbon Supreme-House SGL
Buffalo Trace SGL
Bulleit Bourbon SGL
Bulleit Rye SGL
Cleveland Christmas SGL
Henery McKenna 10 Year SGL
Historic B Bird SGL
Jim Beam Peach SGL
Jim Beam SGL
Jim Beam-Red Stag SGL
Maker's Mark SGL
New Riff Single Barrel SGL
Sazerac Rye SGL
Tom's Foolery SGL
Weller Special Reserve SGL
Wellers Antique
Wild Turkey SGL
8 Buck DBL
Angels Envy DBL
Angles Envy Rye DBL
Blantons DBL
Bookers DBL
Bourbon Supreme-House DBL
Buffalo Trace DBL
Bulleit Bourbon DBL
Bulleit Rye DBL
Cleveland Christmas DBL
Henery McKenna 10 Year DBL
Historic B Bird DBL
Jim Beam DBL
Jim Beam Peach DBL
Jim Beam-Red Stag DBL
Maker's Mark DBL
New Riff Single Barrel DBL
Sazerac Rye DBL
Tom's Foolery DBL
Weller Special Reserve DBL
Wellers Antique DBL
Wild Turkey DBL
Amaretto (well) SGL
Baileys SGL
Butterscotch Schnapps SGL
Chambord SGL
DeKeper Sour Apple SGL
DeKeper Watermelon SGL
Disaronno Amaretto SGL
Drambuie SGL
Frangelico SGL
Godiva Chocolate SGL
Grand Marnier SGL
Jagermeister SGL
Kahlua SGL
Licor 43 SGL
Peach Schnapps SGL
Pepermint Schnaps SGL
Rum Chata SGL
Hennessey
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
119 Public Sq, Medina, OH 44256