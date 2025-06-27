P Jays Pizza - Parma
5859 Ridge Rd
Parma, OH 44129
Featured Items
Cheese Pizza
Start with our basic pizza- crust, sauce & cheese then build it just the way you like it$9.00
Pjays Cheesy Bread
Our house pizza dough topped with pizza cheese & seasonings. Served with a side of marinara sauce for dipping$6.99
The Classic Pie & a Partner
1 Large 12' 1 Topping Pizza and your choice of one of the following: 6 Wings, 6 Chicken Tenders, JoJo Fries, Large Double order of Fries, Large Pjays Salad or Large Deluxe Tossed Salad$15.99
Take 2 Combos
Pick Your Favorite Discounted Pjays Pairings
Double Doozy Appeteasers!
1 Double Down Pizza & Cheesestick Pie and your choice of one of the following: Mozzarella Sticks, Pepperoni Chips, Breaded Mushrooms or Loaded Fries$14.99
Holy Stromboli! & More!
1 Large Stromboli and your choice of one of the following: 6 Wings, 6 Chicken Tenders, JoJo Fries, Large Double order of Fries, Large Pjays Salad or Large Deluxe Tossed Salad$15.99
Wings! & Things!
12 Traditional or Boneless Wings and your choice of one of the following: Large Pjays Salad, Large Deluxe Tossed Salad, JoJo Fries, Your favorite Sub, or 1 Large DBL French Fry$16.99
Double Deals
Make The Whole Family Happy With 2 Of Your Favorite Size Pizzas
Combos, Coupons & Deals
Check Out Our Promotions & Special Deals
Perfect Combo
1 Large 2 topping pizza & 1 Large specialty pizza$31.99
12 & 12 Combo
1 Large 12 inch pizza & 12 traditional or boneless wings$24.99
Family Feast
1 Large 12 inch pizza, 12 traditional wings, breadstick & a 2 Liter$35.99
Dawg Pound Double Down - LG SIZE ONLY
4 slices of your favorite 2-topping pizza and 8 cheesy bread sticks in a single pizza pie$16.00
$7 Breadsticks & 2 Liter$7.00
$7.99 Dessert & 2 Liter$7.99
$17.99 Jumbo 3 Topping$17.99
Appetizers & Sides
Appetizers
Garlic Bread
Smothered in garlic butter and baked until crisp on the outside and soft on the inside.$3.99
Garlic Bread w Cheese
Add that extra goodness of perfectly melted cheese to our already popular garlic bread$4.75
Breadsticks w/ Pizza Sauce
6 per order - served with our house pizza sauce$5.49
Pjays Cheesy Bread
Our house pizza dough topped with pizza cheese & seasonings. Served with a side of marinara sauce for dipping$6.99
Breaded Mushrooms w/ Ranch
Deep fried until golden and served with ranch dipping sauce$5.25
Mozzarella Sticks w/ Marinara
6 per order - served with marinara dipping sauce$5.99
Pepperoni Chips w/ Ranch
Deep fried pepperoni topped with banana peppers & parmesan cheese. Served with ranch for dipping.$4.99
JoJo Fries w/ Flamingo Smoke Dip
Thick cut wedge potatoes, deep fried, perfectly seasoned and served with our Flamingo City smoke dip. A must try!$5.99
French Fries
Crispy, well seasoned and just plain good$3.50
Loaded Fries
Topped with Cheddar, Provolone, Bacon & Jalapeno. Served with Flamingo City Smoke Dip$5.79
2 Meatballs w/ Sauce$4.49
Sausage Link w/ Sauce$4.49
Pizza
Create Your Own Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Start with our basic pizza- crust, sauce & cheese then build it just the way you like it$9.00
Gluten Free Pizza - 12" LARGE ONLY
For those needing a gluten free option. 1 size only, 12 inch large topped any way you like it!$13.00
9" Heart Pizza
A personal size 9" heart shaped pizza for your friend or loved one.$9.50
Specialty Pizza
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo Sauce, Chicken Breast, Banana Pepper, Tomato, Cheddar & Provolone Cheese. Side of Ranch$15.00
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch Sauce, Chicken Breast, Bacon, Red Onion & Provolone Cheese$15.00
Gold BBQ Chicken Bacon
Golden BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Red Onion, Bacon, & Provolone Cheese$15.00
Pepperoni Power
Pizza Sauce, Double Pepperoni & Double Cheese $14 SM$15.00
Pineapple Express
Pizza Sauce, Ham, Pineapple, Bacon, Red Onion & Provolone Cheese$15.00
Potato Pierogi
Butter Sauce, Cheddar Mashed Potato, Sauteed Onions & Cheddar Cheese. Side Sour Cream$15.00OUT OF STOCK
Veggie Supreme
Pizza Sauce, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olive, Tomato & Provolone Cheese$15.00
Premium Specialty Pizza
Deluxe
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion & Provolone Cheese$16.00
Don Corleone
Garlic Butter Sauce, Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Tomato, Red Onion, Banana Pepper, Pizza Cheese & Parmesan. Garnished with a drizzle of Italian Dressing and a side of Pepperoncini Peppers$16.00
Honey Hot
Pepperoni, Peppadew Peppers & a drizzle of Hot Honey$16.00
Meat Monster
Pizza Sauce, Ham, Pepperoni, Bacon, Old World Sausage, Meatballs & Provolone Cheese$16.00
Seafood Supreme
Garlic Butter Sauce, Shrimp, Crabmeat, Tomato & Provolone Cheese$16.00
Sicilian Sausage
Pizza Sauce, Old World Sausage, Roasted Red Pepper, Banana Peppers, Parmesan & Provolone Cheese$16.00
Steak Italiano
Garlic Butter, Steak, Roasted Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Mushroom & Sauteed Onion$16.00
Taco Pizza
Taco Sauce, Taco Beef, Black Olives, Onion & Cheddar Cheese. Garnished with Lettuce, Tomato & Side of Sour Cream$16.00
Calzone & Stromboli
Stromboli & Rolls
Calzone
Wings & Tenders
Wings
6 Traditional Wings
6 traditional bone in wings tossed in your favorite wet wing sauce or dry rub.$7.99
12 Traditional Wings
12 traditional bone in wings tossed in your favorite wet wing sauce or dry rub.$15.99
18 Traditional Wings
18 traditional bone in wings tossed in your favorite wet wing sauce or dry rub.$23.99
50 Traditional Wings$65.99
6 Boneless Wings
6 boneless wings with your favorite dry rub or wing sauce. Served with sauce on the side. Choose options tossed to have the sauce tossed on them!$7.29
12 Boneless
12 boneless wings with your favorite dry rub or wing sauce. Served with sauce on the side. Choose options tossed to have the sauce tossed on them!$12.99
18 Boneless
18 boneless wings with your favorite dry rub or wing sauce. Served with sauce on the side. Choose options tossed to have the sauce tossed on them!$23.99
50 Boneless Wings
50 boneless wings with your favorite dry rub or wing sauce. Served with sauce on the side. Choose options tossed to have the sauce tossed on them!$65.99
Tenders
Salads
House Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pepperoncini$3.79
House Salad w/ Cheese
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pizza Cheese & Pepperoncini$4.79
PJ's Special Salad
Lettuce, Red Onion, Pepperoni, Pizza Cheese, & Pepperoncini$5.29
Deluxe Tossed Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pepperoni, Black Olive, Pizza Cheese & Pepperoncini$5.49
Chicken Club Salad
Lettuce, Cheddar & Provolone Cheese, Ham, Tomato, Bacon, Red Onion. Choice of Grilled or Crispy Chicken$6.49
Antipasto Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Black Olive, Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Pizza Cheese, Banana Peppers & Pepperoncini$6.75
Pasta & Dinners
Dinners
Pasta Dinner
Spaghetti or Rigatoni with your Choice of Sauce: Classic Spaghetti, Marinara, Alfredo and a small house salad. Add your choice of meat or mushrooms to any pasta dinner$10.00
Lasagna
Homemade Meat Lasagna with Marinara Sauce Served with a small house salad$13.00
Chicken Parmesan
Italian Breaded Chicken Topped with Red Sauce & Melted Provolone on a bed of Spaghetti or Rigatoni Served with a small house salad$14.00
Sub Sandwiches
Subs
Meatball Sub
Meatballs, Pizza Sauce & Provolone$7.99
Sausage Sub
Old World Split Sausage Link, Pizza Sauce & Provolone$7.99
Soprano Sub
Old World Italian Sausage, Sauteed peppers & onions, pizza sauce and melted cheese$8.49
Italian Sub
Served hot or cold. Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Pizza Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Italian Dressing$8.49
Steak Philly Sub
Steak, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Provolone & Mayo$8.49
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Crispy Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Red Onions, Banana Peppers & Provolone. Ranch or Bleu Cheese on the side$7.99
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Breaded Italian Chicken, Pizza Sauce, Provolone & Parmesan$8.49
Veggie Sub
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, roasted red peppers, banana pepper, black olive & pizza cheese on a garlic buttered hoagie. Finished with lettuce, tomato & italian dressing.$7.59
Sauces & Extras
Ketchup
Mayo
Flamingo Smoke Dip$0.99
SD Pizza Sauce$0.89
SD Marinara Sauce$0.89
SD Garlic Butter$0.99
SD Ranch$0.89
SD Bleu Cheese$0.99
SD Alfredo Sauce$0.99
SD Parmesan Cheese$0.89
SD Mild Buffalo Sauce$0.89
SD Hot Sauce$0.89
SD Hot Honey$0.89
SD BBQ Sauce$0.89
SD Sweet Heat BBQ$0.89
SD Teriyaki Sauce$0.89
SD Garlic Parmesan Sauce$0.89
SD Hot Garlic Sauce$0.89
SDHot Garlic Parmesan$0.89
SD Honey Mustard$0.89
SD Icing$0.89
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
In a celebration of Italian traditions, most notably quality food and family gatherings, P Jays is born. Founded in 1974 and continuing today PJays continues to offer the finest hand made pizza, pasta, and specialties crafted with an old world commitment to excellence. Hand tossed dough made fresh every morning. Our signature sauce cooked slowly every day. All of the freshest ingredients combined with our passion for excellence in every pizza, sandwich or specialty item make for a truly unique dining experience that only a boutique shop can produce. So, Live, Love, Laugh and while you're doing so, treat yourself to the best slice in town. Mangia!
