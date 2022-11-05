- Home
P.S. & Co.
1706 Locust St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Sustainability
Organic Breakfast & Lunch
Organic Protein-Packed Amaranth Porridge with Fresh Fruit, Maple Pecans and Fresh Jam
Organic amaranth seeds steeped in warming spices and our hand-pressed organic brazil nut milk to make a protein-packed porridge. Warm on the stove top and top with caramelized maple pecans and fresh fruit. All ingredients are organic: amaranth, Brazil nut milk (Brazil nuts, Vero filtered water), cinnamon, cardamom, maple syrup, vanilla, sea salt, pecans, fresh fruit jam, seasonal fresh fruit (subject to change).
Organic Mac & Cheese (spicy)
Over 1lb of organic mac and cheese made with clean, whole, organic ingredients. A combination of our two sauces: organic rawcho sauce and an organic sweet potato pesto, served over organic brown rice pasta by Jovial. Ingredients: Cheese Sauce (organic cashews, organic extra virgin olive oil, organic chickpea miso paste (organic handmade rice koji, organic whole chickpeas, sun-dried sea salt, Blue Ridge Mountain well water, koji spores), organic turmeric, organic cayenne, organic lemon juice, organic red bell pepper, organic sweet potato, sea salt), Jovial Pasta (organic brown rice, water)
Organic Hand-cut Nachos
All organic ingredients: hand-cut toasted brown rice tortillas, evoo, black beans, rawcho cheese (cashew, evoo, chickpea miso (handmade rice koji, whole chickpeas, sun-dried sea salt, Blue Ridge Mountain well water, koji spores) turmeric, cayenne pepper, cold-pressed lemon juice, mushroom, onions, garlic, sea salt, black pepper), turmeric, cayenne pepper, lemon juice, organic red bell pepper, sea salt), chimichurri (evoo, white vinegar, paprika, black pepper, cumin, garlic, arbol pepper, apple cider vinegar, red chili flakes, organic parsley), avocado, tomato, cilantro.
Organic Breakfast Tacos
All organic ingredients: 3 whole grain organic corn tortillas (blue and yellow corn, lime juice, water, seat salt) filled with tofu scramble (soy, turmeric, organic scallions, sea salt, black pepper, evoo, black beans, rawcho cheese (cashew, evoo, chickpea miso, handmade rice koji, whole chickpeas, sun-dried sea salt, Blue Ridge Mountain well water, koji spores), turmeric, cayenne pepper, cold-pressed lemon juice, mushroom, onions, garlic, sea salt, black pepper), turmeric, cayenne pepper, lemon juice, organic red bell pepper, sea salt), chimichurri (evoo, white vinegar, paprika, black pepper, cumin, garlic, arbol pepper, apple cider vinegar, red chili flakes, organic parsley), avocado, tomato, cilantro.
Organic Avocado Toast
100% Organic Ingredients: House-Made Focaccia (Organic white rice flour, organic brown rice flour, organic tapioca flour, organic Miyoko’s butter (organic coconut oil, filtered water, organic sunflower oil, organic cashews, organic sunflower lecithin, sea salt cultures), organic apple cider vinegar (certified organic, raw apple cider vinegar, purified water), organic cold-pressed apple sauce (organic cold-pressed apple pulp, Vero water), organic cane sugar, yeast, Vero water, tiniest bit of organic xanthan gum, sea salt), organic avocado, organic tomato, organic red onion, organic cold pressed lime juice, organic jalapeno, organic cilantro, sea salt, topped with Miso Cashew Cheese (cashews, nutritional yeast, salt, white pepper, garlic powder, brazil nut milk, agar agar, extra virgin olive oil, miso paste and lemon juice).
Organic French Bread Pizza
Made with a new and improved sweet potato crust, fresh tomato sauce, miso cashew cheese and roasted mushrooms. All organic Ingredients: sweet potato, white rice flour, Brazil nuts, almonds, tapioca flour, baking powder, sea salt, tomatoes, white onions, garlic, parsley, red pepper flakes, black pepper, basil, organic maple sugar, cashews, extra virgin cold-pressed olive oil, chickpea miso paste (organic handmade rice koji, whole chickpeas, sun-dried sea salt, Blue Ridge Mountain well water, koji spores), turmeric, cayenne pepper, cold-pressed lemon juice, mushroom, onions, garlic, sea salt, black pepper
Organic Mohinga Noodle Soup
Mohinga Noodle Soup: organic Burmese noodle soup full of anti-inflammatory goodness. All organic ingredients: extra-virgin olive oil, onion, shallots, garlic, leeks, sweet potatoes, ginger, turmeric, kaffir lime leaves, lemongrass, tamari, sesame oil, Vero water, sea salt; Brown rice noodles (brown rice, seaweed, filtered water); Toppings include lime, cilantro, scallions, roasted peanuts, chili sesame oil (red chili flakes, garlic, sesame oil, sea salt). CONTAINS: SOY
Organic Burmese Chickpea Curry (comes spicy and with cilantro; no modifications)
Mama’s Burmese chickpea curry with forbidden rice, and lacinato kale. 100% organic ingredients: organic lacinato kale, organic cold pressed extra virgin olive oil, organic crispy onions, organic chickpeas, organic forbidden rice, organic yellow onions, white onions, organic turmeric, organic black pepper, organic cilantro, organic chili oil, organic red chili flakes, Vero water, sea salt
Organic Forbidden Bowl (miso cashew cheese is back!)
Our Forbidden Grain Bowl with forbidden rice, chimichurri, rawcho cheese, roasted mushrooms, bell pepper, sautéed lacinato kale. All organic ingredients: forbidden rice, chimichurri (evoo, red pepper, white vinegar, salt, paprika, black pepper, cumin, garlic, arbol pepper, ACV, chili flakes, parsley), rawcho sauce (cashew, evoo, miso paste, turmeric, cayenne pepper, lemon juice, red bell pepper, sea salt), mushroom, red bell pepper, sautéed lacinato kale, cashews, extra virgin cold-pressed olive oil, chickpea miso paste (organic handmade rice koji, whole chickpeas, sun-dried sea salt, Blue Ridge Mountain well water, koji spores), turmeric, cayenne pepper, cold-pressed lemon juice, mushroom, onions, garlic, sea salt, black pepper
Organic Spicy BBQ Tempeh Kale Caesar Salad
Chopped kale served with organic caesar dressing, organic maple BBQ marinated tempeh, pickled onions. Ingredients: fresh greens, caesar dressing (organic cashew, organic cold-pressed lemon juice, organic hand pressed brazil nut milk, nutritional yeast, sea salt, organic garlic powder, organic dijon mustard [organic white vinegar, filtered water, organic mustard seed, sea salt], dulse flakes, organic white pepper); pickled red onion [organic red onion, organic apple cider vinegar {certified organic, raw apple cider vinegar, purified water} sea salt]; BBQ tempeh (organic tempeh ([cultured organic soybeans, water, organic brown rice], organic tamari [water, organic soybeans, salt, organic alcohol], organic maple syrup, organic apple cider vinegar, organic ginger, organic garlic, organic red pepper chili flakes, organic toasted sesame oil, Vero water), organic pickled onions (onion, vinegar, salt).
Organic Sweets & Pastries
Organic Banana Bread
Our favorite Banana Bread! Comes as an individual mini loaf size. Ingredients: organic almond flour, organic brown rice flour, organic ripe bananas, organic maple syrup, organic brazil nut milk, organic extra-virgin cold-pressed olive oil, organic cinnamon, organic nutmeg, organic ginger, baking soda, baking powder (baking soda, cornstrach), vanilla extract (water, alcohol 35% extract, vanilla bean), sea salt
Organic Savory Scone
Savory scone ingredients: organic almond flour, organic oat flour, organic brown rice flour, organic white rice flour, organic potato starch, organic tapioca starch, organic coconut milk, organic Miyoko's butter (organic coconut oil, filtered water, organic sunflower oil, organic cashews, organic sunflower lecithin, sea salt cultures), organic ground flax, organic cane sugar, baking powder, tiniest bit of xanthan gum, salt, organic housemade cheese (organic cashews, organic paprika, organic brazil nut milk [organic brazil nuts, filtered water], salt, organic lemon juice, agar agar)
Organic Rose Pistachio Scone
Organic sweet scones. Ingredients: organic almond flour, organic oat flour, organic brown rice flour, organic white rice flour, organic potato starch, organic tapioca starch, organic coconut milk, organic Miyoko's butter (organic coconut oil, filtered water, organic sunflower oil, organic cashews, organic sunflower lecithin, sea salt cultures), organic ground flax, triple filtered Vero water, organic cane sugar, baking powder, tiniest bit of xanthan gum, salt, (organic orange, organic pecan or organic apple and organic cinnamon)
Organic Protein Packed Almond Butter Muffin
Our popular muffins are back! 100% organic ingredients: Tierra Farms Almond butter, seasonal fruit, almond flour, brown rice flour, white rice flour, flax, Brazil nut milk, tapioca starch, maple syrup, baking soda, baking powder, vanilla extract (vanilla bean, alcohol), extra-virgin olive oil, sea salt.
Organic Lemon Chia Muffin
Ingredients: organic almond flour, organic brown rice flour, organic white rice flour, organic tapioca starch, organic flax, organic extra virgin cold-pressed olive oil, organic cold-pressed lemon juice, organic lemon zest, organic Brazil nut milk, organic chia seeds, organic maple syrup, vanilla, baking powder, baking soda, sea salt.
Organic Muesli Bar
Organic almonds, organic walnuts, organic figs, organic sunflower seeds, organic shredded coconut, organic flaxseed, organic almond butter, organic dates, organic brown rice syrup, organic maple syrup, vanilla extract (water, alcohol 35% extract, vanilla bean), organic cinnamon, organic ginger, organic cardamom, sea salt, Contains tree nuts and coconut. 100% organic, plant-based, gluten-free, soy-free.
Organic Cinnamon Roll
Ingredients: organic white rice four, organic sorghum flour, organic tapioca flour, organic potato starch, yeast, organic maple syrup, organic extra-virgin coconut oil, organic flax, Vero water, tiniest bit of xanthan gum, sea salt; organic cane sugar, organic cinnamon, organic Miyoko's butter (organic coconut oil, filtered water, organic sunflower oil, organic cashews, organic sunflower lecithin, sea salt cultures), organic house-made brown sugar (organic maple syrup, organic cane sugar)
Organic Cake Slice (Today's Flavor)
Our cake flavors change daily and often. Below is a comprehensive list of ANY ingredient that could be in our cakes, at any given time. 100% organic ingredients: any nut or seed, peanuts and coconuts could be used in our cakes (almonds, brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, peanuts, pecans pistachios, pine nuts, coconuts, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, flax seeds). We also use oats, olive oil, coconut oil, maple sugar, maple syrup, coconut sugar, vanilla extract, salt, baking soda, tapioca flour, any type of fruit (except grapes), chocolate, cocoa powder, coffee, brown rice syrup, and cane sugar or powdered cane in our buttercream and curds.
Organic 4" Cake (no inscriptions, sorry!)
Our famous cake - mini size! Perfect for 1-2 people to enjoy. **Comes frozen for freshness** 100% organic ingredients: any nut or seed, peanuts and coconuts could be used in our cakes (almonds, brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, peanuts, pecans pistachios, pine nuts, coconuts, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, flax seeds). We also use oats, olive oil, coconut oil, maple sugar, maple syrup, coconut sugar, vanilla extract, salt, baking soda, any type of fruit (except grapes), chocolate, cocoa powder, coffee, brown rice syrup, and cane sugar or powdered cane in our buttercream and curds.
Organic Cupcakes (Today’s Flavors)
Assorted Cupcakes. Flavors announced prior to opening and change frequently. Our cake flavors change daily and often. Below is a comprehensive list of ANY ingredient that could be in our cakes, at any given time. 100% organic ingredients: any nut or seed, peanuts and coconuts could be used in our cakes (almonds, brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, peanuts, pecans pistachios, pine nuts, coconuts, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, flax seeds). We also use oats, olive oil, coconut oil, maple sugar, maple syrup, coconut sugar, vanilla extract, salt, baking soda, any type of fruit (except grapes), chocolate, cocoa powder, coffee, brown rice syrup, and cane sugar or powdered cane in our buttercream and curds.
Organic Cake/Cookie Parfait
Organic cake parfaits layered with fresh cakes, creams, fillings and deliciousness!
Organic Tiramisu (by the square)
Ingredients: organic almond flour, organic adzuki or black beans, organic extra-virgin cold-pressed olive oil, organic coconut-sweetened chocolate chips (organic unsweetened chocolate, organic palm sugar, organic cocoa butter), organic cocoa powder, organic white vinegar, organic flax egg (freshly ground flax, Vero water), vanilla extract (water, alcohol 35% extract, vanilla bean), sea salt; organic cocoa powder, organic ground coffee beans, organic cashews, organic Brazil nut milk, organic coconut oil, organic coconut milk, organic coconut cream, organic maple syrup, vanilla extract (water, alcohol 35% extract, vanilla bean), Vero water, sea salt; organic hand-scooped Thai young coconut meat
Organic Cheesecake Brownies
Our popular cheesecake layered on top of our grain-free dark chocolate brownie! All organic ingredients: Miyoko’s Cream Cheese (cashews, filtered water, coconut cream, sea salt, cultures) cane sugar, arrowroot starch, maple syrup, agar agar, vanilla extract, lemon zest, (pumpkin puree, sweet potato puree/fruit), almond flour, adzuki or black beans, extra-virgin cold-pressed olive oil, coconut-sweetened chocolate chips (unsweetened chocolate, coconut palm sugar, cocoa butter), cocoa powder, baking soda, white vinegar, ground flax, cinnamon, nutmeg, sea salt
Organic Black Bean Brownie (by the square)
Ingredients: organic almond flour, organic adzuki or black beans, organic extra-virgin cold-pressed olive oil, organic coconut-sweetened chocolate chips (organic unsweetened chocolate, organic palm sugar, organic cocoa butter), organic cocoa powder, organic coconut sugar, baking powder, organic flax egg (freshly ground flax, Vero water), vanilla extract (water, alcohol 35% extract, vanilla bean), sea salt
Organic Pumpkin Tart 4"
All Ingredients are 100% Organic. Ingredients: Sugar cookie crust made with Myokos Butter, coconut oil, cane sugar, flax, water, vanilla extract, salt, baking powder, xantham, tapioca, white rice flour, coconut flour. Filled with sweet potato, pumpkin purree, maple syrup, maple sugar, coconut milk, cornstarch, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, ginger.
Organic "Snickers"- Inspired Candy Bar
Our healthy version of a nostalgic "Snickers" candy bar. Eat your heart out! All Organic Ingredients: Organic Shortbread [Organic almond flour, organic coconut flour, organic coconut oil, organic maple syrup, vanilla extract (water, 35% alcohol extract, vanilla bean)], Caramel Layer: [coconut oil, maple syrup, organic peanut butter, Miyoko’s Butter (organic coconut oil, filtered water, sunflower oil, cashews, sunflower lecithin, sea salt cultures), sea salt, vanilla extract (water, 35% alcohol extract, vanilla bean), peanuts], Chocolate Coating: [coconut oil, chocolate chips (unsweetened chocolate, coconut sugar, coconut butter), sea salt]
Organic "Twix"-Inspired Candy Bar
Organic chocolate caramel candy bar inspired by "Twix"! Ingredients: Organic Shortbread [Organic almond flour, organic coconut flour, organic coconut oil, organic maple syrup, vanilla extract (water, 35% alcohol extract, vanilla bean)] Organic Caramel [Organic almond butter, organic coconut oil, organic maple syrup, organic Miyoko’s Butter (organic coconut oil, filtered water, organic sunflower oil, organic cashews, organic sunflower lecithin, sea salt cultures), vanilla extract (water, 35% alcohol extract, vanilla bean), sea salt] Chocolate Coating [Organic coconut oil, chocolate chips (organic unsweetened chocolate, organic palm sugar, organic coconut butter), sea salt]
Organic Peppermint Patty Bar
Organic peppermint patty squares enrobed in organic dark chocolate sweetened with organic coconut sugar!
Organic Tahini Chocolate Chip Cookie
Ingredients: organic almond flour, organic house-milled oat flour, organic Miyoko’s butter (organic coconut oil, filtered water, organic sunflower oil, organic cashews, organic sunflower lecithin, organic sea salt cultures), organic maple sugar, organic baking soda, organic vanilla extract (water, alcohol 35% extract, vanilla bean), organic sea salt; organic coconut-sweetened chocolate chips (organic unsweetened chocolate, organic palm sugar, organic cocoa butter), organic tahini, and organic sesame seeds.
Organic Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie
Our Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie is back! A new and improved recipe that will melt in your mouth! Ingredients: organic almond flour, organic brown rice flour, organic flaxseed, filtered water, organic coconut sugar, organic maple sugar, organic maple syrup, salt, vanilla extract, baking powder, Miyoko’s organic butter (organic coconut oil, filtered water, organic sunflower oil, organic cashews, organic sunflower lecithin, organic sea salt cultures), organic coconut oil, organic chocolate chips (organic unsweetened chocolate, organic palm sugar, organic cocoa butter), organic pecan/walnuts.
Organic Roasted Peanut Butter Cookie
Ingredients: organic almond flour, organic roasted peanut butter, organic maple syrup, vanilla extract (water, alcohol 35% extract, vanilla bean), sea salt, organic organic coconut-sweetened chocolate chips (organic unsweetened chocolate, organic palm sugar, organic cocoa butter)
Organic Thumbprint Cookie
Delicious buttery cookie filled with organic house made peach jam. All organic ingredients: almond flour, coconut flour, cane sugar, baking powder, salt, flax, Vero water, vanilla extract, Miyoko’s butter (coconut oil, filtered water, sunflower oil, cashews, sunflower lecithin, sea salt, vegan cultures), vanilla extract. Jams: cranberries, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries or peach.
Bake-at-Home Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (6-pack)
Our classic Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough to bake at home! Bake at 350F for 8-10 minutes or until edges start to golden brown (every oven is different, so keep an eye and wait for the delicious aroma to fill the room)!
Bake-at-Home Organic Chocolate Chip Tahini Cookie Dough (6 pack)
Our organic chocolate chip tahini cookie dough. Makes 6 cookies. Bake at 350 for 8 minutes (all ovens are different so be sure to check in on your cookies while baking!)
Organic Acai Bowls
Organic Acai Bowl
A refreshing classic acai bowl made with organic unsweetened acai and banana. Topped with organic seasonal fruit (fresh fruit frozen each morning to give an extra chill to your bowl!). (approx. 16oz portion)
Organic Acai Dragonfruit Bowl
A tropical acai bowl made with organic unsweetened acai, dragonfruit, mango, passionfruit, pineapple, and banana. Topped with organic seasonal fruit (fresh fruit frozen each morning to give an extra chill to your bowl!). (approx. 16oz portion)
Organic Protein Packed Acai Dragonfruit Bowl
A naturally protein packed acai bowl made with organic unsweetened acai, mango, passionfruit, pineapple, dragonfruit, banana, and Tierra Farms almond butter. Topped with organic seasonal fruit (fresh fruit frozen each morning to give an extra chill to your bowl!). (approx. 16oz portion)
Organic Smoothies
Organic Mango Lassi
Organic mango, organic passionfruit, organic pineapple, organic banana, organic coconut milk, ice
Organic Greens Smoothie
Organic spinach, organic banana, organic orange, organic apple, triple filtered Vero water
Organic Acai Dragonfruit Passionfruit Smoothie
Organic brazil nut milk, organic acai, organic dragonfruit, organic passionfruit, organic mango, organic banana, ice.
Organic Almond Elvis
Organic brazil nut milk, organic almond butter, organic cocoa powder, organic banana, sea salt, ice. We do not recommend subbing banana with avocado for this smoothie because it will taste bitter and be extremely thick. But, if you are keto, this is an ideal sub.
Organic Elvis
Organic brazil nut milk, organic banana, organic peanut butter, organic cocoa powder, sea salt, ice. We do not recommend subbing banana with avocado for this smoothie because it will taste bitter and be extremely thick. But, if you are keto, this is an ideal sub.
Organic RAW Juicery Cold-Pressed Juices
Green Fiend
Mild/Vegetal: Cucumber, Celery, Green Apple, Kale, Spinach, Ginger, Lemon, Parsley - 100% Organic by RAW Juicery
Golden Boy
Spicy/Fruity. Pineapple, Apple, Lemon, Ginger, Golden Berry. 100% Organic by Raw Juicery.
Master Cleanse
Spicy/Fruity: Pineapple, Extra Turmeric, Lemon, Dandelion, Cayenne, Maitake Mushroom - 100% Organic by RAW Juicery
Red Cure
Spicy/Fruity: Cucumber, Apple, Beet, Extra Ginger, Lemon, Cilantro - 100% Organic by RAW Juicery
Berry Bae
Tart/Fruity: Blueberry, Blackberry, Elderberry, Schisandra, Lemon, Coconut Nectar, Vegan Probiotic - 100% Organic by RAW Juicery
Boss Tonic
Spicy/Citrus: Ginger, Turmeric, Lemon, Tangerine Oil, Camu Camu, Coconut Nectar, Vegan Probiotic - 100% Organic by RAW Juicery
Chill Pill
Mellow/Floral: Pineapple, Lemon, Butterfly Pea Flower, Chamomile, Schisandra, Ashwaganda, Vanilla, Coconut Nectar, Vegan Probiotic - 100% Organic by RAW Juicery
Melon Rosé
Mellow/Floral: Watermelon, Rose Water, Lemon, Mint, Baobab, Vegan Probiotic - 100% Organic by RAW Juicery
Organic RAW Wellness Shot
Organic Fresh Coconut Water
Organic Vibrant Coffee
Organic Vibrant Hot Coffee
Organic Dark Vibes roast by Vibrant Coffee Roasters. Notes of cacao nibs & toasted cloves, smokey velvet.
Organic Pumpkin Spice Hot Coffee
Organic Vibrant hot coffee with organic hand-pressed brazil nut milk. Lightly sweetened with our signature pumpkin pie spiced coconut syrup made with organic cinnamon, organic cardamom, sea salt
Organic Rose Cardamom Hot Coffee
Organic Vibrant hot coffee with hand-pressed organic brazil nut milk, lightly sweetened with our signature organic rose cardamom coconut syrup.
Organic Vibrant Cold Brew
Organic Vibrant Dark Vibes Cold Brew
Organic Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew
Organic Vibrant hot coffee with organic hand-pressed brazil nut milk. Lightly sweetened with our signature pumpkin pie spiced maple syrup made with organic cinnamon, organic cardamom, sea salt
Organic Rose Cardamom Cold Brew
Organic Vibrant Dark Vibes Cold Brew blended with rosewater, cardamom, our housemade Brazil nut milk, and a touch of coconut sugar. All organic ingredients.
Organic Coconut Americano
Organic Vibrant Dark Vibes Cold Brew (coffee beans, Vero Water), organic coconut water.
Organic Hot Specialty Drinks
Organic Turmeric Latte
Our house made mix of turmeric and spices, with creamy coconut milk, and lightly sweetened using coconut sugar. Caffeine free. 12oz. All organic ingredients: turmeric, cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, clove, sea salt, black pepper, coconut milk powder, coconut sugar, coconut milk.
Organic Hot Chocolate
Organic house made hot chocolate mix. All organic Ingredients: cocoa powder, cane sugar, coconut milk powder, sea salt
Organic Choffe
Organic Vibrant Dark Vibes coffee and house made hot chocolate All organic Ingredients: Vibrant Dark Vibes brewed coffee, powdered sugar, cocoa powder, cane sugar, coconut milk powder, salt
Organic Rishi Tea
Organic Ceylon Black Iced Tea
16 oz. unsweetened organic iced tea by Frontier Co-op. (Unsweetened and caffeinated). A highly versatile, classically flavored black tea with bright floral and tannic notes, Ceylon goes well with all the traditional foods of tea time. Frontier® Organic Fair Trade Certified Ceylon Black Tea is a high grown, Orange Pekoe grade tea that yields a medium-strong tea body with a moderate to high level of astringency. The infused color of this tea is a deep coppery red with a bold, black tea aroma. Put a new twist on tea by serving Ceylon with a slice of orange, instead of lemon. You'll marvel at how well the flavors and aromas meld and support each other. Our organic, Fair Trade Certified™ bulk Ceylon tea is kosher certified.
Organic Blue Jasmine Green Iced Tea
Organic Rishi Jasmine tea with Butterly Pea Flower. (Unsweetened and caffeinated.) "Blue Jasmine is an enchanting blend of gorgeous Butterfly Pea Flower from Thailand and alluring Moonlight Jasmine green tea from Yunnan, China. The fresh jasmine blossom aroma and delicate sweetness of the tea buds in Moonlight Jasmine make a perfect complement to the naturally pleasant herbaceous notes of Butterfly Pea Flowers, with their hints of edamame and pea shoots. This blend creates a youthful feeling, evoking the freshness of spring vegetables and tender green herbs, tied together with the lovely top note of sweet jasmine flowers. Butterfly Pea Flowers release their brilliant blue anthocyanin antioxidant pigment into the infusion, which can change before your eyes into a luscious fuchsia with the addition of an acid like lemon or lime. Blue Jasmine makes a wonderful tea for exploration in mixology or other culinary creativity." - Rishi Tea
Organic Turmeric Ginger Iced Tea
Organic Bancha Hot Tea
Organic Rishi Bancha Green Tea. (Unsweetened and caffeinated). Bancha is the traditional daily green tea found throughout Japan. Made of mature tea leaves and stems from the autumn harvest, Bancha is gently pan-roasted to develop a nutty sweet flavor and golden infusion. Bancha makes a wonderfully quenching cold brew tea and has a mild caffeine level due to its roasting process.
Organic Blue Jasmine Green Hot Tea
Organic Rishi Butterfly Pea Flower Green Tea. (Unsweetened and caffeinated). Organic Rishi "Blue Jasmine is an enchanting blend of gorgeous Butterfly Pea Flower from Thailand and alluring Moonlight Jasmine green tea from Yunnan, China. The fresh jasmine blossom aroma and delicate sweetness of the tea buds in Moonlight Jasmine make a perfect complement to the naturally pleasant herbaceous notes of Butterfly Pea Flowers, with their hints of edamame and pea shoots. This blend creates a youthful feeling, evoking the freshness of spring vegetables and tender green herbs, tied together with the lovely top note of sweet jasmine flowers. Butterfly Pea Flowers release their brilliant blue anthocyanin antioxidant pigment into the infusion, which can change before your eyes into a luscious fuchsia with the addition of an acid like lemon or lime. Blue Jasmine makes a wonderful tea for exploration in mixology or other culinary creativity." - Rishi Tea (Unsweetened and caffeinated.)
Organic Earl Grey Hot Tea
Organic Rishi Earl Grey Tea. Organic black tea, essential bergamot oil. (Unsweetened and caffeinated). A British tea classic, Earl Grey is the most widely enjoyed black tea blend in the world. Earl Grey dates back to the nineteenth century tea trade when Charles Grey, the 2nd Earl Grey, was presented with a gift of Taitaicha—tea scented with citrus blossoms—during his travels in Canton. After Grey returned home, his namesake tea became wildly popular when the tea salons of Europe infused black teas with the essence of the bergamot citrus fruit that grows in Reggio Di' Calabria, Italy. Our organic Earl Grey combines robust and fruity Thai black tea with mellow, caramel sweet Yunnan Dian Hong. This original blend perfectly complements the floral high notes of geranium and rose found in our first-pressing bergamot essential oil.
Organic Chocolate Chai Hot Tea
Organic Rishi Chocolate Chai. (Unsweetened and caffeinated.) Organic black tea, organic coconut flakes, organic cinnamon, organic cocoa shells, organic sarsaparilla root, organic licorice root, organic cocoa nibs, organic roasted dandelion root, organic cloves, natural chocolate flavor. An enticing, chocolatey blend combining strong black tea, dark cocoa shells and nibs with creamy coconut and sarsaparilla for a rich, decadent cup. Designed to be infused straight like tea, or add milk and brew like traditional chai.
Organic West Cape Chai Hot Tea
Organic Rishi Spiced Peppermint Chai. (Unsweetened and caffeinated.) Organic rooibos, organic cinnamon, organic ginger root, organic cardamom, organic ramon nut, organic star anise, organic licorice root, organic fennel seed, organic black pepper, organic cloves, organic peppermint Rich red rooibos, along with sweet cinnamon and aromatic cardamom, impart a familiar taste to this caffeine free chai blend. Enlivening star anise mixes with assertive ginger, floral and pungent black pepper and the roasted coffee-like character of ramón nut to produce a truly original anytime chai. With its dark red infusion, West Cape Chai is the perfect base for lattes and innovative café drinks.
Organic White Peony Hot Tea
Organic Rishi White Tea. (Unsweetened and caffeinated.) White Peony, also known by the traditional name Bai Mu Dan, is a popular style of white tea made of young tea leaves and silvery unopened leaf buds. Our White Peony comes from Zhenghe town in Fujian Province, the original birthplace of white tea centuries ago. Distinguished by being plucked in "budsets" of one or two leaves and a bud, this tea has a sophisticated mouthfeel with a slightly stronger body than Silver Needles. A gentle and slow air-dry withering process results in a brilliant amber infusion with a honey-like viscosity and mild flavor that pairs well with food.
Organic Tangerine Ginger Hot Tea
Organic Rishi Tangerine Ginger. (Unsweetened and herbal/not caffeinated). Organic hibiscus flowers, organic ginger root, organic rosehips, organic licorice root, organic orange peel, organic schisandra berries, essential tangerine and orange oils Tangerine Ginger combines roots, fruits and herbs to create an uplifting, bold-flavored vitality tonic. Ginger and licorice invigorate, while rosehips and tangerine refresh with their bright succulence. Wild-harvested schisandra berry bestows an exotic layer of aromatic complexity. This rejuvenating, adaptogenic berry is harvested at its peak ripeness to lend tart and citrus accents to this vibrant juicy blend.
Organic Turmeric Ginger Hot Tea
Organic Rishi Turmeric Ginger. (Unsweetened and herbal/not caffeinated). Organic ginger root, organic turmeric root, organic licorice root, organic lemongrass, organic orange peel, organic lemon peel, essential orange and lemon oils. The awesome, centering energy of golden turmeric root is enhanced by strengthening licorice root and zesty ginger in this Ayurveda inspired blend. Fragrant lemongrass and citrus peels create a lemon drop candy sweetness that balances the pungency of the roots. The combination of turmeric, ginger, lemon and honey is an ancient herbal recipe for longevity, stamina and balance.
Organic Red Raspberry Hot Tea
Organic Red Raspberry Leaf Tea. A flavorful, tangy tea.
Organic China Breakfast Hot Tea
Organic Black Tea with aromatic hints of caramel, cacao pod and lychee.
Organic Orange Blossom Hot Tea
Organic Green Tea with Jasmine, Organic Lemongrass, Organic Lemon Myrtle, Organic essential Orange oil, Organic Rose Extract and Organic essential Lime and Tangerine Oils
Vero Water
Online Pantry
Organic P.S. & Co. Classic Hot Chocolate Mix
Our housemade Classic Hot Chocolate Mix! Makes ~22 12oz servings. All organic ingredients: cocoa, cane sugar, powdered sugar, coconut milk powder, pink Himalayan salt
Organic P.S. & Co. Spicy Hot Chocolate Mix
Our housemade Spicy Hot Chocolate Mix, spiced up with cinnamon and cayenne! Makes ~22 12oz servings. All organic ingredients: cocoa, cane sugar, powdered sugar, coconut milk powder, cinnamon, cayenne, pink Himalayan salt
Organic P.S. & Co. Pumpkin Spice Hot Chocolate Mix
Our housemade Pumpkin Hot Chocolate Mix! Makes ~22 12oz servings. All organic ingredients: cocoa, cane sugar, powdered sugar, coconut milk powder, cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, nutmeg, allspice, cloves, pink Himalayan salt
Organic P.S. & Co. Golden Turmeric Latte Mix
Our housemade Turmeric Latte Mix! Makes ~8 12oz servings. All organic ingredients: turmeric, cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, clove, sea salt, black pepper, coconut milk powder, coconut sugar
Franklin & Whitman x P.S. & Co.
Facial Serum: Walnut Hill
Age-Defying & Moisturizing Facial Serum with: Vitis Vinifera Oil, Argania Spinosa Oll, Rosa Canina Seed Oil, Punica Granatum Seed Oil, d-Alpha Tocopheryl Oil/Vitamin E (cruelty free, vegan, PETA certified)
Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid by Franklin & Whitman with: Aqua (water), Vegetable Glycerin, Sodium Hyaluronate, Panthenol, Hydrolyzed Eragrostis Tef Seed Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin (cruelty free, vegan, PETA certified)
Clay Face Mask: Northern Liberties
Exfoliating Face Mask by Franklin & Whitman with: white kaolin clay, french red clay, oryza sativa starch, hibiscus rosa-sinensis (cruelty free, vegan, PETA certified)
Dog Balm: Seger Park
Dog Balm for Nose & Paws by Franklin & Whitman with: cocos nucifera oil, olea europaea oil, euphoribia cerifera wax, vitellaria paradoxa butter (cruelty free, vegan, PETA certified)
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
100% organic, plant-based, gluten-free fare, guiltless desserts and cold-pressed juices.
1706 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19103