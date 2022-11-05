P.S. & Co.

Organic Blue Jasmine Green Iced Tea

Organic Rishi Jasmine tea with Butterly Pea Flower. (Unsweetened and caffeinated.) "Blue Jasmine is an enchanting blend of gorgeous Butterfly Pea Flower from Thailand and alluring Moonlight Jasmine green tea from Yunnan, China. The fresh jasmine blossom aroma and delicate sweetness of the tea buds in Moonlight Jasmine make a perfect complement to the naturally pleasant herbaceous notes of Butterfly Pea Flowers, with their hints of edamame and pea shoots. This blend creates a youthful feeling, evoking the freshness of spring vegetables and tender green herbs, tied together with the lovely top note of sweet jasmine flowers. Butterfly Pea Flowers release their brilliant blue anthocyanin antioxidant pigment into the infusion, which can change before your eyes into a luscious fuchsia with the addition of an acid like lemon or lime. Blue Jasmine makes a wonderful tea for exploration in mixology or other culinary creativity." - Rishi Tea