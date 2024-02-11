Post Script
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
New American food in an elegant setting.
Location
2800 Kirby Drive, Suite A-132, Houston, TX 77098
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
MAKIIN - 2651 Kipling Street, STE 101
No Reviews
2651 Kipling Street, STE 101 Houston, TX 77098
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Houston
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurant
Tacos A Go Go MIDTOWN - 3704 Main St - 713-807-8226
4.5 • 5,674
3704 Main st Houston, TX 77002
View restaurant