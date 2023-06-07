P’s Pizza House LeMars
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
630 8th Ave SW, Le Mars, IA 55426
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
4 Brothers Bar & Grill - Le Mars - 1430 Two Rivers Blvd
No Reviews
1430 Two Rivers Blvd Le Mars, IA 51031
View restaurant
Brad's Breads and Bakery - 101 Central Ave NE - Orange City, IA 51041 - (712)707-9170
4.8 • 39
101 Central Ave NE Orange City, IA 51041
View restaurant
4 Brothers Bar & Grill - Sioux Center - 50 St Andrew's Way
No Reviews
50 St Andrew's Way Sioux Center, IA 51250
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Le Mars
Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
No Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurant
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurant