Main picView gallery

P’s Pizza House LeMars

review star

No reviews yet

630 8th Ave SW

Le Mars, IA 55426

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food Menu

Starters

Cheese Bread

$10.00

Buttered house dough, shredded mozzarella, Parmigiano-Reggiano and oregano, served with tomato sauce. Add your favorite pizza toppings +$1 each

Chislic

$11.00

Chunks of flash fried sirloin seasoned with fresh black pepper & served with a creamy sriracha dip

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Wisconsin cheddar curds, lightly breaded and deep fried

Italian Nacho

$12.00

Wonton chips, Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, black olive, tomato, pepperoncini and pepperoni

American Nachos

$6.00

Tortilla chips, ground beef, pulled pork or chicken, cheddar and Colby cheese, lettuce, tomato, black olives, jalapenos

Pork Belly

$13.00Out of stock

Sliced braised pork belly on top of crispy fried onions with a side of habanero BBQ sauce

Smothered Fries

$5.00

Cheddar and bacon or Smoked gouda, mozzarella, and pulled pork

Spinach Dip

$11.00

Sautéed spinach, Parmigiano-Reggiano, red pepper flake, mayo, sour cream, and artichoke with warm bread and wonton chips

Fried Pickles

$4.50

Hand battered pickle chips served with ranch dressing

Chips & Salsa

Wings

1/2lb Bone-In

$7.50

1lb Bone-In

$15.00

1/2lb Boneless

$8.00

1lb Boneless

$16.00

Greens

House Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, grape tomato, croutons, cheddar, bacon, ranch dressing

House Salad /w Chicken

$10.00

House Salad /w Shrimp

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Hearts of Romaine, croutons, Parmigiano-Reggiano, house made Caesar dressing

Caesar Salad /w Chicken

$12.00

Caesar Salad /w Shrimp

$14.00

Italian Chop Salad

$13.00

Romaine, Soprasseta, pepperoncini, kalamata olive, peppadews, fresh mozzarella, Italian dressing

Greek Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, chicken, tomato, cucumber, olive, feta, radish, balsamic vinaigrette

Orchard Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, Fuji apple, Gorgonzola, dried cranberries, chicken, apple cider vinaigrette

Craft Burgers & Sandwiches

BBQ Cheddar

$14.00

1/2 pound burger, house made onion strings, house cut bacon, cheddar, BBQ sauce, house bun

Cackle

$13.00

1/2 pound burger, house cut bacon, fried egg, American cheese, pretzel bun, peanut butter and jelly

Classic

$12.00

1/2 pound burger, American cheese, house cut bacon, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, house bun

Crispy Chicken Club

$12.00

Crispy Nashville Hot

$12.00

Hand breaded chicken breast, deep fried, then tossed in our Nashville hot butter sauce. House bun with lettuce and pickles

Diablo

$13.00

1/2 pound burger, hand breaded jalapeño chips, pepper jack, lettuce and tomato, house bun

Fifty-Fifty

$16.00

1/2 pound burger, Iowa Barbeque Company pulled pork, Havarti, house cut bacon, caramelized onion on house bun

Juicy Lucy

$13.00

1/2 pound burger, stuffed with caramelized apples and smoked gouda. Topped with gouda cream sauce, house bun

Grilled Chicken Club

$12.00

Hand breaded or grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, ranch dressing, Swiss cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato on a house bun

Grilled Nashville Hot

$12.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$7.00

Hand-sliced choice sirloin, white American cheese, sautéed green peppers and onions on a soft hoagie roll

Texan

$18.00

1/2 pound burger, Iowa Barbeque Company brisket, cheddar, onion and pickle, house bun

The Veggie

$12.00

Vegetable patty, Havarti, roasted red pepper, garlic aioli, arugula, house bun

Fish & Chips

$13.00Out of stock

Cornbeef and Cabbage

$16.00Out of stock

14" Signature Pies

Americano 14"

$21.00

Canadian Bacon, pepperoni, ground beef, sausage, mushrooms, green olives & onions

Pepperoni Cream Cheese 14"

$21.00

San Marzano red sauce, whole milk mozzarella, pepperoni, cream cheese and pepperoncini

Taco 14"

$21.00

Our version of a Tex-Mex pie. Bean based sauce, ground beef, Monterry Jack and cheddar. Finished with cheddar, lettuce, tomatom and jalapeño . Served with taco sauce

Iowan 14"

$21.00

Chicken, bacon, mozzarella, white sauce, finished with hose made ranch sauce

Rock Romano 14"

$21.00

Red sauce, garlic, link sausage, ricotta, peppadew pepper, mozzarella and basil

Classic Chicken Alfredo 14"

$21.00

White sauce with chicken, whole milk mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Pro-tip: Add mushrooms!

Meat-Eater 14"

$21.00

Mozzarella + red sauce with house made sausage, ground beef, Canadian bacon and pepperoni

San Italia 14"

$21.00

Mozzarella, Parmigiano-Reggiano, Gorgonzola, fig jam, Prosciutto, arugula, balsamic glaze, no sauce

Hickory + Oak 14"

$21.00

Iowa Barbeque Company brisket and pulled pork, pepper medley, BBQ sauce, Monterey Jack, cheddar, fried onion, and scallion

Buffalo 14"

$21.00

White sauce, chicken, wing sauce, mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, ranch dressing

Own the Pig 14"

$21.00

Red sauce, pork belly, bacon, Canadian bacon, house made sausage, and whole milk mozzarella

BYO 14" North American

$17.00

Detroit Style Pizza

Detroit Style Cheese

$19.00

Detroit Style Pepperoni

$20.00

Detroit Style Sausage

$21.00

Detroit Style Sausage and Pepperoni

$22.00

Focaccias

Greek Flatbread

$13.00

Garlic spinach, chicken, tomato, Kalamata olive, Fior Di Latte mozzarella, feta, onion

Margherita Flatbread

$12.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, Fior Di Latte mozzarella, basil, salt, olive oil

BBQ Belly Flatbread

$13.00

Pork belly, smoked gouda, cheddar, BBQ sauce, apple slaw

BYO Foccacia

$10.00

Americano Focaccia

$13.00

Pepperoni Cream Cheese Focaccia

$13.00

Taco Focaccia

$13.00

Iowan Focaccia

$13.00

Rock Romano Focaccia

$13.00

Chicken Alfredo Focaccia

$13.00

Meat Eater Focaccia

$13.00

San Italia Focaccia

$13.00

Hickory + Oak Focaccia

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Focaccia

$13.00

Own the Pig Focaccia

$13.00

Pasta

Brisket Mac + Cheese

$18.00

Cavatappi pasta + brisket smothered with house made cheese sauce

Creamy Lobster Fettuccine

$18.00

Fettuccine, lobster, wild mushroom medley, chili flake, and alfredo cream sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.00

Classic house made alfredo with fettuccine noodle

Spaghetti + Meatball

$16.00

House made tomato sauce, handmade meatballs, topped with Pecorino Romano

Tortellini Formaggio

$13.00

Cheese filled tortellini, roasted tomato, sautéed spinach, alfredo sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano

Jambalaya

$18.00

Chicken, sautéed shrimp, spicy link sausage and roasted red peppers tossed with spaghetti noodles and spicy Alfredo sauce

Kids Menu

Chicken Strips

$6.00

Kids Noodles

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$6.00

Kids Mini Pizza

$6.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger Sliders

$6.00

Kids PB&J

$6.00

Dessert

Cast Iron Sundae

$9.00

A mega sized warm chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped topping, chocolate & caramel

Habitue Bread Pudding

$10.00

The secret to Habitue's famous bread pudding is billowy portions of their cinnamon rolls blended with homemade caramel and an egg custard. Topped with a caramel sauce and vanilla ice cream.

A La Carte

Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

$3.00

Breadstick

$2.00

House Made Onion Rings

$5.00

Bosco Stick

$3.00

Kids Fries

$2.00

Kids Apple Slices

$2.00

Kids Kettle Chips

$2.00

Kids Sweet Potato Fries

$2.00

Side Sauces

Ranch

$0.50+

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

French

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Sriracha Dip

$1.00

Balsamic Vingaigrette

$0.50

Apple Cidar Vinaigrette

$0.50

Atomic

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Habanero BBQ

$0.50

Asian Sesame

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Dry Rub

$1.00

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Nashville Hot

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Merchandise

20 oz Tumbler

$25.00

30 oz Tumbler

$30.00

Beer Glass

$10.00

Crewneck

$40.00

Employee Crewneck

$35.00

Employee Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$30.00

Employee T-Shirt

$15.00

Long Sleeve Hooded

$35.00

Pizza Peel

$45.00

T-Shirt

$20.00

Trucker Hat

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

630 8th Ave SW, Le Mars, IA 55426

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

4 Brothers Bar & Grill - Le Mars - 1430 Two Rivers Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
1430 Two Rivers Blvd Le Mars, IA 51031
View restaurantnext
The Golden Pheasant Steakhouse - 44028 IA-3
orange starNo Reviews
44028 IA-3 Remsen, IA 51050
View restaurantnext
Brad's Breads and Bakery - 101 Central Ave NE - Orange City, IA 51041 - (712)707-9170
orange star4.8 • 39
101 Central Ave NE Orange City, IA 51041
View restaurantnext
4 Brothers Bar & Grill - Sioux Center - 50 St Andrew's Way
orange starNo Reviews
50 St Andrew's Way Sioux Center, IA 51250
View restaurantnext
The Spot Espresso Bar & Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
351 Hwy 12 Akron, IA 51001
View restaurantnext
Late Harvest Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
815 N Sioux Center, IA 51250
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Le Mars

Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurantnext
Colita
orange star5.0 • 11,337
5400 Penn Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Martina
orange star5.0 • 9,100
4312 S Upton Ave Minneapolis, MN 55410
View restaurantnext
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
orange star4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Kiku Bistro
orange star4.5 • 8,069
2819 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
The Lowry
orange star4.4 • 5,650
2112 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Le Mars
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Saint Paul
review star
Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
No reviews yet
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston