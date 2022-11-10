  • Home
P.S. Taco Company - West Mobile REBUILDING imageView gallery

P.S. Taco Company - West Mobile REBUILDING Mobile - NOT ACTIVE

review star

No reviews yet

7899 Cottage Hill Road Bldg 2

Mobile, AL 36695

Order Again

From the Top

Chips and Queso

$7.00

House Queso and Fried Chips

Chips and Salsa

$7.00

House Made Chips with Salsa

P.S Taco Fries

$13.00

Fries topped with pickled onion's, diced pineapple, mango salsa, avocado, queso, jack cheese onions, black beans, jalapeños, sweet chili spicy mayo, Cilantro lime aioli and corn. Comes with your choice of Chicken, seasoned ground Beef, Shrimp , Snapper, Brisket, Korean short rib or Pork belly.

Nachos

$13.00

Fried chips topped with pickled onions, Queso, Diced Pineapple, Mango Salsa, Avocado, Jack Cheese, Onions, Black Beans, Jalapeños, Sweet Chili Spicy Mayo and Cilantro lime aioli and corn. *Includes your choice of Chicken, Seasoned Ground Beef, Shrimp, Snapper, Brisket, Korean Short Rib, or Pork Belly.

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$5.00

Our house made recipe of Chicken Tortilla Soup.

Chips and Guacamole

$10.00Out of stock

House Guacamole and Fried Chips

Fiesta Stack

$11.00

Queso / Salsa And Chips

$7.00

A La Carte - Taco

Backwoods Hawaiian Taco

$6.00

Pork Belly, pickled red onions, House slaw, Mixed Greens, Pineapple Mango salsa, Pineapple BBQ sauce, Jalapeños

Belly Of The Beast Taco

$6.00

Pork Belly, grilled Shrimp, Sweet chili spicy mayo, pickled red onions,Avocado,Mixed greens, Mango salsa and then topped with Cilantro Lime Ailoli

Black Jack Taco

$6.00

Korean style marinated Beef, Blue Cheese, Pineapple mango salsa, Pickled Onions, Mixed greens and the topped with Cilantro Lime Aioli

Brisket Taco

$6.00

Brisket Beef, House BBQ Sauce, Pineapple mango salsa, House Slaw and topped with Jalapeños

Buffalo Chicken Taco

$5.00

Mild Ranch Crema, Shredded Carrot, Blue Cheese Dressing, Jack Cheese and topped with Mild Salsa

Crunchy Wrap

$10.00

Flour Tortilla with a Hard tortilla inside, loaded with seasoned Ground Beef, Queso, Sour Cream, Shredded Lettuce and then wrapped and grill pressed to perfection.

Fish Taco - Fried

$6.00

Toasted Coconut Panko breaded Snapper, Sweet chili spicy mayo, House slaw, pickled Red Onions, Pineapple Mango salsa and then topped with Cilanto Lime Aioli

Grilled Chicken Taco

$5.00

Grilled chicken, Sour cream, Shredded Lettuce, Jack Cheese and topped with mild salsa

Ground Beef Taco

$5.00

Marinated Ground Beef, Sour Cream, Shredded Lettuce, Jack Cheese and then topped with mild salsa.

Macho Burrito

$13.00

Turn any taco into a Macho Burrito.

Adult Quesadilla

$10.00

Jack Cheese, Pickled Onion, Charred fresh sweet corn. Folded to perfect in a Flour tortilla. Add Chicken or Ground Beef $2 - Add Shrimp, Snapper, Brisket for $2.50 - Add Korean Short Rib or Pork Belly for $3

Shrimp Taco - Fried Taco

$6.00

Toasted Coconut Panko breaded Shrimp, Sweet Chili Spicy Mayo, House slaw, Picked Red Onions, Pineapple mango salsa and topped with Cilanto Lime Aioli

Skinny - Shrimp - Grilled

$6.00

Seared Shrimp or Grilled Snapper, Pineapple Mango Salsa, Pickled Red Onion and then topped with Cilantro Lime Aioli.

The One Who Doesn't Eat Meat Taco

$4.00

Vegetarian - Charred fresh sweet corn, Cayenne, Green onions, Mixed Greens, house slaw, Pickled Red Onion and topped with Gochujang garlic Aioli

Skinny Fish Taco

$6.00

Seared Shrimp or Grilled Snapper, Pineapple Mango Salsa, Pickled Red Onion and then topped with Cilantro Lime Aioli.

Taco Plate

2 Tacos

$13.00

3 Tacos

$15.00

Macho Burrito

$15.00

Adult Quesadilla (Adult)

$10.00

Crunchy Wrap Supreme

$10.00

Nachos

$13.00

P.S Tacos Fries

$13.00

Salads

Mixed Greens, Romaine lettuce, dice raw onion, House slaw, Mango salsa, Carrots, Corn, Jack Cheese, Avocado, choice of Dressing. Add chicken or Ground Beef for $2. Add Shrimp, Snapper, Brisket for $2.50. Add Korean Short Rib or Pork Belly for $3.

P.S Taco Salad

$10.00

Sides

Basmati Rice

$4.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Mexican Corn

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Avocado

$2.50

Pint Salsa

$8.00

Quart Salsa

$15.00

Pint Queso

$8.00

Quart Queso

$15.00

Side Salsa 3oz

$3.50

Side Queso 3oz

$4.00

Side of Guac 3oz

$5.00

Side Salsa w/ Chips

$5.75

Side Queso w/ Chips

$5.75

Side Guac w/ Chips

$5.75Out of stock

Chicken OTS

$2.00

Shrimp OTS

$2.50

Ground beef OTS

$2.00

Snapper OTS

$2.50

Brisket OTS

$2.50

Short Rib OTS

$3.00

Pork Belly OTS

$3.00

3 oz Toppings OTS

$0.50

Kids Menu

12 and under comes with House fried chips, Choice of Corn or Flour Tortilla and a Beverage. **Add cheese or salsa for $1.75

Cheese Quesadilla Kids

$5.00

Beef Quesadilla Kids

$6.00

Steak Quesadilla Kids

$6.00

Chicken Quesadilla Kids

$6.00

1 Beef Taco Kids

$5.00

1 Chicken Taco KIds

$5.00

1 Steak Taco Kids

$5.00

2 Beef Taco Kids

$8.00

2 Chicken Taco Kids

$8.00

2 Steak Taco Kids

$8.00

Eat free

$3.00

Kids Side Queso

$1.75

Kids Side Salsa

$1.75

Sweets

Churros

$6.00

6 Cinnamon and sugar coated churros with chocolate and caramel syrup!

Ice Cream

$2.50

Catering

$14 pp

$14.00

Delivery Fee

$35.00

Sweet Tea Gallon

$8.00

Unsweet Tea Gallon

$8.00

Lemonade Gallon

$8.00

Salsa Pint

$8.00

Salsa Quart

$15.00

Queso Pint

$8.00

Queso Quart

$15.00

Cheesecake

$5.00

Churro

$2.00

Jarritos Mango

$3.00

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.00

Jarritos Strawberry

$3.00

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00

Chafing Fuel

$3.00

Wired Rack

$3.00

Additional Topping

$10.00

Staff Members

$150.00

Chips & Guac

$3.70

Prep/Décor/Breakdown

$450.00

Mexican Rice

$1.00

3 Proteins & Toppings

$15.00

Water/ Sweet Tea/ Lemonade/ Ice/ Lemons

$1.50

Burrito Boxed Lunch

$12.95

Party Room

Party Room

$75.00

Beverages

Water

Sprite

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Sweet tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

unsweet tea

$3.00

RootBeer

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Mellow Yellow

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Pink Lemonaide

$3.00

Coke 0

$3.00

Cokd

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Bar

P.S. House

$7.00

El Jefe

$7.00

La Diabla

$7.00

Desert Flower

$7.00

P.S House Margarita Pitcher

$19.95

Cotton Candy Margarita

$8.00

Watermelon Margarita

$8.00

Frozen House

$7.00

Blue Raspberry Marg

$7.00

Daily House Frozen

$7.00

Cactus Cooler

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Mexicali Cowboy

$7.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mojito

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Bloody Mary Single

$7.00

Bloody Mary Double

$11.00

Bloody Mary Premium

$9.00

Sex On The Beach

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$12.00

P.S. Mule

$7.00

BlackBerry Sage Tequila Smash

$7.00

Blue Hawaiian

$7.00

Paloma

$7.00

Pepe

$6.00

Hornitos plata

$9.00

Casamigos blanco

$9.00

El jimador

$9.00

Jose quavo

$9.00

Milagro silver

$9.00

Jose 1800

$9.00

Patron blanco

$9.00

Don Julio blanco

$9.00

Exotico blanco

$9.00

Espolon reposado

$9.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Jarritos

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.00

Jarritos Green Apple

$3.00

Jarritos Jamaica

$3.00

Jarritos Mango

$3.00

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00

Jarritos Strawberry

$3.00

Juices

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Sour MIx

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7899 Cottage Hill Road Bldg 2, Mobile, AL 36695

Directions

Gallery
P.S. Taco Company - West Mobile REBUILDING image
P.S. Taco Company - West Mobile REBUILDING image

