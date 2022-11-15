  • Home
P.S. Taco Company - Montgomery AL-006 Montgomery, Alabama

7056 Atlanta Hwy

Montgomery, AL 36117

Popular Items

2 Tacos
3 Tacos
Nachos

A La Carte - Taco

Backwoods Hawaiian Taco

$6.00

Pork Belly, Pickled Red Onions, House Slaw, Mixed Greens, Pineapple Mango Salsa, Pineapple BBQ & Jalapenos

Belly Of The Beast Taco

$6.00

Pork belly, grilled shrimp, sweet chili, spicy mayo pickled red onions, avocado, mixed greens, mango salsa, tempura flakes & sweet soy reduction

Black Jack Taco

$6.00

Korean style marinated beef, blue cheese, pineapple mango salsa, pickled red onions, mixed greens & cilantro lime aioli

Brisket Taco

$6.00

Slow cooked brisket, Pineapple BBQ sauce, pineapple mango salsa, house slaw, mixed greens & jalapenos

Buffalo Chicken Taco

$5.00

Chicken, mild ranch crema, shredded carrot, blue cheese dressing, jack cheese & shredded lettuce.

Crunchy Wrap

$10.00

Flour tortilla, seasoned ground beef, queso, sour cream, shredded lettuce and a hard shell.

Fish - Fried Taco

$6.00

Toasted coconut panko crusted Red Snapper, sweet chili, spicy mayo, house slaw, pickled red onions, pineapple mango salsa topped with cilantro lime aioli.

Grilled Chicken Taco

$5.00

Grilled seasoned chicken, sour cream, shredded lettuce, jack cheese and house salsa.

Ground Beef Taco

$5.00

Marinated ground beef, sour cream, shredded lettuce, jack cheese and house salsa.

Macho Burrito

$13.00

Turn any taco into a Macho Burrito. (See taco ingredients)

Adult Quesadilla

$10.00

Jack cheese, pickled red onion, grilled fresh sweet corn (Add protein)

Shrimp Taco (Fried) Taco

$6.00

Toasted coconut panko-breaded shrimp, sweet chili, spicy mayo, house slaw, pickled red onion, pineapple mango salsa topped with cilantro lime aioli.

Skinny - Shrimp Taco

$6.00

Seared shrimp, pineapple mango salsa, cilantro lime aioli and pickled red onion.

The One Who Doesn't Eat Meat Taco

$4.00

Grilled fresh sweet corn, gochujang garlic aioli, cayenne, green onions, mixed greens, house slaw and pickled red onions.

Skinny Fish Taco

$6.00

Seared red snapper, pineapple mango salsa, cilantro lime aioli, topped with cilantro lime aioli.

Catering

Sweet Tea Gallon

$8.00

Unsweet Tea Gallon

$8.00

Lemonade Gallon

$8.00

Salsa Pint

$10.00

Salsa Quart

$15.00

Queso Pint

$10.00

Queso Quart

$15.00

Jarritos Mango

$3.00

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.00

Jarritos Strawberry

$3.00

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00

Chafing Fuel

$3.00

Wired Rack

$3.00

Additional Toppings

$18.00

Staff Members

$150.00

Chips & Guac

$10.00

Prep/Décor/Breakdown

$450.00

Basmati Rice

$4.00

3 Proteins & Toppings

$15.00

Water/ Sweet Tea/ Lemonade/ Ice/ Lemons

$1.50

Burrito Boxed Lunch

$15.00

2- Taco Boxed Lunch

$13.00

Additional Protein

$20.00

Chips & Salsa Bar

$4.95

From the Top

Chips & Queso

$7.00

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

P.S. Taco Fries

$13.00

Nachos

$13.00

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$5.00

Chips & Guacamole (Table Side)

$10.00

Trio App

$14.00

Chips & Salsa (Copy)

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Monterey jack cheese filled grilled flour tortilla.

Kids Beef Quesadilla

$6.00

Steak and monterey jack filled grilled flour tortilla.

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$6.00

Seasoned grilled chicken, monterey jack cheese filled grilled tortilla.

2 Kids Tacos

$8.00

Kids Steak Quesadilla

$6.00

Seasoned grilled steak, monterey jack cheese filled grilled tortilla.

Kids Steak Taco

$5.00

Seasoned grilled steak, monterey jack cheese filled taco. Flour or hard shell

Kids Meal Drink Only

Kids Salsa

$1.75

Kids Salsa

$1.75

Kids Queso

$1.75

Kids Meal Drink

Salad

P.S. Taco Salad

$10.00

Sides

Basmati Rice

$4.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Mexican Corn

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Half Taco Fries

$4.95

Avocado

$2.50

Pint Salsa

$8.00

Quart Salsa

$15.00

Pint Queso

$8.00

Quart Queso

$15.00

Side Salsa 4oz

$3.50

Side Queso 4oz

$4.00

Chips

$1.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Queso 6oz

$4.95

Salsa 6oz

$4.95

Guac 4oz

$5.00

Gua 6oz

$10.00

Peppers

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Blu Cheese

$0.50

Bbq Sauce

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Cilantro Lime Aoili 2oz

$0.50

Mango Salsa 4oz

$1.75

Mango Salsa 6oz

$4.95

Shredded Jack Cheese

$0.50

Lettuce

$0.50

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$5.00

Taco Plate

2 Tacos

$13.00

3 Tacos

$15.00

Macho Burrito

$15.00

2 Tacos (Copy)

$10.00

2 Tacos (Copy)

$13.00

Birria

$13.00

NA Beverages

Tea

$3.00

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Water

Bottled Water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy the taco love!

Location

7056 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery, AL 36117

Directions

