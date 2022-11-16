Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream

P2 Coffee

review star

No reviews yet

4915 Lakewood Rd Suite A

Stanwood, WA 98292

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Americano
White Chocolate Mocha
Mocha

Purist Bar

Americano

Americano

$2.35+

Espresso with water - your choice of: with or without cream, iced or hot, sugar or no sugar

Mocha

Mocha

$3.45+

Hershey chocolate or SF Torani dark chocolate, Milk & Espresso. Hot or Iced.

White Chocolate Mocha

White Chocolate Mocha

$3.85+

Ghirardelli white chocolate powder, milk, and espresso. Hot or Iced.

Latte

Latte

$3.15+

Milk & Espresso. Add a flavor for an extra taste! Hot or Iced.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.15+

A blend of milk, foam and espresso. Your choice of a dry or wet cappuccino. Dry will be mostly foam, wet will be half milk, half foam. Hot only.

Espresso/Doppio

Espresso/Doppio

$1.65

One or two Mazza Coffee Espresso shots saved with a splash of water or cream.

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.70+

A latte made with vanilla & caramel sauce. Layered or stirred.

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$3.85+

Vanilla syrup, milk and espresso.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.85+

Brewed espresso over an extended period of time, slightly sweetened with vanilla and caramel.

The 7 Lakes

Lake Goodwin Fog

Lake Goodwin Fog

$3.10+

Earl Grey tea with Lavender, Vanilla and creamer.

Lake Shoecraft

Lake Shoecraft

$3.85+

Pomegranate Raspberry Iced Tea with Blackberry and Lemonade. Iced only

Lake Ki

Lake Ki

$5.35+

White Chocolate Mocha with Toffee Nut made with both White and Regular Coffee.

Lake Martha

Lake Martha

$4.20+

Hazelnut, English Toffee Mocha with a Caramel Drizzle.

Lake Crabapple

Lake Crabapple

$3.80+

Bourbon Caramel, Vanilla latte with Caramel drizzle

Lake Howard

Lake Howard

$5.35+

Coconut, White chocolate mocha with White Coffee.

Lake Loma

Lake Loma

$4.75+

Honey, Vanilla Latte made with White Coffee topped with cinnamon

Not Coffee

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$3.30+

Club soda flavored with any of our syrup flavors - topped with half n half and whipped cream if you choose.

Tea

Tea

$2.40+

Delicious Stash Tea Premium Green, Earl Grey, Pomegranate Raspberry, English Breakfast, Prange Spice, Chamomile and Peppermint

Tea Latte

$2.65+

Delicious Stash Tea steeped to perfection with creamer.

Chai Latte

$3.90+

Powdered big train chai made with half water, half milk.

Hot Chocolate/Chocolate Milk

Hot Chocolate/Chocolate Milk

$2.40+

Hershey chocolate and milk, hot or cold.

White Hot Chocolate/White Chocolate Milk

$2.65+

White chocolate and milk, hot or cold

Steamer/ Iced Steamer

Steamer/ Iced Steamer

$2.40+

Milk and a flavor, hot or cold

Apple Cider

$2.40+

Apple cider, can be cooled for kids.

Lemonade

$2.20+

Lemonade, can add a flavor, like strawberry lemonade

Orange Juice

$2.20+

Cup of orange juice

Root Beer Float

$5.80+

Vanilla ice cream with Root beer poured over the top.

Creamsicle Float

$5.80+

Vanilla ice cream with Orange club soda poured over the top

Energy Drinks

Redbull Charger

Redbull Charger

$5.80+

Redbull with a flavor, can add cream or OJ

Red Lotus

Red Lotus

$4.95+
Blue Lotus

Blue Lotus

$4.95+

Blue Lotus energy. Add any flavor.

Pink Lotus

Pink Lotus

$4.95+

Pink Lotus energy Drink. Add any flavor.

Purple Lotus

Purple Lotus

$4.95+

Purple lotus energy, add any flavor.

White Lotus

White Lotus

$4.95+

White lotus energy, add any flavor.

Skinny Red Lotus

Skinny Red Lotus

$4.95+

Skinny red lotus energy, add any flavor.

P2

P2

$5.80+

Red Bull flavored with Pineapple and Peach.

Sunset

Sunset

$5.80+

Redbull flavored with Pomegranate, Guava and OJ

12th Man

$5.80+

Redbull flavored with Blue Raspberry & Green Apple

Ike

$4.95+

Blue Lotus flavored with White Peach & Watermelon

Maggie

$4.95+

Pink Lotus flavored with Mango, Guave and Lemonade

Blended Treats

Mango Smoothie

$4.25+

Real fruit Mango Fruit Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.25+

Real fruit Strawberry Smoothie

Mango & Strawberry Smoothie

Mango & Strawberry Smoothie

$4.25+

Real fruit Mango Strawberry smoothie.

Frappe

$4.95+

Cold shots blended with big train frappe powder, add any flavors you want!

White Chocolate Frappe

$5.80+

Cold shots, white chocolate blended with big train frappe powder

Mocha Frappe

Mocha Frappe

$5.50+

Cold shots and Hershey chocolate blended with big train frappe powder.

Caramel Frappe

Caramel Frappe

$5.80+

Cold shots and Caramel blended with big train frappe powder.

Shakes

Ice Cream Shake

Ice Cream Shake

$5.80+
Reese Peanut Butter Shake

Reese Peanut Butter Shake

$6.35+

A great flavor combination, ice cream, milk and Reese's peanut butter cup blended together.

Oreo Ice Cream Shake

Oreo Ice Cream Shake

$6.35+

Blended Ice Cream & oreo shake

Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Shake

Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Shake

$6.35+
Cookie Dough Shake

Cookie Dough Shake

$6.35+

Choose one of our ready to eat cookie dough flavors blended with our delicious ice cream. This is amazing....!!!!

Strawberry Ice Cream Shake

Strawberry Ice Cream Shake

$6.35+
Blueberry Ice Cream Shake

Blueberry Ice Cream Shake

$6.35+
Banana Ice Cream Shake

Banana Ice Cream Shake

$6.35+

Espresso Shakes

Espresso Shake

Espresso Shake

$6.05+

Vanilla ice cream, espresso Shots and flavoring blended into creamy goodness

Mudslide Shake

Mudslide Shake

$6.05+

Chocolate ice cream shake flavored with Coffee Liqueur syrup to resemble your favorite chocolate cocktail.

Mocha E-Shake

Mocha E-Shake

$6.60+

Chocolate ice cream, espresso shots, blended into a creamy goodness

Caramel E-Shake

Caramel E-Shake

$6.90+

Vanilla ice cream shake foamed with espresso and rich Caramel sauce

White Chocolate E-Shake

White Chocolate E-Shake

$6.90+

Vanilla ice cream, espresso flavored with white chocolate for something extra sweet.

White Coffee E-Shake

$6.90+
White on White Shake

White on White Shake

$7.70+

White Coffee, vanilla ice cream sweetened with white Chocolate. Extra sweet, extra Cold, and extra Caffeinated.

Ice Cream & Ready to Eat Cookie Dough

Con Helado

$2.75
Family Size Cookie Dough

Family Size Cookie Dough

$6.60
One Scoop of Cookie Dough

One Scoop of Cookie Dough

$2.20
One Scoop of Ice Cream

One Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.20
The Best Thing Ever

The Best Thing Ever

$4.40
Two Scoops of Cookie Dough

Two Scoops of Cookie Dough

$3.85

Two Scoops of Ice Cream

$3.85

Grab & Go

Red Bull Can

Red Bull Can

$4.40
Sugar Free Red Bull Can

Sugar Free Red Bull Can

$4.40
Bottle of Root Beer

Bottle of Root Beer

$3.30
Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$1.40
Family Size Cookie Dough

Family Size Cookie Dough

$6.60

Fresh Banana

$1.10

Pastries & Treats

Muffin

Muffin

$4.25

House made large blueberry or chocolate muffin.

Muffin Top

Muffin Top

$3.80
Cookie

Cookie

$3.75
Rice Krispies Treats

Rice Krispies Treats

$3.50
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$5.50
Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$3.50
Donut Holes

Donut Holes

$5.00
Bagel

Bagel

$3.85
Premium Bagel

Premium Bagel

$4.85
Caramel Brownie

Caramel Brownie

$3.50

Breakfast Sandwich & Breakfast Burritos

Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

$6.25

2 eggs, Applewood bacon, Chedder Cheese served on English Muffin

Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

$6.25

2 eggs, Sausage patty, Chedder Cheese served on English Muffin

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$7.25

3 eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Chedder cheese rolled in flour tortilla

Acai Bowl

Açaí Bowl topped with granola, three servings of fresh fruit- Blueberries, Strawberries and Banana's, honey and your choice of peanut butter or coconut flakes. Perfect healthy snack!
Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$8.49

Lunch Items

Turkey Club with Salad

Turkey Club with Salad

$8.99Out of stock

Smoked Turkey, Applewood Bacon, Swiss cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Chipotle Aioli on Half Ciabatta roll comes with side Caesar salad

1/2 Turkey Club

$5.99

Smoked Turkey, Applewood Bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Chipotle Aioli on Half Ciabatta roll

Side Ceasar Salad

$3.99Out of stock

Romain lettuce, Parmesan cheese, Croutons and Caesar Dressing

P2 Coffee T Shirt

T Shirt

$20.00

P2 Coffee Sticker

P2 Car Sticker

P2 Car Sticker

$2.00

P2 Apron

Apron

$10.00

1 lb. Bag of Coffee

1 lb. Bag of Coffee

$12.25

10 lb bag or ice

10 lb bag or ice

$2.80

P2 Logo Cup

P2 Logo cup

$24.99

P2 Beanie Hat

Cameron Cable Knit Pom Beanie, Gray with blue logo

Beanie

$20.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome the P2 Coffee. We are proud to offer a unique Fresh Local menu at our 7 Lakes Washington location. We offer Local Mazza Coffee. From Lattes to Cookie Dough milk shakes, pastries, ice cream, ice blended coffees to a hot espresso drinks, we craft every item with care.

Website

Location

4915 Lakewood Rd Suite A, Stanwood, WA 98292

Directions

Gallery
P2 Coffee House image
P2 Coffee House image
P2 Coffee House image
P2 Coffee House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cama Beach Cafe & Catering
orange starNo Reviews
1880 SW Camano Dr Camano Island, WA 98282
View restaurantnext
Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery Mount Vernon
orange starNo Reviews
121 B Freeway Dr Mount Vernon, WA 98273
View restaurantnext
0102 - WA-Lynnwood
orange starNo Reviews
18700-A 33rd Ave. West Lynnwood, WA 98037
View restaurantnext
BittyFish Sushi
orange star4.5 • 478
3000 184th St SW Lynnwood, WA 98037
View restaurantnext
Mercurys Coffee Co. - Haggen
orange star4.5 • 485
17641 Garden Way NE Woodinville, WA 98072
View restaurantnext
Brix Wine Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
13550 NE Village Square Drive Woodinville, WA 98072
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Stanwood

Stanwood Grill
orange star4.2 • 315
8628 271st St NW Stanwood, WA 98292
View restaurantnext
Happy Teriyaki & Sushi
orange star4.7 • 284
9730 Washington 532 STE G Stanwood, WA 98292
View restaurantnext
SAAL Brewing
orange star4.7 • 94
10209 270th St NW Stanwood, WA 98292
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Stanwood
Camano Island
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Marysville
review star
Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
No reviews yet
Freeland
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Coupeville
review star
No reviews yet
Everett
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Mukilteo
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Snohomish
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston