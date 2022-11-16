Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream
P2 Coffee
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome the P2 Coffee. We are proud to offer a unique Fresh Local menu at our 7 Lakes Washington location. We offer Local Mazza Coffee. From Lattes to Cookie Dough milk shakes, pastries, ice cream, ice blended coffees to a hot espresso drinks, we craft every item with care.
Location
4915 Lakewood Rd Suite A, Stanwood, WA 98292
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery Mount Vernon
No Reviews
121 B Freeway Dr Mount Vernon, WA 98273
View restaurant