Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bars & Lounges
American

Pa’ia Bay Coffee & Bar 115 hana hwy

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

115 Hana Highway

Paia, HI 96779

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Iced Dirty Chai Macadamia Latte
Latte
Orange Juice

Rum Specials

$3 Rum

$3.00

$5 Mai Tai

$5.00

Juneshine

$5.00

Espresso Lattes & Coffee

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Latte

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Latte

$6.75+

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Oat Milk, Double Shot of Espresso, Vanilla Syrup, Whipped Cream

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Iced Coffee

$3.00+

Coffee Refill

$1.00

Iced Lavender Oat Milk Latte

$6.75+

double shot espresso, organic oat milk, house made lavender syrup

Iced Coconut Caramel Latte

$6.75+

double shot espresso, organic coconut milk, vegan coconut caramel

Iced Dirty Chai Macadamia Latte

$6.75+

Double shot espresso, chai tea, organic macadamia milk

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$6.00+

Maui blend cold brew on draft

Americano

$4.50+

Double shot espresso, water

Cappuccino

$5.00

Double shot espresso, equal parts steamed milk & foam

Cafe Mocha

$6.25+

Double espresso shot, chocolate sauce, whole milk

Espresso (DBL Shot)

$4.25

Flat White

$4.50

Latte

$5.50+

Double shot espresso, whole milk

Macciato

$5.25

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Teas

Pumpkin Spiced Chai Latte (Iced)

Pumpkin Spiced Chai Latte (Iced)

$4.75+

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Hot Tea

$3.75

Matcha Latte

$5.25+

Iced Tea

$3.25+

Fresh brewed unsweetened iced tea

Tea Latte

$4.25+

N/A Beverage

Mananalu Water

Mananalu Water

$3.50

Purified Water balanced with electrolytes

Pauwela Strawberry Guava Water Kefir

Pauwela Strawberry Guava Water Kefir

$7.00Out of stock

Pauwela Mango Guava Kombucha

$7.00
Perrier

Perrier

$3.25
POG

POG

$3.50
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$4.50
Pineapple Juice

Pineapple Juice

$4.50
Coke

Coke

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Milk

$4.00

Sweets

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$12.00

Creamy acai, honey, granola, bananas, blueberries

Chocolate Chip Walnut Banana Bread

Chocolate Chip Walnut Banana Bread

$5.00
Toasted Chocolate Chip & Walnut Banana Bread

Toasted Chocolate Chip & Walnut Banana Bread

$6.00
Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$4.50
Toasted Banana Bread

Toasted Banana Bread

$5.50

Lunch

Capre-za

Capre-za

$14.00Out of stock

CAPRESE ON A PIZZA- CAPRE-ZA Roasted Garlic, Roma tomatoes, Fresh mozzarella, Basil, Truffle Balsamic Vinegar & EVOO

Beekeeper Flatbread

Beekeeper Flatbread

$12.00

Naan bread, creamy boursin cheese, red sauce, mozzarella, bacon bits, raw local honey drizzle

Magic Mushroom Flatbread

Magic Mushroom Flatbread

$12.00

sauteed baby bella mushrooms, creamy boursin, mozzarella and pecorino cheeses, balsamic truffle glaze

Cheese Flatbread

Cheese Flatbread

$10.00

red sauce, creamy boursin, mozzarella & pecorino cheeses

Baja Fish Taco

Baja Fish Taco

$6.00
Carnita Taco

Carnita Taco

$4.00
Vegan Nut Taco

Vegan Nut Taco

$5.00

Chicken Tinga Taco

$4.00Out of stock
Baja Fish Taco SALAD

Baja Fish Taco SALAD

$15.00

Crispy flour shell, romaine lettuce, shredded cabbage, papaya seed dressing, avocado, salsa, cotija cheese, cilantro lime crema, crispy mahi mahi

Vegan Taco Salad

Vegan Taco Salad

$13.00

Crispy flour tortilla bowl, romaine lettuce, shredded cabbage, papaya seed dressing, vegan nut mixture, avocado, salsa, sweet onions, vegan cilantro crema

Buddha Bowl

Buddha Bowl

$14.00

Moloka'i Sweet Potatoes, Baked Tofu, Sliced Bell Peppers, Diced Avocado, Shredded Carrots, Mixed Greens, Papaya Seed Dressing, Steamed Rice

Kalua Pork Bowl

Kalua Pork Bowl

$14.00

Slow roasted kalua pig, Molokai sweet potatoes, hapa rice and mixed greens.

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Side Chips

$2.50

Side Salsa

$2.50

Retail

Bag Coffee

Bag Coffee

$15.00
Bag of Espresso

Bag of Espresso

$20.00
Coffee Mug

Coffee Mug

$16.00

Women's Tank

$22.00

Men's Tee

$25.00
Hat

Hat

$25.00
Silipint Cup

Silipint Cup

$15.00
Bracelets

Bracelets

$45.00+
Tote Bag

Tote Bag

$12.00
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 1:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:30 am - 12:30 pm, 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 12:30 pm, 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 12:30 pm, 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 12:30 pm, 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 12:30 pm, 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

115 Hana Highway, Paia, HI 96779

Directions

Gallery
Pa’ia Bay Coffee & Bar image
Pa’ia Bay Coffee & Bar image
Pa’ia Bay Coffee & Bar image

