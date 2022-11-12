Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bars & Lounges
American
Pa’ia Bay Coffee & Bar 115 hana hwy
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 12:30 pm, 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 12:30 pm, 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 12:30 pm, 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 12:30 pm, 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 12:30 pm, 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Location
115 Hana Highway, Paia, HI 96779
Gallery
