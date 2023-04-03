  • Home
Pablos Restaurant and Cantina - Fate 131 East Fate Main Place

No reviews yet

131 East Fate Main Place

Fate, TX 75087

All Day Menu

APERITIVO

CHILI CON QUESO CUP

$5.00

CHILI CON QUESO BOWL

$8.00

GUACAMOLE

$9.00

CEVICHE

$16.00

BEAN AND CHESSE NACHOS

$10.00

CHICKEN NACHOS

$12.00

BRISKET NACHOS

$13.00

STEAK NACHOS

$13.00

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$12.00

BRISKET QUESADILLA

$13.00

STEAK QUESADILLA

$13.00

BOTANA PARA LA FAMILIA

$24.00

ELOTE CON CREMA

$8.00

KENNEDYS FLAUTAS

$12.00

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$12.00

CALDO

SOPA RANCHERA BOWL

$9.00

SOPA RANCHERA CUP

$5.00

ENSALADA

CEVICHE SALAD

$16.00

CHICKEN SOUTHWEST SALAD

$13.00

SALMON SOUTHWEST SALAD

$18.00

TACOS

TACOS CALLEJEROS

$14.00

TACOS DE LA CASA

$12.00

BAJA TACOS

$15.00

SOUTHWEST TACOS

$12.00

ENCHILADAS

TOMATILLO ENCHILADAS

$12.00

MANCHA MANTEL MOLE

$12.00

BRISKET ENCHILADAS

$12.00

VEGGIE ENCHILADAS

$11.00

CHEESE ENCHILADAS

$11.00

DEL MAR

GRILLED SALMON

$20.00

RED SNAPPER

$28.00

CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO

$25.00

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

$25.00

ESPECIAL DE LA CASA

POLLO GUANAJUATO

$17.00

AL CHIPOTLE

$20.00

RANCHERO SKIRT STEAK

STEAK CHIMICHURRI

$24.00

WOODYS SPECIAL

$24.00

CARNITAS PLATE

$16.00

CHEF MARCO

$28.00

AZTECA

$35.00

MAHI MAHI SPECIAL

$20.00

SIDES

RICE

$3.00

REFRIED BEANS

$3.00

CHARRO BEANS

$3.00

SCOOP GUACA

$3.00

SD GUACAMOLE

$5.00

PICO DE GALLO

$3.00

SHREDDER CHEESE

$3.00

SOUR CREAM

$2.50

GRILLED VEGETABLES

$5.00

STEAM ARTICHOKE/SPINACH

$5.00

FLOUR TORTILLAS

$2.50

CORN TORTILLAS

$2.50

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

PAN DE ELOTE

$5.00

PLANTAINS

$5.00

SIDE BEEF FAJITA

$10.00

SIDE CHICKEN FAJITA

$8.00

JALAPENOS

$3.00

QUESO FRESCO

$3.00

SD SHRIMP

$2.00

CILANTRO

$0.50

ONIONS

$1.00

TOMATES

$1.50

SLICED AVOCADOE

$3.00

JICAMA SALAD

$3.00

SAUCES

$3.00

A LA CARTA

SINGLE ENCHILADA

$3.50

SINGLE TACO CALLEJERO

$3.50

SINGLE TACO DE LA CASA

$4.00

SINGLE BAJA TACO

$5.00

SINGLE SOUTHWEST TACO

$4.00

SINGLE BEEF FAJITA TACO

$5.00

SINGLE CHK FAJITA

$5.00

SINGLE BEAN BURRITO

$5.00

KIDS

KID CHICKEN TENDERS

$5.00

KIDS CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$5.00

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$5.00

DESSERT

TRES LECHES

$7.00

STRAWBERY CAKE

$7.00

CREPES

$7.00

SOPAPIAS

$7.00

BROWNIE

$7.00

SCOOP ICE CREAM

$3.00

OPEN DESSERT

$7.00

Bar Menu

DRAFT BEER

MICHELOB ULTRA DRAFT

$5.00

DOS X DRAFT

$6.00

MODELO DRAFT

$6.00

SHINNER DRAFT

$6.00

DALLAS BLOND

$7.00

MILLER DRAFT

$5.00

COCKTAILS

HOUSE MARGARITA

$9.00

TOPSHELF MARGARITA

$12.00

OVER THE TOP

$16.00

SKINNY MARGARITA

$12.00

SANGRIAL SWIRL

$10.00

MANGO MARGARITA

$10.00

STRAWBERRY MARGARITA

$10.00

STRAWBERRY AND MANGO MARGARITA

$12.00

CUCUMBER MARGARITA

$10.00

SPICY MARGARITA

$12.00

BLACKBERRY MARGARITA

$10.00

SANGRIA ROCKS

$9.00

RANCH WATER

$10.00

AMARETTO SOUR

$12.00

MOSCOW MULE

$12.00

COSMO MARTINI

$12.00

WOODYS MARTINI

$14.00

MARTINI

$12.00

MEXICAN MARTINI

$12.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$12.00

CARAJILLO

$10.00

BERRITA

$12.00

PABLOS FIREBALL

$8.00

MOJITO

$10.00

PALOMA

$12.00

LONG ISLAND ICE TEA

$16.00

PINA COLADA

$12.00

BLOODIE MARY

$8.00

BEER BOTTLE

BUDLIGHT

$5.00

COORS LIGHT

$5.00

BLOOD & HONEY

$6.00

PACIFICO

$6.00

MILLER LIGHT

$5.00

MODELO ESPECIAL

$6.00

MODELO NEGRA

$6.00

CORONA EXTRA

$6.00

CORONA LIGHT

$6.00

CORONA PREMIER

$6.00

DOS X BOTTLE

$6.00

MICHELOB BOTTLE

$5.00

VICTORIA

$6.00

TECATE

$6.00

ODULS

$6.00

SHINNER

$6.00

MICHELADA

$8.00

WINE

GLASS HOUSE CABERNET

$9.00

GLASS HOUSE PINOT NOIR

$9.00

GLASS HOUSE CHARDONNAY

$9.00

GLASS SAUVIGNON BLANC

$9.00

GLASS MEIOMI PINOT NOIR

$15.00

GLASS PINOT GRIGIO

$9.00

GLASS CHAMPAGNE

$7.00

GLASS PROSECCO

$12.00

HOUSE BOTTLE FOG

$25.00

CHAMPAGNE BOTTLE

$25.00

PROSECCO BOTTLE

$40.00

MEIOMI NOIR BOTTLE

$40.00

TEQUILA

CINCORO

$25.00

CABO WABO REPOSADO

$12.00

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

$13.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$12.00

CAZADORES BLANCO

$12.00

CLAZE AZUL BLANCO

$20.00

CLASE AZUL REPOSADO

$25.00

CODIGO BLANCO

$11.00

CODIGO REPOSADO

$12.00

DON JULIO BLANCO

$12.00

DON JULIO REPOSADO

$13.00

DON JULIO 1942

$25.00

HERRADURA REPOSADO

$12.00

HORNITOS REPOSADO

$13.00

LALO BLANCO

$10.00

MAESTRO DOBEL

$13.00

PATRON SILVER

$12.00

PATRON REPOSADO

$13.00

WELL TEQUILA

$9.00

VODKA

DEEP EDDY RUBY RED

$9.00

DEEP EDDY LEMON

$9.00

GREY GOOSE

$12.00

TITOS

$9.00

WHISKEY

CROWN ROYAL

$9.00

EVEN WILLIAMS

$12.00

JACK DANIELS

$9.00

JIM BEAN

$12.00

KNOB CREEK

$12.00

MAKERS MARK

$10.00

WOODFORD

$12.00

JAMESON

$9.00

TX WHISKEY

$12.00

BUFFALO TRACE

$12.00

SCOTCH

BALVENIE 12 YEAR

$10.00

DEWARDS

$9.00

GLENIVET

$12.00

MACALLAN 18 YRS

$14.00

MACALLAN 12 YEARS

$14.00

JOHNNY WALKER BLACK

$12.00

CHIVAS

$10.00

RUM

BACARDI BLANCO

$11.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$9.00

DON Q WHITE

$10.00

MEYERS DARK

$10.00

MALIBU

$9.00

GIN

BOMBAY SAPHIRE

$9.00

HENDRICKS

$10.00

TANQUERAY

$9.00

CORDIALS

AMARETTO DISARONNO

$9.00

BAILEYS IRISH CREME

$9.00

COINTREAU

$9.00

FIREBALL CINNAMON

$7.00

FRANGELICO

$10.00

GRAND MARNIER

$9.00

KAHLUA

$9.00

LICOR 43

$9.00

MIDORI

$7.00

TRIPLE SEC

$6.00

CHAMBORD

$9.00

PEACH SCHNAPPS

$6.00

BUTTERSCOTCH SCHNAPPS

$6.00

WATERMELON SCHNAPPS

$6.00

LEMON SCHNAPPS

$6.00

HOT DAMN SCHAPPS

$6.00

MEZCAL

CASAMIGOS MEZCAL

$14.00

SOMBRA MEZCAL

$12.00

Beverage Menu

BEVERAGES

ICE TEA

$2.50

SWEET TEA

$2.50

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

DR. PEPPER

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.50

ORANGE FANTA

$3.50

TOPO CHICO

$4.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.50

MILK

$3.50

COFFEE

$2.50

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.50

VIRGEN DRINK

$5.00

SODA WATER

$2.50

Brunch Menu

BRUNCH

HUEVOS CON CHORIZO

$13.00

CHILAQUILES

$13.00

HUEVOS BORRACHOS

$13.00

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$13.00

VEGGIES OMELETTE

$12.00

HUEVOS CON BACON

$12.00

HUEVOS ALBANIL

$12.00

CATERING FOOD

SALSA

8 OZ SALSA

$5.99

16 OZ SALSA

$9.99

ROOM SET UP

$75.00

SPECIAL DRINKS

$5 MARGARITA

$5.00

$5 WINE

$5.00

$5 BEER

$5.00

MIMOSA

$4.00

BLOODIE MARY

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

131 East Fate Main Place, Fate, TX 75087

Directions

