All Day Menu

APERITIVO

CHILI CON QUESO CUP

$5.00

CHILI CON QUESO BOWL

$9.00

GUACAMOLE

$9.00

CEVICHE

$17.00

BEAN AND CHESSE NACHOS

$11.00

STEAK NACHOS

$14.00

CHICKEN NACHOS

$13.00

BRISKET NACHOS

$14.00

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$13.00

BRISKET QUESADILLA

$14.00

STEAK QUESADILLA

$14.00

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$12.00

KENNEDYS FLAUTAS

$12.00

ELOTE CON CREMA

$8.00

BOTANA PARA LA FAMILIA

$24.00

SHRIMP BACON

$16.00

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$16.00

CALDO

SOPA RANCHERA BOWL

$9.00

SOPA RANCHERA CUP

$5.00

ENSALADA

STRAWBERRY WALNUT SALAD

SOUTHWEST SALAD

CEVICHE SALAD

$17.00

TACOS

TACOS CALLEJEROS

$15.00

TACOS DE LA CASA

$13.00

BAJA TACOS

$16.00

SOUTHWEST TACOS

$12.00

ENCHILADAS

TOMATILLO ENCHILADAS

$13.00

MANCHA MANTEL MOLE

$13.00

BRISKET ENCHILADAS

$14.00

VEGGIE ENCHILADAS

$12.00

CHEESE ENCHILADAS

$12.00

SHRIMP ENCHILADAS

$16.00

DEL MAR

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

$25.00

CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO

$25.00

RED SNAPPER

$28.00

SALMON CHAYOTE

$20.00

CAMARONES RANCHERO

$25.00

ESPECIAL DE LA CASA

POLLO GUANAJUATO

$18.00

AL CHIPOTLE

$20.00

RANCHERO FAJITAS

STEAK CHIMICHURRI

$25.00

WOODYS SPECIAL

$25.00

CARNITAS PLATE

$16.00

PABLO'S SPECIAL

$29.00

GRILLED AVOCADO

SIDES

RICE

$3.00

REFRIED BEANS

$3.00

CHARRO BEANS

$3.00

SD GUACAMOLE

$5.00

SCOOP GUAC

$3.00

PICO DE GALLO

$3.00

SHREDDER CHEESE

$3.00

SOUR CREAM

$2.50

FLOUR TORTILLAS

$1.50

CORN TORTILLAS

$1.50

SAUCES

$1.50

SLICED AVOCADO

$3.00

JALAPENOS

$1.50

SIDE CHICKEN FAJITA

$8.00

SIDE BEEF FAJITA

$10.00

SD SHRIMP

$2.00

JICAMA SALAD

$3.00

TOMATES

$1.50

ONIONS

$1.00

CILANTRO

$0.50

QUESO FRESCO

$3.00

PLANTAINS

$5.00

PAN DE ELOTE

$5.00

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

STEAM ARTICHOKE/SPINACH

$5.00

GRILLED VEGETABLES

$5.00

FRIES

$3.00

A LA CARTA

SINGLE ENCHILADA

$3.50

SINGLE TACO CALLEJERO

$3.50

SINGLE TACO DE LA CASA

$4.00

SINGLE BAJA TACO

$5.00

SINGLE SOUTHWEST TACO

$4.00

SINGLE BEEF FAJITA TACO

$5.00

SINGLE CHK FAJITA

$5.00

SINGLE BEAN BURRITO

$5.00

KIDS

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$5.00

KIDS CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$6.00

KID CHICKEN TENDERS

$6.00

DESSERT

TRES LECHES

$7.00

CREPES

$7.00

SOPAPIAS

$7.00

BROWNIE

$7.00

SCOOP ICE CREAM

$3.00

OPEN DESSERT

$7.00

Bar Menu

DRAFT BEER

DALLAS BLOND

$7.00Out of stock

DOS X DRAFT

$6.00

MICHELOB ULTRA DRAFT

$5.00

MILLER DRAFT

$5.00

MODELO DRAFT

$6.00

SHINNER DRAFT

$6.00

COCKTAILS

HOUSE MARGARITA

$9.00

TOPSHELF MARGARITA

$12.00

OVER THE TOP

$16.00

SKINNY MARGARITA

$12.00

SANGRIAL SWIRL

$10.00

MANGO MARGARITA

$10.00

STRAWBERRY MARGARITA

$10.00

CUCUMBER MARGARITA

$10.00

SPICY MARGARITA

$12.00

STRAWBERRY AND MANGO MARGARITA

$12.00

BLACKBERRY MARGARITA

$10.00

SANGRIA ROCKS

$9.00

RANCH WATER

$10.00

AMARETTO SOUR

$12.00

MOSCOW MULE

$12.00

MARTINI

$12.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$12.00

CARAJILLO

$10.00

COSMO MARTINI

$12.00

WOODYS MARTINI

$14.00

MEXICAN MARTINI

$12.00

PABLOS FIREBALL

$8.00

PINA COLADA

$12.00

LONG ISLAND ICE TEA

$16.00

PALOMA

$12.00

MOJITO

$10.00

BERRITA

$12.00

BLOODIE MARY

$8.00

BEER BOTTLE

MICHELADA

$8.00

SHINNER

$6.00

ODOULS

$6.00Out of stock

TECATE

$6.00

VICTORIA

$6.00Out of stock

MICHELOB BOTTLE

$5.00

DOS X BOTTLE

$6.00

CORONA PREMIER

$6.00

CORONA LIGHT

$6.00

CORONA EXTRA

$6.00

MODELO NEGRA

$6.00

MODELO ESPECIAL

$6.00

MILLER LIGHT

$5.00

PACIFICO

$6.00

BLOOD & HONEY

$6.00

COORS LIGHT

$5.00

BUDLIGHT

$5.00

WINE

MEIOMI NOIR BOTTLE

$40.00

PROSECCO BOTTLE

$40.00

CHAMPAGNE BOTTLE

$25.00

HOUSE BOTTLE FOG

$25.00

GLASS PROSECCO

$12.00

GLASS CHAMPAGNE

$7.00

GLASS PINOT GRIGIO

$9.00

GLASS MEIOMI PINOT NOIR

$15.00

GLASS SAUVIGNON BLANC

$9.00

GLASS HOUSE CHARDONNAY

$9.00

GLASS HOUSE PINOT NOIR

$9.00

GLASS HOUSE CABERNET

$9.00

TEQUILA

WELL TEQUILA

$9.00

PATRON REPOSADO

$13.00

PATRON SILVER

$12.00

MAESTRO DOBEL

$13.00

LALO BLANCO

$10.00

HORNITOS REPOSADO

$13.00

HERRADURA REPOSADO

$12.00

DON JULIO 1942

$25.00

DON JULIO REPOSADO

$13.00

DON JULIO BLANCO

$12.00

CODIGO REPOSADO

$12.00

CODIGO BLANCO

$11.00

CLASE AZUL REPOSADO

$25.00

CLAZE AZUL BLANCO

$20.00

CAZADORES BLANCO

$12.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$12.00

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

$13.00

CABO WABO REPOSADO

$12.00

CINCORO

$25.00

VODKA

TITOS

$9.00

GREY GOOSE

$12.00

DEEP EDDY LEMON

$9.00

DEEP EDDY RUBY RED

$9.00

WHISKEY

BUFFALO TRACE

$12.00

TX WHISKEY

$12.00

JAMESON

$9.00

WOODFORD

$12.00

MAKERS MARK

$10.00

KNOB CREEK

$12.00

JIM BEAN

$12.00

JACK DANIELS

$9.00

EVEN WILLIAMS

$12.00

CROWN ROYAL

$9.00

SCOTCH

CHIVAS

$10.00

JOHNNY WALKER BLACK

$12.00

MACALLAN 12 YEARS

$14.00

MACALLAN 18 YRS

$14.00

GLENIVET

$12.00

DEWARs

$9.00

BALVENIE 12 YEAR

$12.00

RUM

MALIBU

$9.00

MEYERS DARK

$10.00

DON Q WHITE

$10.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$9.00

BACARDI BLANCO

$11.00

GIN

TANQUERAY

$9.00

HENDRICKS

$10.00

BOMBAY SAPHIRE

$9.00

CORDIALS

HOT DAMN SCHAPPS

$6.00

LEMON SCHNAPPS

$6.00

WATERMELON SCHNAPPS

$6.00

BUTTERSCOTCH SCHNAPPS

$6.00

PEACH SCHNAPPS

$6.00

CHAMBORD

$9.00

TRIPLE SEC

$6.00

MIDORI

$7.00

LICOR 43

$9.00

KAHLUA

$9.00

GRAND MARNIER

$9.00

FRANGELICO

$10.00

FIREBALL CINNAMON

$7.00

COINTREAU

$9.00

BAILEYS IRISH CREME

$9.00

AMARETTO DISARONNO

$9.00

MEZCAL

SOMBRA MEZCAL

$12.00

CASAMIGOS MEZCAL

$14.00

Beverage Menu

BEVERAGES

ICE TEA

$2.50

SWEET TEA

$2.50

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

DR. PEPPER

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.50

ORANGE FANTA

$3.50

TOPO CHICO

$4.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.50

MILK

$3.50

COFFEE

$2.50

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.50

VIRGIN DRINK

$5.00

SODA WATER

$2.50

Brunch Menu

BRUNCH

HUEVOS ALBANIL

$12.00

HUEVOS CON BACON

$12.00

VEGGIES OMELETTE

$12.00

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$13.00

HUEVOS BORRACHOS

$13.00

CHILAQUILES

$13.00

HUEVOS CON CHORIZO

$13.00

CATERING FOOD

SALSA

ROOM SET UP

$75.00

16 OZ SALSA

$9.99

8 OZ SALSA

$5.99

SPECIAL DRINKS

BLOODIE MARY

$4.00

MIMOSA

$4.00

$5 BEER

$5.00

$5 WINE

$5.00

$5 MARGARITA

$5.00