Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Pablo Y Pablo

review star

No reviews yet

1605 N 34TH STREET

SEATTLE, WA 98103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

BAJA CRISPY FISH
SHRIMP TACO
CHIPOTLE BRAISED CHICKEN

STARTERS

CHIPS & SALSA

$3.50

choose from our selection of salsas (listed mild to hot)

GUACAMOLE

GUACAMOLE

$12.00

onion, serrano, cilantro, tortilla chips

GRILLED QUESADILLAS

GRILLED QUESADILLAS

$11.00

oaxaca & jack cheese, roasted pepper & onion rajas, cascabel salsa, guacamole, crema

BRAISED PORK TAQUITOS

BRAISED PORK TAQUITOS

$11.00Out of stock

guacamole, crema, escabeche slaw, cascabel salsa, cilantro

STREET CORN

STREET CORN

$8.00

chipotle aioli, cotija, cilantro, ancho oil, lime wedge

CLASSIC NACHOS

CLASSIC NACHOS

$15.00

queso, pickled jalapeños, cascabel salsa, crema, tomato salsa, guacamole, cilantro, thick corn tortilla chips

VEGAN NACHOS

VEGAN NACHOS

$15.00

spicy cashew 'cheese', pickled jalapeños, cascabel salsa, tomato salsa, guacamole, cilantro, thick corn tortilla chips

QUESO FUNDIDO

$13.00

oaxaca and jack cheese, roasted poblano peppers, mushroom, tortilla chips

ROASTED BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$12.00

pepitas, paprika-cumin gastrique, queso fresco

SHRIMP CEVICHE

$15.00

pickled fresno, cucumber, pineapple, citrus, red onion, avocado, cilantro, thick-cut tortilla chips, lime wedge

SNACK ATTACK

SNACK ATTACK

$38.00

comes with choice of two salsas & chips, braised pork taquitos, nachos and street corn

SOUP & SALAD

PABLO CHOPPED

PABLO CHOPPED

$15.00

romaine, kale, cotija, chickpeas, iberico chorizo, pickled peppers, avocado, red onion, spiced pipitas, oregano vinaigrette

CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

$9.00Out of stock

corn, avocado, green onion, cilantro, crema and crispy tortilla strips

TACOS

BAJA CRISPY FISH

BAJA CRISPY FISH

$6.00

cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, cilantro

SPICED STEAK

SPICED STEAK

$6.50Out of stock

onion, cilantro, cascabel salsa, avocado

CHIPOTLE BRAISED CHICKEN

CHIPOTLE BRAISED CHICKEN

$5.50

crispy cabbage, aioli verde, cotija and cilantro

VEGAN CHORIZO

VEGAN CHORIZO

$5.50

romaine, pico de gallo, cilantro, vegan cheese

VEGAN CHARRED BROCCOLI

$5.00

cascabel salsa, cashew cheese, pickled fresno, crispy onion

PORK BELLY 'BANH MI'

PORK BELLY 'BANH MI'

$6.50

cilantro, cucumber, pickled vegetables, jalapeño, sriracha aïoli

SHRIMP TACO

$6.50

crispy cabbage, aioli verde, cucumber and pineapple salsita, cilantro

FRIED SOFT SHELL CRAB TACO

FRIED SOFT SHELL CRAB TACO

$7.50

cabbage, chipotle aïoli, green onion, pico de gallo

FRIED CHICKEN TACO

$6.00

sriracha aioli, pickled pepper relish, shredded lettuce, cilantro

PINEAPPLE & BACON TACO

$6.50

bacon, habanero salsa, red onion, cilantro

HOUSEMADE CHORIZO TACO

$6.00Out of stock

oaxaca cheese, potato, habanero salsa

MAINS

CHIPOTLE BRAISED CHICKEN ENCHILADAS

CHIPOTLE BRAISED CHICKEN ENCHILADAS

$19.00Out of stock

jack and oaxaca cheese, roasted pepper and onion rajas, crema, cotija and cilantro

MUSHROOM AND KALE ENCHILADAS

MUSHROOM AND KALE ENCHILADAS

$18.00Out of stock

jack and oaxaca cheese, corn, roasted pepper and onion rajas, crema, cotija, cilantro

BEEF BIRRIA QUESADILLAS

$23.00

corn tortillas, jack cheese, onion, salsa, cilantro, garbanzo, avocado, served with broth

CRISPY PORK CARNITAS

$22.00

mexican rice, spiced beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, salsa verde, fresh onions, house made corn tortillas

KALE & MUSHROOM BOWL

$15.00

roasted corn, rajas, rice, beans, escabeche slaw, jalapeno salsa, pico de gallo, spicy cashew cheese (vegan - unless modified with adders)

EL BURRITO

$13.00

rice, beans, salsa verde, pico de gallo, crema, oaxaca and jack cheese with a choice of meat

EL BOWL

$13.00

rice, beans, salsa verde, pico de gallo, crema, oaxaca and jack cheese

FOR THE KIDDOS

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$8.00

flour tortilla stuffed with oaxaca cheese, served with fresh tomato salsa & crema

KIDS TACO DUO

$11.00

choose from braised chicken, crispy cod, spiced steak, bean & cheese

KIDS CHEESE ENCHILADAS

$10.00

jack & oaxaca cheese, red sauce, crema

KIDS BEAN AND CHEESE BURRITO

$8.00

oaxaca & jack cheese, spiced beans, rice, and lettuce wrapped in a flour tortilla

SIDES

SPICED BEANS

SPICED BEANS

$3.00
MEXICAN RICE

MEXICAN RICE

$3.00

ESCABECHE SLAW

$3.00Out of stock

DESSERT

CHURROS

CHURROS

$10.00
HOUSEMADE COOKIES

HOUSEMADE COOKIES

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip

VEGAN CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

$9.00

COCKTAILS TO-GO

HOUSE MARGARITA BTL

$18.00

Classic style - blanco tequila, cointreau, lime juice. Two servings per bottle.

HOUSE MARGARITA LARGE BTL

$40.00

5+ servings of our Classic House Margarita with Blanco Tequila, Cointreau & Lime Juice.

BLOOD ORANGE MARGARITA BTL

$18.00

Reposado tequila, blood orange juice, lime juice. Two servings per bottle.

BLOOD ORANGE MARG LARGE BTL

$40.00

5+ servings of our popular Blood Orange Margarita with Reposado Tequila, Blood Orange Juice & Lime.

CLASSIC SANGRIA BTL

$16.00

Two servings of our housemade classic style sangria. With brandy, spanish red wine, triple sec, fresh lemon, lime & orange juices and Angostura Bitters.

GREEN CHILE-PINEAPPLE MULE BTL

$18.00

St. George Green Chile Vodka, pineapple juice, lime juice, ginger beer. Two servings per bottle.

MOJITO SLUSHY POUCH

$20.00Out of stock

Rum, mint, lime 2 serving pouch

BEER

TECATE

TECATE

$5.00

12oz Can

NEGRA MODELO

NEGRA MODELO

$6.00Out of stock

12oz Bottle

VICTORIA

VICTORIA

$6.00

12oz can. Vienna style lager.

Georgetown Lucille IPA

$7.00

12oz can

SCHILLING LONDON DRY CIDER

$7.00

TOPO CHICO STRAWBERRY GUAVA HARD SELTZER

$7.00

12 oz can

ESTRELLA GALICIA 0.0

$7.00Out of stock

12oz bottle. Pilsner style crisp non-alcoholic beer. Try it as a NA Michelada!

NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

MEXICAN COCA COLA

$6.00

MINERAGUA

$5.00

JARRITOS MANDARIN

$6.00

JARRITOS LIME

$5.00

Culture Shock Ogopogo KPA Kombucha

$10.00

"Kombucha Pale Ale" pineapple, mango & Yakima Valley hops with a base of gunpowder green tea 12oz bottle

Culture Shock Kappa Tea Kombucha

$10.00

Green tea and ginger, 12oz bottle

ESTRELLA GALICIA 0.0

$7.00Out of stock

12oz bottle. Pilsner style crisp non-alcoholic beer. Try it as a NA Michelada!

WINE

BTL L. A. CETTO BRUT

$24.00

90% Chardonnay, 10% French Colombard - Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico NV - A clean crisp sparkling wine with a extremely fine mousse. Notes of green apple, pear, lemon zest and subtle tropical fruit notes.

BTL CORONA DEL VALLE SAUV BLANC

$28.00

100% Sauvignon Blanc - Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico '21 - This Sauvignon Blanc presents all of the classic herbal and citrus notes on the nose and taught refreshing acidity on the palate that one expects from a Sauvignon Blanc.

BTL MONTE XANIC 'CALIXA' CHARDONNAY

$24.00

100% Chardonnay - Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico '21

BTL L. A. CETTO ROSÉ

$24.00

100% Cab Sauv - Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico

BTL LA LOMITA CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$32.00

100% Cabernet Sauvignon - Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico '18 - A bold and balanced wine that delivers fresh fruit on a backbone of refreshing acidity.

BTL VINISTERRA GRENACHE

$36.00

100% Grenache - Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico '19

GIFTS

CLASSIC MEXICAN YOGA BLANKET

CLASSIC MEXICAN YOGA BLANKET

$25.00

assorted colors available

TACO T-SHIRT

TACO T-SHIRT

$25.00

I flippin' love tacos

AGAVE T-SHIRT

AGAVE T-SHIRT

$25.00

Morning Day Night Agave

BOTTLES

Who doesn't love a bottle of special booze as a gift?

PUEBLO VIEJO BLANCO BTL

$25.00Out of stock

1 Liter bottle 100% Agave, our house go-to tequila. Price *includes* WA State Liquor & Liter taxes usually added upon sale at liquor stores

BANHEZ MEZCAL ESPADIN-BARRIL BTL

BANHEZ MEZCAL ESPADIN-BARRIL BTL

$50.00

1 Liter bottle Espadin/Barril blend. Banhez is a co-op brand owned & operated by a group of families who produce the mezcal. Price *includes* WA State Liquor & Liter taxes usually added upon sale at liquor stores

EL TESORO BLANCO BTL

$28.00

375ml bottle

CIMARRON BLANCO BTL

CIMARRON BLANCO BTL

$18.00Out of stock

375ml bottle Price *includes* WA State Liquor & Liter taxes usually added upon sale at liquor stores

VERDE MOMENTO MEZCAL BTL

VERDE MOMENTO MEZCAL BTL

$15.00

200ml bottle Bottle art varies Price *includes* WA State Liquor & Liter taxes usually added upon sale at liquor stores

TEQUILA TROMBA BLANCO BTL

TEQUILA TROMBA BLANCO BTL

$55.00Out of stock

1 Liter bottle Price *includes* WA State Liquor & Liter taxes usually added upon sale at liquor stores

CUENTACUENTOS EL BARRO PYP BTL

CUENTACUENTOS EL BARRO PYP BTL

$70.00

1 Liter bottle Our special Pablo y Pablo label of Cuentacuentos 100% Espadin destilado (mezcal from small family stills in Oaxaca). Price *includes* WA State Liquor & Liter taxes usually added upon sale at liquor stores

UTENSILS

PLEASE PROVIDE UTENSILS

please add utensils if you'd like them, we will not automatically include utensils.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Pablo y Pablo is a Mexican restaurant and bar that opens its pantry to ingredients and techniques from around the world. By bringing together combination of diverse tastes on our menu in a warm and inviting environment, we strive to evoke the same harmonious spirits of Pablo Picasso and Pablo Neruda; two artists who’s friendship found a common cause in both art and peace from different corners of the world. Pablo y Pablo aims to give a genuine dining experience to our guests that’s just as warm and energized as these two artists and their lasting friendship.

1605 N 34TH STREET, SEATTLE, WA 98103

