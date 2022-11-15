Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Pablo Y Pablo
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Pablo y Pablo is a Mexican restaurant and bar that opens its pantry to ingredients and techniques from around the world. By bringing together combination of diverse tastes on our menu in a warm and inviting environment, we strive to evoke the same harmonious spirits of Pablo Picasso and Pablo Neruda; two artists who’s friendship found a common cause in both art and peace from different corners of the world. Pablo y Pablo aims to give a genuine dining experience to our guests that’s just as warm and energized as these two artists and their lasting friendship.
Location
1605 N 34TH STREET, SEATTLE, WA 98103
Gallery