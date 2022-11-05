Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pacha Organic Cafe

2915 Guadalupe St, Ste A

Austin, TX 78705

Pancakes

Classic Pancake

$5.99+

A classic pancake with fillings of your choice

Pear Bacon Scallion

Pear Bacon Scallion

$8.99+

Pancake with pear, bacon, scallion filling

Bacon and Cheese

$8.99+

Pancake with bacon and cheese filling

Brunch

Beef Hash

Beef Hash

$12.95

Vegetable medley, potatoes, and grass-feed spicy beef on a bed of spinach with 2 eggs as you like

TexMex Migas

$10.95

Corn Tortillas, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and cheese scrambled together with 2 eggs, served with a side of refried beans and 2 corn tortillas

French Toast

French Toast

$8.95+

Sourdough or Gluten free Bread dipped in spiced egg batter with our Maple espresso butter

The Classic Breakfast

The Classic Breakfast

$9.95

2 eggs cooked to order, grilled potatoes, a choice of bacon, sausage, or Canadian bacon, served with your choice of toast or tortillas

Vegan Platter

Vegan Platter

$10.95

Grilled potatoes, mushrooms, onions, spinach and tomatoes, topped with a side of fresh avocado, Served with a side of house made refried beans and fresh house made tortillas

Smoked Wild Salmon Plate

Smoked Wild Salmon Plate

$10.99

Smoked Salmon, cream cheese, greens, tomato-dill pico with capers, and your choice of sourdough, wheat, bagel, or Gluten free toast

Omelettes/Scrambles

Greek

$8.95

Spinach, Tomatoes, Feta cheese

Hearty Pig

$9.50

Bacon or Sausage, grilled potaoes, Onions, and Cheddar Jack cheese

505

$10.95

Our signature Spicy Beef, Tomatoes, serranos, and cheddar Jack cheese.

Swiss

$8.95

Classic combonation of grilled mushrooms, scallions, and Jarlsberg Swiss cheese

MamaQuilla

MamaQuilla

$9.95

Tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, & goat cheese, topped with Yellowbird Jalapeno Sauce

Southwest

$8.95

Canadian bacon, grilled onions, and bell peppers topped with cheddar Jack cheese

Custom Omelette/Scramble

$4.00

Build your own

Grilled Sandwhiches

Breakfast Sandwich

$3.99

Fried egg and cheddar Jack cheese. Available for add ons

BLT

$9.95

A classic: Bacon, mixed greens, and sliced tomatoes with mayonnaise or pesto.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.95

Ernestos pulled pork on your choice of bread topped with our house made cole slaw.

Beefy Melt

$10.95

Our signature Spicy Beef with grilled onions and mozzarella cheese.

Veggie Panino

$9.95

Provolone, zucchini, mushrooms, tomatoes, arugula, and basil pesto. Vegan option available

Italian Panino

Italian Panino

$11.95

Prosciutto, Provolone, tomatoes, arugula, and basil Pesto.

Ham Sandwich

$10.95

Canadian bacon, bacon, grilled onions, swiss cheese, and dijon mustard.

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

A classic buttery and cheesy sandwich of 5 cheeses.

Quiche & Torta

Greek Quiche

$6.95Out of stock

Spinach, Tomatoes, Feta cheese

Hearty Pig Quiche

$6.95Out of stock

Bacon or Sausage, grilled potaoes, Onions, and Cheddar Jack cheese

505 Quiche

505 Quiche

$6.95Out of stock

Our signature Spicy Beef, Tomatoes, serranos, and cheddar Jack cheese.

Swiss Quiche

$6.95Out of stock

Classic combonation of grilled mushrooms, scallions, and Jarlsberg Swiss cheese

Mamaquilla Quiche

$6.95Out of stock

Tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, & goat cheese, topped with Yellowbird Jalapeno Sauce

Southwest Quiche

$6.95Out of stock

Canadian bacon, grilled onions, and bell peppers topped with cheddar Jack cheese

Lizzo Quiche

$6.95Out of stock

Bacon, scallions, and cheddar Jack cheese

Ernie Quiche

$6.95

Sausage, spinach, and Mozzarella cheese

Brocolli & Cheddar Quiche

$6.95

Fresh brocolli and Cheddar Jack Cheese

Veggie Torta

$7.95Out of stock

Our house-made buttery crust enclosing layers of roasted vegatables, herbs, and cheese.

Bakery

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.48

Cowboy Cookie

$3.48

Pecan Drops

$1.25+

Muffins

$3.48Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.48Out of stock

Scones

Out of stock

Nut Clusters

$2.95Out of stock

Entrees

Empanadas

Empanadas

$4.49+

2 grill- crisped empanadas served with a side of Honduran slaw and house salsa

Pesto Garden Veggie Platter

Pesto Garden Veggie Platter

$9.95

Zucchini, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes sauteed in basil pesto topped with toasted walnuts and avocado. Served with a side salad, & toast or tortilla.

Paleo Grassfed Beef Platter

$11.95

Spicy Beef, grilled zucchini, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions and a side salad topped with avocado.

Stuffed Baked Potato

$8.99Out of stock

Oven-baked, organic potatoe. Build your own

Tacos

Ernies Pulled Pork Tacos (2 Tacos)

$9.95

2 of our signature pulled pork tacos topped with pickled red onions, fresh cilantro, and red bell peppers

Beefy Taco

$6.95+

Our signature Spicy Beef topped with cheddar Jack cheese and avocado.

Taco De Mayo

$5.95

Scrambled egg in salsa verde with whole black beans topped with cheddar Jack cheese.

Bean and cheese Tacos

$2.99

House made refried beans with your choice of cheese.

Transplant Taco

$5.95

Black beans, fresh tomatoes, avocado, and scallions topped with cheddar Jack cheese.

Custom Breakfast Tacos

$1.50

Build your own

Greek Taco

$7.61

Hearty Veg Taco

$5.50

Swiss Taco

$8.79

Mamaquilla Taco

$8.79

Hearty Pig Taco

$5.50

Lighter Fare

Granola/ Yogurt Bowl

$3.95

Our lightly sweetened, nutty, vegan and mostly organic granola served with 8oz of milk (dairy or non-dairy) or organic yogurt. Optionally add fresh organic berries (subject to seasonal availability)

Bagel and Toppings

$3.95

Toasted Rock Star Bagel with your choice of cream cheese, peanut butter, fruit jam

Fruit Bowl

$3.50

Salads

Marjories Favorite Salad

$10.95

Pear, bleu cheese, pickled red onion, toasted walnuts, on field greens.

Green Mixed Salad

$3.99+

Salad greens, cherry tomatoes, carrots, and cucumbers

Wild Smoked Salmon Salad

$10.95

Smoked Salmon, tomatoes, pickeled red onions, tomato-dill pico with capers, on field greens

Childs menu

Childs Pancake

$3.00

Plain or fruit pancake, child sized, with butter and maple syrup OR 1 French toast (Gluten Free Option)

Childs French Toast

$4.00

Coffee & Espresso

Drip Coffee

$3.25+

Bottomless Cup (Dine-In Only)

Cafe Con Leche

$3.25+

Brewed drip coffee with your choice of steamed milk. (3/4 Coffee 1/4 milk)

Americano

$3.48+

Small or Large

Espresso

$3.48

Small or Large

Latte

$4.66+

2 shots of espresso Small or Large with your choice of steamed milk. Get it iced or hot.

Cappucchino

$4.66

2 shots of espresso firmly foamed steamed milk, traditional size 8oz

Mocha

$5.61+

2 shots of espresso, Mexican-spiced or Dark chocoloate (always organic and fair trade)

Cold Brew Coffee

$5.61+

Strong, smooth, low acidity, delicious - served iced

Pacha Latte

$5.61+

Our not so secret recipe - Cold brew, Soy milk Vanilla syrup served iced or steamed

Cortado

$4.66

Barista's Choice

$3.75+

More Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$4.66+

Organic fair trade chocolate choose between our Mexican spice or Dark chocolate

Bottled Drinks

Mexican Cola, Sprite, Fanta, or Topo Chico

Juices

$3.48+

Orange, Grapefruit, Apple, Lemonade

Milks

$2.75+

Topo Chicos

$1.85

Tea

Teas

$3.84+

Hot or Iced. Small, Large, or Tea pot.

Iced Tea

$3.84+

Iced Small and Large options

Chai Latte

$5.61+

Local organic ginger chai with milk, steamed or iced.

Pacha Maté

$5.61+

Yerba Mate, Coconut milk, agave, steamed or iced.

Matcha

$5.50+

Gluten Free Baked Goods

GF Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter

$3.48

GF Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.48Out of stock

GF Fruit and Nut Clusters

$2.95Out of stock

GF Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.48Out of stock

A la Carte

A la Carte

Merch

T-Shirt

$25.00

Mug

$25.00

Halloween T-Shirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

On Austin original. Our cafe focuses on organic and local, and is best known for our pancakes and brunch!

Website

Location

2915 Guadalupe St, Ste A, Austin, TX 78705

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

