Pachuco's
316 North Big Spring Street
Midland, TX 79701
Grill
- Philly
Smoked meat, swiss cheese, grilled peppers & onions$13.99
- Poutine
Smoked meat, gravy, cheese curds & chives on a bed of fries$13.99
- Korean Fries
Marinated beef with caramelized kimchi, pickled carrots, scallions, toasted sesame seeds, cilantro, & Pachuco sauce on a bed of fries$14.99
- Korean Loco Moco
Kimchi and Spam fried rice, burger patty, gravy, fried egg, scallions & sesame seeds$14.99
- BBQ Mofongo
Smoked meat, mashed chicharron & plantains, topped with gravy or queso$14.99
- Sticky Ribs
Smoked & fried ribs with honey Sriracha. Topped with cilantro, sesame seeds, & lime$16.99
- Cuban Sandwich
Smoked pork and ham, swiss cheese, Pachuco Gold BBQ sauce, & pickles$13.99
- Nachos
Smoked meat, queso, pico, crema, & cilantro.$12.99
- Wilks Special Nachos
Smoked meat, queso, pico, crema & cilantro on a bed of chicharrones$13.99
- Quesadilla
Smoked meat & cheese on a 12" flour tortilla$12.99
- Korean Taco
Marinated beef with caramelized kimchi, pickled carrots, scallions, toasted sesame seeds, cilantro, & Pachuco sauce on a mixla tortilla$5.99
- Pork Belly Bao
Steamed bun, pork belly, chipotle hoisin, pickled veggies, sesame seeds, & cilantro$4.99
- Chzbrgr Taco
Smash patty, burger sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & pickles on a flour tortilla.$4.99
- Smoked Suadero Taco
Confit smoked brisket, cilantro, & onion on a mixla tortilla$4.99
- Smoked Butter Chicken Taco
Smoked butter chicken, pickled onions, cilantro & cotija on a mixla tortilla$4.99
- Quesataco
Smoked meat & crispy cheese on a crispy tortilla$4.49
- Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese. Try it with smoked brisket or pork!$4.99
- Kids Cheeseburger & Fries$6.99
- Kids Quesataco & Fries
Smoked meat, cheese blanket, salsa, sour cream, cilantro, & queso fresco on a mixla tortilla$5.49
- Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries$5.99
Burgers
- Luchador Burger
Burger with cream cheese, hatch, bacon, & honey$13.99
- Kat's PB&J Burger
Burger with peanut butter, bacon, jalapeño jelly, diced jalapeños & cheese$13.99
- I Got Jeff'd Burger
Meat, cheese, bacon, meat, cheese, bacon, meat, cheese, bacon... & ketchup! Hope you're hungry!$20.99
- Pachuco Patty Melt
Two smash patties, grilled onions, bacon, cheese, & housemade burger sauce on toast$13.99
- The Square Burger
Plain ol' burger with lettuce, tomato, pickles, & onions$11.99
- Frac Hand Burger
Burger with cheese, smoked pork, bacon, & coleslaw$15.49
- Sloppy Juan Burger
Burger with two smash patties, housemade chorizo, cheese curds, & queso$15.49
BBQ
- Half Pound Brisket$14.99
- Half Pound Sausage$6.69
- Half Pound Jalapeño Sausage$7.19
- Half Pound Pork$11.99
- Half Pound Turkey$12.49
- Quarter Pound Brisket$8.25
- Quarter Pound Sausage$3.99
- Quarter Pound Jalapeño Sausage$4.49
- Quarter Pound Pork$6.35
- Quarter Pound Turkey$6.89
- Brisket Sandwich$11.49
- Sausage Sandwich$6.99
- BBQ Loaded Elote$14.99
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.39
- Turkey Sandwich$9.69
- Pachuco Mild Sausage Link
Homemade sausage link. We even grind the spices in house!$6.99
- Pachuco Jalapeno Jack Sausage Link
Homemade sausage link with jalepenos and jack cheese. We even grind the spices in-house!$7.49
- Half Pound Ribs$9.99
- Half Rack of Ribs$19.99
- Full Rack of Ribs$34.99
Sides
Dessert
- Cobbler
Peach or cherry. Available in single size only.$4.50
- Texas Fudge Banana Puddin' Cheesecake
Banana pudding cheesecake made locally by our friends at Texas Fudge.$6.25
- Texas Fudge Strawberry Cheesecake
Cheesecake topped with strawberry crunch made locally by our friends at Texas Fudge.$6.25
- Turtle Cheesecake
Caramel, pecans & chocolate chips on a chocolate crust$9.99
- Pecan Royale Cheesecake
Caramel & pecans on a graham cracker crust$6.25
- Coconut Cream Lil Darlin'
Coconut cream pie in a jar made locally by our friends at Texas Fudge.$6.25
- Chocolate Lil Darlin'
Chocolate cream pie in a jar made locally by our friends at Texas Fudge.$6.25OUT OF STOCK
- Pecan Pie Lil Darlin'
Pecan pie in a jar made locally by our friends at Texas Fudge.$6.25OUT OF STOCK
Drinks
Sunday
Closed
Monday
12:30 pm - 7:45 pm
Tuesday
12:30 pm - 7:45 pm
Wednesday
12:30 pm - 7:45 pm
Thursday
12:30 pm - 7:45 pm
Friday
12:30 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday
11:00 am - 8:45 pm
BBQ Fusion
