Pacific Bowls & Rolls

475 Alvarado St.

Monterey, CA 93940

California Bowl

BYO Bowl or Sushirito

BYO Kid's Bowl or Sushirito

$12.00

Pick your base, protein, mix-ins, toppings and sauces. 1 scoop plus 3 side options.

BYO Bowl or Sushirrito | 2 Scoops

$14.00

Pick your base, 2 proteins, mix-ins, toppings and sauces.

BYO Bowl or Sushirrito | 3 Scoops

$16.00

Pick your base, 3 proteins, mix-ins, toppings and sauces.

Signature Bowls

California Bowl

$17.00

3 scoops. Crab, tuna, green onion, sweet onion, masago, furikake,cucumber, ponzu sauce, spicy mayo, avocado. *All items above are included in the bowl already*

Ahi Da'kine Bowl

$17.00

3 scoops. Tuna, ponzu sauce, green onion, sweet onion, cucumber, masago, furikake, avocado. *All items above are included in the bowl already*

Magic Mushroom Bowl

$17.00

3 scoops. Shiitake mushroom, tofu, avocado, cucumber, cilantro, green onion, ponzu sauce, avocado. *All items above are included in the bowl already*

Lomi-Lomi Salmon Bowl

$17.00

3 scoops. Salmon, ponzu sauce, tomato, green onion, sweet onion, cucumber, furikake, avocado. *All items above are included in the bowl already*

Unagi Bowl

$19.00

4 pieces of unagi served with cucumber, green onion, and pineapple; topped with sesame seed, eel sauce, and crispy onion

Classic Sushi Rolls

California Roll

$7.50

Crab, avocado, cucumber.

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.50

Spicy tuna, cucumber.

Avocado Roll

$6.50

Avocado all day.

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Cucumber all day.

Salmon Roll

$8.50

Salmon, avocado, cucumber.

Tuna Roll

$8.50

Cucumber Avocado Roll

$6.00

Unagi Roll

$10.00

Hand Rolls

Avocado Roll (Hand Roll)

$6.50

Avocado all day.

California Roll (Hand Roll)

$7.50

Crab, avocado, cucumber.

Cucumber Avocado Roll (Hand Roll)

$6.00

Cucumber, avocado.

Cucumber Roll (Hand Roll)

$5.50

Cucumber all day.

Salmon Roll (Hand Roll)

$8.50

Salmon, avocado, cucumber.

Spicy Tuna Roll (Hand Roll)

$8.50

Spicy tuna, cucumber.

Tuna Roll (Hand Roll)

$8.50

Unagi Roll (Hand Roll)

$10.00

Drinks

Aloha Maid

$3.00

Coke Can

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Kona Coffee

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Ramune Melon

$3.00

Ramune Orange

$3.00

Ramune Watermelon

$3.00

Ramune Yuzu Citrus

$3.00

Sprite Can

$2.00

Sides

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side of Kimchi

$4.00

Side of Seaweed

$5.00

Side Of Protein

$2.00

Side of sauce

$0.75

extra ugnai

$2.50

extra avocado

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Poke Bowls and Sushi Rolls!

Location

475 Alvarado St., Monterey, CA 93940

Directions

