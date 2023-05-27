Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pacific Cafe & Catering

9452 Medical Center Dr

La Jolla, CA 92037

Espresso & Coffee

Cold Brew

$4.50

Espresso

$2.25+

Americano

$2.50+

Hammerhead

$3.00+

Cappuccino

$3.00+

Espresso and foamed milk

Café Latte

$3.50+

Espresso, steamed milk, and foamed milk

Café Mocha

$3.95+

Espresso, steamed milk, chocolate, and whipped cream

Macchiatto

$3.00+

Espresso topped with foam

Café Au Lait

$2.50+

Organic coffee and steamed milk

The Tux

$3.95+

Espresso, steamed milk, chocolate, and white chocolate topped with whipped cream

Mint Mocha

$3.95+

Espresso, steamed milk, and mint chocolate, topped with whipped cream

Milkyway

$3.95+

Espresso, steamed milk, chocolate, and caramel topped with whipped cream

White Chocolate Mocha

$3.95+

Espresso, steamed milk, and white chocolate topped with whipped cream

Caramel Brulée

$3.95+

Espresso, steamed milk, caramel, and vanilla topped with whipped cream

The Aztec

$3.95+

Espresso, steamed milk, chocolate, cinnamon, and a pinch of cayenne

Peppermint Mocha

$3.95+

Espresso, steamed milk, and peppermint topped with whipped cream

Vietnamese Coffee (Hot)

$3.50+

Organic Coffee

$2.00+

Iced Coffee Drinks

Iced Latte

$3.50

Espresso and milk over ice

Iced Mocha

$4.50

Espresso, milk, chocolate or white chocolate, over ice

Vietnamese Coffee

$4.00

Espresso and sweetened condensed milk over ice

White Chocolate Peppermint

$4.50

Espresso, milk, white chocolate, and peppermint topped with whipped cream

Tres Leches

$4.50

Espresso, milk, soy milk, and sweetened condensed milk topped with whipped cream

Iced Coffee

$2.50

16 oz

Alternatives

London Fog

$4.95

English breakfast tea with steamed milk and a shot of vanilla

Chai Tea Latte

$3.50+

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Organic Tea

$3.50

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$1.75+

Diet Coke

$1.75+

Dr. Pepper

$1.75+

Sprite

$1.75+

Lemonade

$1.75+

Brewed Iced Tea

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$1.75+

Canned/Bottled Drinks

Canned Soda

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Bottled Beverages

$2.50

Energy Drinks

$3.50

Smoothies

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.50Out of stock

Peach Smoothie

$4.50Out of stock

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$4.50Out of stock

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.75+Out of stock

Milk

Milk

$2.00+
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Fresh, fast casual breakfast, lunch and gourmet coffees.

9452 Medical Center Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037

