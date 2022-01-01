Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pacific Catch - SF Chestnut St

12,013 Reviews

$$

2027 Chestnut St

San Francisco, CA 94123

HH Food

Pupu Platter Summer

Pupu Platter Summer

$19.00Out of stock

two original ahi poke bombs, spicy yellowtail ceviche, two sticky ribs, three coconut shrimp, tortilla chips

Coconut Shrimp HH

$10.00

five-spice crispy shrimp, Thai sweet chili sauce

Sticky Ribs HH

$11.00

pan-glazed Korean-style pork ribs, sesame seeds, scallions, spicy cucumber banchan

Guaca-Poke HH

$11.00

original ahi poke, guacamole, micro cilantro, house-made tortilla chips

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.00

serrano ahi poke, cucumber, daikon sprouts, sesame seeds, sriracha aioli

California Roll

$8.00

hand-picked crab salad, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds

Ahi Poke HH

$10.00

ahi tuna, sesame-soy marinade, sweet onion, red chili flakes

Serrano Ahi Poke HH

$10.00

ahi tuna, sweet onion, sriracha aioli, serrano chilies

Baja Shrimp Ceviche HH

$10.00

fresh lime, avocado, Fresno chilies, cilantro

Trio

$19.00

HH Beer

Ballast Point Sculpin IPA HH

$7.00

HH Wine

Kunde Sauv Blanc HH

$9.00Out of stock

Kim Crawford Chard HH

$9.00Out of stock

Vina Calina Cab Sauv HH

$9.00Out of stock

Castle Rock Pinot Noir HH

$8.00Out of stock

Z Alexander Brown Sauv Blanc

$9.00

La Playa Chard

$9.00

Cloudine Pinot Noir

$9.00

Montes Alpha Merlot

$9.00

HH Cocktails

Mai Tai Punch

$10.00

Agave Margarita

$10.00

Guava-rita

$10.00

Kids

Kids Fish & Chips

$10.00

2 pieces Alaskan cod, broccoli, fruit, choice of fries or side salad

Kids Thai Coconut Shrimp

$10.00

broccoli, fruit, choice of fries or side salad

Kids Chicken Strips

$10.00

broccoli, fruit, choice of fries or side salad

Kids Teriyaki Bowl

$12.00

choice of white/brown rice, choice of protein, broccoli, fruit

Kids Mexican Bowl

$12.00

choice of protein and rice, black beans, cojita cheese, tortilla chips, broccoli, fruit

Kids California Roll

$9.00

served a la carte

Kids Avocado Roll

$6.00

Kids Fries Furikake

$2.50

Kids Fries Regular

$2.50

Kids Fries Spicy

$2.50

Kids Fries Sweet Potato

$3.00

Dessert

Malasadas

Malasadas

$11.00

Dulce de Leche Rolls

$11.00Out of stock

Brownie Sundae

$11.00

Brownie

$5.00

Scoop Vanilla

$5.00

Scoop Dulce De Leche Gelato

$5.00

Scoop Hula Coconut Mac Gelato

$5.00Out of stock

Coffee - small

$6.00Out of stock

Coffee - large

$9.00Out of stock

Kids Vanilla Scoop

$3.00Out of stock

Kids Vanilla w/ Fudge

$4.00Out of stock

Utensils & Serving Spoons

fork/knife/napkin roll up

$0.50

serving spoon

$0.50

serving tongs

$0.50

Pacific Boxes*

Pacific Boxes | Japanese Grill

Pacific Boxes | Japanese Grill

$34.00

miso-glazed salmon, ahi tataki inari “bombs”, shishito peppers, miso salad, wakame-cucumber salad, steamed edamame

Pacific Boxes | Korean Surf & Turf

Pacific Boxes | Korean Surf & Turf

$35.00

grilled skirt steak, glazed prawns, kimchi fried rice, sunny-side egg, spicy cucumber banchan, glazed shiitake mushrooms, edamame, kimchi, red ginger, pickled carrots

Starters*

Shiitake Miso Soup

$6.00

yellow and red miso, house dashi broth, shiitake mushrooms, tofu, scallions

Salmon Chowder

Salmon Chowder

$12.00

house-made creamy chowder, applewood bacon, yukon gold potatoes, lemon oil, grilled bread for dipping

Cabo Calamari

Cabo Calamari

$14.00

crispy calamari, fried lemon slices, Fresno chilies, chipotle aioli

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$13.00

five-spice crispy shrimp, Thai sweet chili sauce

Sticky Ribs

Sticky Ribs

$15.00

pan-glazed Korean-style pork ribs, sesame seeds, scallions, spicy cucumber banchan

Guaca-Poke

Guaca-Poke

$15.00

original ahi poke, guacamole, micro cilantro, house-made tortilla chips

Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips

$10.00

guacamole, micro cilantro, house-made tortilla chips

Veggies & Sides*

Thai Brussels

Thai Brussels

$9.00
Miso-Butter Broccolini

Miso-Butter Broccolini

$9.00

Mexican "Elote" Corn

$9.00
Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$9.00Out of stock

miso-glazed

Kimchi Fried Rice

Kimchi Fried Rice

$9.00
Kimchi Fried Rice + Egg

Kimchi Fried Rice + Egg

$11.00
House Salad

House Salad

$9.00

organic greens, shiitake mushrooms, cucumber, tomato, edamame, daikon sprouts, miso dressing

Fries Regular

Fries Regular

$7.00Out of stock

with ketchup

Fries Sweet Potato

Fries Sweet Potato

$7.00Out of stock

with thai chili sauce

Fries Seasoned

Fries Seasoned

$7.00Out of stock

with chipotle aioli

Pokes & Ceviches*

Trio | Mix & Match

Trio | Mix & Match

$23.00

sampler of your choice of three options

Original Ahi Poke

Original Ahi Poke

$14.00

ahi tuna, sesame-soy marinade, sweet onion, red chili flakes, wonton crisps

Serrano Ahi Poke

Serrano Ahi Poke

$14.00

ahi tuna, sweet onion, sriracha aioli, serrano chilies, wonton chips

Baja Shrimp Ceviche

Baja Shrimp Ceviche

$14.00

fresh lime, avocado, Fresno chilies, cilantro, housemade tortilla chips

Classic Yellowtail Ceviche

Classic Yellowtail Ceviche

$14.00

striped sea bass, lime marinade, red onion, cucumber, fresno chiles, cilantro

Poke "Bomb" Original Ahi

Poke "Bomb" Original Ahi

$5.00

inari tofu pocket, sushi rice, original ahi tuna poke

Poke "Bomb" Serrano Ahi

Poke "Bomb" Serrano Ahi

$5.00

inari tofu pocket, sushi rice, serrano ahi poke

Poke "Bomb" Ahi Tataki

$5.00

sweet-soy inari pocket, ahi tataki-style

Poke "Bomb" Trio

Poke "Bomb" Trio

$14.00

sweet-soy inari pocket, seasoned sushi rice, one of each: original ahi poke, serrano ahi poke, and ahi tataki-style

Bowls | Grains & Greens*

Japanese Wasabi | Ahi Poke

Japanese Wasabi | Ahi Poke

$17.00+

avocado, wakame seaweed salad, marinated cucumber, pickled ginger, daikon sprouts, furikake, soy-wasabi vinaigrette | Base: ½ sushi rice, ½ mixed organic greens

WestCoast Style | Grilled Salmon

WestCoast Style | Grilled Salmon

$17.00+

grilled salmon, roasted cauliflower, avocado, marinated cucumber, radish salad, cilantro-pepita pesto, soy-tahini drizzle | Base: ½ brown rice-quinoa blend, ½ mixed organic greens

VEGAN WestCoast Style | Grilled Tofu

VEGAN WestCoast Style | Grilled Tofu

$17.00+

grilled tofu, roasted cauliflower, avocado, marinated cucumber, radish salad, cilantro-pepita pesto, soy-tahini drizzle | Base: ½ brown rice-quinoa blend, ½ mixed organic greens

Mexican Grill | Guajillo Shrimp

Mexican Grill | Guajillo Shrimp

$17.00+

citrus-guajillo adobo sauce, “elote” corn, black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, cilantro, tortilla chips, tomatillo dressing, lime crema (Chestnut location comes with escabeche instead of black beans) | Base: ½ brown rice, ½ mixed organic greens

Hawaiian Teriyaki | Grilled Chicken

Hawaiian Teriyaki | Grilled Chicken

$17.00+

Rocky Jr® breast, grilled pineapple, stir fry of glazed shiitake mushrooms, broccoli, carrots, edamame, teriyaki sauce | Base: sushi rice

Asian Chimichurri Salad | Grilled Sea Bass

Asian Chimichurri Salad | Grilled Sea Bass

$17.00+

roasted cauliflower, avocado, cucumber, tomato, edamame, daikon sprouts, Asian herb chimichurri, miso dressing Base: mixed organic greens with quinoa blend

Korean BBQ | Steak or Ribs

Korean BBQ | Steak or Ribs

$27.00

regular size only | skirt steak (6 oz medium rare) or glazed ribs, sunny-side egg, Thai Brussels sprouts, kimchi fried rice, spicy cucumber banchan, Korean BBQ sauce, sriracha aioli

Ahi Chirashi | Trio

Ahi Chirashi | Trio

$25.00

regular size only | trio of pokes: original & serrano pokes, sesame ahi tataki, ponzu, wakame seaweed, spicy cucumber banchan, sushi rice

Burgers | Fish & Wagyu*

a la carte signature sandwiches, black sesame bun, sesame slaw
WestCoast Wagyu Cheeseburger

WestCoast Wagyu Cheeseburger

$14.00

a la carte 6 oz natural Wagyu beef, cooked medium (pink inside), white cheddar, tomato, baby arugula, pickled onions, citrus aioli, sesame slaw on the side

Seared Ahi Burger

Seared Ahi Burger

$14.00

a la carte, sushi-grade yellowfin tuna, seared rare, avocado, pickled ginger, daikon sprouts, wasabi aioli, sesame slaw on the side

Viet Hot Fish Burger

Viet Hot Fish Burger

$14.00Out of stock

a la carte, crispy Alaskan cod, spicy Sambal glaze, sliced serrano chilies, cilantro, pickled carrots, cucumbers, sriracha aioli, sesame slaw on the side

Cali Salmon Burger

Cali Salmon Burger

$14.00

a la carte grilled salmon, avocado, tomato, greens, citrus aioli, sesame slaw on the side

Dungeness Crab & Shrimp Roll

Dungeness Crab & Shrimp Roll

$27.00

dungeness crab, shrimp, tarragon-dill sauce, avocado, radish, romaine, chives, butter-toasted King’s® Hawaiian roll, sesame slaw, choice of fries

Fresh Catch Entrees*

Salmon Fresh Catch

Salmon Fresh Catch

$29.00

Pick a Style, Pick Two Sides

Striped Sea Bass Fresh Catch

$33.00Out of stock

Pick a Style, Pick Two Sides

Kanpachi Yellowtail Fresh Catch

Kanpachi Yellowtail Fresh Catch

$32.00Out of stock

Pick a Style, Pick Two Sides

Mixed Grill Family Style*

pick a style + pick sides
Mixed Grill For One

Mixed Grill For One

$39.00

sea bass (4oz), salmon (4oz), shrimp (2pc) + pick two sides

Mixed Grill For Two

Mixed Grill For Two

$59.00

salmon (1), sea bass (1), jumbo shrimp (4) with miso chili lemon butter + pick a preparation and sauce "style" + pick three sides

Sushi Bar*

Starts | Sushi Rolls
Shiitake Miso Soup

Shiitake Miso Soup

$6.00

yellow and red miso, house dashi broth, shiitake mushrooms, tofu, scallions

Steamed Edamame

Steamed Edamame

$5.00

with sea salt

Miso Side Salad

Miso Side Salad

$5.00

Cucumber, tomato, edamame, daikon sprouts, greens, miso dressing

Wakame-Cucumber Salad

Wakame-Cucumber Salad

$5.00

marinated cucumber, citrus ponzu

Spicy Tuna Sushi Roll

Spicy Tuna Sushi Roll

$12.00

serrano ahi poke, cucumber, daikon sprouts, sesame seeds, sriracha aioli

California Roll

California Roll

$12.00

hand-picked crab salad, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds

Taco Bar*

Taco Platter (2)

Taco Platter (2)

$18.00

mix & match two tacos, black beans (California Escabeche at Chestnut St.) choice of fries, house side salad or tortilla chips

Taco Platter (3)

Taco Platter (3)

$21.00

mix & match three tacos, black beans (California Escabeche at Chestnut St.) choice of fries, house side salad or tortilla chips

Taco Baja Traditional a la carte

Taco Baja Traditional a la carte

$7.00

crispy Alaskan cod, cabbage, cilantro, avocado-tomatillo salsa, jalapeño tartar

Taco Shrimp Cabo a la carte

Taco Shrimp Cabo a la carte

$7.00

crispy shrimp, avocado, cabbage, cilantro, pico de gallo, jalapeño tartar, tomatillo salsa, lime crema

Taco Yellowtail a la carte

Taco Yellowtail a la carte

$7.00Out of stock

spice-rubbed, cabbage, cilantro, avocado- tomatillo salsa, lime crema

Taco Grilled Salmon a la carte

Taco Grilled Salmon a la carte

$7.00

grilled salmon, spice-rubbed, cabbage, cilantro, avocado-tomatillo salsa, lime crema

Taco Steak Sriracha a la carte

Taco Steak Sriracha a la carte

$7.00

grilled skirt steak, cabbage, pickled carrots, cilantro, jalapeño, crispy shallots, sriracha aioli

Taco Sriracha Chicken a la carte

Taco Sriracha Chicken a la carte

$7.00

grilled chicken, cabbage, pickled carrots, cilantro, jalapeño, crispy shallots, sriracha aioli

Taco Shrimp Guajillo a la carte

Taco Shrimp Guajillo a la carte

$7.00

grilled, citrus-guajillo sauce, avocado, grilled pineapple, cabbage, cilantro, tomatillo salsa, lime crema

Taco Hot Fish a la carte

Taco Hot Fish a la carte

$7.00

crispy Alaskan cod, spicy sambal glaze, cabbage, pickled carrots, cilantro, jalapeño, sriracha aioli

Fish & Chips*

Fish & Chips 2 pcs

Fish & Chips 2 pcs

$14.00

crispy Alaskan cod, sesame slaw, choice of fries or house side salad

Fish & Chips 3 pcs

Fish & Chips 3 pcs

$18.00

crispy Alaskan cod, sesame slaw, choice of fries or house side salad

Fish & Chips 4 pcs

Fish & Chips 4 pcs

$21.00

crispy Alaskan cod, sesame slaw, choice of fries or house side salad

Mixed Catch Platter

Mixed Catch Platter

$21.00

2 pc Alaskan cod, 3 pc Thai coconut shrimp, calamari, jalapeño tartar, chipotle aioli, Thai sweet chili sauce, sesame slaw, choice of fries or house side salad

Coconut Shrimp Platter

Coconut Shrimp Platter

$16.00

five-spice crispy shrimp, Thai sweet chili sauce, sesame slaw, choice of fries, miso side salad or tortilla chips

Kids

Kids Fish & Chips

Kids Fish & Chips

$10.00

2 pieces Alaskan cod, broccoli, fruit, choice of fries, house side salad or tortilla chips

Kids Coconut Shrimp

Kids Coconut Shrimp

$10.00

broccoli, fruit, choice of fries, house side salad or tortilla chips

Kids Chicken Strips

Kids Chicken Strips

$10.00

2 pieces, broccoli, fruit, choice of fries, house side salad or tortilla chips

Kids Teriyaki Bowl

Kids Teriyaki Bowl

$12.00

protein of choice, sushi rice or brown rice, teriyaki sauce, broccoli, fruit

Kids Mexican Bowl

Kids Mexican Bowl

$12.00

pick protein and rice, served with black beans, cotija cheese, tortilla chips, tomatillo salsa, broccoli, orange slice

Kids California Roll

Kids California Roll

$9.00

hand-picked crab salad, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds, orange slice, broccoli

Kids Avocado Roll

Kids Avocado Roll

$6.00

avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds, orange slice, broccoli

Dessert

Chocolate Brownie

Chocolate Brownie

$5.00Out of stock

Sweet Street Brand | Sustainable Peruvian Chocolate Brownie (packaged)

Malasadas

Malasadas

$11.00

Beer & 1/2 Off Wine

Maui Brewing | Pineapple Mana Wheat

Maui Brewing | Pineapple Mana Wheat

$6.50Out of stock

ABV 5.5% | Maui Gold pineapple gives sweet aroma to this smooth-bodied, tropical brew, Appearance: Light gold with a slight wheat haze. Sweet and mellow with modest tartness

Maui Brewing | Big Swell IPA

Maui Brewing | Big Swell IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Maui Brewing Company (HI) 6.8% (12oz Can) Tropical citrus hops burst from this dry-hopped India Pale Ale.

Maui Brewing | Coconut Porter

Maui Brewing | Coconut Porter

$8.00

Maui Brewing Company (HI) 6.0% (12oz Can) A robust dark ale with hand-toasted coconut & hints of mocha.

Golden State Cider

Golden State Cider

$9.00

6.30% ABV | Freshly cut apple aromatics balanced with a bright, crisp profile. Fresh pressed apple juice is added back into the cider to emphasize a natural and rounded juiciness | Naturally Gluten Free

Hayes Ranch Pinot Grigio BTL

Hayes Ranch Pinot Grigio BTL

$22.00

Aromas and flavors of green apple and lime, complemented by a hint of mineral to create a crisp and classic white wine.

CRU Winery Chardonnay BTL

CRU Winery Chardonnay BTL

$22.00
Honig Sauvignon Blanc BTL

Honig Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$26.00

13.5% ABV | Bright, and fresh.  The flavors and aromas are reminiscent of peaches, lemon curd, white grapefruit, and passion fruit with perfectly balanced notes of citrus and stone fruit. The fullness of the mid-palate is complemented by a crisp, lengthy finish.  

Cloudline Pinot Noir BTL

Cloudline Pinot Noir BTL

$24.00

Beverages | Non-Alcoholic

Coke Can

Coke Can

$2.50
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$2.50
Sprite Can

Sprite Can

$2.50
Water Bottled Still (26oz)

Water Bottled Still (26oz)

$6.50

Hawaiʻi Volcanic is a conscious brand that promotes “Living Aloha”

Water Bottled Sparkling (26oz)

Water Bottled Sparkling (26oz)

$6.50Out of stock

Hawaiʻi Volcanic is a conscious brand that promotes “Living Aloha”

Sparkling Agave Lemonade Housemade

Sparkling Agave Lemonade Housemade

$4.00Out of stock

sparkling lemonade with carbonation

Sparkling Blood Orange Lemonade Housemade

Sparkling Blood Orange Lemonade Housemade

$4.50Out of stock

sparkling lemonade with carbonation

Arnold Palmer Housemade

Arnold Palmer Housemade

$4.00Out of stock
Fresh Mint & Lime "Nojito" Housemade

Fresh Mint & Lime "Nojito" Housemade

$4.50Out of stock
Thai Iced Tea Housemade (sweet & creamy)

Thai Iced Tea Housemade (sweet & creamy)

$4.00
Tropical Iced Tea Housemade (unsweetened)

Tropical Iced Tea Housemade (unsweetened)

$3.50

Gluten Free

While our kitchen will do their best to accommodate, we are unable to guarantee that any menu item can be completely free of allergens.
Guacamole & Chips GF

Guacamole & Chips GF

$10.00

guacamole, micro cilantro, special GF tortilla chips

Spicy Tuna Sushi Roll GF

Spicy Tuna Sushi Roll GF

$12.00

serrano ahi poke, cucumber, daikon sprouts, sesame seeds, sriracha aioli

California Sushi Roll GF

California Sushi Roll GF

$12.00

hand-picked crab salad, avocado, cucumber, sesame

Hawaiian Yellowtail Sushi Taco GF

Hawaiian Yellowtail Sushi Taco GF

$5.00Out of stock

kanpachi, avocado, citrus aioli, scallions, jalapeño relish, nigiri style, on nori seaweed squares

Spicy Salmon Sushi Taco GF

Spicy Salmon Sushi Taco GF

$5.00Out of stock

salmon, avocado, sriracha aioli, scallions, crispy shallots, nigiri style, on nori seaweed squares

Guajillo Shrimp Taco GF

Guajillo Shrimp Taco GF

$7.00

grilled, citrus-guajillo sauce, avocado, grilled pineapple, cabbage, cilantro, tomatillo salsa, lime crema, special gf tortilla chips

Grilled Yellowtail Taco GF

Grilled Yellowtail Taco GF

$7.00

spice-rubbed, cabbage, cilantro, avocado- tomatillo salsa, lime crema, special gf tortilla chips

Serrano Ahi Poke GF

Serrano Ahi Poke GF

$14.00

ahi tuna, sweet onion, sriracha aioli, serrano chilies, wonton chips

Baja Shrimp Ceviche GF

Baja Shrimp Ceviche GF

$14.00

fresh lime, avocado, Fresno chilies, cilantro, special gluten free tortilla chips

WestCoast Salmon Bowl SMALL GF

WestCoast Salmon Bowl SMALL GF

$17.00

smaller lunch size bowl with grilled salmon, roasted cauliflower, avocado, marinated cucumber, radish salad, cilantro-pepita pesto, soy-tahini drizzle Base: 1⁄2 brown rice-quinoa blend, 1⁄2 mixed organic greens

WestCoast Salmon Bowl REGULAR GF

WestCoast Salmon Bowl REGULAR GF

$19.50

large size bowl with grilled salmon, roasted cauliflower, avocado, marinated cucumber, radish salad, cilantro-pepita pesto, tamari drizzle | Base: 1⁄2 brown rice-quinoa blend, 1⁄2 mixed organic greens

Mexican Guajillo Shrimp Bowl SMALL GF

Mexican Guajillo Shrimp Bowl SMALL GF

$17.00

smaller lunch size bowl with pan-seared shrimp in a citrus-guajillo adobo sauce, “elote” corn on the cob, black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, cilantro, special gf tortilla chips, tomatillo dressing, lime crema Base: 1⁄2 brown rice, 1⁄2 mixed organic greens

Mexican Guajillo Shrimp Bowl REGULAR GF

Mexican Guajillo Shrimp Bowl REGULAR GF

$19.50

large size bowl with pan-seared shrimp in citrus-guajillo adobo sauce, “elote” corn on the cob, black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, cilantro, gluten free tortilla chips, tomatillo dressing, lime crema Base: 1⁄2 brown rice, 1⁄2 mixed organic greens

Salmon Fresh Catch GF

Salmon Fresh Catch GF

$29.00

pick a fish, pick a gf style, pick a gf side

Striped Sea Bass Fresh Catch GF

Striped Sea Bass Fresh Catch GF

$33.00

pick a fish, pick a gf style, pick a gf side

Kanpachi Yellowtail Fresh Catch GF

Kanpachi Yellowtail Fresh Catch GF

$32.00Out of stock

pick a fish, pick a gf style, pick a gf side

Broccolini Grilled GF

Broccolini Grilled GF

$9.00
Mexican "Elote" Corn GF

Mexican "Elote" Corn GF

$9.00

Sunday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
SUSTAINABLE SEAFOOD. PACIFIC FLAVORS. WESTCOAST STYLE.

2027 Chestnut St, San Francisco, CA 94123

