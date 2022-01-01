- Home
Pacific Catch - SF Chestnut St
12,013 Reviews
$$
2027 Chestnut St
San Francisco, CA 94123
HH Food
Pupu Platter Summer
two original ahi poke bombs, spicy yellowtail ceviche, two sticky ribs, three coconut shrimp, tortilla chips
Coconut Shrimp HH
five-spice crispy shrimp, Thai sweet chili sauce
Sticky Ribs HH
pan-glazed Korean-style pork ribs, sesame seeds, scallions, spicy cucumber banchan
Guaca-Poke HH
original ahi poke, guacamole, micro cilantro, house-made tortilla chips
Spicy Tuna Roll
serrano ahi poke, cucumber, daikon sprouts, sesame seeds, sriracha aioli
California Roll
hand-picked crab salad, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds
Ahi Poke HH
ahi tuna, sesame-soy marinade, sweet onion, red chili flakes
Serrano Ahi Poke HH
ahi tuna, sweet onion, sriracha aioli, serrano chilies
Baja Shrimp Ceviche HH
fresh lime, avocado, Fresno chilies, cilantro
Trio
HH Wine
Kids
Kids Fish & Chips
2 pieces Alaskan cod, broccoli, fruit, choice of fries or side salad
Kids Thai Coconut Shrimp
broccoli, fruit, choice of fries or side salad
Kids Chicken Strips
broccoli, fruit, choice of fries or side salad
Kids Teriyaki Bowl
choice of white/brown rice, choice of protein, broccoli, fruit
Kids Mexican Bowl
choice of protein and rice, black beans, cojita cheese, tortilla chips, broccoli, fruit
Kids California Roll
served a la carte
Kids Avocado Roll
Kids Fries Furikake
Kids Fries Regular
Kids Fries Spicy
Kids Fries Sweet Potato
Dessert
Malasadas
Dulce de Leche Rolls
Brownie Sundae
Brownie
Scoop Vanilla
Scoop Dulce De Leche Gelato
Scoop Hula Coconut Mac Gelato
Coffee - small
Coffee - large
Kids Vanilla Scoop
Kids Vanilla w/ Fudge
Pacific Boxes*
Pacific Boxes | Japanese Grill
miso-glazed salmon, ahi tataki inari “bombs”, shishito peppers, miso salad, wakame-cucumber salad, steamed edamame
Pacific Boxes | Korean Surf & Turf
grilled skirt steak, glazed prawns, kimchi fried rice, sunny-side egg, spicy cucumber banchan, glazed shiitake mushrooms, edamame, kimchi, red ginger, pickled carrots
Starters*
Shiitake Miso Soup
yellow and red miso, house dashi broth, shiitake mushrooms, tofu, scallions
Salmon Chowder
house-made creamy chowder, applewood bacon, yukon gold potatoes, lemon oil, grilled bread for dipping
Cabo Calamari
crispy calamari, fried lemon slices, Fresno chilies, chipotle aioli
Coconut Shrimp
five-spice crispy shrimp, Thai sweet chili sauce
Sticky Ribs
pan-glazed Korean-style pork ribs, sesame seeds, scallions, spicy cucumber banchan
Guaca-Poke
original ahi poke, guacamole, micro cilantro, house-made tortilla chips
Guacamole & Chips
guacamole, micro cilantro, house-made tortilla chips
Veggies & Sides*
Thai Brussels
Miso-Butter Broccolini
Mexican "Elote" Corn
Shishito Peppers
miso-glazed
Kimchi Fried Rice
Kimchi Fried Rice + Egg
House Salad
organic greens, shiitake mushrooms, cucumber, tomato, edamame, daikon sprouts, miso dressing
Fries Regular
with ketchup
Fries Sweet Potato
with thai chili sauce
Fries Seasoned
with chipotle aioli
Pokes & Ceviches*
Trio | Mix & Match
sampler of your choice of three options
Original Ahi Poke
ahi tuna, sesame-soy marinade, sweet onion, red chili flakes, wonton crisps
Serrano Ahi Poke
ahi tuna, sweet onion, sriracha aioli, serrano chilies, wonton chips
Baja Shrimp Ceviche
fresh lime, avocado, Fresno chilies, cilantro, housemade tortilla chips
Classic Yellowtail Ceviche
striped sea bass, lime marinade, red onion, cucumber, fresno chiles, cilantro
Poke "Bomb" Original Ahi
inari tofu pocket, sushi rice, original ahi tuna poke
Poke "Bomb" Serrano Ahi
inari tofu pocket, sushi rice, serrano ahi poke
Poke "Bomb" Ahi Tataki
sweet-soy inari pocket, ahi tataki-style
Poke "Bomb" Trio
sweet-soy inari pocket, seasoned sushi rice, one of each: original ahi poke, serrano ahi poke, and ahi tataki-style
Bowls | Grains & Greens*
Japanese Wasabi | Ahi Poke
avocado, wakame seaweed salad, marinated cucumber, pickled ginger, daikon sprouts, furikake, soy-wasabi vinaigrette | Base: ½ sushi rice, ½ mixed organic greens
WestCoast Style | Grilled Salmon
grilled salmon, roasted cauliflower, avocado, marinated cucumber, radish salad, cilantro-pepita pesto, soy-tahini drizzle | Base: ½ brown rice-quinoa blend, ½ mixed organic greens
VEGAN WestCoast Style | Grilled Tofu
grilled tofu, roasted cauliflower, avocado, marinated cucumber, radish salad, cilantro-pepita pesto, soy-tahini drizzle | Base: ½ brown rice-quinoa blend, ½ mixed organic greens
Mexican Grill | Guajillo Shrimp
citrus-guajillo adobo sauce, “elote” corn, black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, cilantro, tortilla chips, tomatillo dressing, lime crema (Chestnut location comes with escabeche instead of black beans) | Base: ½ brown rice, ½ mixed organic greens
Hawaiian Teriyaki | Grilled Chicken
Rocky Jr® breast, grilled pineapple, stir fry of glazed shiitake mushrooms, broccoli, carrots, edamame, teriyaki sauce | Base: sushi rice
Asian Chimichurri Salad | Grilled Sea Bass
roasted cauliflower, avocado, cucumber, tomato, edamame, daikon sprouts, Asian herb chimichurri, miso dressing Base: mixed organic greens with quinoa blend
Korean BBQ | Steak or Ribs
regular size only | skirt steak (6 oz medium rare) or glazed ribs, sunny-side egg, Thai Brussels sprouts, kimchi fried rice, spicy cucumber banchan, Korean BBQ sauce, sriracha aioli
Ahi Chirashi | Trio
regular size only | trio of pokes: original & serrano pokes, sesame ahi tataki, ponzu, wakame seaweed, spicy cucumber banchan, sushi rice
Burgers | Fish & Wagyu*
WestCoast Wagyu Cheeseburger
a la carte 6 oz natural Wagyu beef, cooked medium (pink inside), white cheddar, tomato, baby arugula, pickled onions, citrus aioli, sesame slaw on the side
Seared Ahi Burger
a la carte, sushi-grade yellowfin tuna, seared rare, avocado, pickled ginger, daikon sprouts, wasabi aioli, sesame slaw on the side
Viet Hot Fish Burger
a la carte, crispy Alaskan cod, spicy Sambal glaze, sliced serrano chilies, cilantro, pickled carrots, cucumbers, sriracha aioli, sesame slaw on the side
Cali Salmon Burger
a la carte grilled salmon, avocado, tomato, greens, citrus aioli, sesame slaw on the side
Dungeness Crab & Shrimp Roll
dungeness crab, shrimp, tarragon-dill sauce, avocado, radish, romaine, chives, butter-toasted King’s® Hawaiian roll, sesame slaw, choice of fries
Fresh Catch Entrees*
Mixed Grill Family Style*
Sushi Bar*
Shiitake Miso Soup
yellow and red miso, house dashi broth, shiitake mushrooms, tofu, scallions
Steamed Edamame
with sea salt
Miso Side Salad
Cucumber, tomato, edamame, daikon sprouts, greens, miso dressing
Wakame-Cucumber Salad
marinated cucumber, citrus ponzu
Spicy Tuna Sushi Roll
serrano ahi poke, cucumber, daikon sprouts, sesame seeds, sriracha aioli
California Roll
hand-picked crab salad, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds
Taco Bar*
Taco Platter (2)
mix & match two tacos, black beans (California Escabeche at Chestnut St.) choice of fries, house side salad or tortilla chips
Taco Platter (3)
mix & match three tacos, black beans (California Escabeche at Chestnut St.) choice of fries, house side salad or tortilla chips
Taco Baja Traditional a la carte
crispy Alaskan cod, cabbage, cilantro, avocado-tomatillo salsa, jalapeño tartar
Taco Shrimp Cabo a la carte
crispy shrimp, avocado, cabbage, cilantro, pico de gallo, jalapeño tartar, tomatillo salsa, lime crema
Taco Yellowtail a la carte
spice-rubbed, cabbage, cilantro, avocado- tomatillo salsa, lime crema
Taco Grilled Salmon a la carte
grilled salmon, spice-rubbed, cabbage, cilantro, avocado-tomatillo salsa, lime crema
Taco Steak Sriracha a la carte
grilled skirt steak, cabbage, pickled carrots, cilantro, jalapeño, crispy shallots, sriracha aioli
Taco Sriracha Chicken a la carte
grilled chicken, cabbage, pickled carrots, cilantro, jalapeño, crispy shallots, sriracha aioli
Taco Shrimp Guajillo a la carte
grilled, citrus-guajillo sauce, avocado, grilled pineapple, cabbage, cilantro, tomatillo salsa, lime crema
Taco Hot Fish a la carte
crispy Alaskan cod, spicy sambal glaze, cabbage, pickled carrots, cilantro, jalapeño, sriracha aioli
Fish & Chips*
Fish & Chips 2 pcs
crispy Alaskan cod, sesame slaw, choice of fries or house side salad
Fish & Chips 3 pcs
crispy Alaskan cod, sesame slaw, choice of fries or house side salad
Fish & Chips 4 pcs
crispy Alaskan cod, sesame slaw, choice of fries or house side salad
Mixed Catch Platter
2 pc Alaskan cod, 3 pc Thai coconut shrimp, calamari, jalapeño tartar, chipotle aioli, Thai sweet chili sauce, sesame slaw, choice of fries or house side salad
Coconut Shrimp Platter
five-spice crispy shrimp, Thai sweet chili sauce, sesame slaw, choice of fries, miso side salad or tortilla chips
Kids
Kids Fish & Chips
2 pieces Alaskan cod, broccoli, fruit, choice of fries, house side salad or tortilla chips
Kids Coconut Shrimp
broccoli, fruit, choice of fries, house side salad or tortilla chips
Kids Chicken Strips
2 pieces, broccoli, fruit, choice of fries, house side salad or tortilla chips
Kids Teriyaki Bowl
protein of choice, sushi rice or brown rice, teriyaki sauce, broccoli, fruit
Kids Mexican Bowl
pick protein and rice, served with black beans, cotija cheese, tortilla chips, tomatillo salsa, broccoli, orange slice
Kids California Roll
hand-picked crab salad, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds, orange slice, broccoli
Kids Avocado Roll
avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds, orange slice, broccoli
Dessert
Beer & 1/2 Off Wine
Maui Brewing | Pineapple Mana Wheat
ABV 5.5% | Maui Gold pineapple gives sweet aroma to this smooth-bodied, tropical brew, Appearance: Light gold with a slight wheat haze. Sweet and mellow with modest tartness
Maui Brewing | Big Swell IPA
Maui Brewing Company (HI) 6.8% (12oz Can) Tropical citrus hops burst from this dry-hopped India Pale Ale.
Maui Brewing | Coconut Porter
Maui Brewing Company (HI) 6.0% (12oz Can) A robust dark ale with hand-toasted coconut & hints of mocha.
Golden State Cider
6.30% ABV | Freshly cut apple aromatics balanced with a bright, crisp profile. Fresh pressed apple juice is added back into the cider to emphasize a natural and rounded juiciness | Naturally Gluten Free
Hayes Ranch Pinot Grigio BTL
Aromas and flavors of green apple and lime, complemented by a hint of mineral to create a crisp and classic white wine.
CRU Winery Chardonnay BTL
Honig Sauvignon Blanc BTL
13.5% ABV | Bright, and fresh. The flavors and aromas are reminiscent of peaches, lemon curd, white grapefruit, and passion fruit with perfectly balanced notes of citrus and stone fruit. The fullness of the mid-palate is complemented by a crisp, lengthy finish.
Cloudline Pinot Noir BTL
Beverages | Non-Alcoholic
Coke Can
Diet Coke Can
Sprite Can
Water Bottled Still (26oz)
Hawaiʻi Volcanic is a conscious brand that promotes “Living Aloha”
Water Bottled Sparkling (26oz)
Hawaiʻi Volcanic is a conscious brand that promotes “Living Aloha”
Sparkling Agave Lemonade Housemade
sparkling lemonade with carbonation
Sparkling Blood Orange Lemonade Housemade
sparkling lemonade with carbonation
Arnold Palmer Housemade
Fresh Mint & Lime "Nojito" Housemade
Thai Iced Tea Housemade (sweet & creamy)
Tropical Iced Tea Housemade (unsweetened)
Gluten Free
Guacamole & Chips GF
guacamole, micro cilantro, special GF tortilla chips
Spicy Tuna Sushi Roll GF
serrano ahi poke, cucumber, daikon sprouts, sesame seeds, sriracha aioli
California Sushi Roll GF
hand-picked crab salad, avocado, cucumber, sesame
Hawaiian Yellowtail Sushi Taco GF
kanpachi, avocado, citrus aioli, scallions, jalapeño relish, nigiri style, on nori seaweed squares
Spicy Salmon Sushi Taco GF
salmon, avocado, sriracha aioli, scallions, crispy shallots, nigiri style, on nori seaweed squares
Guajillo Shrimp Taco GF
grilled, citrus-guajillo sauce, avocado, grilled pineapple, cabbage, cilantro, tomatillo salsa, lime crema, special gf tortilla chips
Grilled Yellowtail Taco GF
spice-rubbed, cabbage, cilantro, avocado- tomatillo salsa, lime crema, special gf tortilla chips
Serrano Ahi Poke GF
ahi tuna, sweet onion, sriracha aioli, serrano chilies, wonton chips
Baja Shrimp Ceviche GF
fresh lime, avocado, Fresno chilies, cilantro, special gluten free tortilla chips
WestCoast Salmon Bowl SMALL GF
smaller lunch size bowl with grilled salmon, roasted cauliflower, avocado, marinated cucumber, radish salad, cilantro-pepita pesto, soy-tahini drizzle Base: 1⁄2 brown rice-quinoa blend, 1⁄2 mixed organic greens
WestCoast Salmon Bowl REGULAR GF
large size bowl with grilled salmon, roasted cauliflower, avocado, marinated cucumber, radish salad, cilantro-pepita pesto, tamari drizzle | Base: 1⁄2 brown rice-quinoa blend, 1⁄2 mixed organic greens
Mexican Guajillo Shrimp Bowl SMALL GF
smaller lunch size bowl with pan-seared shrimp in a citrus-guajillo adobo sauce, “elote” corn on the cob, black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, cilantro, special gf tortilla chips, tomatillo dressing, lime crema Base: 1⁄2 brown rice, 1⁄2 mixed organic greens
Mexican Guajillo Shrimp Bowl REGULAR GF
large size bowl with pan-seared shrimp in citrus-guajillo adobo sauce, “elote” corn on the cob, black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, cilantro, gluten free tortilla chips, tomatillo dressing, lime crema Base: 1⁄2 brown rice, 1⁄2 mixed organic greens
Salmon Fresh Catch GF
pick a fish, pick a gf style, pick a gf side
Striped Sea Bass Fresh Catch GF
pick a fish, pick a gf style, pick a gf side
Kanpachi Yellowtail Fresh Catch GF
pick a fish, pick a gf style, pick a gf side
Broccolini Grilled GF
Mexican "Elote" Corn GF
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:59 pm
SUSTAINABLE SEAFOOD. PACIFIC FLAVORS. WESTCOAST STYLE.
2027 Chestnut St, San Francisco, CA 94123