Pacific Coast Spirits Oceanside

Snacks & Starters

Pretzel Nuggets

Pretzel Nuggets

$16.00

Fries

$5.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00
PCS Wings

PCS Wings

$16.00
Roasted Carrots

Roasted Carrots

$12.00
Crispy Brussles

Crispy Brussles

$14.00

Salads

SW Chop

SW Chop

$16.00

Harvest Salad

$16.00

Street Tacos

Blackened Mahi Mahi (3)

Blackened Mahi Mahi (3)

$16.00
Masa Fried Cauliflower (3)

Masa Fried Cauliflower (3)

$14.00

Smashed Avocado, Smoked Corn Relish, Cabbage Slaw, Vegan Cilantro Lime Crema, Corn Tortillas

Baja Fish Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

$16.00

Stuff on Bread

Cali Smash

Cali Smash

$18.00

Fork & Knife

Seared Tuna Bowl

$28.00
Chicken and Biscuits

Chicken and Biscuits

$25.00

Fish and Chips

$23.00

Desserts

Fried Churro Pretzel

$12.00
Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie

Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie

$13.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$11.00

House-made pasturebird chicken tenders. side of fries

Kids Grilled Cheese Sliders & Fries

Kids Grilled Cheese Sliders & Fries

$10.00

Two slider sized grilled cheese sandwiches with cheddar cheese and a side of fries

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

rigatoni noodles with a cheddar and gruyere cheese sauce.

Kids Cheese Burger & Fries

Kids Cheese Burger & Fries

$11.00

Two slider burgers. Meat, cheese and bun with a side of fries.

Housemade Draft Cocktails

Basil Berry

$12.00

Made with PCS Standard Vodka and a refreshing blend of strawberry, basil and lemon.

Gin & Tonic

Gin & Tonic

$10.00

PCS Dry Gin & House Tonic Soda House classic.

Vodka Mule

Vodka Mule

$11.00

Locals Only Vodka, house-made ginger syrup, lime, and angostura bitters.

Mojito

Mojito

$11.00

PCS Immature Brandy, lime juice and mint.

Paloma

Paloma

$12.00

PCS Agave Spirit, Grapefruit Juice, Lime Juice, Soda Water. The classic Jalisco style.

Whiskey Ginger

Whiskey Ginger

$10.00Out of stock

PCS White Rye Whiskey and our house fresh ginger soda. Our new favorite cocktail!

Crowler of Draft Cocktails (750ml)

Basil Berry (Crowler)

$24.00

Made with PCS Standard Vodka and a refreshing blend of strawberry, basil and lemon.

Bloody Mary (Crowler)

Bloody Mary (Crowler)

$24.00

PCS Vodka, House Bloody Mix. Canned in our 25.4oz Traveler Crowler to go!

Fall Back (Crowler)

Fall Back (Crowler)

$24.00Out of stock

PCS Immature Brandy, cranberry juice, pineapple juice, winter spice & soda water. Canned in our 25.4oz Traveler Crowler to go!

First Light Rocket Fuel (Crowler)

$24.00Out of stock
Gin & Tonic (Crowler)

Gin & Tonic (Crowler)

$24.00Out of stock

PCS Dry Gin and House tonic. House classic. Canned in our 25.4oz Traveler Crowler to go!

Locals Vodka Mule (Crowler)

Locals Vodka Mule (Crowler)

$24.00

Locals Only Vodka, house made ginger syrup, lime and angostura bitters. Canned in our 25.4oz Traveler Crowler to go!

Mojito (Crowler)

Mojito (Crowler)

$24.00

PCS Immature Brandy, lime juice and mint. Canned in our 25.4oz Traveler Crowler to go!

Paloma (Crowler)

Paloma (Crowler)

$24.00

PCS Agave Spirit, grapefruit juice, lime juice, and soda water. Canned in our 25.4oz Traveler Crowler to go!

Whiskey Ginger (Crowler)

Whiskey Ginger (Crowler)

$24.00

PCS White Rye & House Ginger Soda. Canned in our 25.4oz Traveler Crowler to go!

Shaken & Stirred Cocktails

Barrel Aged Boulevardier

$18.00

PCS White Rye Whiskey, Campari and Cocchi "Dopo Teatro" blended in an ex-Wheated Bourbon barrel and aged to perfection.

Barrel Aged Manhattan

$18.00

PCS White Rye Whiskey, Yzaguirre Sweet Vermouth, Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur & Angostura Bitters rested in an ex-Bourbon barrel.

Barrel Aged Negroni

$18.00

PCS California Dry Gin, Campari & Cocchi Vermouth di Torino. A classic Negroni tempered by time in an ex-bourbon barrel. Refreshing with the soft complexity brought on by the barrel aging process.

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Our famous secret house-made Bloody Mary, with PCS Standard Vodka and all the fixin's.

Blue Corn Manhattan

$24.00

Blue Corn Old Fashioned

$24.00

Boulevardier

$14.00

PCS White Rye Whiskey, Campari & Antica Carpano Sweet Vermouth. A classic and balanced White Rye Whiskey sipper.

Farmerita

Farmerita

$15.00

PCS Agave Spirit, Carrot/Ginger/Lime Juice, Basil, & Agave Nectar

Good Morning Cowboy

Good Morning Cowboy

$14.00

PCS White Rye Whiskey, St. George “NOLA” Coffee Liqueur & Regan’s Orange Bitters with a Toasted Marshmallow.

Just a Nip

$11.00

PCS California Gin, Lillet Rose, Honey, Grapefruit, Orange & Soda. The taste of Southern California citrus without the punch of a rogue wave.

Kentucky Coffee (Weekends Only)

$12.00

PCS White Rye Whiskey, St. George "NOLA" Coffee Liqueur & S.D.C.C. Coffee.

Lazy Daze

$12.00

PCS Agave Spirit Blanco, Aperol, Passion Fruit, Grapefruit, Lime and a touch of salt & smoke. The sun, surf and sand...this breezy cocktail is the perfect expression of the Baja Coast.

Local's Vodka Martini

$12.00

Locals Only Vodka and Dolin Dry Vermouth are chilled to make a clean and traditional vodka martini.

Manhattan Blonde

$15.00

PCS White Rye Whiskey, Antica Carpano Sweet Vermouth, Amaro Nonino, Giffard Curacao Triple Sec & Angostura Bitters. Our PCS twist on the Manhattan cocktail, specifically crafted to highlight our White Rye Whiskey.

Margarita (Blanco)

Margarita (Blanco)

$13.00

PCS Agave Spirit Blanco, Giffard Curacao Triple Sec, Agave Nectar & Lime Juice. The only way a Margarita should be.

Margarita (Reposado)

$18.00

PCS Agave Spirit Reposado, Giffard Curacao Triple Sec, Agave Nectar & Lime Juice. Our barrel rested Agave Spirit in a refreshing Margarita.

Negroni

Negroni

$14.00

PCS California Dry Gin, Antica Carpano Sweet Vermouth & Campari. A classic, balanced and boozy sipper.

Not, Not a Negroni

$13.00

PCS California Gin, Aperol & Lillet Blanc. This is not a Negroni, but it's Not...Not a Negroni. A lighter twist on a classic.

O'side Rickey

$11.00

PCS Standard Vodka, Lime, Mint & Soda. A light and refreshing thirst quencher made for either side of The O'side Dip.

Oaxacan Anticuado

$14.00Out of stock

PCS Smoked Agave Spirit Blanco, Agave Nectar, Mole Bitters & Orange Bitters. This imaginative Oaxacan twist on an Old Fashioned is for those bold few looking for something different.

OG Baja Margarita (Blanco)

$13.00

Our classic Margarita kicked up Baja style with fresh jalapeno and cilantro.

OG Baja Margarita (Reposado)

$18.00

Our classic Reposado Margarita kicked up Baja style with fresh jalapeno and cilantro.

Pisco Sour

Pisco Sour

$12.00

PCS Immature Brandy, Lemon & Lime Juice, Butterfly Pea Flower, & Egg White. A bright and colorful take on a classic. Light and invigorating with a foamy top.

Placebo Effect

Placebo Effect

$12.00

PCS Lapsang Infused California Dry Gin, Ginger, Honey, & Lemon Juice. Smokey, comforting and complex.

Sand Dollar

Sand Dollar

$13.00

PCS Agave Spirit, Mint, Passion Fruit, Lime Juice, Cucumber, & Rose Water

Single Malt (#2) Manhattan

$21.00

Single Malt (#2) Old Fashioned

$21.00
Skeleton Kru

Skeleton Kru

$12.00

PCS White Rye Whiskey, Giffard Creme de Peche, Lemon, House Brown Sugar Syrup & Tiki Bitters. California Autumn in a glass, savor accordingly.

Spicy Prickly Pineapple Margarita

$13.00

PCS Agave Spirit Blanco, Pineapple, Prickly Pear, Lime & a hint of Habanero.

Sealantro Swell

$12.00Out of stock

The Strand

$12.00

OG Baja Margarita (Reposado) (Copy)

$18.00

Our classic Reposado Margarita kicked up Baja style with fresh jalapeno and cilantro.

Beer & Wine

Booze Brothers Green Eyed Amber (Draught)

$8.00

American Amber Ale with notes of chocolate, caramel, toffee, light fruit & honey.

Booze Brothers Penny Blonde (16oz Can)

Booze Brothers Penny Blonde (16oz Can)

$8.00

Summertime delight, crisp with light hops and malt.

Burgeon Carlsbad Crush Mosaic Pale Ale (16oz Can)

$8.00Out of stock

Hopped with 100% Mosaic, this pale ale was crafted to showcase the nuanced fruit flavors and aromas we love from this hop. Passion fruit and blueberry spill out of the can from the moment it's cracked, and the tasting experience from start to finish is bright, fruity, and crushable.

Burgeon Juice Press Hazy IPA (Draught)

Burgeon Juice Press Hazy IPA (Draught)

$8.00

Hazy IPA hopped with Citra, Vic Secret & Mosaic

JuneShine MidnightPainKiller (12oz Can)

JuneShine MidnightPainKiller (12oz Can)

$7.00Out of stock

Bold and flavorful, featuring activated charcoal and a unique ½ upside-down can design. Our dark twist on the classic painkiller tiki cocktail with charcoal, pineapple, coconut, orange, and nutmeg.

Modern Times Fruitlands Gose (16oz Can)

Modern Times Fruitlands Gose (16oz Can)

$8.00

Fruitlands is tart, fruity, & frighteningly delicious. The sour, salty base beer lays down the funky refreshment, while a heavy dose of passion fruit and guava turns the whole thing into a wall-to-wall tropical fruit fiesta.

Pizza Port Remote Location (16oz Can)

$8.00

A simple grain bill of 2-Row allows the hop character to shine through in this bright, golden West Coast style IPA. Aromas of mango, lychee and guava lead to flavors of bright citrus and subtle berry notes thanks to the use of Citra and experimental hop HBC 586. This beer has mild bitterness and a clean, dry finish.

Thorn Barrio Lager (Draught)

Thorn Barrio Lager (Draught)

$8.00

A crisp, light, and refreshing brew. This Baja-style lager is easy to drink and perfect for the beach on a summer day. It’s not hoppy or bitter, just smooth and drinkable.

Prosecco (6oz Pour)

$6.00

House White Wine (6oz Pour)

$12.00

Buttery Oaky Chardonnay. Family wine, made at our Northern California Winery.

House Red Wine (6oz Pour)

$12.00

Bordeaux red blend. Family wine, made at our Northern California Winery.

Latitude

Latitude 33 Blood Orange

$8.00

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Can Coke

$1.50

Can Diet Coke

$1.50

Can Sprite

$1.50

Fever Tree Soda Water

$1.50Out of stock

Ginger Soda

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

OJ

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Virgin Tonic

$3.50

PCS Spirits Bottles

Standard Vodka Bottle

Standard Vodka Bottle

$35.00

Our Vodka is produced from a blend of California grape varietals sourced throughout Napa, Sonoma and the Central Coast. This spirit takes the longest to run (18 hours) and goes through 12 plates within the copper still, to achieve the smooth, pure, crispness it portrays. With a grape based vodka, you will expect to get a sweeter, less acidic flavor that we feel is the best of its kind. You don’t believe us, try it! Tasting Notes: Sweet, floral nose with a smooth, crisp citrus taste and allows for a nice, non lingering finish.

California Gin Bottle

California Gin Bottle

$48.00

Our California Gin is a fruit forward spin on a plymouth style gin. The botanicals for this gin are light but smooth, which lends itself to be a great entry gin for non-gin drinkers.

California Dry Gin Bottle

California Dry Gin Bottle

$55.00

Our Dry Gin is a tribute to the classic London Dry Gin. We have sourced the botanicals for this spirit from the best regions This spirit must be run on it’s own still (small one) as the botanicals really take shape during this process and overtake the copper within the still. The botanicals for this gin are strong but smooth, which allows for it to really stand up in your classic Gin cocktails. Tasting Notes: Strong complex nose, juniper forward taste with a subtle hint of lavender to balance it out and leaves you with a nice citrus backbone.

Golden Sunset Gin Bottle

$60.00
Immature Brandy Bottle

Immature Brandy Bottle

$38.00

This is our version of Pisco. For those of you not familiar with Pisco, it is an immature or non aged Brandy from Chili or Peru. The base of this spirit is the same as the Vodka (grapes from California) but the difference is in the distillation process. The Immature Brandy (legal name by law) is distilled for about 8 hours to a lower proof which retains the flavors and sweet taste. Tasting Notes: Beautiful notes of sweet in the smell and an apple / honey like taste. Not tart and leaves mouth feeling smooth and savored.

American Brandy Bottle

$60.00
Agave Spirit Blanco Bottle

Agave Spirit Blanco Bottle

$42.00Out of stock

Our Agave Spirit (aka Tequila) is made from 100% Blue Weber Agave. We source this from Jalisco, Mexico, where the Pina’s (main source of agave) are cooked in traditional ovens, juiced, packaged and shipped to our door. This quality nectar is then fermented and distilled (8 hours) to create our house Agave Spirit. Enjoy this earthy, crisp spirit as we age our Reposado and Anejo in our barrels to give you a full varietal of Agave spirits to choose from later this year. Tasting Notes: Crisp honey aroma with a blend of fresh cut grass and sweet apple or pear taste and lingering earthy taste on the tongue

Agave Spirit Reposado Bottle

Agave Spirit Reposado Bottle

$70.00

Our Agave Spirit (aka Tequila) is made from 100% Blue Weber Agave. We source this from Jalisco, Mexico, where the Pina’s (main source of agave) are cooked in traditional ovens, juiced, packaged and shipped to our door. This quality nectar is then fermented and distilled (8 hours), yet cut much deeper than our Blanco, and aged in our ex-Single Malt barrels for 9 months.

White Rye Whiskey Bottle

White Rye Whiskey Bottle

$38.00Out of stock

This is the best White Rye you will taste. Unlike others, we have provided a lot of TLC to the ingredients, the distillation process and the barrel choice. It is made of 60% Rye and 40% Golden Promise Barley (high quality) and distilled for 8 hours. Then it “rests” in a new char #3 barrels for 24 hours before being bottled. This whiskey is a very versatile taste that is a good base for any drink, just ask the bartenders! Tasting Notes: Ripe tropical on the nose with a sweet/spice balanced taste and finishes with a pepper and vanilla.

Barrel Strength Triticale Bourbon (375ml)

$45.00

American Single Malt Release #2 Bottle

$80.00

Blue Corn Whiskey Bottle

$90.00

Barrel Aged Boulevardier (375ml)

$45.00

PCS White Rye Whiskey, Campari and Cocchi "Dopo Teatro" blended in an ex-Wheated Bourbon barrel and aged to perfection.

Barrel Aged Manhattan (375ml)

$48.00

PCS White Rye Whiskey, Yzaguirre Sweet Vermouth, Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur & Angostura Bitters rested in an ex-Bourbon barrel.

Barrel Aged Negroni (375ml)

$45.00

PCS California Dry Gin, Campari & Cocchi Vermouth di Torino wedded together in an ex-Bourbon barrel.

Barrel Aged Cocktail Bundle

$125.00

Locals Only Vodka Bottle

$20.00

First Light Coffee Whiskey (Original) Bottle

$30.00

First Light Coffee Whiskey (Dark) Bottle

$30.00

High Malt Rye Whisky Bottle

$38.00

Clothing

Trucker Hat - Grey

Trucker Hat - Grey

$20.00Out of stock
Trucker Hat - Black

Trucker Hat - Black

$20.00
Classic Logo Swoop Neck Tee - Women's - Black

Classic Logo Swoop Neck Tee - Women's - Black

$30.00

Classic Logo Tee - Women's Cut - Black

$25.00
Classic Logo Tee - Black

Classic Logo Tee - Black

$25.00

Classic Logo Tee - Navy Blue

$25.00
Classic Logo Tee - Light Grey

Classic Logo Tee - Light Grey

$25.00
Classic Logo Tee - Heather Blue

Classic Logo Tee - Heather Blue

$25.00
Park Tee - Black

Park Tee - Black

$25.00
Park Hoodie Zip (Unisex) - Charcoal

Park Hoodie Zip (Unisex) - Charcoal

$45.00

Hand Sanitizer

16oz Refill Bottle

16oz Refill Bottle

$8.00

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION, Formula 1. 80% Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Ingredients: Ethyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Hydrogen Peroxide, Purified Water.

1/2 Gallon Bottle

1/2 Gallon Bottle

$25.00

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION, Formula 1. 80% Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Ingredients: Ethyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Hydrogen Peroxide, Purified Water.

1 Gallon Bottle

1 Gallon Bottle

$40.00

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION, Formula 1. 80% Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Ingredients: Ethyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Hydrogen Peroxide, Purified Water.

Small Business Kit (3 - 1/2 Gal, 6 - 2oz Spray Bottles)

Small Business Kit (3 - 1/2 Gal, 6 - 2oz Spray Bottles)

$84.95

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION, Formula 1. 80% Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Ingredients: Ethyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Hydrogen Peroxide, Purified Water.

5 Gallon

5 Gallon

$180.00

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION, Formula 1. 80% Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Ingredients: Ethyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Hydrogen Peroxide, Purified Water.

Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

First Farm-to-Table Restaurant and Grain-to-Glass Distillery in San Diego under one roof. We take the synergy of cuisine and beverage to the next level.

Website

Location

404 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside, CA 92054

Directions

Gallery
Pacific Coast Spirits image
Pacific Coast Spirits image
Pacific Coast Spirits image

