Pacific Coast Spirits Oceanside
284 Reviews
$$
404 S Coast Hwy
Oceanside, CA 92054
Snacks & Starters
Street Tacos
Stuff on Bread
Kids
Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries
House-made pasturebird chicken tenders. side of fries
Kids Grilled Cheese Sliders & Fries
Two slider sized grilled cheese sandwiches with cheddar cheese and a side of fries
Kids Mac & Cheese
rigatoni noodles with a cheddar and gruyere cheese sauce.
Kids Cheese Burger & Fries
Two slider burgers. Meat, cheese and bun with a side of fries.
Housemade Draft Cocktails
Basil Berry
Made with PCS Standard Vodka and a refreshing blend of strawberry, basil and lemon.
Gin & Tonic
PCS Dry Gin & House Tonic Soda House classic.
Vodka Mule
Locals Only Vodka, house-made ginger syrup, lime, and angostura bitters.
Mojito
PCS Immature Brandy, lime juice and mint.
Paloma
PCS Agave Spirit, Grapefruit Juice, Lime Juice, Soda Water. The classic Jalisco style.
Whiskey Ginger
PCS White Rye Whiskey and our house fresh ginger soda. Our new favorite cocktail!
Crowler of Draft Cocktails (750ml)
Basil Berry (Crowler)
Made with PCS Standard Vodka and a refreshing blend of strawberry, basil and lemon.
Bloody Mary (Crowler)
PCS Vodka, House Bloody Mix. Canned in our 25.4oz Traveler Crowler to go!
Fall Back (Crowler)
PCS Immature Brandy, cranberry juice, pineapple juice, winter spice & soda water. Canned in our 25.4oz Traveler Crowler to go!
First Light Rocket Fuel (Crowler)
Gin & Tonic (Crowler)
PCS Dry Gin and House tonic. House classic. Canned in our 25.4oz Traveler Crowler to go!
Locals Vodka Mule (Crowler)
Locals Only Vodka, house made ginger syrup, lime and angostura bitters. Canned in our 25.4oz Traveler Crowler to go!
Mojito (Crowler)
PCS Immature Brandy, lime juice and mint. Canned in our 25.4oz Traveler Crowler to go!
Paloma (Crowler)
PCS Agave Spirit, grapefruit juice, lime juice, and soda water. Canned in our 25.4oz Traveler Crowler to go!
Whiskey Ginger (Crowler)
PCS White Rye & House Ginger Soda. Canned in our 25.4oz Traveler Crowler to go!
Shaken & Stirred Cocktails
Barrel Aged Boulevardier
PCS White Rye Whiskey, Campari and Cocchi "Dopo Teatro" blended in an ex-Wheated Bourbon barrel and aged to perfection.
Barrel Aged Manhattan
PCS White Rye Whiskey, Yzaguirre Sweet Vermouth, Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur & Angostura Bitters rested in an ex-Bourbon barrel.
Barrel Aged Negroni
PCS California Dry Gin, Campari & Cocchi Vermouth di Torino. A classic Negroni tempered by time in an ex-bourbon barrel. Refreshing with the soft complexity brought on by the barrel aging process.
Bloody Mary
Our famous secret house-made Bloody Mary, with PCS Standard Vodka and all the fixin's.
Blue Corn Manhattan
Blue Corn Old Fashioned
Boulevardier
PCS White Rye Whiskey, Campari & Antica Carpano Sweet Vermouth. A classic and balanced White Rye Whiskey sipper.
Farmerita
PCS Agave Spirit, Carrot/Ginger/Lime Juice, Basil, & Agave Nectar
Good Morning Cowboy
PCS White Rye Whiskey, St. George “NOLA” Coffee Liqueur & Regan’s Orange Bitters with a Toasted Marshmallow.
Just a Nip
PCS California Gin, Lillet Rose, Honey, Grapefruit, Orange & Soda. The taste of Southern California citrus without the punch of a rogue wave.
Kentucky Coffee (Weekends Only)
PCS White Rye Whiskey, St. George "NOLA" Coffee Liqueur & S.D.C.C. Coffee.
Lazy Daze
PCS Agave Spirit Blanco, Aperol, Passion Fruit, Grapefruit, Lime and a touch of salt & smoke. The sun, surf and sand...this breezy cocktail is the perfect expression of the Baja Coast.
Local's Vodka Martini
Locals Only Vodka and Dolin Dry Vermouth are chilled to make a clean and traditional vodka martini.
Manhattan Blonde
PCS White Rye Whiskey, Antica Carpano Sweet Vermouth, Amaro Nonino, Giffard Curacao Triple Sec & Angostura Bitters. Our PCS twist on the Manhattan cocktail, specifically crafted to highlight our White Rye Whiskey.
Margarita (Blanco)
PCS Agave Spirit Blanco, Giffard Curacao Triple Sec, Agave Nectar & Lime Juice. The only way a Margarita should be.
Margarita (Reposado)
PCS Agave Spirit Reposado, Giffard Curacao Triple Sec, Agave Nectar & Lime Juice. Our barrel rested Agave Spirit in a refreshing Margarita.
Negroni
PCS California Dry Gin, Antica Carpano Sweet Vermouth & Campari. A classic, balanced and boozy sipper.
Not, Not a Negroni
PCS California Gin, Aperol & Lillet Blanc. This is not a Negroni, but it's Not...Not a Negroni. A lighter twist on a classic.
O'side Rickey
PCS Standard Vodka, Lime, Mint & Soda. A light and refreshing thirst quencher made for either side of The O'side Dip.
Oaxacan Anticuado
PCS Smoked Agave Spirit Blanco, Agave Nectar, Mole Bitters & Orange Bitters. This imaginative Oaxacan twist on an Old Fashioned is for those bold few looking for something different.
OG Baja Margarita (Blanco)
Our classic Margarita kicked up Baja style with fresh jalapeno and cilantro.
OG Baja Margarita (Reposado)
Our classic Reposado Margarita kicked up Baja style with fresh jalapeno and cilantro.
Pisco Sour
PCS Immature Brandy, Lemon & Lime Juice, Butterfly Pea Flower, & Egg White. A bright and colorful take on a classic. Light and invigorating with a foamy top.
Placebo Effect
PCS Lapsang Infused California Dry Gin, Ginger, Honey, & Lemon Juice. Smokey, comforting and complex.
Sand Dollar
PCS Agave Spirit, Mint, Passion Fruit, Lime Juice, Cucumber, & Rose Water
Single Malt (#2) Manhattan
Single Malt (#2) Old Fashioned
Skeleton Kru
PCS White Rye Whiskey, Giffard Creme de Peche, Lemon, House Brown Sugar Syrup & Tiki Bitters. California Autumn in a glass, savor accordingly.
Spicy Prickly Pineapple Margarita
PCS Agave Spirit Blanco, Pineapple, Prickly Pear, Lime & a hint of Habanero.
Sealantro Swell
The Strand
Beer & Wine
Booze Brothers Green Eyed Amber (Draught)
American Amber Ale with notes of chocolate, caramel, toffee, light fruit & honey.
Booze Brothers Penny Blonde (16oz Can)
Summertime delight, crisp with light hops and malt.
Burgeon Carlsbad Crush Mosaic Pale Ale (16oz Can)
Hopped with 100% Mosaic, this pale ale was crafted to showcase the nuanced fruit flavors and aromas we love from this hop. Passion fruit and blueberry spill out of the can from the moment it's cracked, and the tasting experience from start to finish is bright, fruity, and crushable.
Burgeon Juice Press Hazy IPA (Draught)
Hazy IPA hopped with Citra, Vic Secret & Mosaic
JuneShine MidnightPainKiller (12oz Can)
Bold and flavorful, featuring activated charcoal and a unique ½ upside-down can design. Our dark twist on the classic painkiller tiki cocktail with charcoal, pineapple, coconut, orange, and nutmeg.
Modern Times Fruitlands Gose (16oz Can)
Fruitlands is tart, fruity, & frighteningly delicious. The sour, salty base beer lays down the funky refreshment, while a heavy dose of passion fruit and guava turns the whole thing into a wall-to-wall tropical fruit fiesta.
Pizza Port Remote Location (16oz Can)
A simple grain bill of 2-Row allows the hop character to shine through in this bright, golden West Coast style IPA. Aromas of mango, lychee and guava lead to flavors of bright citrus and subtle berry notes thanks to the use of Citra and experimental hop HBC 586. This beer has mild bitterness and a clean, dry finish.
Thorn Barrio Lager (Draught)
A crisp, light, and refreshing brew. This Baja-style lager is easy to drink and perfect for the beach on a summer day. It’s not hoppy or bitter, just smooth and drinkable.
Prosecco (6oz Pour)
House White Wine (6oz Pour)
Buttery Oaky Chardonnay. Family wine, made at our Northern California Winery.
House Red Wine (6oz Pour)
Bordeaux red blend. Family wine, made at our Northern California Winery.
Latitude
Latitude 33 Blood Orange
NA Beverages
PCS Spirits Bottles
Standard Vodka Bottle
Our Vodka is produced from a blend of California grape varietals sourced throughout Napa, Sonoma and the Central Coast. This spirit takes the longest to run (18 hours) and goes through 12 plates within the copper still, to achieve the smooth, pure, crispness it portrays. With a grape based vodka, you will expect to get a sweeter, less acidic flavor that we feel is the best of its kind. You don’t believe us, try it! Tasting Notes: Sweet, floral nose with a smooth, crisp citrus taste and allows for a nice, non lingering finish.
California Gin Bottle
Our California Gin is a fruit forward spin on a plymouth style gin. The botanicals for this gin are light but smooth, which lends itself to be a great entry gin for non-gin drinkers.
California Dry Gin Bottle
Our Dry Gin is a tribute to the classic London Dry Gin. We have sourced the botanicals for this spirit from the best regions This spirit must be run on it’s own still (small one) as the botanicals really take shape during this process and overtake the copper within the still. The botanicals for this gin are strong but smooth, which allows for it to really stand up in your classic Gin cocktails. Tasting Notes: Strong complex nose, juniper forward taste with a subtle hint of lavender to balance it out and leaves you with a nice citrus backbone.
Golden Sunset Gin Bottle
Immature Brandy Bottle
This is our version of Pisco. For those of you not familiar with Pisco, it is an immature or non aged Brandy from Chili or Peru. The base of this spirit is the same as the Vodka (grapes from California) but the difference is in the distillation process. The Immature Brandy (legal name by law) is distilled for about 8 hours to a lower proof which retains the flavors and sweet taste. Tasting Notes: Beautiful notes of sweet in the smell and an apple / honey like taste. Not tart and leaves mouth feeling smooth and savored.
American Brandy Bottle
Agave Spirit Blanco Bottle
Our Agave Spirit (aka Tequila) is made from 100% Blue Weber Agave. We source this from Jalisco, Mexico, where the Pina’s (main source of agave) are cooked in traditional ovens, juiced, packaged and shipped to our door. This quality nectar is then fermented and distilled (8 hours) to create our house Agave Spirit. Enjoy this earthy, crisp spirit as we age our Reposado and Anejo in our barrels to give you a full varietal of Agave spirits to choose from later this year. Tasting Notes: Crisp honey aroma with a blend of fresh cut grass and sweet apple or pear taste and lingering earthy taste on the tongue
Agave Spirit Reposado Bottle
Our Agave Spirit (aka Tequila) is made from 100% Blue Weber Agave. We source this from Jalisco, Mexico, where the Pina’s (main source of agave) are cooked in traditional ovens, juiced, packaged and shipped to our door. This quality nectar is then fermented and distilled (8 hours), yet cut much deeper than our Blanco, and aged in our ex-Single Malt barrels for 9 months.
White Rye Whiskey Bottle
This is the best White Rye you will taste. Unlike others, we have provided a lot of TLC to the ingredients, the distillation process and the barrel choice. It is made of 60% Rye and 40% Golden Promise Barley (high quality) and distilled for 8 hours. Then it “rests” in a new char #3 barrels for 24 hours before being bottled. This whiskey is a very versatile taste that is a good base for any drink, just ask the bartenders! Tasting Notes: Ripe tropical on the nose with a sweet/spice balanced taste and finishes with a pepper and vanilla.
Barrel Strength Triticale Bourbon (375ml)
American Single Malt Release #2 Bottle
Blue Corn Whiskey Bottle
Barrel Aged Boulevardier (375ml)
PCS White Rye Whiskey, Campari and Cocchi "Dopo Teatro" blended in an ex-Wheated Bourbon barrel and aged to perfection.
Barrel Aged Manhattan (375ml)
PCS White Rye Whiskey, Yzaguirre Sweet Vermouth, Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur & Angostura Bitters rested in an ex-Bourbon barrel.
Barrel Aged Negroni (375ml)
PCS California Dry Gin, Campari & Cocchi Vermouth di Torino wedded together in an ex-Bourbon barrel.
Barrel Aged Cocktail Bundle
Locals Only Vodka Bottle
First Light Coffee Whiskey (Original) Bottle
First Light Coffee Whiskey (Dark) Bottle
High Malt Rye Whisky Bottle
Clothing
Trucker Hat - Grey
Trucker Hat - Black
Classic Logo Swoop Neck Tee - Women's - Black
Classic Logo Tee - Women's Cut - Black
Classic Logo Tee - Black
Classic Logo Tee - Navy Blue
Classic Logo Tee - Light Grey
Classic Logo Tee - Heather Blue
Park Tee - Black
Park Hoodie Zip (Unisex) - Charcoal
Hand Sanitizer
16oz Refill Bottle
WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION, Formula 1. 80% Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Ingredients: Ethyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Hydrogen Peroxide, Purified Water.
1/2 Gallon Bottle
WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION, Formula 1. 80% Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Ingredients: Ethyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Hydrogen Peroxide, Purified Water.
1 Gallon Bottle
WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION, Formula 1. 80% Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Ingredients: Ethyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Hydrogen Peroxide, Purified Water.
Small Business Kit (3 - 1/2 Gal, 6 - 2oz Spray Bottles)
WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION, Formula 1. 80% Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Ingredients: Ethyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Hydrogen Peroxide, Purified Water.
5 Gallon
WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION, Formula 1. 80% Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Ingredients: Ethyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Hydrogen Peroxide, Purified Water.
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
First Farm-to-Table Restaurant and Grain-to-Glass Distillery in San Diego under one roof. We take the synergy of cuisine and beverage to the next level.
404 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside, CA 92054