Pacific Coast Tacos - Memorial/Washington imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch

Pacific Coast Tacos - Memorial/Washington

review star

No reviews yet

6329 Washington Ave

Houston, TX 77007

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Yucatan Chicken Taco
Ultimate Beef (Flour Tortilla)
Fried Fish Taco

Botanas

Smokey Baja Queso

Smokey Baja Queso

$5.99
Large Baja Queso

Large Baja Queso

$8.99
Small Traditional Guac

Small Traditional Guac

$4.99
Large Traditional Guac

Large Traditional Guac

$7.99
PCT Signature Guac

PCT Signature Guac

$6.99

Radish, Green Apple, Jicama, Mango.

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$2.99

House Made Salsa

Three Amigos

Three Amigos

$13.99

Queso, guacamole, house salsa.

Hot Shrimp Dip

Hot Shrimp Dip

$14.99

Shrimp, street corn, gouda, pepper jack, house seasonings.

PCT Ahi Tuna Stack

PCT Ahi Tuna Stack

$15.99

Yellowfin ahi tuna, pineapple, mango, avocado, seaweed salad, wonton chips.

Street Corn

Street Corn

$4.99

Mayo, cotjita cheese, seasoning, lime.

Bang Bang Quesadilla

Bang Bang Quesadilla

$14.99

Sautéed shrimp, grilled onion, jack cheese, cabbage, bang bang sauce, chili lime aioli, cilantro.

Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$11.99

Sautéed spinach, mushroom, grilled onion and pepper, pepper jack cheese, pico, creamy chipotle vinaigrette.

Adult Quesadilla

$12.99

Tahitian Style Sticky Wings

$12.99Out of stock
Tuna Nachos

Tuna Nachos

$15.99
Flautas

Flautas

$9.00
Grouper Bites

Grouper Bites

$12.00
Pct Spring Rolls

Pct Spring Rolls

$12.00

Ceviche Tostadas

$12.99
Nachos

Nachos

$8.99
Teriyaki Shrimp & Pinapple Skewer

Teriyaki Shrimp & Pinapple Skewer

$10.00

Tacos

Grilled Fish Taco

Grilled Fish Taco

$5.49

Original Tacos | Mango pineapple pico, mixed cabbage, chipotle vinaigrette.

Grilled Shrimp Taco

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$5.49

Original Tacos | Mango pineapple pico, mixed cabbage, creamy cilantro sauce.

PCT Beef Taco

PCT Beef Taco

$5.29

Original Tacos | Chopped onion, cilantro, oxaca cheese.

PCT Chicken Taco

PCT Chicken Taco

$4.79

Original Tacos | Sauteed peppers and onions, pepper jack cheese, PCT habanero salsa, mixed cabbage.

Fried Fish Taco

Fried Fish Taco

$5.49

Original Tacos | Mixed cabbage, laguna sauce, chili sauce, cilantro.

Fried Shrimp Taco

Fried Shrimp Taco

$5.49

Original Tacos | Mixed cabbage, laguna sauce, chili sauce, cilantro.

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$4.79

Original Tacos | Chopped onion, cilantro.

Jerk Chicken Taco

Jerk Chicken Taco

$4.99

Specialty Tacos | Grilled pineapple, mixed cabbage, laguna sauce.

Yucatan Chicken Taco

Yucatan Chicken Taco

$4.99

Specialty Tacos | Pickled onion and habanero relish, oxaca cheese, cilantro, Laguna Sauce.

Veggie Taco

Veggie Taco

$4.49

Specialty Tacos | Calabacita, cotija, roasted corn, yellow squash, black beans, creamy chipotle vinaigrette.

Fried Octopus

Fried Octopus

$5.79

Specialty Tacos | Tangy slaw, scallion, laguna sauce.

Ultimate Beef (Flour Tortilla)

Ultimate Beef (Flour Tortilla)

$5.99

Specialty Tacos | Sauteed peppers and onions, pepper jack cheese, avocado, grilled jalapeño, cilantro, flour tortilla.

Fried Tofu

Fried Tofu

$5.25

Specialty Tacos | Tangy slaw, scallion, cotija, creamy chipotle vinaigrette.

Ultimate Veggie

Ultimate Veggie

$5.59

Specialty Tacos | Fried Avocado, brown rice, grilled peppers and onions, pepper jack cheese, creamy cilantro.

Bang Bang Shrimp Taco

Bang Bang Shrimp Taco

$5.99

Asian-Pacific Inspired Tacos | Tossed in PCT bang bang sweet heat chili sauce, mixed cabbage, radish, creamy siracha sauce.

Thai Chili Chicken

Thai Chili Chicken

$5.49

Asian-Pacific Inspired Tacos | Julienned carrots, fried jalapeño, cilantro, peanut sauce and chili sauce.

Pacific Veggie Taco

Pacific Veggie Taco

$4.75

Asian-Pacific Inspired Tacos | Avocado, cucumber, carrots, mixed cabbage, rice vermicelli, jalapeno pepper, green onions, PCT citrus soy sauce, sesame ginger, and chili sauce.

Korean Beef Taco

Korean Beef Taco

$5.59

Asian-Pacific Inspired Tacos | Mixed cabbage, cilantro, sliced radish, scallion and chili sauce.

Pork Banh Mi

Pork Banh Mi

$5.49

Asian-Pacific Inspired Tacos | Cucumber, pickled carrots, cilantro, fresh jalapeño, citrus soy and chili sauce.

Pacific Octopus Taco

Pacific Octopus Taco

$5.79

Asian-Pacific Inspired Tacos | Dressed with chili lime aioli, mixed cabbage, yellow onion, cilantro.

Bowls & Burritos

Asian Bowl

Asian Bowl

$12.99
Traditional Bowl

Traditional Bowl

$12.99
Crispy Seafood Burrito

Crispy Seafood Burrito

$14.99

Panko crusted crispy fried shrimp and fish, brown rice, black beans, cheese, sautéed peppers and onions. Topped with PCT pico, creamy chipotle vinaigrette.

Veggie Style Burrito

Veggie Style Burrito

$12.99

Fried avocado, brown rice, black beans, cheese, sautéed peppers, onions, spinach, and mushrooms. Topped with PCT queso and PCT pico.

PCT Wet Burrito

PCT Wet Burrito

$13.99

PCT fajita beef or chicken, brown rice, black beans, jack cheese, guacamole and crema. Topped with PCT pico and your choice of PCT queso or chorizo gravy.

Poke & Ceviche

Pacific Ceviche

Pacific Ceviche

$15.99

Flounder, shrimp, mango, pico de gallo, avocado.

Coconero

Coconero

$17.99

Fresh lump crab and shrimp tossed in a sweet coconut cream served cold topped with a habanero mango sauce and pickled onion habanero relish.

Hawaiian Style Poke Bowl

Hawaiian Style Poke Bowl

$14.99

Sushi grade yellowfin ahi tuna, sesame oil, pacific sea salt, white onion, green onion, PCT citrus soy sauce, avocado, sesame seeds.

Loaded Poke Bowl

Loaded Poke Bowl

$15.99

Sushi grade yellowfin ahi tuna, brown rice, sesame oil, pacific sea salt, white onion, green onion, soy sauce, sesame seeds, radish, sliced avocado, cucumber, jicama, cabbage.

Shrimp & Crab Campechana

Shrimp & Crab Campechana

$15.99

Soup & Salads

Tom Kha Soup

Tom Kha Soup

$9.99

Thai coconut with chicken, vermicelli rice noodles, mushrooms, cilantro, and chili sauce.

Tuna Arugula Salad

Tuna Arugula Salad

$15.99

Seared yellowfin tuna, arugula, carrot, cucumber, radish, green apple, mango, blood orange vinaigrette.

Grilled Shrimp Spinach Salad

Grilled Shrimp Spinach Salad

$14.99

Grilled Shrimp, spinach, bacon, mushroom, strawberry, blood orange vinaigrette.

Jicama & Cucumber

Jicama & Cucumber

$5.99

Arugula, jicama, cucumber, heirloom tomato, radish, cilantro, lime zest, blood orange vinaigrette.

Killer Fries

Tsunami Fries

Tsunami Fries

$5.99

Fresh grated parmesan & romano, sea salt, & Chipotle aioli.

PCT Original Fries

PCT Original Fries

$4.99

House seasonings.

Wasted Rage Fries

Wasted Rage Fries

$9.99

Pulled pork, chopped jalapeño, chopped bacon, chili oil, shredded pepper jack cheese.

Cheesy Hot Fries

Cheesy Hot Fries

$9.99

Shredded Yucatan chicken or fajita beef, baja queso, chopped jalapeños.

Cracked Pepper Fries

Cracked Pepper Fries

$4.49

Cracked black pepper, sea salt, Rosemary infused olive oil.

Kids Items

Kid Quesadilla

Kid Quesadilla

$6.99

with rice & beans.

Kid Beef Taco

Kid Beef Taco

$6.99

with rice & beans.

Kid Chicken Taco

Kid Chicken Taco

$6.99

with rice & beans.

Kid Shrimp Plate

Kid Shrimp Plate

$6.99

with fries or fruit.

Kid Chicken Tenders

Kid Chicken Tenders

$6.99

with fries or fruit.

Kids Fish Taco

Kids Fish Taco

$6.99

Desserts

Crispy Dessert Tacos (3)

Crispy Dessert Tacos (3)

$5.99

3 mini crispy sweet flour tacos dusted with sugar and cinnamon. filled with creamy greek yogurt, fresh strawberries, mango, and fresh mint.

Fried Cheese Cakes Dippers (2)

Fried Cheese Cakes Dippers (2)

$5.99

with raspberry compote

Sopapillas (6)

Sopapillas (6)

$3.99

Sides

Black Beans

Black Beans

$1.99
Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$1.99
Brown Rice & Black Beans

Brown Rice & Black Beans

$1.99
Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$1.99
Tsunami Sauce

Tsunami Sauce

$0.50

Side Queso

$1.50
Side Guac

Side Guac

$1.50
Fresh Avocado

Fresh Avocado

$2.00

Side Laguna

$0.75

Side Mango Pico

$1.00

Side Pico

$0.50
Side Habanero Relish

Side Habanero Relish

$0.50
Side Sour Cream

Side Sour Cream

$0.50
2 Tortillas

2 Tortillas

$1.99

Side Fresh Jalapeno

$0.50

Side Creamy Cilantro Sauce

$0.50

Chile Toreado

$1.00

Baja Queso (2oz)

$0.75
Bag of Chips

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Sd Chipotle Vinag.

$0.75

Beverage and Grab N Go 1

Fountain Drink (self serve)

Fountain Drink (self serve)

$2.85
Kids Soda

Kids Soda

$1.85
Milk

Milk

$2.99
OJ Bottle

OJ Bottle

$2.60
Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.60
Fanta Orange

Fanta Orange

$2.75Out of stock
Bottle Coke

Bottle Coke

$2.75
Mineral Water Jarritos

Mineral Water Jarritos

$2.75
Coffee

Coffee

$2.60
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.09
Peach Tea

Peach Tea

$3.09
Jarritos Mandarin

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.75
Essentia

Essentia

$3.16
St. Arnold's Root Beer

St. Arnold's Root Beer

$3.10

Pear And Watermelon

$3.99
Passion Dragon

Passion Dragon

$3.99
Fiji

Fiji

$3.16

Orange And Turmeric

$3.99

Ginger Lemonade

$3.99

Coffee Jug

$30.00

Water PCT Cup

$0.50

Ice Tea Gallon

$8.00

Lemonade Gallon

$8.00

Hibiscus Lemonade

$2.99Out of stock

Topochico Lime

$2.75Out of stock

Chowly Open Item

Chowly Open Item

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6329 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77007

Directions

Gallery
Pacific Coast Tacos - Memorial/Washington image

Similar restaurants in your area

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine - Shepherd
orange starNo Reviews
910 Shephard DR Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
High Tower Cafe - West Loop S
orange starNo Reviews
1233 W. Loop South Houston, TX 77027
View restaurantnext
High Tower Cafe - 1177 W. Loop
orange starNo Reviews
1177 West Loop South Houston, TX 77027
View restaurantnext
The Coffee Bar - Starbucks We Proudly Serve
orange starNo Reviews
2 Riverway Houston, TX 77056
View restaurantnext
High Tower Cafe - Riverway
orange starNo Reviews
2 Riverway Houston, TX 77056
View restaurantnext
High Tower Cafe - Allen Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
2929 Allen Parkway Houston, TX 77019
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Houston

Cabo Baja Tacos & Burritos
orange star4.8 • 260
4520 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Nett Bar - Historic West End
orange star4.5 • 126
4504 Nett St Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Hungry Like the Wolf - 920 Studemont, Suite 900
orange star4.0 • 98
920 Studemont, Suite 900 Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
City Orchard
orange star4.0 • 65
1201 Oliver St. Unit 108 Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
South Belt/Ellington
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Mid-West
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Alief
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
MacGregor
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
EaDo
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Museum District
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Energy Corridor
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Meyerland
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.