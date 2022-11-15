Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen

Pacific East Crocker Park

500 Reviews

$$

186 Union Street

Westlake, OH 44145

Popular Items

Brown Sugar Bubble Milk*
Millionaire’s Fruit Tea
Strawberry

***Boba Special***

A Refreshing Combination Of Aromatic Tea
Strawberry Sea Salted Cream Mousse

Strawberry Sea Salted Cream Mousse

$9.50
Watermelon Sea Salted Cream Mousse

Watermelon Sea Salted Cream Mousse

$9.50Out of stock
Brown Sugar Bubble Milk*

Brown Sugar Bubble Milk*

$7.00+

Sweet Milk, Brown Sugar Syrup, toasted whipped Cream, Brown Sugar Crystals, Black Pearl Boba. Caffeine-Free

Strawberry Chocolate Boba

Strawberry Chocolate Boba

$7.00+

Strawberry Milk Tea, Chocolate Sauce, Whipped Cream, Fresh Strawberry, Chocolate Shavings.

Cereal Milk Slush*

Cereal Milk Slush*

$6.50+

Fruity pebble milk slush, whipped cream, cereal pieces. Caffeine-Free

Original Milk Tea Crème Brûlée

Original Milk Tea Crème Brûlée

$7.00+

Original Milk Tea with toasted Creme Brûlée topping and Black Pearl

Coffee Crème Brûlée

Coffee Crème Brûlée

$7.00+

Coffee Milk Tea with toasted Cream Brûlée topping, Black Pearl Boba

Vanilla Crème Brûlée*

Vanilla Crème Brûlée*

$7.00+

Vanilla Milk Tea with toasted Cream Brûlée topping, Black Pearl Boba. Caffeine-Free.

Ice Cream Cookie Parfait*

Ice Cream Cookie Parfait*

$8.00

Chocolate shake, oreo crumble, cereal flakes. Ice cream, whipped cream, wafer cookies, strawberry slice, chocolate sauce. Caffeine-Free.

Grapefruit Green Tea

Grapefruit Green Tea

$8.00

Grapefruit on green tea infused with lychee and pineapple

Millionaire’s Fruit Tea

Millionaire’s Fruit Tea

$8.00

Fresh assorted fruits infused in Fresh Cold brew green tea blend

Sun-tanned Orange Green Tea

Sun-tanned Orange Green Tea

$8.00

Seared orange in green tea and a splash of lemon juice

*Non-Dairy* Boba Tea

ND-Banana

$5.50+

ND-Blueberry

$5.50+

ND-Dragon Fruit

$5.50+

ND-Grape

$5.50+

ND-Grapefruit

$5.50+
ND-Green Apple

ND-Green Apple

$5.50+

ND-Guava

$5.50+
ND-Honeydew

ND-Honeydew

$5.50+
ND-Kiwi

ND-Kiwi

$5.50+

ND-Kumquat

$5.50+Out of stock

ND-Lychee

$5.50+
ND-Mango

ND-Mango

$5.50+

ND-Orange

$5.50+
ND-Passion Fruit

ND-Passion Fruit

$5.50+
ND-Peach

ND-Peach

$5.50+

ND-Pineapple

$5.50+

ND-Pomegranate

$5.50+

ND-Rose

$5.50+

ND-Strawberry

$5.50+

*With-Dairy* Boba Tea

Taiwanese Milk Tea Drink with a variety of flavors, boba, and jelly

Almond

$5.50+

Banana

$5.50+
Blueberry

Blueberry

$5.50+

Chocolate*

$5.50+

Caffeine-Free

Coconut*

$5.50+

Caffeine-Free

Dragon Fruit

$5.50+

Green Apple

$5.50+

Guava

$5.50+

Honeydew

$5.50+

Lychee

$5.50+

Mango

$5.50+

Matcha

$5.50+

Milk Tea

$5.50+

Papaya

$5.50+

Peach

$5.50+

Pineapple*

$5.50+

Caffeine-Free

Pomegranate

$5.50+

Red Bean

$5.50+

Rose*

$5.50+

Caffeine-Free

Strawberry

$5.50+

Taro*

$5.50+

Caffeine-Free

Thai Tea

$5.50+

Vanilla*

$5.50+

Caffeine-Free

Watermelon

$5.50+

Coffee Mocha

$5.50+

Cappuccino

$5.50+

Coffee

$5.50+

Sakura*

$5.50+

Caffeine-Free

Jasmine Green Tea

$5.50+

Tiramisu*

$5.50+

Caffeine-Free

*Non Dairy* Boba Slush

Caffeine-Free

ND-Banana Slush

$6.50+

ND-Blueberry Slush

$6.50+

ND-Dragon Fruit Slush

$6.50+
ND-Grape Slush

ND-Grape Slush

$6.50+

ND-Grapefruit Slush

$6.50+

ND-Green Apple Slush

$6.50+

ND-Honeydew Slush

$6.50+

ND-Kiwi Slush

$6.50+

ND-Lychee Slush

$6.50+

ND-Mango Slush

$6.50+

ND-Passion Fruit Slush

$6.50+

ND-Peach Slush

$6.50+

ND-Pineapple Slush

$6.50+

ND-Strawberry Slush

$6.50+

*With-Dairy* Boba Slush

Caffeine-Free

Almond Slush

$6.50+

Blueberry Slush

$6.50+

Chocolate Slush

$6.50+

Coconut Slush

$6.50+

Dragon Fruit Slush

$6.50+

Green Apple Slush

$6.50+

Guava Slush

$6.50+

Honeydew Slush

$6.50+

Lychee Slush

$6.50+

Mango Slush

$6.50+

Matcha Slush

$6.50+

Papaya Slush

$6.50+

Peach Slush

$6.50+

Pineapple Slush

$6.50+

Red Bean Slush

$6.50+

Strawberry Slush

$6.50+

Taro Slush

$6.50+

Thai Tea Slush

$6.50+

Vanilla Slush

$6.50+

Watermelon Slush

$6.50+

Coffee Mocha Slush

$6.50+

Cappuccino Slush

$6.50+

Coffee Slush

$6.50+

Soft Drinks

Ramune

$4.50

CocaCola - GlassBottle

$3.50

Coca-Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00Out of stock

Sprite

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00Out of stock

Milk

$3.00

Green Ice Tea

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Perrier

$3.50

Japaness Beers

Discover the perfectly balanced taste that's irresistible to all, as you share rich moments with this masterpiece of the Japaness brewer's art.

Sapporo Premium

$4.50+

Discover the perfectly balanced taste that's irresistible to all, as you share rich moments with this masterpiece of the brewer's art. 12 fl oz / 20.3 fl oz

Sapporo Silver

$6.00

Discover the perfectly balanced taste that's irresistible to all, as you share rich moments with this masterpiece of the brewer's art. 22 fl oz / 650 ml

Kirin Ichiban

$4.50

Beautiful golden color with notes of European aroma hops and a silky, smooth taste with a balanced hop finish.

Kirin Light

$0.00Out of stock

Beautiful golden color with notes of European aroma hops and a silky, smooth taste with a balanced hop finish.

Japaness Sake

Sake is a brewed fermented beverage consisting of: Rice / Koji / Water / Yeast. Brown Rice is polished to remove fats and proteins, minerals and other compounds that would contribute off flavors to the final product. Higher quality sake is brewed from rice that is polished 30%. many brewers remove 50% or more.
Sho Chiku Bai

Sho Chiku Bai

$5.50

Classis Junmai Sake 180 ml / 6.1 fl oz 15% ALC BY VOL

Ozeki Dry

Ozeki Dry

$7.50

Junmai This sake is light, dry and delicate with a refreshing fruitiness. 14.5% ABV 375 ml bottle

Sayuri Nigori

Sayuri Nigori

$9.50

Nigori Sake (coarse - filtered) Imported 300 Ml 12.5% ALC./VOL

Awa Yuki Sparkling Sake

Awa Yuki Sparkling Sake

$10.50

Softly sweet sparkling sake with notes of peach, cucumber, watermelon and just a hint of marshmallow creme. Crisp, cool and refreshing!!! Imported. 300ml 5.5% ALC. BY VOL

Sho Chiku Bai Ginjo

Sho Chiku Bai Ginjo

$10.50

Premium Junmai Ginjo Sake -- silky smooth and dry with fruity aroma. 300ml / 10.2 fl oz 15% ALC / VOL

Hakutsuru Superior Junmai Ginjo

Hakutsuru Superior Junmai Ginjo

$10.50

Instantly recognized in Japan with its gorgeous, aqua blue frosted bottle, this junmai ginjo is pleasing even before you taste it. A flowery sake that is smooth and well-balanced, the complexity, even in its lightness, reflects the meticulous TLC and serious money that goes in to this brew. One of the advantages of a big company—it can afford to sell a product at a price that won't gouge your paycheck even if the cost of production is not cheap. Take advantage of it. AOV 15%, 300ml

Bai Mio Sparkling Sake

Bai Mio Sparkling Sake

$11.50

Sho Chiku Bai Shirakabegura Mio Sparking Sake Lively & Delicately Fruity 300ml / 10.1 fl oz 5% ALC. / VOL

Ozeki Nigori

Ozeki Nigori

$11.50

Unfiltered Rich, creamy and sweet - this unfiltered sake is milky in color and preserves the essence of the rice. Served chilled, this sake is an ideal aperitif and complements spicy dishes very well. 14.5% ABV, 375 ml bottle

Kyoto Junmai Fushimizu

Kyoto Junmai Fushimizu

$12.50

Junmai Sake brewed with Fushimizu water, the famously superb water found in Fushimi, Kyoto's historical sake producing region. Enjoy the mild flavor and rich taste of rice that stands out in depth. Imported 300ml / 10.1 fl oz 13.5% ALC. / VOL

Hana Awaka Sparking Peach

Hana Awaka Sparking Peach

$13.50

Sparkling sake infused with peach juice “hana-fuga” is a refreshing sparkling sake with lively hints of peach in the aroma and a melt in your mouth sweetness. A delicacy that surpasses other sparkling drinks-Kanpai! 7% ABV, 250ml

Ozeki Platinum

Ozeki Platinum

$13.50

Junmai Daiginjo An ultra-premium Junmai DaiGinjo with charming floral aromas, ripe fruit flavors and rich texture with a clean finish. Enjoy this sake as an aperitif or with sample sushi. 16% ABV, 300ml bottle

REI Junmai Daiginjo

REI Junmai Daiginjo

$15.50

This brilliant DaiGinjo sake made with premium Calrose rice from Sacramento Valley is crafted in Berkeley, California, using Sho Chiku Bai's renowned DaiGinjo expertise. Serve at 50* - 60*F, and enjoy a bright and floral aroma, soft and full body with an elegant fruity finish. Try pairing with a wide variety of mildly seasoned dishes including soft-ripened cheese. 300ml / 10.2 fl oz 15% ALC. / VOL

Karatamba

Karatamba

$15.50

Honiozo imported from Japan This crisp, dry, medium bodied sake has a light vanilla flavor and slight nuttiness. 15% ABV, 300ml bottle

Hakutsuru Sho-Une Junmai Daiginjo

Hakutsuru Sho-Une Junmai Daiginjo

$15.50

HAKUTSURU SHO-UNE JUNMAI DAI GINJO PREMIUM SAKE (SOARING CLOUD), IMPORTED. GLUTEN-FEE Highest-quality premium Sake brewed with Nada's spring water, produced only from "Yamada-nishiki," the king of "Sakamai (Sake-making rice)," making the best of expert skill of "Tamba-Toji" (meister of Sake brewer) and state-of-the-art brewing technology. This graceful Japanese Sake with fruity aromas and velvety smoothness can be enjoyed both chilled and at room temperature. AOV 15.5%, 300ML

Yamadanishiki

Yamadanishiki

$16.50

Tokubetsu Junmai imported from Japan Make from the famous Yamadanishiki rice, this lush, charming sake boasts light fruit and flavors with a hint of rice and a dry finish. 14% ABV, 300ml bottle

Taruzake

$17.50

Honjozo Taru imported from Japan Ozeki Taruzake is aged in cedar casks to produce a smooth sake with a unique, spicy character. 14.8% ABV, 300ml bottle

DASSAI 45 Junmai Daiginjo

DASSAI 45 Junmai Daiginjo

$26.50

There is no point to sake unless it's delicious—this is Dassai's philosophy. Using Yamada-Nishiki rice that's been polished down to 45%, Dassai 45 brings out the delicate sweetness of rice with fruity aromatics. Imported. AOV 16%, 300ML

Osakaya Chobei

Osakaya Chobei

$29.50

This is a terrific value Junmai Daiginjo as it gives a drinker the chance to taste a real player in the history of Japanese sake. The nose on Chobei is pure strawberry and candy goodness. This Junmai has a relaxed and smooth honeydew melon start with a thin and round finish. The middle-mouth is filled with ripe melon flavors and a sweetness that isn’t sweet. Go figure! The viscosity is thin and round and the mouth speed is velvety and quick, and the ending is a waterfall of flavor. 2021 Monde Selection Award: Gold 2018 International Taste Institute ITQI Superior Taste Award 16% ABV, 300 ml

Shirakabe Gura

Shirakabe Gura

$36.50

"Shirakabe Gura" Is The Brewery Located In The Nada Area, The Heartland Of Japanese Sake Making. This Tokubetsu Junmai Is Meticulously Brewed Using Exceptionally Pure Water, Miyamizu, And Carefully Selected Rice. The Character Of This Sake Is Well-Balanced With A Complex, Crisp Finish. Character: Smooth, Well Balanced And Full Body Dry/Sweet: +2 (Medium Dry) Texture: Hard And Crisp Aroma: Mild 15.9% ABV, 720ml

Cocktails

CONTAINS ALCOHOL
BLUEBERRY LEMONADE

BLUEBERRY LEMONADE

$8.00Out of stock

A VODKA COCKTAIL WITH LEMONADE, BLUEBERRIES & CANE SUGAR. GLUTEN-FREE 375 ML (12.7 OZ) 10%ABV

MOJITO

$8.00

A rum cocktail with lime juice, mint & cane sugar. That's it. GLUTEN-FREE 12.7 oz / 375 ml 10%ABV

WHISKEY SMASH

$8.00

A whiskey cocktail with lemon juice, mint & cane sugar. That's it. 12.7 oz / 375 ml 10% ABV

Mochi

Strawberry Mochi

$5.00

Mango Mochi

$5.00

Chocolate Mochi

$5.00

Green Tea Mochi

$5.00Out of stock

Coconut Cream Mochi

$5.00Out of stock

Sticker

Sticker

$0.50

Key Chain

Yellow Cheers
$9.50

Yellow Cheers

$9.50
Blue Cheers

Blue Cheers

$9.50
Pink Cheers

Pink Cheers

$9.50
Purple Cheers
$9.50

Purple Cheers

$9.50
Crystal Chain
$9.50

Crystal Chain

$9.50
Rainbow Angel Chain

Rainbow Angel Chain

$9.50Out of stock
Mug Bear Chain
$9.50

Mug Bear Chain

$9.50
Lollipop Chain

Lollipop Chain

$9.50Out of stock
Tiger Bottle Chain
$9.50

Tiger Bottle Chain

$9.50
Gas Tank Tiger Chain
$9.50

Gas Tank Tiger Chain

$9.50
Xboom! Chain
$9.50

Xboom! Chain

$9.50
Bear's Milk Tea Chain

Bear's Milk Tea Chain

$9.50Out of stock

Key Chain

Lucky Tiger Chain
$9.50

Lucky Tiger Chain

$9.50
Sleepy Baby Chain
$9.50

Sleepy Baby Chain

$9.50
Bunny Chain

Bunny Chain

$9.50Out of stock
Boba Chain

Boba Chain

$12.50

Phone Case

phone case with neon light
Diving Caties

Diving Caties

$19.50

phone case with neon light

Godzilla

Godzilla

$19.50

phone case with neon light

Boba Party

Boba Party

$19.50

phone case with neon light

Boba Bear

$19.50

Dolls

Baby Sheep Dolls

Baby Sheep Dolls

$18.50

Lying Doll Stuffed Fuzzy

Puppy Dolls

Puppy Dolls

$15.50Out of stock

Lying Doll Stuffed Fuzzy

Boba Piggy Dolls

Boba Piggy Dolls

$27.50Out of stock
Piggy Dolls

Piggy Dolls

$23.50
Boba Bunny Dolls
$27.50

Boba Bunny Dolls

$27.50
Alpaca Dolls

Alpaca Dolls

$21.50
Saddle Alpara

Saddle Alpara

$29.50
Little Cat

Little Cat

$13.50

Pencil Case

Pencil Case
Blue Sweet Pencil Case
$15.50

Blue Sweet Pencil Case

$15.50
Pink Sweet Pencil Case
$15.50

Pink Sweet Pencil Case

$15.50
Purple Sweet Pencil Case
$15.50

Purple Sweet Pencil Case

$15.50
Blue Boba Pencil Case
$13.50

Blue Boba Pencil Case

$13.50
Purple Boba Pencil Case
$13.50

Purple Boba Pencil Case

$13.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

186 Union Street, Westlake, OH 44145

Directions

