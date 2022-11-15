Pacific East Crocker Park
500 Reviews
$$
186 Union Street
Westlake, OH 44145
***Boba Special***
Strawberry Sea Salted Cream Mousse
Watermelon Sea Salted Cream Mousse
Brown Sugar Bubble Milk*
Sweet Milk, Brown Sugar Syrup, toasted whipped Cream, Brown Sugar Crystals, Black Pearl Boba. Caffeine-Free
Strawberry Chocolate Boba
Strawberry Milk Tea, Chocolate Sauce, Whipped Cream, Fresh Strawberry, Chocolate Shavings.
Cereal Milk Slush*
Fruity pebble milk slush, whipped cream, cereal pieces. Caffeine-Free
Original Milk Tea Crème Brûlée
Original Milk Tea with toasted Creme Brûlée topping and Black Pearl
Coffee Crème Brûlée
Coffee Milk Tea with toasted Cream Brûlée topping, Black Pearl Boba
Vanilla Crème Brûlée*
Vanilla Milk Tea with toasted Cream Brûlée topping, Black Pearl Boba. Caffeine-Free.
Ice Cream Cookie Parfait*
Chocolate shake, oreo crumble, cereal flakes. Ice cream, whipped cream, wafer cookies, strawberry slice, chocolate sauce. Caffeine-Free.
Grapefruit Green Tea
Grapefruit on green tea infused with lychee and pineapple
Millionaire’s Fruit Tea
Fresh assorted fruits infused in Fresh Cold brew green tea blend
Sun-tanned Orange Green Tea
Seared orange in green tea and a splash of lemon juice
*Non-Dairy* Boba Tea
ND-Banana
ND-Blueberry
ND-Dragon Fruit
ND-Grape
ND-Grapefruit
ND-Green Apple
ND-Guava
ND-Honeydew
ND-Kiwi
ND-Kumquat
ND-Lychee
ND-Mango
ND-Orange
ND-Passion Fruit
ND-Peach
ND-Pineapple
ND-Pomegranate
ND-Rose
ND-Strawberry
*With-Dairy* Boba Tea
Almond
Banana
Blueberry
Chocolate*
Caffeine-Free
Coconut*
Caffeine-Free
Dragon Fruit
Green Apple
Guava
Honeydew
Lychee
Mango
Matcha
Milk Tea
Papaya
Peach
Pineapple*
Caffeine-Free
Pomegranate
Red Bean
Rose*
Caffeine-Free
Strawberry
Taro*
Caffeine-Free
Thai Tea
Vanilla*
Caffeine-Free
Watermelon
Coffee Mocha
Cappuccino
Coffee
Sakura*
Caffeine-Free
Jasmine Green Tea
Tiramisu*
Caffeine-Free
*Non Dairy* Boba Slush
ND-Banana Slush
ND-Blueberry Slush
ND-Dragon Fruit Slush
ND-Grape Slush
ND-Grapefruit Slush
ND-Green Apple Slush
ND-Honeydew Slush
ND-Kiwi Slush
ND-Lychee Slush
ND-Mango Slush
ND-Passion Fruit Slush
ND-Peach Slush
ND-Pineapple Slush
ND-Strawberry Slush
*With-Dairy* Boba Slush
Almond Slush
Blueberry Slush
Chocolate Slush
Coconut Slush
Dragon Fruit Slush
Green Apple Slush
Guava Slush
Honeydew Slush
Lychee Slush
Mango Slush
Matcha Slush
Papaya Slush
Peach Slush
Pineapple Slush
Red Bean Slush
Strawberry Slush
Taro Slush
Thai Tea Slush
Vanilla Slush
Watermelon Slush
Coffee Mocha Slush
Cappuccino Slush
Coffee Slush
Soft Drinks
Japaness Beers
Sapporo Premium
Discover the perfectly balanced taste that's irresistible to all, as you share rich moments with this masterpiece of the brewer's art. 12 fl oz / 20.3 fl oz
Sapporo Silver
Discover the perfectly balanced taste that's irresistible to all, as you share rich moments with this masterpiece of the brewer's art. 22 fl oz / 650 ml
Kirin Ichiban
Beautiful golden color with notes of European aroma hops and a silky, smooth taste with a balanced hop finish.
Kirin Light
Beautiful golden color with notes of European aroma hops and a silky, smooth taste with a balanced hop finish.
Japaness Sake
Sho Chiku Bai
Classis Junmai Sake 180 ml / 6.1 fl oz 15% ALC BY VOL
Ozeki Dry
Junmai This sake is light, dry and delicate with a refreshing fruitiness. 14.5% ABV 375 ml bottle
Sayuri Nigori
Nigori Sake (coarse - filtered) Imported 300 Ml 12.5% ALC./VOL
Awa Yuki Sparkling Sake
Softly sweet sparkling sake with notes of peach, cucumber, watermelon and just a hint of marshmallow creme. Crisp, cool and refreshing!!! Imported. 300ml 5.5% ALC. BY VOL
Sho Chiku Bai Ginjo
Premium Junmai Ginjo Sake -- silky smooth and dry with fruity aroma. 300ml / 10.2 fl oz 15% ALC / VOL
Hakutsuru Superior Junmai Ginjo
Instantly recognized in Japan with its gorgeous, aqua blue frosted bottle, this junmai ginjo is pleasing even before you taste it. A flowery sake that is smooth and well-balanced, the complexity, even in its lightness, reflects the meticulous TLC and serious money that goes in to this brew. One of the advantages of a big company—it can afford to sell a product at a price that won't gouge your paycheck even if the cost of production is not cheap. Take advantage of it. AOV 15%, 300ml
Bai Mio Sparkling Sake
Sho Chiku Bai Shirakabegura Mio Sparking Sake Lively & Delicately Fruity 300ml / 10.1 fl oz 5% ALC. / VOL
Ozeki Nigori
Unfiltered Rich, creamy and sweet - this unfiltered sake is milky in color and preserves the essence of the rice. Served chilled, this sake is an ideal aperitif and complements spicy dishes very well. 14.5% ABV, 375 ml bottle
Kyoto Junmai Fushimizu
Junmai Sake brewed with Fushimizu water, the famously superb water found in Fushimi, Kyoto's historical sake producing region. Enjoy the mild flavor and rich taste of rice that stands out in depth. Imported 300ml / 10.1 fl oz 13.5% ALC. / VOL
Hana Awaka Sparking Peach
Sparkling sake infused with peach juice “hana-fuga” is a refreshing sparkling sake with lively hints of peach in the aroma and a melt in your mouth sweetness. A delicacy that surpasses other sparkling drinks-Kanpai! 7% ABV, 250ml
Ozeki Platinum
Junmai Daiginjo An ultra-premium Junmai DaiGinjo with charming floral aromas, ripe fruit flavors and rich texture with a clean finish. Enjoy this sake as an aperitif or with sample sushi. 16% ABV, 300ml bottle
REI Junmai Daiginjo
This brilliant DaiGinjo sake made with premium Calrose rice from Sacramento Valley is crafted in Berkeley, California, using Sho Chiku Bai's renowned DaiGinjo expertise. Serve at 50* - 60*F, and enjoy a bright and floral aroma, soft and full body with an elegant fruity finish. Try pairing with a wide variety of mildly seasoned dishes including soft-ripened cheese. 300ml / 10.2 fl oz 15% ALC. / VOL
Karatamba
Honiozo imported from Japan This crisp, dry, medium bodied sake has a light vanilla flavor and slight nuttiness. 15% ABV, 300ml bottle
Hakutsuru Sho-Une Junmai Daiginjo
HAKUTSURU SHO-UNE JUNMAI DAI GINJO PREMIUM SAKE (SOARING CLOUD), IMPORTED. GLUTEN-FEE Highest-quality premium Sake brewed with Nada's spring water, produced only from "Yamada-nishiki," the king of "Sakamai (Sake-making rice)," making the best of expert skill of "Tamba-Toji" (meister of Sake brewer) and state-of-the-art brewing technology. This graceful Japanese Sake with fruity aromas and velvety smoothness can be enjoyed both chilled and at room temperature. AOV 15.5%, 300ML
Yamadanishiki
Tokubetsu Junmai imported from Japan Make from the famous Yamadanishiki rice, this lush, charming sake boasts light fruit and flavors with a hint of rice and a dry finish. 14% ABV, 300ml bottle
Taruzake
Honjozo Taru imported from Japan Ozeki Taruzake is aged in cedar casks to produce a smooth sake with a unique, spicy character. 14.8% ABV, 300ml bottle
DASSAI 45 Junmai Daiginjo
There is no point to sake unless it's delicious—this is Dassai's philosophy. Using Yamada-Nishiki rice that's been polished down to 45%, Dassai 45 brings out the delicate sweetness of rice with fruity aromatics. Imported. AOV 16%, 300ML
Osakaya Chobei
This is a terrific value Junmai Daiginjo as it gives a drinker the chance to taste a real player in the history of Japanese sake. The nose on Chobei is pure strawberry and candy goodness. This Junmai has a relaxed and smooth honeydew melon start with a thin and round finish. The middle-mouth is filled with ripe melon flavors and a sweetness that isn’t sweet. Go figure! The viscosity is thin and round and the mouth speed is velvety and quick, and the ending is a waterfall of flavor. 2021 Monde Selection Award: Gold 2018 International Taste Institute ITQI Superior Taste Award 16% ABV, 300 ml
Shirakabe Gura
"Shirakabe Gura" Is The Brewery Located In The Nada Area, The Heartland Of Japanese Sake Making. This Tokubetsu Junmai Is Meticulously Brewed Using Exceptionally Pure Water, Miyamizu, And Carefully Selected Rice. The Character Of This Sake Is Well-Balanced With A Complex, Crisp Finish. Character: Smooth, Well Balanced And Full Body Dry/Sweet: +2 (Medium Dry) Texture: Hard And Crisp Aroma: Mild 15.9% ABV, 720ml
Cocktails
BLUEBERRY LEMONADE
A VODKA COCKTAIL WITH LEMONADE, BLUEBERRIES & CANE SUGAR. GLUTEN-FREE 375 ML (12.7 OZ) 10%ABV
MOJITO
A rum cocktail with lime juice, mint & cane sugar. That's it. GLUTEN-FREE 12.7 oz / 375 ml 10%ABV
WHISKEY SMASH
A whiskey cocktail with lemon juice, mint & cane sugar. That's it. 12.7 oz / 375 ml 10% ABV
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
186 Union Street, Westlake, OH 44145