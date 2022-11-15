Pacific East Crocker Park

Hakutsuru Superior Junmai Ginjo

$10.50

Instantly recognized in Japan with its gorgeous, aqua blue frosted bottle, this junmai ginjo is pleasing even before you taste it. A flowery sake that is smooth and well-balanced, the complexity, even in its lightness, reflects the meticulous TLC and serious money that goes in to this brew. One of the advantages of a big company—it can afford to sell a product at a price that won't gouge your paycheck even if the cost of production is not cheap. Take advantage of it. AOV 15%, 300ml