Pacific Eatery
4514 Kenny Rd #B
Columbus, OH 43220
Appetizers
Egg Roll
Egg roll, ground chicken and vegetables
Sesame Noodles
Vegetarian Roll
Egg roll with shredded cabbage, carrots, wood ear mushrooms, onions
Szechuan Dumplings (8)
8 pieces. Shrimp dumplings simmered in chef's special hot sauce
Chicken Lettuce Wrap
4 pieces. Lettuce wraps loaded with minced chicken and water chestnuts
Pot Stickers (6)
6 pieces
Steamed Dumplings (6)
6 pieces
Crab Rangoons (6)
6 pieces. Deep-fried wonton wrapped with cream cheese, crab meat, and spices
Fried Wontons (8)
Golden Chicken Wings (8)
8 pieces
Pacific Platter For 2
For 2. This platter includes our favorite appetizers: crab rangoon, pot stickers, egg rolls and golden chicken wings
Salted Spicy Calamari (8)
Lightly fried calamari sautéed with spices and jalapeño peppers
Salted Spicy Chicken Wings (12)
12 pieces. Fried chicken wing sautéed with spices and jalapeño peppers
Soups
Chicken Corn Soup
Large Chicken Corn Soup
Hot and Sour Soup
Large Hot and Sour Soup
Wonton Soup
Large Wonton Soup
Chicken Sizzling Rice Soup
For 2. Chicken and vegetables served with sizzling rice on top
Seafood Sizzling Rice Soup
For 2. Shrimps, scallops and vegetables served with sizzling rice on top
Lunch Menu
House Specialties
Happy Family
Jumbo shrimp, tender beef, chicken, vegetables in a rich brown sauce
Spicy Triple Delight
Jumbo shrimp, beef and chicken stir-fried with peanuts and vegetables in a hot pepper sauce
Salmon in Black Bean Sauce
Grilled salmon cooked with fresh ginger, garlic in a delicious black bean sauce, served with steamed broccoli
Salmon in Black Pepper Sauce
Grilled salmon filet with black pepper sauce and steamed broccoli
Szechuan Fish Fillet
Lightly fried fish filet with szechuan sauce and steamed broccoli
Poultry
Basil Chicken
Sliced of chicken sautéed with onions, mushrooms and peppers in a hot basil sauce
Cashew Chicken
Diced chicken sautéed with cashew and water chestnuts in rich brown sauce
Chicken Delight
Chicken stir-fried with mixed vegetables
Chicken with Black Bean Sauce
Fresh chicken breast sautéed with green peppers, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, water chestnuts and carrots in black bean sauce
Chicken with Broccoli
Sliced chicken sautéed with fresh broccoli
Crispy Orange Chicken
Lightly fried chicken cooked with tangerine peel, hot pepper in sweet and hot sauce
Empress Chicken
Lightly breaded and fried chicken strips sautéed with broccoli, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, in a sweet and hot sauce
General Tso's Chicken
Lightly fried chicken served with red hot peppers in a tangy ginger and garlic sauce
Honey Lemon Chicken
Lightly breaded and fresh boneless chicken breast served with honey lemon sauce
Hot Pepper Chicken
Sliced chicken stir-fried with jalapeño, onion and scallions
Hunan Chicken
Sliced of chicken breast with fresh broccoli, baby corn and mushrooms sautéed in our chef's spicy pepper sauce
Kung Pao Chicken
Diced chicken sautéed with peanuts and water chestnuts in a spicy sauce
Mala Bean with Chicken
Green beans sautéed with chicken, Chinese pickled cabbage, hot pepper and garlic
Mongolian Chicken
Sliced chicken sautéed with green and white onions in a nice plum sauce
Moo Goo Gai Pan
Sliced chicken stir-fried with mixed vegetable in a white wine sauce
Moo Shu Chicken
Sesame Chicken
Crispy slices of chicken breast sautéed in our tantalizing sesame sauce
Spicy Chicken
Chicken stir-fried with Napa, carrot, water chestnuts, broccoli, mushrooms and bamboo shoots
Sweet and Sour Chicken
Szechuan Chicken
Diced chicken stir-fried with broccoli, scallions and jalapeño in a szechuan sauce
Wor Siu Gai
Deep-fried chicken breast with yellow gravy on top
Yu Hsiang Chicken
Sliced chicken sautéed with water chestnuts, bell pepper, bamboo shoots and mushrooms in a spicy garlic sauce
Beef
Beef with Broccoli
Sliced beef sautéed with fresh broccoli
Crispy Orange Beef
Crunchy slices of beef cooked with tangerine peel, hot peppers in sweet and hot sauce
Hunan Beef
Tender slices of beef sautéed with broccoli, mushrooms, baby corn in spicy sauce
Kung Pao Beef
Tender sliced beef stir-fried with peanuts and water chestnuts in a hot sauce
Mongolian Beef
Sliced tender beef sautéed with green and white onions in a nice plum sauce
Moo Shu Beef
Pepper Steak
Sliced beef stir-fried with green pepeer, carrot and onion in chef's brown sauce
Sesame Beef
Crispy slices of beef sautéed in our tantalizing sesame sauce
Szechuan Beef
Tender sliced beef stir-fried with broccoli, scallions and jalapeno in szechuan sauce
Seafood
Basil Shrimp
Black Pepper Shrimp
Lightly fried shrimp served in a black pepper sauce and topped with broccoli
Crispy Walnut Shrimp
Lightly fried jumbo shrimp with crispy walnut in our special mayonnaise sauce
Empress Shrimp
General Tso's Shrimp
Hunan Shrimp
Kung Pao Shrimp
Shrimp stir-fried with peanuts and water chestnuts in a spicy brown sauce
Mala Bean w/ Shrimp
Orange Shrimp
Sesame Shrimp
Shrimp Delight
Mixed vegetables with shrimp sautéed in a light white sauce
Shrimp w/ Asparagus
Shrimp w/ Broccoli
Shrimp w/ Snow Peapod
Shrimp Cashew Nuts
Shrimp sautéed with cashew and water chestnuts in chef's brown sauce
Sweet & Sour Shrimp
Szechuan Shrimp
Hunan Scallop
Black Pepper Scallop
Pork
Hunan Pork
Pork with broccoli, baby corn, mushrooms sautéed in chef's spicy hot sauce
Kung Pao Pork
Shredded pork stir-fried with peanuts and water chestnuts in a hot sauce
Sweet and Sour Pork
Szechuan Pork
Shredded pork stir-fried with broccoli, scallions and jalapeño in szechuan sauce
Twice Cooked Pork
Shredded cooked pork stir-fried with cabbage, green pepper and carrot in a hot spicy sauce
Vegetables
Home Style Bean Curd
Tofu, broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, bamboo shoots cooked in a rich brown sauce
Hunan Mixed Vegetable
Fresh mixed vegetables cooked in spicy hot sauces
Salt Baked Tofu
Tofu flamed cooked in a combination of fresh garlic, spices and jalapeño peppers
Sesame Tofu
Sweet Sour Tofu
Szechuan Green Bean
Fresh green beans sautéed with Chinese picked cabbage, hot pepper and garlic
Vegetable Delight
Fresh mixed vegetables cooked in a light white sauce
Yu Hsiang Eggplant
Moo Shu Vegetable
Fried Rice
Chicken Fried Rice
Beef Fried Rice
Shrimp Fried Rice
House Fried Rice
Fried rice with your choice of shrimp, beef, chicken, vegetables or combination
Pork Fried Rice
Vegetable Fried Rice
Hawaii Fried Rice
A refreshing twist of pineapple and shrimp are added to make this traditional new favorite
Lo Mein/Noodles
Chicken Lo Mein
Chinese noodles stir-fried with fresh vegetables and your choice of shrimp, beef, chicken or combination
Beef Lo Mein
Shrimp Lo Mein
House Lo Mein
Pork Lo Mein
Vegetable Lo Mein
Singapore Rice Noodles
Delicate thin rice noodles tossed with shrimp, shredded pork and vegetables, flavor with mild yellow curry
Pad Thai
Thai style rice noodles with shrimp and chicken, served with crushed peanuts and lime wedge
Egg Foo Young
Sides or Extras
Entrée Vegetable on the Dish
Add Pork
Add Beef
Chicken
Big Shrimp (1)
One piece
Small Shrimp (5)
Five pieces
Scallop (1)
One piece
White Rice
Fried Rice
Sauce
One Cup
Side Mix Vegetables
Side steamed mixed vegetable
Plain Lo Mein
Pancake (4)
Four pieces
Lettuce Wrap
One piece
Crispy Noodle
Hot Oil
Hot Mustard Packet
House Mustard
Soy Sauce Packet
Sauce on the Side
Plum Sauce
Pot Sticker Sauce
Fork/Spoon
Chopsticks
Paper Plate
Duck Sauce
Sweet Sour Sauce
Dinner Menu
House Specialties
Happy Family
Jumbo shrimp, tender beef, chicken, vegetables in a rich brown sauce
Spicy Triple Delight
Jumbo shrimp, beef and chicken stir-fried with peanuts and vegetables in a hot pepper sauce
Crispy Walnut Shrimp
Lightly fried jumbo shrimps with crispy walnut in our special mayonnaise sauce
Teriyaki Chicken
Grilled chicken breast with mushroom and steamed broccoli
Black Pepper Shrimp
Lightly fried shrimp in a black pepper sauce with onions. Served with steam broccoli
Black Pepper Steak
Lightly fried tender slices of beef in a black pepper sauce with onions
Chicken with Asparagus
Slices of white meat chicken stir-fried with asparagus, carrots in our favorite brown sauce
Royal Pacific Shrimp
Salt-baked jumbo shrimp, flame cooked in a powerful combination of fresh garlic and jalapeño peppers
Salmon in Black Bean Sauce
Grilled salmon cooked with fresh ginger, garlic in a delicious black bean sauce and steamed broccoli
Salmon in Black Pepper Sauce
Grilled salmon filet with black pepper sauce and steamed broccoli
Seafood Hot Pot
Jumbo shrimp, calamari, scallops, tofu sautéed with mixed vegetables in sizzling hot pot
Stuffed Bean Curd
Bean curd stuffed with fresh grounded shrimp, lightly fried and topped with chef's brown sauce
Szechuan Fish Fillet
Lightly breaded fish, served with steamed broccoli in spicy brown sauce
Poultry
Basil Chicken
Slices of chicken, sautéed with onions, mushrooms and peppers in a hot basil sauce
Cashew Chicken
Diced chicken sautéed with cashew nuts and water chestnuts in rich brown sauce
Chicken Delight
Chicken stir-fried with mixed vegetables
Chicken with Black Bean Sauce
Fresh chicken breast sautéed with green peppers, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, water chestnuts and carrots in black bean sauce
Chicken with Broccoli
Sliced chicken sautéed with fresh broccoli
Chicken with Snow Peas
Crispy Orange Chicken
Lightly fried chicken cooked with tangerine peel, hot pepper in sweet and hot sauce
Curry Chicken Pot
Diced chicken, onion, peppers, potatoes with curry sauce in sizzling hot pot
Empress Chicken
Lightly breaded and fried chicken strips sautéed with broccoli, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts in a sweet and hot sauce
General Tso's Chicken
Lightly fried chicken served with red hot peppers in a tangy ginger and garlic sauce
Honey Lemon Chicken
Lightly breaded and fried boneless chicken breast served with honey lemon sauce
Hot Pepper Chicken
Sliced chicken stir-fried with jalapeño, onion and scallions
Hunan Chicken
Slices of chicken breast with fresh broccoli, baby corn and mushrooms sautéed in our chef's spicy pepper sauce
Kung Pao Chicken
Diced chicken sautéed with peanuts and water chestnuts in a spicy sauce
Mala Beans with Chicken
Green beans sautéed with chicken, Chinese pickled cabbage, jalapeño and garlic
Mongolian Chicken
Sliced chicken sautéed with green and white onions in a nice plum sauce
Moo Goo Gai Pan
Sliced chicken stir-fried with vegetables in light white sauce
Moo Shu Chicken
Sliced chicken sautéed with shredded cabbage, wood ear mushrooms, bamboo shoots and served with 4 thin Chinese pancakes
Sesame Chicken
Crispy slices of chicken breast sautéed in our tantalizing sesame sauce
Spicy Chicken
Chicken stir-fried with Napa, carrot, water chestnuts, broccoli, mushrooms and bamboo shoots
Sweet and Sour Chicken
Szechuan Chicken
Diced chicken stir-fried with broccoli, scallions and jalapeño in a szechuan sauce
Wor Sui Gai
Deep-fried chicken breast with yellow gravy on top
Yu Hsiang Chicken
Sliced chicken sautéed with water chestnuts, bell peppers, bamboo shoots and mushrooms in a spicy garlic sauce
Beef
Beef with Broccoli
Sliced beef sautéed with fresh broccoli
Beef with Mixed Vegetables
Beef with Snow Peas
Crispy Orange Beef
Crunchy sliced of beef cooked with tangerine peel, hot peppers in sweet and hot sauce
Hunan Beef
Tender sliced of beef sautéed with broccoli, mushrooms, baby corn in spicy sauce
Kung Pao Beef
Tender sliced of beef stir-fried with peanuts and water chestnuts in a hot sauce
Mala Bean with Beef
Mongolian Beef
Sliced tender beef sautéed with green and white onions in a nice plum sauce
Moo Shu Beef
Tender beef sautéed with shredded cabbage, wood ear mushrooms, bamboo shoots and served with 4 thin Chinese pancakes
Pepper Steak
Sliced beef stir-fried with green pepper, carrot and onion in chef's brown sauce
Sesame Beef
Crispy sliced of beef sautéed in our tantalizing sesame sauce
Szechuan Beef
Sliced of beef stir-fried with broccoli, scallions and jalapeño in szechuan sauce
Seafood
Basil Shrimp
Black Pepper Shrimp
Empress Shrimp
General Tso's Shrimp
Hunan Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp with fresh broccoli, baby corn and mushroom in our chef's spicy hot sauce
Kung Pao Shrimp
Shrimp stir-fried with peanuts and water chestnuts in a spicy brown sauce
Mala Bean w/ Shrimp
Orange Shrimp
Sesame Shrimp
Shrimp Delight
Mixed vegetables with shrimp sautéed in a light white sauce
Shrimp w/ Asparagus
Shrimp w/ Broccoli
Shrimp w/ Snow Peapod
Shrimp Cashew Nuts
Shrimp sautéed with cashew and water chestnuts in chef's brown sauce
Sweet & Sour Shrimp
Szechuan Shrimp
Black Pepper Scallops
Sea scallops lightly fried served in a black pepper sauce and steamed with broccoli
Hunan Scallop
Pork
Hunan Pork
Pork with broccoli, baby corn, mushrooms sautéed in chef's spicy hot sauce
Kung Pao Pork
Pork stir-fried with peanuts and water chestnuts in a hot sauce
Moo Shu Pork
Pork sautéed with shredded cabbage, wood ear mushroom, bamboo shoots and served with 4 thin Chinese pancakes
Sweet and Sour Pork
Szechuan Pork
Twice Cooked Pork
Shredded cooked pork stir-fried with cabbage, green pepper and carrot in a hot spicy sauce
Vegetables
General Tso's Tofu
Home Style Bean Curd
Tofu, broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, bamboo shoots cooked in a rich brown sauce
Hunan Mixed Vegetables
Fresh mixed vegetables cooked in spicy hot sauce
Kung Pao Tofu
Mala Bean w/ Tofu
Moo Shu Vegetables
Fresh vegetables sautéed and served with 4 Chinese pancakes
Salt Baked Tofu
Tofu flame cooked in a combination of fresh garlic, spices and jalapeño peppers
Sesame Tofu
Sweet Sour Tofu
Szechuan Green Bean
Fresh green beans sautéed with Chinese pickled cabbage, hot pepper and garlic
Twice Cooked Tofu
Vegetable Delight
Fresh mixed vegetables cooked in a light white sauce
Fried Rice
Lo Mein/Noodles
Egg Foo Young
Sides/Extras
Entrée Vegetable on the Dish
Add Pork
Add Beef
Add Chicken
Big Shrimp (1)
One piece
Small Shrimp (5)
Five pieces
Scallop (1)
One piece
Side White Rice
Side Fried Rice
Side Sauce
One cup
Side Mix Vegetables
Side steamed mixed vegetable
Side Plain Lo Mein
Pancake (4)
Four pieces
Lettuce Wrap
One piece
Crispy Noodle
Hot Oil
Hot Mustard Packet
Soy Sauce Packet
Plum Sauce
Pot Sticker Sauce
Fork/Spoon
Chopsticks
Paper Plate
Duck Sauce
Sweet Sour Sauce
Side Salad
Authentic Chinese Menu
海鮮 Seafood
清蒸魚 Steamed Whole Fish
時菜魚片 Fish Fillet with Chinese Vegetable
四川魚片 Szechuan Fish Fillet
釀豆腐 Stuffed Tofu with Shrimp
釀茄子 Stuffed Eggplant with Shrimp
釀青椒 Stuffed Green Pepper with Shrimp
釀三寶 Stuffed Triple with Shrimp
椒鹽魷魚 Spicy Salted Calamari
椒鹽蝦 Spicy Salted Crispy Shrimp
椒鹽雙寶 Spicy Salted Crispy Shrimp and Calamari
沙汁核桃蝦 Crispy Walnut Shrimp
薑蔥炒蝦 Scallion and Ginger Shrimp
避風塘炒蝦 Hong Kong Style Whole Shrimp with Spicy Garlic
避風塘魷魚 Hong Kong Style Octopus with Spicy Garlic
海鮮豆腐煲 Seafood Tofu Pot
蔬菜/豆腐 Vegetable and Tofu
肉 Meat
香干筍尖肉絲 Spiced Tofu and Bamboo Shoot with Pork
四川小炒 Hot Pepper, Bamboo Shoot and Spiced Tofu with Pork
京都排骨 Peking Style Pork Rib
椒鹽排骨 Spicy Salted Fried Pork Rib
牛腩煲 Beef Stew Pot
黑椒牛柳 Black Pepper Steak
黑椒牛仔骨 Black Pepper Beef Short Rib
芥蘭牛肉 Beef with Chinese Broccoli
炸子雞 Cantonese Fried Chicken
Reserve 2 days in advance
茄子雞煲 Chicken with Eggplant Pot
咖哩雞煲 Curry Chicken Pot
Pork 麻婆豆腐 Ma Po Tofu
粉麵 Noodle
港式雲吞麵 Hong Kong Style Wonton Noodle Soup
乾炒牛河 Beef with Wide Rice Noodle
牛腩湯河粉 Beef Stew Wide Rice Noodle Soup
牛腩湯麵 Beef Stew Noodle Soup
海鮮湯河粉 Seafood Wide Rice Noodle Soup
海鮮湯麵 Seafood Noodle Soup
星洲炒米粉 Singapore Style Rice Noodle
芥蘭牛肉炒河粉 Beef and Vegetable with Wide Rice Noodle
豉油王炒麵 Cantonese Noodle and Pork Stir-Fried with Soy Sauce
肉絲兩面黃 Double Pan-Fried Noodle with Pork
海鮮兩面黃 Double Pan-Fried Noodle with Seafood
湘遇东北
前菜
本店特色菜
经典湘菜
农家一碗湘
辣椒烧皮蛋
湘味猪肝
豆豉辣椒蒸排骨
糯米排骨
湖南小炒肉
小炒黄牛肉
湘味笋干腊肉
湖南小炒鸡
湘味小米鸡
醋蒸鸡
湘味肥羊
野山椒肥牛
紫苏牛蛙
泡椒牛蛙
火爆黄喉
生爆百叶
烧椒开背鲈鱼
剁椒鲳鱼煲
剁椒鱼腩
湘爆脆鱼肚
灯影黑鱼片(水煮)
灯影黑鱼片(酸汤)
蒜蓉辣无头虾
芥辣大虾
湘辣龙虾尾
豆干蒸腊肠
干锅有机花菜
干锅千味豆腐
干锅韭香鱿鱼须
干锅鸭脖
干锅鸭肠
干锅鸭头
东北菜
炖菜/汤菜
青菜类
饮料/酒水
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
4514 Kenny Rd #B, Columbus, OH 43220
Photos coming soon!