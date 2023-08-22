15% off your first online order!
ONLINE15
Copied!
15% off your first online order!
ONLINE15
Copied!

Food

Starters

Parmesan Garlic Bread Bites

$10.00

Hummus Plate

$13.00

Served with veggies, tapenade, and pitta

Salads

Caesar

$10.00

Italian Chop

$12.00

Romaine, mozzarella, red onion, red pepper, salami, tomato, olives, pepperoncini, seasoned oil and vinegar

Caprese

$12.00

Tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, balsamic drizzle

Mixed Greens Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, garbanzos, shredded carrot, red peppers, pepitas

Flatbreads

Parmesan with Red Sauce Flatbread

$10.00

Tomato Basil Balsamic Flatbread

$11.00

Garlic Flatbread

$11.00

The Ave Flatbread

$12.00

Parmesan, salami, pepperoncini

Wings

8 Wings

$12.00

16 Wings

$20.00

Sandwiches

Cubano

$12.00

Ham, salami, Gruyère, pickle, mustard, and spicy garlic aioli

Italian Sub

$12.00

Salami, ham, shredded lettuce, onion, pepperoncini, tomatoes, Italian vinaigrette

Meatball

$12.00

With mozzarella and red sauce

Pizza Sammie

$12.00

Make any of our pizzas into a sandwich

Soft Drinks

NA Beverages

Ginger beer

$4.00

Fountain soda

$2.00

Virgin limonato

$5.00

Redbull

$5.00

OJ

$4.00

Pizza

12" Pizza

12" Papa Giorgio

$20.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, salami, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage

12" Margherita

$16.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, basil

12" Cali Margherita

$16.00

Olive oil, mozzarella, garlic, fresh tomato, basil, balsamic drizzle

12" Veggie Pizza

$16.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, spinach, onions, red peppers, black olives, mushrooms

12" Gladiator

$18.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, black olives, jalapeño, fresh tomato

12" Mediterranean Chicken

$18.00

Pesto, goat cheese, chicken, red pepper

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.00

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, shredded chicken, red onion, cilantro

12" Thai Chicken

$19.00

Peanut sauce, mozzarella, chicken, green onions, shredded carrot, roasted peanuts, cilantro

12" The Grandpa

$18.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, salami, castelvetrano olives, oregano, chili flakes, minced garlic, basil

12" Cheese

$13.00

Red sauce, mozzarella

12" Create Your Own

$13.00

12" Special Pizza

$20.00

16" Pizza

16" Papa Giorgio

$24.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, salami, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage

16" Margherita

$20.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, basil

16" Cali Margherita

$20.00

Olive oil, mozzarella, garlic, fresh tomato, basil, balsamic drizzle

16" Veggie Pizza

$20.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, spinach, onions, red peppers, black olives, mushrooms

16" Gladiator

$22.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, black olives, jalapeño, fresh tomato

16" Mediterranean Chicken

$22.00

Pesto, goat cheese, chicken, red pepper

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$22.00

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, shredded chicken, red onion, cilantro

16" Thai Chicken

$23.00

Peanut sauce, mozzarella, chicken, green onions, shredded carrot, roasted peanuts, cilantro

16" The Grandpa

$22.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, salami, castelvetrano olives, oregano, chili flakes, minced garlic, basil

16" Cheese

$17.00

Red sauce, mozzarella

16" Create Your Own

$17.00

16" Special

$24.00

Slice Pizza

Pizza by the Slice

$3.50

Tax included. Includes two toppings (additional toppings extra)

Slice and Salad

$7.00

Side Sauce

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Italian

$0.50

Side Ceasar

$0.50

Side Buffalo

$0.50

Side Carolina

Side BBq

Side Pesto

Side Red Sauce

Merch

Shirts

Sumo Shirt

$30.00

Skull Shirt