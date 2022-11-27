- Home
Pacific Thai Santa Cruz Inc 1319 Pacific Avenue Santa Cruz, CA 95060 Downtown Santa Cruz
3,890 Reviews
$$
1319 PACIFIC AVE
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Popular Items
Pacific Thai Dinner Specials
Panang Salmon
Salmon morsels, bell peppers, carrots, zucchini, green bean, broccoli and sweet basil siimmered ina spicy coconut milk panang curry; includes Jasmine rice. [GF, Spicy, Shellfish]
Pacific Thai Basil Chicken
Ground chicken breast, baby corn, bell pepper, zucchini, green beans, celery chili, sweet basil and onions sauteed in a spicy garlic and oyster sauce; includes Jasmine rice.
Yellow Curry Lamb
Sliced lamb, carrots, diced potatoes and onions simmered in a mild coconut yellow and serviced with a side of cucumber salad. [GF]
Pineapple Duck Curry
Tender roasted duck morsels, pineapple, bell pepper, tomatoes and sweet basil simmered in a spicy coconut red curry. [GF, Shellfish]
Mango Curry
Mango, prawns, chicken, bell peppers, carrots, green beans and sweet basil simmered in a sweet and savory coconut milk panang curry; includes jasmine rice. [GF, Shellfish]
Pumpkin Curry
Kabocha pumpkin, prawns, chicken, bell peppers, carrots, green beans, zucchini, and sweet basil simmered in a sweet and savory panang curry; includes jasmine rice. [GF, Shellfish]
Spicy Lamb
Sliced lamb, green beans and bell peppers sauteed in a spicy red curry paste; includes Jasmine rice.
APPETIZERS
Fresh Spring Rolls
4 vegan rolls - tofu, clover sprouts, basil cabbage, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, mint, cilantro, rice noodles and rice papper served with house peanut sauce. [GF, Vegan]
Fried Spring Rolls
4 Deep-fried vegetarian rolls-black shitake mushrooms, cabbage, carrots and silver noodles served with house plum sauce.[Vegetarian]
Shrimp Rolls
5 Deep-fried shrimp egg rolls served with house plum sauce
Fried Tofu
Deep-fried tofu wedges with house peanut sauce.[Vegetarian]
Chicken Satay
5 Charbroiled coconut milk and yellow curry marinated chicken breast skewers served with a cucumber salad and house peanut sauce.[GF]
Beef Satay
5 Charbroiled coconut milk and yellow curry marinated Tri-Tip beef skewers served with a cucumber salad and house peanut sauce.[GF]
SALADS
House Salad -Full
Iceberg lettuce, carrots, cucumber, fried tofu, onion and tomatoes served with house peanut dressing.
House Salad - Half
Papaya Salad
Vegan shredded green papaya salad, garlic, green beans, carrots, peanuts, Thai Chili, tomatoes, palm sugar caramel, lime juice and soy sauce and lettuce; hand prepared in mortar and pestle. [Vegan]
Spicy Beef Salad
Grilled sliced beef, lime juice, cucumber, red onions, carrots, cilantro, chili, rice powder, mint and lettuce.
Spicy Chicken Salad - Larb Gai
Minced chicken, lime juice, carrots, cilantro, green onions, red onions, mint, rice powder and lettuce.
Spicy Prawn Salad
Prawns grilled medium rare, lime juice, carrots, cilantro, cucumber, red onions, chili, mint and lettuce
Spicy Squid Salad
Grilled squid, lime juice, cucmbers, carrots, cilantro chili , red onions, mint and lettuce.
Spicy Tofu Salad
Fried tofu with cilantro, carrots, cucumber, red onion, mint, green onions in a lime/soy dressing and garnished with cashews and roasted dry chilis.
SOUPS
Tom Yum - Hot/Sour Large
Spicy shrimp paste-based broth, galangal, lemon juice, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, mushrooms and tomatoes garnished with green onions and cilantro. Served in bowl or shared Firepot. [GF]
Tom Yum - Hot/Sour Small
Tom Kah - Coconut Milk Soup Large
Creamy Coconut Milk, shrimp paste-based broth, galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves and mushrooms. Served in bowl or shared Firepot. [GF]
Tom Kah - Coconut Milk Soup Small
Pacific Thai Soup - Large
Vegan Broth!Carrots, zucchini, broccoli, green beans, celery, cabbage and baby corn.
NOODLE SOUPS
Thai Noodle Soup
Vegan umami broth full of carrots, zucchini, broccoli, green beans, cabbage, celery, baby corn, bean sprouts and rice stick noodles; topped with cilantro, green onions and fried garlic. [GF, Vegan]
Hot and Sour Noodle Soup
Coconut Milk Noodle Soup
Country Curry Noodle Soup
Green Curry Noodle Soup
Panang Curry Noodle Soup
Red Curry Noodle Soup
Yellow Curry Noodle Soup
CURRY
Yellow Curry
Vegan, gluten free mild coconut milk curry base with Tumeric, carrots, diced potatoes and yellow onions; includes Jasmine white rice & choice of protein.[GF, Vegan]
Green Curry
Green Thai chili, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, green beans, sweet basil and zucchini; include Jasmine white rice & choice of protein.[GF, Shellfish]
Red Curry
Red Thai chili, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, carrots, green beans, kaffir lime leaves, sweet basil and zucchini; includes Jasmine white rice. [GF, Shellfish]
Panang Curry
Vegan, Red Thai chili, dry dry spices (coriander/cumin), bell peppers, carrots, green beans,, sweet basil, kaffir lime leaves and zucchini; includes Jasmine white rice. [GF, Now Vegan]
Country Curry
Red Thai Chili, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, baby corn, broccoli, carrots, celery green beans, cabbage mushrooms, sweet basil, rice powder and zucchini.
PAN-FRIED NOODLES
Pad Thai
Rice stick noodles, egg, carrots, bean sprouts, cabbage and green onion sauteed in vegan tangy tamarind sauce - garnished with crushed peanuts and lime wedge; Vegan without Egg. [GF]
Pad See Ew
Wide rice noodles, garlic, broccoli and egg sauteed in a sweet and mild black bean and oyster sauce; Vegan with Mushroom Sauce & without Egg.
Pad Kee Mao - Spicy Noodles
Spice wide rice noodles, celery, baby corn, bean sprouts, bell peppers, carrots, chili, onions, sweet basil and tomatoes in spice black bean and oyster sauce; Vegan with Mushroom sauce.
Rad Naa
Wide rice noodle and broccoli in a thickened blackbean soy and oyster gravy sauce; Vegan with Mushroom Sauce
Pad Woo Sen
Silver Noodle (Mung Bean), baby corn, bell peppers, bean sprouts, onions, green onions, tomato, zucchini and eggs ina black bean and oyster soy sauce; Vegan with Mushroom Sauce and without Egg.
FRIED RICE / RICE
Thai Fried Rice
Vegetarian Thai style fried rice, egg, baby corn, carrots, onions, green onions and tomatoes in light soy oil; Vegan without Egg.
Basil Fried Rice
Thai style fried rice, baby corn, bell peppers, celery, chili onions, carrots, sweet basil and zucchinni in spicy garlic chili and oyster sauce.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Vegetarian Thai style fried rice, egg carrots, baby corn, onions, green onions, pineapple and cashew nuts in light soy oil; Vegan without egg.
Jasmine Rice
White Jasmine Thai Rice
Brown Jasmine Rice
Brown Jasmine Thai Rice
Sticky Rice
White Glutinous Jasmine Rice steamed in traditiona bamboo basket
ALA CARTE
BBQ Chicken
Yellow curry marinated chicken breasts charbroiled and sliced - served on a bed of lettuce with a side of house sweet and sour plum sauce. [GF]
BBQ Pork
Yellow curry marinated pork loins charbroiled and sliced - served on a bed of lettuce with a side of house sweet and sour plum sauce. [GF]
Sauteed Eggplant
Eggplant, bell pepperrs, onions and sweet basil sauteed in an oyster, black bean soy sauce; Vegan with Mushroom Sauce.
Sweet Basil
Baby corn, bell pepper, carrots, celery, chili, onions, zucchini, sweet basil and garlic sauteed in spicy chili oyster sauce; Vegan with Mushroon sauce.
Sweet and Sour
Zucchini, pineapple, onions, green onions, carrots and tomatoes sauteed in a soy, sweet and sour sauce.
Cashew Nuts
Cashew nuts, carrots, zucchini, celery, baby corn, onions, green onions and dried Thai chili sauteed in black bean soy sauce.
Ginger
Fresh ginger slivers, green onions, onions, carrots, baby corn and mushrooms sauteed in oyster soy sauce.
Oyster Sauce
Your choice and broccoli sauteed in oyster soy sauce.
Pra-Ram
Your choice steamed over spinach and cabbage - served with house peanut sauce.
Garlic Pepper
Your choice, garlic and black pepper sauteed in oyster soy sauce, served over lettuce.
Green Bean
Your choice, green beans and bell peppers sauteed in a spicy red curry and oyster soy sayce.
SIDES
Cucumber Salad 4 oz
Cucumber, Red onion in a pickle sauce. [GF, Vegan]
Cucumber Salad 8 oz
Cucumber, Red onion in a pickle sauce. [GF, Vegan]
Green Chili Sauce 4 oz
Green Jalapeno, Thai Chili, Fish Sauce and Lemon juice; Spicy
Green Chili Sauce 8 oz
Green Jalapeno, Thai Chili, Fish Sauce and Lemon juice; Spicy
Mixed Vegetables, Steamed
Medley of broccoli, cabbage, carrots, green bean and zucchini. [GF, Vegan]
Peanut Sauce 4 oz
PT house peanut sauce. [GF, Vegan]
Peanut Sauce 8 oz
PT house peanut sauce. [GF, Vegan]
Plum, Sweet & Sour Sauce 4 oz
PT house red sweet/sour sauce. [GF, Vegan]
Plum, Sweet & Sour Sauce 8 oz
PT house red sweet/sour plum sauce. [GF, Vegan]
Sambal 1 oz
Vinegary red chili sauce
Side Noodles - Rice Stick
Pho rice noodles, steamed. [GF, Vegan]
Side Noodles - Silver
Mung bean vermicelli noodles, steamed. [GF, Vegan]
Side Noodles - Wide
Wide rice noodles, steamed. [GF, Vegan]
Tofu, Steamed
Steamed Non-GMO tofu cubes. [GF, Vegan]
PT Peanut Salad Dressing
PT house Peanut Dressing. Contains egg mayonnaise. [GF]
DESSERTS
Purple Sticky Rice
White & Black Glutinous rice in a salty sweet coconut sauce. [GF, Vegan]
Mango with Sticky Rice
PT purple sticky rice with slices of mango. [GF, Vegan]
Fried Banana
Deep-fried wrapped bananas.
Fried Banana with Ice Cream
Deep-fried wrapped bananas served with coconut ice cream and garnished with crushed peanuts.
Mariannes Ice Cream
Santa Cruz Classic Ice Cream
TEA
Milkteas
Jasmine
Flavor Includes Boba.
Black
Flavor Includes Boba.
Almond
Flavor Includes Boba.
Avocado
Flavor Includes Boba.
Banana
Flavor Includes Boba.
Café Mocha
Flavor Includes Boba.
Chocolate
Flavor Includes Boba.
Coconut
Flavor Includes Boba.
Honeydew
Flavor Includes Boba.
Lavender
Flavor Includes Boba.
Lychee Milktea
Flavor Includes Boba.
Matcha
Flavor Includes Boba.
Mango Milktea
Passion Fruit
Flavor Includes Boba.
Taro
Flavor Includes Boba.
Red Bean
Flavor Includes Boba.
Strawberry Milktea
Vanilla
Flavor Includes Boba.
Watermelon
Flavor Includes Boba.
Thai Tea
Flavor Includes Boba.
Thai Iced Coffee
Juice Teas
Milkshakes
Macha Cha Cha
Green Matcha Tea milkshade with Boba
Macapuno
Creamy Baby Coconut Milkshake with Boba.
Sweet Lauren
Mocha milkshake with Caramel ice cream, chocolate swirl, oreo, whipped cream and dash of espresso coffee grounds with Boba
Thai-Zuki Coco Red Bean
PT blend of Thai Tea, Macapuno, Red Bean, Espresso blended with a kick of espresso grounds with Boba.
Vanilla Bean Shake
Classic Vanilla Bean milkshake with Boba.
NA BEVERAGES
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 8:59 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 8:59 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 8:59 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 8:59 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 8:59 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 8:59 pm
Casual Thai restaurant featuring traditional Thai cuisine and bobateas in the heart of Downtown Santa Cruz.
1319 PACIFIC AVE, Santa Cruz, CA 95060