Thai
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Salad

Pacific Thai Santa Cruz Inc 1319 Pacific Avenue Santa Cruz, CA 95060 Downtown Santa Cruz

3,890 Reviews

$$

1319 PACIFIC AVE

Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Pad Kee Mao - Spicy Noodles
Yellow Curry

Pacific Thai Dinner Specials

Panang Salmon

Panang Salmon

$22.50

Salmon morsels, bell peppers, carrots, zucchini, green bean, broccoli and sweet basil siimmered ina spicy coconut milk panang curry; includes Jasmine rice. [GF, Spicy, Shellfish]

Pacific Thai Basil Chicken

Pacific Thai Basil Chicken

$18.50

Ground chicken breast, baby corn, bell pepper, zucchini, green beans, celery chili, sweet basil and onions sauteed in a spicy garlic and oyster sauce; includes Jasmine rice.

Yellow Curry Lamb

Yellow Curry Lamb

$20.50

Sliced lamb, carrots, diced potatoes and onions simmered in a mild coconut yellow and serviced with a side of cucumber salad. [GF]

Pineapple Duck Curry

Pineapple Duck Curry

$24.50

Tender roasted duck morsels, pineapple, bell pepper, tomatoes and sweet basil simmered in a spicy coconut red curry. [GF, Shellfish]

Mango Curry

Mango Curry

$19.50

Mango, prawns, chicken, bell peppers, carrots, green beans and sweet basil simmered in a sweet and savory coconut milk panang curry; includes jasmine rice. [GF, Shellfish]

Pumpkin Curry

Pumpkin Curry

$19.50

Kabocha pumpkin, prawns, chicken, bell peppers, carrots, green beans, zucchini, and sweet basil simmered in a sweet and savory panang curry; includes jasmine rice. [GF, Shellfish]

Spicy Lamb

Spicy Lamb

$20.50

Sliced lamb, green beans and bell peppers sauteed in a spicy red curry paste; includes Jasmine rice.

APPETIZERS

Fresh Spring Rolls

Fresh Spring Rolls

$10.75Out of stock

4 vegan rolls - tofu, clover sprouts, basil cabbage, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, mint, cilantro, rice noodles and rice papper served with house peanut sauce. [GF, Vegan]

Fried Spring Rolls

Fried Spring Rolls

4 Deep-fried vegetarian rolls-black shitake mushrooms, cabbage, carrots and silver noodles served with house plum sauce.[Vegetarian]

Shrimp Rolls

Shrimp Rolls

$11.25

5 Deep-fried shrimp egg rolls served with house plum sauce

Fried Tofu

Fried Tofu

$9.75

Deep-fried tofu wedges with house peanut sauce.[Vegetarian]

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$11.25

5 Charbroiled coconut milk and yellow curry marinated chicken breast skewers served with a cucumber salad and house peanut sauce.[GF]

Beef Satay

Beef Satay

$13.25

5 Charbroiled coconut milk and yellow curry marinated Tri-Tip beef skewers served with a cucumber salad and house peanut sauce.[GF]

SALADS

House Salad -Full

$12.25

Iceberg lettuce, carrots, cucumber, fried tofu, onion and tomatoes served with house peanut dressing.

House Salad - Half

House Salad - Half

$8.25
Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$12.25

Vegan shredded green papaya salad, garlic, green beans, carrots, peanuts, Thai Chili, tomatoes, palm sugar caramel, lime juice and soy sauce and lettuce; hand prepared in mortar and pestle. [Vegan]

Spicy Beef Salad

Spicy Beef Salad

$13.25

Grilled sliced beef, lime juice, cucumber, red onions, carrots, cilantro, chili, rice powder, mint and lettuce.

Spicy Chicken Salad - Larb Gai

Spicy Chicken Salad - Larb Gai

$13.25

Minced chicken, lime juice, carrots, cilantro, green onions, red onions, mint, rice powder and lettuce.

Spicy Prawn Salad

Spicy Prawn Salad

$13.25

Prawns grilled medium rare, lime juice, carrots, cilantro, cucumber, red onions, chili, mint and lettuce

Spicy Squid Salad

Spicy Squid Salad

$13.25

Grilled squid, lime juice, cucmbers, carrots, cilantro chili , red onions, mint and lettuce.

Spicy Tofu Salad

Spicy Tofu Salad

$12.75

Fried tofu with cilantro, carrots, cucumber, red onion, mint, green onions in a lime/soy dressing and garnished with cashews and roasted dry chilis.

SOUPS

Tom Yum - Hot/Sour Large

$12.50

Spicy shrimp paste-based broth, galangal, lemon juice, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, mushrooms and tomatoes garnished with green onions and cilantro. Served in bowl or shared Firepot. [GF]

Tom Yum - Hot/Sour Small

Tom Yum - Hot/Sour Small

$8.50
Tom Kah - Coconut Milk Soup Large

Tom Kah - Coconut Milk Soup Large

$13.50

Creamy Coconut Milk, shrimp paste-based broth, galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves and mushrooms. Served in bowl or shared Firepot. [GF]

Tom Kah - Coconut Milk Soup Small

$9.50
Pacific Thai Soup - Large

Pacific Thai Soup - Large

$13.50

Vegan Broth!Carrots, zucchini, broccoli, green beans, celery, cabbage and baby corn.

NOODLE SOUPS

Thai Noodle Soup

Thai Noodle Soup

$13.50

Vegan umami broth full of carrots, zucchini, broccoli, green beans, cabbage, celery, baby corn, bean sprouts and rice stick noodles; topped with cilantro, green onions and fried garlic. [GF, Vegan]

Hot and Sour Noodle Soup

$13.50

Coconut Milk Noodle Soup

$14.50

Country Curry Noodle Soup

$16.50

Green Curry Noodle Soup

$16.50

Panang Curry Noodle Soup

$16.50

Red Curry Noodle Soup

$16.50

Yellow Curry Noodle Soup

$16.50

CURRY

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$14.50

Vegan, gluten free mild coconut milk curry base with Tumeric, carrots, diced potatoes and yellow onions; includes Jasmine white rice & choice of protein.[GF, Vegan]

Green Curry

Green Curry

$14.50

Green Thai chili, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, green beans, sweet basil and zucchini; include Jasmine white rice & choice of protein.[GF, Shellfish]

Red Curry

Red Curry

$14.50

Red Thai chili, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, carrots, green beans, kaffir lime leaves, sweet basil and zucchini; includes Jasmine white rice. [GF, Shellfish]

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$14.50

Vegan, Red Thai chili, dry dry spices (coriander/cumin), bell peppers, carrots, green beans,, sweet basil, kaffir lime leaves and zucchini; includes Jasmine white rice. [GF, Now Vegan]

Country Curry

Country Curry

$14.50

Red Thai Chili, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, baby corn, broccoli, carrots, celery green beans, cabbage mushrooms, sweet basil, rice powder and zucchini.

PAN-FRIED NOODLES

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$13.50

Rice stick noodles, egg, carrots, bean sprouts, cabbage and green onion sauteed in vegan tangy tamarind sauce - garnished with crushed peanuts and lime wedge; Vegan without Egg. [GF]

Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

$13.50

Wide rice noodles, garlic, broccoli and egg sauteed in a sweet and mild black bean and oyster sauce; Vegan with Mushroom Sauce & without Egg.

Pad Kee Mao - Spicy Noodles

Pad Kee Mao - Spicy Noodles

$13.50

Spice wide rice noodles, celery, baby corn, bean sprouts, bell peppers, carrots, chili, onions, sweet basil and tomatoes in spice black bean and oyster sauce; Vegan with Mushroom sauce.

Rad Naa

Rad Naa

$13.50

Wide rice noodle and broccoli in a thickened blackbean soy and oyster gravy sauce; Vegan with Mushroom Sauce

Pad Woo Sen

Pad Woo Sen

$14.50

Silver Noodle (Mung Bean), baby corn, bell peppers, bean sprouts, onions, green onions, tomato, zucchini and eggs ina black bean and oyster soy sauce; Vegan with Mushroom Sauce and without Egg.

FRIED RICE / RICE

Thai Fried Rice

$13.50

Vegetarian Thai style fried rice, egg, baby corn, carrots, onions, green onions and tomatoes in light soy oil; Vegan without Egg.

Basil Fried Rice

$13.50

Thai style fried rice, baby corn, bell peppers, celery, chili onions, carrots, sweet basil and zucchinni in spicy garlic chili and oyster sauce.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.50

Vegetarian Thai style fried rice, egg carrots, baby corn, onions, green onions, pineapple and cashew nuts in light soy oil; Vegan without egg.

Jasmine Rice

$2.25

White Jasmine Thai Rice

Brown Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Brown Jasmine Thai Rice

Sticky Rice

$2.00

White Glutinous Jasmine Rice steamed in traditiona bamboo basket

ALA CARTE

Ala Carte items do not include rice. Ala Carte Rice is a Modifier added for quick convenience. Most Ala Carte stirfry items can be made vegan by using Vegetarian Mushroom Sauce with Tofu or Tofu & Mixed Veggies.
BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$12.50

Yellow curry marinated chicken breasts charbroiled and sliced - served on a bed of lettuce with a side of house sweet and sour plum sauce. [GF]

BBQ Pork

BBQ Pork

$12.50

Yellow curry marinated pork loins charbroiled and sliced - served on a bed of lettuce with a side of house sweet and sour plum sauce. [GF]

Sauteed Eggplant

Sauteed Eggplant

$14.50

Eggplant, bell pepperrs, onions and sweet basil sauteed in an oyster, black bean soy sauce; Vegan with Mushroom Sauce.

Sweet Basil

$13.50

Baby corn, bell pepper, carrots, celery, chili, onions, zucchini, sweet basil and garlic sauteed in spicy chili oyster sauce; Vegan with Mushroon sauce.

Sweet and Sour

Sweet and Sour

$13.50

Zucchini, pineapple, onions, green onions, carrots and tomatoes sauteed in a soy, sweet and sour sauce.

Cashew Nuts

$13.50

Cashew nuts, carrots, zucchini, celery, baby corn, onions, green onions and dried Thai chili sauteed in black bean soy sauce.

Ginger

Ginger

$13.50

Fresh ginger slivers, green onions, onions, carrots, baby corn and mushrooms sauteed in oyster soy sauce.

Oyster Sauce

$13.50

Your choice and broccoli sauteed in oyster soy sauce.

Pra-Ram

$13.50

Your choice steamed over spinach and cabbage - served with house peanut sauce.

Garlic Pepper

$13.50

Your choice, garlic and black pepper sauteed in oyster soy sauce, served over lettuce.

Green Bean

$13.50

Your choice, green beans and bell peppers sauteed in a spicy red curry and oyster soy sayce.

SIDES

Jasmine Rice

$2.25

White Jasmine Rice

Brown Jasmine Rice

$2.75

Brown Jasmine Rice

Sticky Rice

$2.00

White Glutinous Jasmine Rice. [GF, Vegan]

Cucumber Salad 4 oz

$3.00

Cucumber, Red onion in a pickle sauce. [GF, Vegan]

Cucumber Salad 8 oz

$5.00

Cucumber, Red onion in a pickle sauce. [GF, Vegan]

Green Chili Sauce 4 oz

$3.00Out of stock

Green Jalapeno, Thai Chili, Fish Sauce and Lemon juice; Spicy

Green Chili Sauce 8 oz

$5.00Out of stock

Green Jalapeno, Thai Chili, Fish Sauce and Lemon juice; Spicy

Mixed Vegetables, Steamed

$5.00

Medley of broccoli, cabbage, carrots, green bean and zucchini. [GF, Vegan]

Peanut Sauce 4 oz

$3.00

PT house peanut sauce. [GF, Vegan]

Peanut Sauce 8 oz

$5.00

PT house peanut sauce. [GF, Vegan]

Plum, Sweet & Sour Sauce 4 oz

$3.00

PT house red sweet/sour sauce. [GF, Vegan]

Plum, Sweet & Sour Sauce 8 oz

$5.00

PT house red sweet/sour plum sauce. [GF, Vegan]

Sambal 1 oz

$0.50

Vinegary red chili sauce

Side Noodles - Rice Stick

$3.00

Pho rice noodles, steamed. [GF, Vegan]

Side Noodles - Silver

$3.00

Mung bean vermicelli noodles, steamed. [GF, Vegan]

Side Noodles - Wide

$3.50

Wide rice noodles, steamed. [GF, Vegan]

Tofu, Steamed

$4.00

Steamed Non-GMO tofu cubes. [GF, Vegan]

PT Peanut Salad Dressing

$2.50+

PT house Peanut Dressing. Contains egg mayonnaise. [GF]

DESSERTS

Purple Sticky Rice

$5.00

White & Black Glutinous rice in a salty sweet coconut sauce. [GF, Vegan]

Mango with Sticky Rice

Mango with Sticky Rice

$9.00

PT purple sticky rice with slices of mango. [GF, Vegan]

Fried Banana

$5.00

Deep-fried wrapped bananas.

Fried Banana with Ice Cream

Fried Banana with Ice Cream

$8.50

Deep-fried wrapped bananas served with coconut ice cream and garnished with crushed peanuts.

Mariannes Ice Cream

$5.00

Santa Cruz Classic Ice Cream

TEA

Iced Black Tea

$3.00

Iced Jasmine

$3.00

HOT Black Tea

$3.00

HOT Jasmine

$3.00

HOT Chamomile

$3.00

HOT Lemon Ginger

$3.00

HOT Decaf Green Tea

$3.00

Milkteas

Jasmine

$4.12

Flavor Includes Boba.

Black

$4.12

Flavor Includes Boba.

Almond

$4.58

Flavor Includes Boba.

Avocado

$4.58

Flavor Includes Boba.

Banana

$4.58

Flavor Includes Boba.

Café Mocha

$4.58

Flavor Includes Boba.

Chocolate

$4.58

Flavor Includes Boba.

Coconut

$4.58

Flavor Includes Boba.

Honeydew

$4.58

Flavor Includes Boba.

Lavender

$4.81

Flavor Includes Boba.

Lychee Milktea

$4.58Out of stock

Flavor Includes Boba.

Matcha

$4.81

Flavor Includes Boba.

Mango Milktea

$4.58

Passion Fruit

$4.58

Flavor Includes Boba.

Taro

$4.58

Flavor Includes Boba.

Red Bean

$4.58

Flavor Includes Boba.

Strawberry Milktea

$4.58

Vanilla

$4.58

Flavor Includes Boba.

Watermelon

$4.58

Flavor Includes Boba.

Thai Tea

$4.12+

Flavor Includes Boba.

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.66

Juice Teas

Kiwi-Strawberry

$4.58

Flavor Includes Boba.

Lychee Juicetea

$4.58

Mango Juicetea

$4.58

Flavor Includes Boba.

Passion Fruit

$4.58

Flavor Includes Boba.

Peach

$4.58Out of stock

Flavor Includes Boba.

Pineapple Juicetea

$4.58

Flavor Includes Boba.

Strawberry Juicetea

$4.58

Flavor Includes Boba.

Milkshakes

Macha Cha Cha

Macha Cha Cha

$6.87

Green Matcha Tea milkshade with Boba

Macapuno

Macapuno

$6.87

Creamy Baby Coconut Milkshake with Boba.

Sweet Lauren

Sweet Lauren

$6.87

Mocha milkshake with Caramel ice cream, chocolate swirl, oreo, whipped cream and dash of espresso coffee grounds with Boba

Thai-Zuki Coco Red Bean

Thai-Zuki Coco Red Bean

$6.87

PT blend of Thai Tea, Macapuno, Red Bean, Espresso blended with a kick of espresso grounds with Boba.

Vanilla Bean Shake

$6.87

Classic Vanilla Bean milkshake with Boba.

WATER

Bottled Sparkling Water

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Water, No Ice

Water with Ice

Hot Water

Warm Water

NA BEVERAGES

Coke

$3.00

12 oz Can

Diet Coke

$3.00

12 oz Can

Sprite

$3.00

12 oz Can

Organic Lemonade

$4.00

Organic Coconut Water

$6.00

RETAIL

Pacific Thai Metal Boba Straw

$5.49

Mask, Adult

$0.92

Mask, Child

$0.92

CUSTOMER ALLERGY

PEANUT ALLERGY

TREE NUT ALLERGY

GLUTEN ALLERGY - CELIAC

SHELLFISH ALLERGY

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 8:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 8:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 8:59 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 8:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 8:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 8:59 pm
Restaurant info

Casual Thai restaurant featuring traditional Thai cuisine and bobateas in the heart of Downtown Santa Cruz.

Location

1319 PACIFIC AVE, Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Directions

Gallery
Pacific Thai Santa Cruz Inc image
Pacific Thai Santa Cruz Inc image
Pacific Thai Santa Cruz Inc image

