Pacifica

347 Reviews

$$

214 40th St

Virginia Beach, VA 23451

BOTTLE/CAN BEER

Allagash White

$5.00

Beer Glass

Benchtop Robot Squirrel

$12.00

Dogfish Seaquench

$6.00

D9 Passion Fruit

$7.00

Hardwood Park Singel

$6.00

Hardywood Lager

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Hopnosh

$6.00

Hoptopus

$10.00

Kronenburg

$6.00

Kronenburg Blanc

$6.00

Midnight Painkiller

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

North Coast Rasputin

$6.00

Old Brown Dog

$5.00

Paulaner Heffe

$5.00

PBR

$4.00

Pineapple Chili Bucha

$6.00

Potters Orange Blossom

$8.00

Anderson Gose

$7.00

Run Wild NA

$5.00

Tecate

$4.00

Yuengling Flight

$4.00

Robot Squirrel

$12.00

WINE BOTTLE

Encubierto White Blend

$32.00

Gewurztraminer

$40.00Out of stock

Montravel Blanc-Chateau

$40.00

Verdejo

$40.00

Omne Rose

$32.00

Omne Chadonnay

$40.00

Bollenber Pinot Blanc

$44.00

Boneshaker Zinfandel

$40.00

Alquimista Pinot Noir

$85.00

Bellaire Monastrell

$36.00

Cantoalba Pinot Noir

$40.00

Heritage Cab Sauv

$56.00

Licanten Malbec

$48.00

Indaba Merlot

$32.00

Mitilda Shiraz

$24.00

Coca I Fito Red Blend

$48.00

Gruet Sauvage Blanc

$36.00

Cold Tapas

Add Veggies

$3.50

Artisan Cheese Plate

$15.00

Charcuterie & Cheese Plate

$28.00

Charcuterie Plate

$15.00

Compressed Watermelon

$12.00

Edamame

$6.00

Fennel/Zucchini Salad

$9.00

Goat Cheese Olive Tapenade

$12.00

Hummus du Jour

$10.00

Peach/Tomato Caprese

$11.00

Potato Salad

$7.00

Sesame Feta

$12.00

Hot Tapas

Beef Tacos

$8.00+

Bone Marrow

$15.00

Bread & Butter

$7.00

Extra Bread

$3.00

Flatbread

$12.00

French Dip

$15.00

Fried Yuca

$9.00

Fries

$7.00

Green Beans

$8.00

Local Catch

$21.00

Pizza Dip

$11.00

Potstickers

$8.00

Ribeye

$29.00

Wings

$13.00

Specials

Pita

$11.00

Blackened Rockfish

$27.00

Guacamole

$6.00Out of stock

Desserts

Small S'Mores

$7.00

Large S'Mores

$14.00

Brûlée

$9.00

Candy Bag

$10.00Out of stock

Salted Caramel

$10.00

Chocolate Blackout

$10.00

French Roast

$10.00

Cookie Monster

$10.00

Fat Banana

$10.00

Tiramisu

$8.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

214 40th St, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Directions

