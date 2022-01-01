Pacific Beach Fish Shop imageView gallery
Seafood
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Pacific Beach Fish Shop 1775 Garnet Ave

No reviews yet

1775 Garnet Avd

san diego, CA 92109

Popular Items

*Jumbo Shrimp Taco
*TKO Taco
*Spicy Dorado Taco

*Condiments/Utensils (Only given upon Request)

Add Utensils and Condiments

Please select this option if you would like us to include pairing condiments and utensils to your order. All bags will include napkins.

No Utensils or Condiments

Please select this option if you do not wish to have condiments or utensils added to your bag. Napkins and pairing sauces will be included. (example: cocktail and tartar will be included with a Fish and Chips, ketchup and malt vinegar will not.)

*Ahi

*Ahi Taco

$6.50

Ahi Taco w/Shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses and house cilantro white sauce on your choice of flour or corn tortilla

*Ahi Sandwich

$17.00

Ahi Sandwich w/Toasted white, wheat, or sourdough, house tartar sauce, pickled red onions, and lettuce, served with fries

*Ahi Salad

$19.00

Ahi Salad w/Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onions, and capers

*Ahi Plate

$26.50

Ahi Plate w/Your choice of fish served with two sides

*Albacore

*Albacore Taco

$6.00

Albacore Taco w/Shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses and house cilantro white sauce on your choice of flour or corn tortilla

*Albacore Sandwich

$12.00

Albacore Sandwich w/Toasted white, wheat, or sourdough, house tartar sauce, pickled red onions, and lettuce, served with fries

*Albacore Salad

$14.00

Albacore Salad w/Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onions, and capers

*Albacore Plate

$20.00

Albacore Plate w/Your choice of fish served with two sides

*Diver Scallops

*Diver Scallop Taco

$8.00

Diver Scallop Taco w/Shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses and house cilantro white sauce on your choice of flour or corn tortilla

*Diver Scallop Sandwich

$22.00

Diver Scallop Sandwich w/Toasted white, wheat, or sourdough, house tartar sauce, pickled red onions, and lettuce, served with fries

*Diver Scallop Salad

$25.00

Diver Scallop Salad w/Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onions, and capers

*Diver Scallop Plate

$34.00

Diver Scallop Plate w/Your choice of fish served with two sides

*Jumbo Shrimp

*Jumbo Shrimp Taco

$6.50

Jumbo Shrimp Taco w/Shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses and house cilantro white sauce on your choice of flour or corn tortilla

*Jumbo Shrimp Sandwich

$17.50

Jumbo Shrimp Sandwich w/Toasted white, wheat, or sourdough, house tartar sauce, pickled red onions, and lettuce, served with fries

*Jumbo Shrimp Salad

$19.00

Jumbo Shrimp Salad w/Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onions, and capers

*Jumbo Shrimp Plate

$29.00

Jumbo Shrimp Plate w/Your choice of fish served with two sides

*Slipper Lobster

*Slipper Lobster Taco

$7.00

Slipper Lobster Taco w/Shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses and house cilantro white sauce on your choice of flour or corn tortilla ***Please be advised this type of Lobster cooks up like translucent shrimp.***

*Mahi Mahi

*Mahi Mahi Taco

$5.50

Mahi Mahi Taco w/Shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses and house cilantro white sauce on your choice of flour or corn tortilla

*Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$13.25

Mahi Mahi Sandwich w/Toasted white, wheat, or sourdough, house tartar sauce, pickled red onions, and lettuce, served with fries

*Mahi Mahi Salad

$16.00

Mahi Mahi Salad w/Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onions, and capers

*Mahi Mahi Plate

$22.50

Mahi Mahi Plate w/Your choice of fish served with two sides

*Red Snapper

*Red Snapper Taco

$5.50

Red Snapper Taco w/Shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses and house cilantro white sauce on your choice of flour or corn tortilla

*Red Snapper Sandwich

$11.00

Red Snapper Sandwich w/Toasted white, wheat, or sourdough, house tartar sauce, pickled red onions, and lettuce, served with fries

*Red Snapper Salad

$13.00

Red Snapper Salad w/Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onions, and capers

*Red Snapper Plate

$18.25

Red Snapper Plate w/Your choice of fish served with two sides

*Salmon

*Salmon Taco

$5.50

Salmon Taco w/Shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses and house cilantro white sauce on your choice of flour or corn tortilla

*Salmon Sandwich

$13.00

Salmon Sandwich w/Toasted white, wheat, or sourdough, house tartar sauce, pickled red onions, and lettuce, served with fries

*Salmon Salad

$14.50

Salmon Salad w/Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onions, and capers

*Salmon Plate

$21.50

Salmon Plate w/Your choice of fish served with two sides

*Sea Bass

*Sea Bass Taco

$6.00

Sea Bass Taco w/Shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses and house cilantro white sauce on your choice of flour or corn tortilla

*Sea Bass Sandwich

$14.50

Sea Bass Sandwich w/Toasted white, wheat, or sourdough, house tartar sauce, pickled red onions, and lettuce, served with fries

*Sea Bass Salad

$16.00

Sea Bass Salad w/Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onions, and capers

*Sea Bass Plate

$24.25

Sea Bass Plate w/Your choice of fish served with two sides

*Swordfish

*Swordfish Taco

$6.25

Swordfish Taco w/Shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses and house cilantro white sauce on your choice of flour or corn tortilla

*Swordfish Sandwich

$15.75

Swordfish Sandwich w/Toasted white, wheat, or sourdough, house tartar sauce, pickled red onions, and lettuce, served with fries

*Swordfish Salad

$17.25

Swordfish Salad w/Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onions, and capers

*Swordfish Plate

$24.75

Swordfish Plate w/Your choice of fish served with two sides

*SEASONAL CATCH - Hawaiian Ono

*Ono Taco

$6.00

Seasonal Catch Fish Taco w/Shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses and house cilantro white sauce on your choice of flour or corn tortilla

*Ono Sandwich

$14.25

Seasonal Catch Fish Sandwich w/Toasted white, wheat, or sourdough, house tartar sauce, pickled red onions, and lettuce, served with fries

*Ono Salad

$15.50

Seasonal Catch Fish Salad w/Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onions, and capers

*Ono Plate

$23.00

Seasonal Catch Fish Plate w/Your choice of fish served with two sides

*Yellowtail

*Yellowtail Taco

$5.50Out of stock

Yellowtail Taco w/Shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses and house cilantro white sauce on your choice of flour or corn tortilla

*Yellowtail Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Yellowtail Sandwich w/Toasted white, wheat, or sourdough, house tartar sauce, pickled red onions, and lettuce, served with fries

*Yellowtail Salad

$14.50Out of stock

Yellowtail Salad w/Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onions, and capers

*Yellowtail Plate

$18.25Out of stock

Yellowtail Plate w/Your choice of fish served with two sides

*Fish Shop Favorites

*Spicy Dorado Taco

$6.00

Mahi Mahi grilled and marinated with Fish Shop Seasoning, topped with slaw, Sriracha aioli, and avocado lime drizzle, on your choice of flour or corn tortilla **Can not be made Dairy Free**

*TKO Taco

$6.00

Mahi Mahi grilled and marinated with Fish Shop Seasoning, topped with shredded cabbage, mixed cheese, house cilantro white sauce, and tropical salsa on your choice of flour or corn tortilla

*Pineapple Express Taco

$6.00

Mahi Mahi grilled and marinated in our Fish Shop Seasoning, topped with pineapple habanero BBQ sauce, lettuce, pineapple relish and toasted shredded coconut, on your choice of flour or corn tortilla **Great dairy free option

*Elote Taco

$6.50

Elote Taco w/Shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses and house cilantro white sauce on your choice of flour or corn tortilla

*Fish Shop Shrimp

$12.00

Shrimp marinated in Fish Shop Seasoning, sautéed and served with chipotle aioli dipping sauce **No Modifications**

*Coconut Shrimp

$9.75

Shrimp coated in our house-made shredded coconut batter, deep fried golden and crispy, served with jasmine rice garnish and sweet chili dipping sauce **No Modifications**

*Fish Shop Scallops

$22.50

Scallops marinated in Fish Shop Seasoning, sautéed and served with chipotle aioli dipping sauce **No Modifications**

*Ahi Poke Appetizer

$17.00

Fresh Raw Ahi, marinated in soy sauce, ginger, crushed red pepper, and sesame oil, served with crispy wonton chips

*Ahi Poke Bowl

$18.25

Fresh Raw Ahi marinated in soy sauce, ginger, crushed red pepper, and sesame oil, topped with Sriracha aioli and avocado lime drizzle, served over jasmine rice and seaweed salad with cucumbers and wontons

*Fried Calamari w/ Hot Peppers

$13.00

Tossed with spicy cherry peppers, served with cocktail and tartar sauce

*More Fish Dishes

*Fish Shop Lumpia (2)

$9.00

Fish Shop Lumpia (2) - Seafood egg rolls served with jasmine rice garnish and a sweet chili dipping sauce **No Modifications**

*Fish Shop Lumpia (4)

$14.50

Fish Shop Lumpia (4) - Seafood egg rolls served with jasmine rice garnish and a sweet chili dipping sauce**No Modifications**

*Fish Shop Lumpia (6)

$17.50

Fish Shop Lumpia (6) - Seafood egg rolls served with jasmine rice garnish and a sweet chili dipping sauce**No Modifications**

*Crab Cake

$14.00

Crab Cake - Served with a caramelized onion and horseradish remoulade

*Crab Cake Sandwich

$17.75

Crab Cake Sandwich w/Toasted white, wheat, or sourdough, horseradish remoulade, pickled red onions, and lettuce, served with fries

*Crab Cake Salad

$19.75

Crab Cake Salad w/Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onions, and capers

*Fish and Chips

$16.00

Fish & Chips - Grilled or Fried Alaskan Cod served with fries and cocktail and tartar sauce

*Shrimp and Chips

$17.00

Shrimp & Chips - Grilled or Fried Shrimp served with fries and cocktail and tartar sauce

*COMBO Fish and Shrimp Chips

$17.50

COMBO Fish and Shrimp & Chips - Grilled or Fried Shrimp with Alaskan Cod served with fries and cocktail and tartar sauce

*Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$16.75

In-house Smoked Salmon, capers, pickled red onions, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, your choice of toasted white, wheat, or sourdough, served with fries.

*Smoked Salmon Salad

$17.50

Smoke Salmon Salad w/Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onions, and capers

*Daily Special

*Loaded Dorado Fries

$10.50

An appetizer portion of French Fries topped with Blackened Mahi Mahi, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sriracha Aioli and an Avocado Lime drizzle.

*Cold Items

*Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Poached Shrimp served with cocktail sauce

*Ahi Sashimi

$12.50

Ahi Sashimi served with wasabi and pickled ginger

*Albacore Sashimi

$12.50

Albacore Sashimi served with wasabi and pickled ginger

*Mixed Sashimi

$12.50

Mixed Ahi and Albacore Sashimi served with wasabi and pickled ginger

*Chips & Pico

$6.50

Our House made Pico de Gallo served with fresh made corn tortilla chips.

*Ceviches

*Mahi Mahi Ceviche Small

$10.00

Raw Mahi Mahi cured in lemon juice, served with warm chips

*Mahi Mahi Ceviche Large

$14.25

Raw Mahi Mahi cured in lemon juice, served with warm chips

*Shrimp Ceviche Small

$10.00

Raw Shrimp cured in lemon juice, served with warm chips

*Shrimp Ceviche Large

$14.25

Raw Shrimp cured in lemon juice, served with warm chips

*Mixed Ceviche Small

$10.00

Raw Mahi Mahi and Raw Shrimp cured in lemon juice, served with warm chips

*Mixed Ceviche Large

$14.25

Raw Mahi Mahi and Raw Shrimp cured in lemon juice, served with warm chips

*Soups

*Clam Chowder Cup

$6.50

Classic Clam Chowder

*Clam Chowder Bowl

$9.75

Classic Clam Chowder

*Clam Chowder Bread Bowl

$13.00

Classic Clam Chowder Served in a toasted sourdough bread bowl **Soup on side for take out.

*Fish Shop Chowder Cup

$6.50

Classic Clam Chowder with Andouille Sausage

*Fish Shop Chowder Bowl

$9.75

Classic Clam Chowder with Andouille Sausage

*Fish Shop Chowder Bread Bowl

$13.00

Classic Clam Chowder with Andouille Sausage served in a toasted sourdough bread bowl **Soup on side for takeout

*Fish Shop Fish Stew Small

$9.00

Assorted Fresh Fish simmered in a house-made spicy tomato broth **No Substitutions**

*Fish Shop Fish Stew Large

$14.00

Assorted Fresh Fish simmered in a house-made spicy tomato broth **No Substitutions**

*Desserts

*Chocolate Chip Cookies (1)

$1.25

Chocolate Chip Cookies bake fresh daily. **May contain nuts.

*Chocolate Chip Cookies (3)

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies bake fresh daily. **May contain nuts.

*Key Lime Tart

$5.00

**May contain nuts

*Sides

*Fries Small

$4.00

*Fries Large

$6.00

*Onion Rings Small

$4.50

*Onion Rings Large

$8.00

*Mixed Grain Rice Small

$4.75

*Mixed Grain Rice Large

$7.50

*Jasmine Rice Small

$4.50

*Jasmine Rice Large

$5.50

*Seasonal Veggies Small

$4.50

*Seasonal Veggies Large

$6.50

*Coleslaw Small

$4.50

*Coleslaw Large

$6.50

*Macaroni Salad Small

$4.50

*Macaroni Salad Large

$6.50

*Seaweed Salad Small

$6.00

*Seaweed Salad Large

$8.50

*Green Salad Small

$4.50

*Green Salad Large

$6.50

*Side Avocado 1/4

$1.25

*Side of Corn Tortillas (2)

$2.00

*Side of Flour Tortillas (2)

$2.00

*Sauces

*Tarter

$0.75

*Cocktail

$0.75

*Ranch

$0.75

*Blue Cheese

$0.75

*Thousand Island

$0.75

*Herb Vinaigrette

$0.75

*Citrus Vinaigrette

$0.75

*Cilantro White Sauce

$0.75

*Habanero BBQ

$0.75

*Chipotle Aioli

$0.75

*Sriracha Aioli

$0.75

*Avocado Lime

$0.75

*Sweet Chili Thai

$0.75

*Horseradish Romoulade

$0.75

*Oil & Vinegar

$0.75

*Chipotle Glaze

$0.75

*Teriyaki Glaze

$0.75

*Lemon Butter

$0.75

*Garlic Butter

$0.75

*Kids Menu

*Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Comes with French Fries **No Substitutions**

*Kid's Corn Dogs

$6.50

Comes with French Fries **No Substitutions**

*Kid's Chicken Fingers

$6.50

Comes with French Fries **No Substitutions**

*Kid's Quesadilla

$6.50

Comes with French Fries **No Substitutions**

*Kid's Popcorn Shrimp

$6.50

Comes with French Fries **No Substitutions**

*Kid 1/2 Fish & Chips

$8.50

Comes with French Fries **No Substitutions**

*Kids Mahi Rice Bowl

$8.25

Kid's portion of Mahi Mahi served with our teriyaki sauce over jasmine rice and veggies.

*Kid's Mahi Fish Salad

$8.25

Kid's portion of Mahi Mahi with choice of marinade, served over a bed of greens, cucumbers, tomatoes and your choice of dressing.

*Kid's Mahi Fish Plate

$10.25

Kid's portion of Mahi Mahi, with your choice of marinade, served with your choice of 2 kids' portion sides.

*Kid's Salmon Rice Bowl

$8.25

Kid's portion of Salmon served with our teriyaki sauce over jasmine rice and veggies.

*Kid's Salmon Salad

$8.25

Kid's portion of Salmon with choice of marinade, served over a bed of greens, cucumbers, tomatoes and your choice of dressing.

*Kid's Salmon Plate

$10.25

Kid's portion of Salmon, with your choice of marinade, served with your choice of 2 kids' portion sides.

*Kid's Red Snapper Bowl

$8.25

Kid's portion of Red Snapper served with our teriyaki sauce over jasmine rice and veggies.

*Kid's Red Snapper Salad

$8.25

Kid's portion of Red Snapper with choice of marinade, served over a bed of greens, cucumbers, tomatoes and your choice of dressing.

*Kid's Red Snapper Plate

$10.25

Kid's portion of Red Snapper, with your choice of marinade, served with your choice of 2 kids' portion sides.

*Drinks

Capri Sun

$1.00

Bottle of Water

$3.00

Fountain Drink

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Enjoy TAKEOUT Orders through the Toast Online Ordering System, OR Come to the Restaurant and order at the Register for DINE IN.

1775 Garnet Avd, san diego, CA 92109

